Halloween is around the corner, and while parades may have been canceled, regional theaters are doing their part to provide some thrills and chills for audiences.
Reading's Genesius Theatre will "rock the Shock" when it brings the cult classic musical "The Rocky Horror Show" to Pat Konopelski's Shocktoberfest in Spring Township this weekend.
The live production will be presented outdoors under the big top at Shocktoberfest and Truck 'N' Brew on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Against the creepy backdrop of the haunted attraction, Genesius Theatre Productions presents the hit audience participation Broadway musical.
Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show," featuring a rock score, is a comedic homage to classic B sci-fi film and horror genres. As a result of a thunderstorm and flat tire, newly engaged Brad and Janet find themselves at the doorstep of the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien transvestite scientist. He unveils to them his latest creation, an artificially made, physically perfect man named Rocky. As they meet a houseful of wild characters, Brad and Janet's innocence and commitment to each other is tested.
In 1975, "The Rocky Horror Show" debuted on Broadway. Despite running only 45 performances, it received one Tony Award nomination and three Drama Desk nominations. The 2001 Broadway revival won a Theatre World Award and received more Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations.
Due to the cult popularity of the musical, it was made into a film in 1975, which became the longest-running release in film history. O'Brien describes the musical as a celebration of difference that allows marginalized communities to gather and coexist.
James Barksdale plays Frank-N-Furter, the sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania, and Zach Haines and Dara Himes play Brad and Janet.
The show also features T. Bollinger as Riff Raff, Becka Malanios as Magenta, Jon Browning as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Christina Haws as Columbia, Jahlil Little as Rocky and Christopher Sperat as the Narrator, along with an ensemble of Rocky Horror Phantoms.
The show is directed by Genesius Producing Artistic Director L J Fecho and music directed by Kevin Cooper.
The audience can purchase pre-made "Survival Bags," which have props they can use to participate during the show. The $10 bags can be purchased at the door or online and picked up at the door. There are limited quantities per performance and the bags are first come, first served. No outside props are allowed.
Shows are 7 p.m. on Friday; 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $25 for general admission seating at picnic tables, or take a portable chair. Seating is first-come, first-served. The show is rated PG-17 for language, adult situations and sexuality.
Food trucks will be on site. Doors open 45 minutes before the show. Dress for the weather.
Everyone must wear a mask until seated and observe social distancing.
Shocktoberfest is at Willow Glen Park, 94 Park Avenue in Spring Township.
Sing for America presents 'Twilight Zone'
Sing for America, made up of five siblings from Palmer Township, Northampton County, will travel back to the early 1960s for a live performance that revisits the classic spooky TV show "The Twilight Zone" this weekend.
The Gilbert family, which includes brothers and sisters Taryn, Tasia, Teara, Jewel and Jorne, said the performance will be an interactive experience in a comfortable and intimate setting.
Shows are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday at The Complex at 90 Highland Avenue in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The performance is inspired by the anthology television series created by Rod Serling. Episodes, which ranged from science fiction to supernatural drama, often concluding with a macabre or unexpected twist, and usually with a moral. The series shot in black and white, ran on CBS for five seasons from 1959 to 1964.
Tickets are $10.
The family produces shows to raise money for Blue Star Mothers of Lehigh Valley's emergency fund, which helps local military families with bills, travel expenses and other needs. Their first production was "Cinderella" in 2011, and it has raised more than $50,000 for the Blue Star Mothers to date.
For information, call 610-417-2189 or go to Sing for America's website.
Playhouse reschedules outdoor Halloween cabaret
The Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem was forced to reschedule its Halloween-themed cabaret when the outdoor event in the playhouse parking lot at 390 Illick's Mill Road was rained out.
The new date is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m.
The playhouse's "The Scaredy-Cab" will feature performers from the community singing songs to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.
Directed by Taylor Elyse Van Kooten and with technical direction by Brett Oliveira, the Halloween-themed cabaret features performances by Jim Vivian, Angelina Dries, Jess Weber, Matt Redline, Kim Mertz, Jerzie Ramos, Matt Kamont, Danya Kinsman, Cody Jackson, Allie Lynn, Audrey Lasicki, Mason McGowan, Brittany Pressmann, Gabe Craig, Shawn Ramey, Abby Garrigan, Christina Concilio and Ally Borgstrom.
Wear your favorite Halloween costume and compete in a costume contest.
There will be concessions for sale and a raffle at the event. Bathrooms will be available inside the playhouse.
There is a suggested donation of $10 payable in cash upon check-in.
Face masks are required for the duration of the event and attendance is limited to 70 people. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.
'Festival UnBound' continues with 'Dictators 4 Dummies'
The next show of Touchstone Theatre's "Festival UnBound" is "Dictators 4 Dummies... and more!" a retrospective of original political satire just in time for the election. Directed by Touchstone ensemble member Christopher Shorr, the show takes a look back at the original, political, satirical musicals that Touchstone has created over the last decade, which are performed live as a cabaret by members of the Touchstone company. The evening concludes with Shorr's original 2018 musical "Dictator 4 Dummies," now re-imagined as a feature-length movie with an action figure cast.
"For this night of musical satire, we will look at the perils of competition, the buffoonery we often see in Washington (no matter who is in charge), and the danger of complacency," said Shorr. "As a society, we need to stay engaged and alert now more than ever. We're trying to do our part with musical comedy to help that effort."
"Dictators 4 Dummies... and more!" performs online only at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Viewing is free; donations will be accepted.
Information and access to a livestream of the event can be found on Touchstone's website.
Cedar Crest presents Agatha Christie radio play
This weekend, Cedar Crest College theater students will present a performance live on the stage of Samuels Theatre of a 1940s radio play by acclaimed English novelist Agatha Christie.
It is the third in "Agatha Christie's Murder in the Studio," a series of the author's radio plays that is being presented at the school.
"Butter in a Lordly Dish" will be performed live at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Joann Wilchek Basist, who co-directs with Brian Foley, said the timing is perfect since 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the publication of Christie's first novel.
"Butter in a Lordly Dish" was originally broadcast in 1948 on the BBC as part of a series of six plays written by different members of the Detection Club, a society devoted to maintaining the standards of the crime novel. The members included A. B. Cox, Dorothy L. Sayers, and Christie.
The play is presented as if the actors are at a 1940s era radio station and are performing the play on air on the radio.
There will be limited seating in Samuels Theatre due to social distancing, and there will be additional screening rooms where the play will be streamed live on campus.
The play features an on-stage sound-effects artist played by Omar Sanchez, and the college has available the entire library of BBC sound effects.
In the show, Julia Keene (Sieanna Rahatt) is staying in a boarding house and calls Sir Luke Enderby (Zach Einstein) who is a lawyer who recently came into the public eye for convicting a serial killer who targeted women with blonde hair. The play exploits the author's skill at twisting expectations just before the final curtain. Also in the play are Becky Andruchak, Destiny Farmer, Susanna House, Mackenzie Lewis, John Corl and Madison Anusky.
There is no admission charge.
For information, call 610-606-4600 or go to Cedar Crest's website.
Penn State explores The Essence of Democracy
"The Essence of Democracy" is a new Arts Project Online virtual event series featuring conversations with artists whose work gives voice to those often unheard. Ann Lalik, gallery director and arts coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley will moderate the panel consisting of the artist, PSU-LV faculty or staff and a student whose discipline, life experiences and interests align with the artist's message and concept.
The webinar series will amplify voices that are often stifled, through racism, gender discrimination, homophobia, ableism, etc. when fear or ignorance allow the perpetuation of suppression through systemic oppression.
The first event in the series will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Featured Iranian artist Kiana Honarmand will be joined by Maryam Kiani, lecturer in mathematics at Penn State Lehigh Valley, and PSU-LV Student Mahnoor Malik for the first event in the series titled "Wearing my Burden."
The second event, "So(sew), America Cares," will be noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. Miami artist Aurora Molina will converse with Jennifer Talwar Parker, associate professor of sociology at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
The events will be hosted via Zoom and are free and open to the public. Each session will be in webinar format with questions and answers at the end of the program.
To register and receive the Zoom link, go to Penn State's website.
Live captioning will be provided by Penn State Lehigh Valley Virtual Education Department.
Boyertown's Studio B hosts 'Art Inspires Music' recital
Jennifer Frecon Smith will feature her original compositions inspired by the artwork of member artists at Boyertown's Studio B during the studio's fourth "Friday Night Live at the B!" Facebook event at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Five years ago, Smith started a creative project for her piano students that involved the fusion of music and art. She was looking for a way to encourage some creativity in their practice and started building on this concept during the summer months with students that were interested in piano composition.
Smith will be demonstrating the process of composition with art and will break down the music and how it reflects the art with texture, emotion and style.
"I'm so very impressed with the creativity involved in this project and the opportunity to encourage budding composers," said Jane Stahl, director of community relations. "As a teacher myself, I'm inspired by Jen's ability to encourage and direct her students to combine the arts in this skillful and highly professional way. And I'm delighted that this year's event can be seen in the comfort of our audiences' homes either live or at their convenience."
Member artists featured for the event include Lynn Millar, Barrie Maguire, and Elaine Soltis.
Visitors are welcome to view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by local artists and teachers. The studio collaborates with the many unique businesses in the Boyertown community.
Visit Studio B's website or Facebook page.
Broadway star to sing Streisand songbook
Tony Award-nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers, has created a night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Barbra Streisand.
Callaway will present her concert, "The Streisand Songbook," online through Bucks County Playhouse beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Callaway is a Platinum Award–winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CDs, including "I've Dreamed Of You," the song that Streisand sang on her wedding day. She has shared the stage with great artists from many genres including George Shearing, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, Liza Minnelli, Betty Buckley, Audra McDonald, Harvey Fierstein and Michael Feinstein.
A leading champion of the Great American Songbook, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit, and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics, and originals.
Tickets are $35. Order online and you will be sent a personal link to view the concert. The link will be released on Thursday and will be available for several days.