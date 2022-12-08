Holiday theater continues with openings this week in both Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, and for its holiday production, Genesius Theatre in Reading will open a Tony Award-winning musical that has a local connection.
Genesius will present "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" Dec. 9 to 18 at the theater at 153 N. 10th St.
Douglas Carter Beane, who wrote the book for the revival of the classic musical, is a Genesius alumnus who was part of the original Genesius Brats from 1974 to 1979. Beane said he got his start as a writer at Genesius when he was 16. Beane went on to become a five-time Tony Award-nominated playwright, librettist and screenwriter.
"Cinderella" was originally created by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II for television. It aired Feb. 22, 1965.
With a new book by Beane, "Cinderella" was reprised on Broadway and won a 2013 Tony Award.
The musical features a fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess. This hilarious and romantic musical combines the story's classic elements including glass slippers, pumpkin, and a ball, along with some surprising twists.
This Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.
Director James Haggerty has assembled a cast of more than 30 performers, including Cheynenne Malfaro as Ella, Evan Watkins as Prince Topher, Danielle Pflum as Lord Pinkleton, Rick Fisher as Sebastian, Lorna Graham as Marie, Jahlil Little as Jean-Michel, Michele King as Madame, Sarah Althen as Gabrielle, and Daphnee McMaster as Charlotte.
The production will use haze, fog and strobe light effects.
Genesius and the DoubleTree Hotel have partnered with each other on the park/dinner/shuttle/show/shuttle program. At any performance, audiences can park for free in the DoubleTree garage, have dinner/lunch at the DoubleTree prior to the show, get shuttled to the show, see the show, and get shuttled back to the DoubleTree.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 14, 15 and 16; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17; and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18.
Tickets cost between $17.50 and $33.
'A Wicked Christmas Carol' in Richmond
Fleetwood Community Theatre will present "A Wicked Christmas Carol" at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Willow Creek Elementary School, 609 Criss Cross Road in Richmond Township, Berks County, near Fleetwood.
The show, by Bobby Keniston, combines "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens and "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum.
The Wicked Witch of the West, played by Melissa Kopicz-Mountian, wasn't always that way, and when a ghostly figure whisks her away on a journey through her past, present, and future, she may find a second chance on Christmas Eve. Can familiar faces help to melt the Witch's heart, or is she doomed to melt away herself? A Christmas classic gets a thrilling transformation, set in the magical world of L. Frank Baum's Oz books.
Helping the witch is her adviser, Jemkiph, played by Noah Parish, and his little boy, Willie, played by Gabe Crouse. Jemkiph has brought Willie to the castle to see if the queen can cure the boy of his illness.
Also in the cast are Jakub Furniss as Zuzzy, one of the witch's winged monkeys, Emily Klopp as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Taylor Troy, Alivia Tenney and Katie DeCario as the Ghosts of Christmas Present, and Lily Smith as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
The show is directed by Cathy Leibensperger and assisted by Stephanie Appel.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for students, and $1 for children under age 4. Concessions, raffle prizes, and photos with Santa Claus will be available before the show and at intermission.
Holiday farce at Civic Theatre
Civic Theatre of Allentown will present the comedy "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)" Dec. 9-18 at Theatre514, 514 N. 19th St., Allentown.
"Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)" was written by John K. Alarez, Michael Carleton, and James FitzGerald and is a fast, furious, and irreverent look at holiday traditions.
Santa Claus, Rudolph, the Grinch, and just about every other seasonal character make an appearance in this racy comedy that will keep audiences laughing.
Three actors (Cheryl Moritz, Syd Stauffer, and Pat Kelly) decide to perform every Christmas story ever told, as well as explore Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times, topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.
The show lampoons everything from Charles Dickens to Dr. Seuss and fruitcake to Frosty on a nonstop madcap tour of all of the holiday favorites.
Directed by Will Morris, the comedy is rated PG13 for strong language and some mature themes.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18.
Tickets cost $32 to $34.
For information, call 610-433-8903, or go to Civic Theatre's website.
'Christmas Carol' at State Theatre
Perseverance Productions' national tour of "A Christmas Carol" will stop at the State Theatre, 453 Northampton St., Easton, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The show will present Charles Dickens' powerful story of redemption, which has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.
Ebenezer Scrooge (Andy Meyers), that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas spirits of past, present, and future.
With script adaptation and direction by award-winning 40-year theater-veteran Scott H. Severance, this adaptation of Dickens' classic fills the stage with professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. Woven through the story are 26 traditional carols.
The cast also includes Ruby Louise Doolittle, Mara Einson, Jmonet Hill, Sean Mannix, Kevin Rains, Brandon Santos. Bryan Songy, Benjamin Tedcastle and Elizabeth Trattles.
Tickets cost $29 to $39.
For information, call 610-252-3132 or go to the State Theatre's website.
Bach oratorio in Bethlehem
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present Bach's glorious "Christmas Oratorio, Parts 4, 5 and 6" on Saturday and Sunday in Allentown and Bethlehem.
Written in 1723 and 1724 and first performed in its entirety in the Christmas season of 1734-1735, Bach composed his Christmas Oratorio while living in Leipzig. Almost 300 years later, The Bach Choir will present Parts 4, 5 and 6 to complete the Oratorio it began at last year’s Christmas concert.
Christopher Jackson, the artistic director and conductor, will lead the choir and The Bach Festival Orchestra in this exquisite music, along with guest soloists Nola Richardson, soprano; Janna Critz, mezzo-soprano; Lawrence Jones, tenor and David Newman, baritone.
Take a journey through the joyous Nativity story, as the choir and soloists tell the story of the Epiphany and the visit of the three kings in powerful arias and tender chorales. As part of a beloved tradition, the choir will invite the audience to join it in singing traditional carols at the concert's conclusion.
Performances will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 2344 Center St., Bethlehem.
Sunday's concert will be available to stream through Dec. 31.
Tickets cost $45 in person and $20 to stream.
Vespers in Heidelberg
The Reading Pops Orchestra will present its 21st annual vesper service at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Conrad Weiser High School auditorium in Heidelberg Township, Berks County.
The service with the St. Daniel's Lutheran Church congregation will feature vocal soloists and a pre-service performance by the brass ensemble at 3:30 p.m.
There will be a free-will offering.
West Reading 2nd Friday
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
The Cooper Victorian Carolers will be singing on Penn Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays in December. Join them from 5-7 p.m. as they stroll in front of the shops and restaurants.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will host an opening reception for "Metamorphosis" from 5-8 p.m., featuring the wood turning artistry of Tim Kravatz. Kravatz's skill for turning blocks of wood, often rather gnarly ones to begin with, into creations of extraordinary beauty and imagination will be on full display in this holiday show. In addition to major works, there will be new arrays of his ever-popular bracelets, birdhouses, and ornaments. The exhibit will continue through December.
Find more events by following the Visit West Reading Facebook and Instagram pages or by going to the foundation's website.