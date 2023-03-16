Bethlehem is the place to be for St. Patrick's Day. Irish-themed parties are planned for all across the Christmas City to celebrate the wearing of the green.
ArtsQuest will debut Sláinte, a celebration of Irish heritage. The three-day event is being produced in partnership with Donegal Square and McCarthy's Red Stag Pub.
With several bands traveling from Ireland and traditional food and whiskey pairings supervised by Neville Gardner, owner and operator of Donegal Square, Sláinte will be an immersive experience taking the usual St. Patrick's Day festivities to the next level.
"We are excited to partner with Neville and his team on this new festival," said Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest's chief programming officer. "From the music to the whiskey, this partnership will help us create an authentic celebration of Celtic heritage. This is a great opportunity for our organizations to collaborate."
The festival, taking place at SteelStacks on the Bethlehem's south side March 16-18, will feature single malt whiskey tastings, a Sunday Irish breakfast, a fiddle competition, and musical performances. Bands include the traditional Irish music group Lúnasa and Irish folk band The Jeremiahs.
Festival passes cost $99 and include admission to all musical performances. Single-day passes and tickets to VIP food and whiskey events are available.
On Saturday, the SouthSide Arts District will present a St. Paddy's Saturday celebration that will include a full day of activities, live music, food, and fun.
A complete Irish breakfast from F&A Grog House will be served at 10 a.m., and Color Me Mine Lehigh Valley will feature a creative pendant and shamrock pin painting activity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The prices are $7 to paint a pendant and $10 to paint a shamrock pin. Families can return to Color Me Mine later in the day for a "kids night out" workshop and movie night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 per child. Children ages 6 and older may be dropped off for this event, and younger children may attend with a parent.
O'Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance will present Irish step dancing at F&A Grog House from 6 to 8 p.m. and at Molly's Irish Grille and Sports Pub at 8:30 p.m.
Live musicians and bands include Mackay Pipe Band at Molly's at 1 p.m.; Toga Party Band at Molly's from 2-5 p.m.; Chuck Schubert at F&A Grog House from 4-6 p.m.; Dear Anna at F&A Grog House from 10 p.m. to midnight; The Two Taboo at Five Maidens Cider Company from 7-10 p.m,; American Street Band at The Steel Pub Sports Bar & Grille from 7-11 p.m.; and Blackwater at Godfrey Daniel's Coffee House at 8 p.m. Tickets for Blackwater cost $20.50 in advance and $25.50 the day of the event.
Civic premieres groundbreaking play
Civic Theatre of Allentown will present the Lehigh Valley premiere of a 1955 comedy drama that was headed to Broadway but then canceled when Black playwright Alice Childress wouldn't tone down its message.
Childress' "Trouble in Mind" offers a wry, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, sexism, and ego on the New York stage when it's performed at Civic's Theatre 514.
"Trouble In Mind" is directed by Lehigh Valley artist Gabe Moses.
The play is a bitingly satiric modern classic by Childress, who was the first Black woman to have her work professionally produced on the New York stage ("Gold Through the Trees," 1952). "Trouble in Mind" finally had its premiere on Broadway in 2021, when it was nominated for four Tony Awards, including best revival. The original production opened off Broadway in 1955 and was slated to transfer to Broadway on 1957, but it was canceled when Childress refused to change her script.
The show is a play within a play, when an integrated theater company gathers to rehearse a new Broadway-bound show "Chaos in Belleville." Wiletta Mayer is a Black actress of a certain age who has spent her career playing stereotypical roles from mammies to menials. When she is given the lead role in the new play, it is a once-in-lifetime opportunity, but as the harsh truths of racism in America spill out of the play and into the rehearsal hall, Wiletta's insistence on her dignity may cost her the work she desperately needs
"I wanted to direct this play because, we are still dealing with the themes that Childress so masterfully wrote about from the perspective of the 1950s — racism and sexism in the American theater," said Moses. "How do we solve these issues? What is the appropriate way to call out those who practice these behaviors? Who gets to do the calling out and where? This production will challenge the audience to find their own answers through laughter and tears."
The play is recommended for mature audiences due to strong language and mature themes.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 17, 23-25; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on March 18; and at 2 p.m. on March 26.
Tickets cost $29 to $34 for adults; $27 to $32 for student and seniors; and $10 to $13 for children age 13 and younger.
Civic Theatre will offer a "pay what you can" performance on March 23.
For information, call 610-432-8943, or go to Civic's website.
Thriller at Playhouse
The Pennsylvania Playhouse will present the 100-year-old thriller "The Ghost Train" at the theater at 390 Illicks Mill Road, Bethlehem.
Written in 1923 by Arnold Ridley, "The Ghost Train" was a sold-out hit in London and on Broadway at the time and paved the way for the theatrical genre of strangers trapped together on a train facing adversity in films such as 1940's "Night Train to Munich," 1974's "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three," and 1990's "Narrow Margin."
The story takes place in Maine, near the Canadian border, where there is a legend of a phantom locomotive that sweeps through a peaceful village, leaving death in its wake.
A group of railway travelers, who represent a cross-section of English 1920s society, find themselves stranded in the waiting room of an isolated country station in the evening. They ignore the warnings of the station master, who tells them to leave, and determine to spend the night in the supposedly haunted station.
The cast includes Stephen Simone, Bryanna Pye, Lawrence Mason, Evan Heger, Mackenzie Schmidt, Beth Sucro, Matthew Contakes, Alyssa Steiner, Tom Gilmore, Judy Evans and Deven Windisch.
Andrew Maldonado directs and Brett Olivera does the set and light design.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25, 31 and April 1; and at 3 p.m. March 19, 26, April 2.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students,
For information, call 610-865-6665, or go to the playhouse's website.
'Wizard of Oz' DeSales' children's show
DeSales University Theatre's Act 3 senior capstone project is a children's production of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" in the Schubert Theatre, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
Adapted by playwright Tim Kelly from the 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, the story of a teenage girl from Kansas transported to the Emerald City has become a classic with many adaptations, including "The Wizard of Oz," the beloved 1939 film starring Judy Garland.
This version will give a contemporary take on the classic story, according to director Alaina Hurley.
"Our production is unique because we are pulling our main inspiration from L. Frank Baum's original novel," Hurley says. "I was much more familiar with the movie when I entered the process, but after reading the book and learning more about Baum himself, I developed a greater respect for his artistry. I knew immediately that I wanted my version to reflect his child-like wonder, enthusiasm for color, and desire to send a message of friendship to children all over."
Since the production is done by the senior theater class, every acting role, stage crew, design staff, and administrative position is staffed and led by DeSales students.
The cast features Kylie Menow (Dorothy, ) Johnny Drumgoole (Scarecrow,) Kevin Regan (Tin Man,) and Kassidy Kimata (Cowardly Lion.) Tia Rossi will perform the puppet of Toto the dog.
Administrative and creative roles for the production include Brielle Lewandowski, company manager; Molly Hofstaetder, stage manager; Emily Barrett, lighting designer; Courtney Zwally, scenic designer; Rossi, sound designer; Nicole Lawrie, costume designer; Cole Zwilling, props manager; Izzy Criscuolo, box office manager; Sydney Abbott, education liaison, and Patrick Byrnes, marketing manager.
There will be a relaxed performance for patrons with sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum, on April 4.
Performances will be at 10 a.m. March 16, April 4, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, and April 1, 13, and 15. There will be a virtual production April 15.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $11 for children age 12 and younger. Virtual tickets are $12.
For information, call 610-282-3192, or go to DeSales' website.
'The Rising' returns
A rebel's granddaughter will tell her grandfather's role in the Easter Rebellion when Crowded Kitchen Players brings back "The Rising: The Irish Rebellion in Song and Verse" at Charles A. Brown IceHouse in Bethlehem.
At last year's production, Fiona Sweeney, granddaughter of Irish rebel Peter Paul Galligan, was in the audience. This year, the Bethlehem resident will be on the stage, after playwright and director Ara Barlieb wrote her story into the play.
On Easter Monday, 1916, a small band of Irish nationalists stormed Dublin is a desperate attempt to win their freedom from centuries of British rule. They were vastly outnumbered. There were a few hundred rebels against a British fighting force of 30,000. After seven days, many Irish had been killed in the streets, the leaders were executed, and hundreds of civilians were sentenced to prison sentences abroad.
Yet despite the rebels' defeat, "The Rising" became a symbol of the resolve of Irish people to win their freedom, and led to Irish independence six years later.
"I was blown away last year when I saw the play," Sweeney said. "It's historically perfectly accurate. It's incredible what they've done. If it wasn't for these great men and women, we'd still be under British control."
Sweeney portrays several members of Cumann na mBan, a women's auxiliary to the Irish volunteers.
Sweeney emigrated from Ireland in 1987 and holds dual citizenship. In 2012, Sweeney's brother, Kevin Galligan, published "Peter Paul Galligan: One of the Most Dangerous Men in the Rebel Movement," which details the role their grandfather played in the uprising. Though he's seldom named among the major rebels, Galligan played a critical role in the fighting and was one of the few who escaped execution, going on to live a long, successful life.
In the production, the performers take turns telling about the uprising using letters, clippings and dialog, tied together by songs of the period. Singer-guitarist Joey Mutis of the band Electric Farm will perform traditional Irish songs, including "Ireland's Call," "Banna Strand," and "The Row in the Town" and "The Foggy Dew."
Trish Cipoletti plays Moira Regan, who took an active role in the battle and later was interviewed for The New York Times by the noted poet and journalist Joyce Kilmer, (Bruce Brown).
The cast includes Mary Pat Lemass, Drew Adamczak, Sharon Ferry, Colleen Popper Grahek, Carla Hadley, Marcella Karam, Michael Sheridan and Pamela McLean Wallace.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets cost $18.
For information, call 610-704-6974, or go to Crowded Kitchen Players' website.
'Mamma Mia!' at Charts
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will present "Mamma Mia!" at the school at 321 East Third St., Bethlehem.
"Mamma Mia!" is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson based on songs recorded by Swedish group ABBA and composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper "Mamma Mia."
The story follows 20-year-old Sophie, who is preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky, and wants her father to walk her down the aisle, however, she doesn't know who he is. She finds her mother's diary and discovers there are three men who could be her father, so she invites all three to the wedding, unbeknownst to her freewheeling mother.
The musical features such hits as "Super Trouper," "Lay All Your Love on Me," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Voulez-Vous," "SOS," and "Mamma Mia."
Tickets for adults cost $15, and tickets for students and children cost $10.
The production is directed and choreographed by Ashley Tait Weller.
"Who doesn't love the feel-good nostalgia of ABBA?" said Tait Weller. "When asked if I wanted to direct the musical this year at Charter Arts, 'Mamma Mia!' felt like a perfect choice — a fun, high-energy musical with a large cast and ABBA songs that you catch yourself humming along to."
The production also includes set and lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, costume design by Amy Handkammer, sound design by Carlo Acerra, musical direction by Cristina Makowicz, and orchestra direction by Dr. Aaron Patterson.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 16-18 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on March 19 and 25.
Tickets cost between $10 and $15 and are available on the school's website.
'Misa Criolla' in Reading
Reading Choral Society and Alvernia University Chorus will present "Misa Criolla" at 7 p.m. on Sunday at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading.
Written in 1964 by Argentine composer Ariel Ramírez, "Misa Criolla" was one of the first masses not in Latin shortly after the Second Vatican Council permitted use of the vernacular in Catholic churches. The mass combines Spanish text with indigenous instruments and rhythms.
Federico Diaz and his band will accompany the choirs of Reading Choral Society and Alvernia University. They will be joined by tenor soloist Bryan Umberto Hoyos.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets cost $10.
Magician at Kutztown Presents
Internationally renowned magician Jason Bishop, who hails from Fleetwood, will return to Berks County when he performs for Kutztown University Presents at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the university's Schaeffer Auditorium in Maxatawny Township.
Bishop, a graduate of Fleetwood Area Senior High School, has performed in 40 countries on six continents and has built his act into one of the largest touring illusion shows on the scene today.
Bishop was the youngest person to win the Magician's Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition. Bishop's interest in magic ran throughout his youth, truly taking shape in his mid-teens. At Kutztown University, Jason studied theater and then went on the road, performing at resorts and amusement parks, anywhere he could find an audience, including the street. As audiences enjoyed the show more and more, he altered his magic to become larger and more impressive.
From his breathtaking double levitation to his cutting-edge op-art and plasma illusions, Bishop features stunning and original state-of-the-art magic with a totally modern energy and an outstanding rock and pop soundtrack.
Tickets cost $15.