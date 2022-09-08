Join the gamblers and missionaries of "Guys and Dolls" as Reading Civic Theatre presents the classic Broadway musical at the theater's new home on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township through Sunday.
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" has won five Tony Awards, including best new musical.
"There will be fabulous acting and excellent production," RCT president Jeannette DeAngelo said, adding the theater's new home is turning into everything the troupe hoped it would since leaving downtown Reading after nearly 100 years.
The new theater is at the former Fox East theaters at 4350 Perkiomen Ave., in the Boscov's East shopping center.
"Guys and Dolls" is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. Set in the Manhattan of Damon Runyon's short stories, "Guys and Dolls" tells of con-man Nathan Detroit's efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game. When their venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his crap game quickly but he doesn't have the money to secure the one location he finds. Sky Masterson, however, is a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached. Nathan bets Sky that he can't take the doll of Nathan's choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight missionary Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway's Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he's been duped, but he's in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself. "Guys and Dolls" goes from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a doll.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students under age 18.
For information, call 610-434-7811.
Bach at Noon in Bethlehem
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem returns with Bach at Noon on Tuesday at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem.
Christopher Jackson will lead his first Bethlehem concert as the choir's seventh artistic director and conductor.
The concert is free and open to all. A free-will offering will be taken. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the concert will begin at 12:10 p.m.
The program will include Johann Sebastian Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D Major, BWV 1069 Ouverture - Bourée - Gavotte - Menuet I and II – Réjouisance; Cantata BWV 71,Gott ist mein Konig with members of The Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra.
Soloists are Rebecca Myers, soprano; Kate Jackman, mezzo-soprano; Nathan Hodgson, tenor and Daniel Schwartz, bass-baritone.
Members of The Bach Festival Orchestra are Elizabeth Field, concertmaster; Stephani Bell, Rebecca Brown, Inna Eyzerovich, Mary Ogletree and Elizabeth Wright, violins; Nina Falk and Lucy Windt , violas; Loretta O’Sullivan and Noelle Casella Grand, celli; Daniel McDougall, string bass; Susan Charlton and Robin Kani, flute; Nobuo Kitagawa, Lynne Cohen and Mark Snyder, oboes; Charles Holdeman , bassoon; Robert Skoniczin, Lawrence Wright and Steven Heitzer, trumpets; Steve Mathiesen, timpani and Thomas Goeman, harpsichord and organ.
A free-will offering will be taken.
Bandshell concert series expands to West Reading
Through a new partnership between Berks Arts and Pollen Consolidated, Bandshell Concerts in the Park have expanded the free concert series to the West Reading Pavilion.
The musical lineup for this Sunday's 2 p.m. concert will feature northeastern Pennsylvania's funk 'n' soul aficionados, The TRiBE, sharing the stage with Lehigh Valley conga king, Hector Rosado's Latin Jazz Experience. There will be a cash bar by the newly founded Pop Truck mobile bar service and a rotating team of food trucks.
The pavilion is at 501 Sycamore Rd., West Reading.
Jazz vocalist in Easton
Williams Center for the Arts' season will open with the debut of jazz vocalist Catherine Russell at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The Grammy Award-winning Russell has a soulful and persuasive voice that radiates interpretive power and touching vulnerability. Russell performs with her quintet, featuring music from her new release "Send for Me." Her repertoire draws from a wellspring of popular songs and hidden gems, music she launches into fearlessly with full-blown emotion and touching vulnerability, magnifying a distinctive canon made memorable by Nat King Cole, Betty Carter, Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, and her father, orchestra leader Luis Russell. Armed with sparkling swing and a stunning vocal approach, Russell stakes her claim in the top ranks of the greatest American Popular Song performers.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for student and youth.
Williams Center for the Arts is at 317 Hamilton St., Easton
For information, call 610-330-5009.
Bowers Chile Festival
The 26th annual Chile Pepper Food Festival will return to Bowers on Friday and Saturday.
The event is a gathering of hot sauce and salsa vendors selling chile pepper-related items. A jalapeño-eating contest will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will also feature entertainment both days and a children's playground for the little ones.
New vendors for 2022 are Bo's Honey Brown Hot Sauce, Rippin Red Hot Sauce Company, Kitcheneez, Spices of The Sun, Haffs Hot Sauce, Jersey Girl Hot Sauce, Liberty At Dryville, Spice Pepper Enterprises, Faya LLC, Hook & Arrow, Pickle Monster Hot Sauce, Hattwood Hot Sauce, Flavortown Brands, Sundry Mornings, Nutty Novelties, Cutco Knives, Spicegrove and 1 Love Jerk Hut.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Admission is $4.
The festival is at William Delong Park, 233 Bowers Rd. in Maxatawny Township.
Brew at the Zoo
The Lehigh Valley Zoo will have more than 40 craft beers, ciders, and seltzers to sample at its annual Brew at the Zoo, which will be held after hours on Saturday at the zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
From 3 to 6 p.m., guests can make their way through the sampling stations. The event will also feature live musical performances by Hayley Jackson and Marrisa Porter.
Visitors can also enjoy an afterhours opportunity to mingle around the grounds with their favorite animals.
All Brew at the Zoo sampling participants must be 21 or older and will need a valid photo ID.
Tickets cost $30 for adults; $14.50 for non-drinking participants, and $12.50 for children age 12 and up.
Berks County Music Fest
Enjoy hours of continuous music at Berks County Music Fest at Mohnton Memorial Park in Mohnton on Saturday.
The event, which will take place from noon until 7 p.m., is sponsored by the Mohnton-Cumru Lions Club.
Performers will include Erich Cawalla & The Uptown Band, Smith Compound Band, The Large Flower Heads and Emme Ryan of Shillington.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including beer by the glass.
No food, drinks, or pets are allowed to be taken into the park. Parking is free.
The event will be held rain or shine. Take a chair or blanket.
The Berks Military History Museum will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with free admission the day of the festival.
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the event. Children under age 17 are admitted free.
The park is located at Walnut and Wyomissing streets.
2nd Friday in West Reading
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
Events on Friday will include live music at Sixth and Penn avenues from 6 to 8 p.m., with Inspector 12's Majestic Realm and Egon & The Slimers. Take a chair, beverage and takeout from a West Reading restaurant.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring Mary Burke's "Memories of Distant Lands" exhibition, featuring watercolors and oils inspired by the coasts of Maine and Ireland.
DeLune, 12A S. Fifth Ave., will be welcomed with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. It also will be celebrating its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Guests can enjoy local wine from Folino Estate Winery and snacks from Ezekiel 47 Cafe while they browse the collection of handmade jewelry, small batch skincare and fragrances, and clothing.
Reiki Balance, 529 Reading Ave., Suite D1, also celebrates its opening with a ribbon cutting at 7 p.m. It is giving free reiki tote bags for the first 30 bookings and complimentary 15-minute reiki session. It will also have a raffle for a free bonding time session.
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation also announced this week that its 16th annual Fall Fest on Sept. 17 will expand to include four stages of free entertainment spanning the 400-700 blocks of Penn Avenue.