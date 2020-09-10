The 44th annual Hay Creek Festival will take place this weekend, but it will be smaller than in previous years, due to coronavirus safety restrictions.
Hay Creek Valley Historical Association said it will hold a "mini festival" for two days only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13 at the historic Joanna Furnace in Robeson Township, Berks County.
Visitors will be able to stop by Joanna Furnace to purchase the popular foods by the quart or gallon and also shop from early American and creekside craft vendors.
For sale will be Mable's soups, chicken pot pie, apple cider and various homemade baked goods or visitors to purchase and take with them. There will not be tents, tables or chairs to eat on site.
Curbside pickup will be offered for customers who prefer not to enter the festival. The organization will also offer online pre-orders of food, so guests can reserve and pay for their favorite food ahead of time.
A Hay Creek booth will be set up to sell quilt tickets, metal castings, gift shop items and scarecrow kits to go.
In addition to food and craft sales, there will be a car cruise where visitors can drive in their favorite vehicle and showcase their antique, classic or hot rod vehicle in a designated area. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, military vehicles and even tractors are welcome to drive in during the two-day event.
Demonstrations or interpretations will not be offered this year, and historic buildings will remain closed.
Admission to the festival is free, however, donations will be accepted to help support the restoration and preservation efforts of the site.
All parking will be on site. Face masks will be required at the gate area and for all sales from vendors. Everyone will also be required to social distance.
Joanna Furnace is at 1250 Furnace Road.
Pines opening 'Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical'
Pines Dinner Theatre is continuing to offer entertainment and dinner with reduced capacity and social distancing inside its Allentown theater, as its opens "Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical" on Friday.
Three men and three women make up the cast of this wacky musical, which takes a comic look at the situations faced in mid-life. Everything from reading glasses and mammograms, to weekend warriors and proctology exams are spoofed in this hilarious and touching show about growing older. The show is rated PG-13.
Performances are 6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. dinner and 2 p.m. show Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, Sept. 11 to Oct. 25.
Ticket prices are $52 for adults, $38 for students and $28 for children age 2-9. Show-only tickets are also available for $30 for adults and $20 for children.
The theater is at 448 North 17th Street in Allentown. For information, call 610-433-2333 or go to Pines Dinner Theatre's website.
Touchstone hosts 'Medical Workers Speak Out'
On Saturday, Touchstone Theatre presents "Medical Workers Speak Out," held at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the theater at 321 East Fourth Street in Bethlehem, as it continues the second year of its of its successful "Festival UnBound" with a series of outdoor, socially distanced, socially responsible arts, food, and conversation weekly through Oct. 16.
Hear stories from Lehigh Valley healthcare professionals in the time of COVID-19. In the last year, doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals have come to the forefront of national attention for their work on the front lines of the pandemic. Listen to tales of trauma, triumph, compassion and celebration from nurses, respiratory therapists, pulminologists, and more. Medical workers in the community also are invited to share their thoughts and experiences online.
Stories shared online may be shared from the stage.
Roasted will be providing food and Molly's Pub will have drinks for purchase.
Attendance will be limited for social distance safely. To reserve a spot, call 610-867-1689 or email Chris@touchstone.org. Unclaimed reservations will be released at 6:45 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Check-in will be at the bottom of Touchstone's driveway, at a table with orange balloons.
Masks are required to enter and any time you're up from your table.
The rain date is 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Touchstone also will provide a live stream or digital recording to accommodate audience members who are not comfortable attending live events.
ArtsQuest Patriot Day honors first responders
ArtsQuest will virtually honor the region's first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel on Friday as part of Patriot Day.
This year's ceremony will be streamed live for everyone to view from home at 6:30 p.m.
As part of the presentation, ArtsQuest will present its 2020 First Responder Valor Award to Bethlehem's Rev. Herbert G. Gates III.
Gates has lived a life of service, starting with serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-68, with 6.5 months spent in south Vietnam. Gates served in churches in the West Pennsylvania Conference for more than 30 years. He has also led Bible studies and taught Sunday School in several churches, and now holds regular support groups at Bethany U.M.C. Since moving to Bethlehem in 2007, he has served as an associate chaplain and a pulpit supply for six years in regional Evangelical Lutheran Churches. He currently serves as associate chaplain for Lehigh Valley Health Network, where he brings comfort and support to patients and their families.
Gates has volunteered at ArtsQuest for more than a decade as an ArtsQuest ambassador, Musikfest site supervisor, Christkindlmarkt site supervisor and ticket-taker at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.
ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert and Bethlehem City Council member J. William Reynolds will present Gates with a glass sculpture hand-blown by the artists at the ArtsQuest Glass Studio at the Banana Factory.
ArtsQuest is honoring regional first responders for their sacrifice for our community by displaying "Our Hometown Heroes" banners on the fence lining First Street and Founders Way, as well as in an online gallery. Singer and guitarist Seth Witcher will present the national anthem.
Pennsylvania Playhouse presents live outdoor cabaret
After the success of its first outdoor cabaret in July, The Pennsylvania Playhouse is presenting its second live cabaret this weekend in the Bethlehem theater's parking lot.
"Playhouse Parts: Live at PPH" celebrates the talented performers who created unforgettable characters on the theater's stage Sept. 12 and 13.
The event features socially-distanced seating as 16 performers who have played memorable parts on the playhouse stage singing some of their favorite show tunes and presenting monologues.
Performers include Elizabeth Marsh-Gilkeson, Taylor Van Kooten, Hannah Kurczeski, Mike Daniels, Ryan Doncsecz, Cody Jackson, Cindi Greatsinger, Madison Williams, Shannon O'Grady, Ryan Doncsecz, Angelina Dries, Tatiana Torres, Matt Redline, Jess Weber, Kyleigh Vicoso and Julia Urich.
Also coming out from behind the stage is Rody Gilkeson, who has been the theater administrator for the past two years.
"Playhouse Parts: Live at PPH" is directed by Alessandra Fanelli, with technical direction by Brett Oliviera.
The event benefits the playhouse's "We All Play A Part" fundraiser, which helps the not-for-profit theater continue to operate after the pandemic drastically affected income due to the theater closing.
Attendance is limited to 70 patrons, so people can be safely distanced from each other. Masks must be worn throughout the entire event. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own seating and to wear a "We All Play A Part" shirt if purchased. The event also is BYOB. Bathrooms will be available inside the playhouse.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10, payable by cash at the door. The shows start at 6:30 p.m. both nights.
Reservations are required by going online.
The playhouse is at 390 Illicks Mill Road in Bethlehem.
SwampFest to feature music, fireworks
SwampFest, an event originally scheduled for June, comes to Longswamp Community Park on Sunday and promises a day filled with community activities, live music and food; and will culminate with a fireworks display.
Hosted by the Longswamp Township Parks & Recreation Committee, the event, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature the township's second annual scavenger hunt. Participants will visit 10 historic locations in the township to find the answers to a list of questions they receive. Those who get all of the answers right are entered into a drawing for free township park pavilion rentals. As they do the scavenger hunt, participants will learn some little-known details about the township's past. The guide book that each participant will receive can be kept as a keepsake.
The Longswamp Township Historical Society also will be setting up a museum display in the meeting room of the township building.
There will be live music by James Supra Band and the Blue Mountain Gang, as well as children's activities, a craft fair and a mini car show.
Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Longwamp Township Community Park is at 1112 State Street.
Bach Choir changes date of host virtual Bach at Noon
Bach Choir of Bethlehem has changed the date of its first "Bach at Noon" concert for the fall season and Bach Together September Watch Party online. Now scheduled for Sept. 15, the virtual event marks the return of the choir to Central Moravian Church in downtown Bethlehem, where the concerts are taped.
The videotaped concerts feature smaller ensembles of musicians without an audience.
The performances will be presented online on The Bach Choir's YouTube channel and on its Facebook page on the second Tuesday of September, October and November.
Concerts feature soloists, along with members of The Bach Festival Orchestra, with an informative introduction to each piece from conductor and artistic director, Greg Funfgeld. Good will offerings are appreciated.
Tuesday's program features Elizabeth Field, violin and Uri Wassertzug, viola on Mozart's Duo Nr. 2 in B-flat Major, KV 424, Adagio – Allegro, Andante cantabile and Thema & Variazioni: Andante grazioso-Allegretto-Allegro.
Also performing are Sherezade Panthaki, soprano and Rob Skoniczin, trumpet on Bach's Cantata 51 – "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen."