Plenty of cheeky humor is on tap for the region as Genesius Theatre brings the hit puppet show musical "Avenue Q" to Reading, and Allentown's Civic Theatre stages the Broadway musical celebrating cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.
"Avenue Q," often described as "Sesame Street meets South Park," will be staged at Genesius Oct. 7-16.
The irreverent take on the joys and travails of making it on your own strike a chord with audiences young and old alike.
"Avenue Q" garnered Tony Awards in 2004 for best musical, best score, and best book of a musical. This funny and irreverent comedy conveys life's tough lessons through the trials and tribulations of Princeton, a bright-eyed college graduate, who is anxious to discover his purpose in life; but first, he must find an apartment and a job, with no work experience.
The show is set on a street in New York City where people and puppets live as neighbors and deal with some of life's most thorny issues, including romance, sex, money, career, rent and other matters unmentionable.
"Avenue Q" is directed by Genesius' production manager, Becka Malanios. The show is produced by Genesius's artistic director, L J Fecho, choreographed by Jennifer Parker Scott, and designed by Zack Spadaccia and Albert Garcia. Music is directed and conducted by Kevin Cooper.
The cast features Jonathan Erkert as Princeton, Gabrielle Lewis as Kate Monster, Jack Haggerty as Nicky, Collin T. Bollinger as Rod, Strat Yost as Trekkie Monster, Kevin Adams as Brian, Cecilia Cooper as Christmas Eve, Meredith Stone as Lucy, Andrea Keck and Danielle Pflum as the Bad Idea Bears, Beatrice Bayberry as Mrs. T, Corey Wrage as Newcomer and Yvonne Newton as Gary Coleman.
Due to adult situations, including full-puppet nudity, "Avenue Q" may be inappropriate for children under 15. Also, the production uses haze, fog and strobe light effects.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Oct. 12-15; and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and Oct. 16.
Tickets cost $17.50 to $33.
Genesius is located at 153 N. 10th St. in Reading.
***
SpongBob jumps right out of the hit cartoon TV show and onto Civic Theatre of Allentown's stage at the 19th Street Theatre when "The SpongeBob Musical" makes its area premiere Oct. 7-23.
Adapted from Stephen Hillenberg's Nickelodeon animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants," the musical follows the show's characters as they try to save their home of Bikini Bottom from a volcano.
"SpongeBob is the eternal optimist, and boy, do we need optimism now," said director Williams Sanders. "The concept, by one of my favorite directors, Tina Landau, created something that celebrates the spirit of the cartoon and has everything for the young fans and something for all of us - hope."
The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and received 12 Tony award nominations, winning one.
The pop music score features songs written by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathon Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, Brian Eno and David Bowie. It also features familiar songs from the cartoon including the iconic theme song and "Best Day Ever."
Patrick Mertz plays SpongeBob; Andrew Mark Schaffer plays Patrick Star; Jaedon Mughl plays Squidward and Miki Fuentes plays Sandy Cheeks.
The show will feature hilarious production numbers with choreography by Andrew Stewart and musical direction by Nick Conti.
The set will recreate the underwater world of Bikini Bottom, complete with SpongeBob's pineapple, Squidward's Easter Island-style home and Patrick's rock, as well as all the colorful denizens of the sea.
"This charming and ridiculous show about a simple sponge taking on the world with his friends is sure to warm the hearts and split the sides of everyone who attends," Sanders said.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 20-22; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
Tickets are $32 and $25 for adults; $32 and $23 for seniors, students and military; and $13 and $10 for children age 13 and younger. There will be a "pay what you can" performance Oct. 20.
The theater is located at 527 N. 19th St. in Allentown. For tickets call 610-433-8903 or go to the theater's website.
Pennsylvania Playhouse's 'Deathtrap'
Pennsylvania Playhouse will present the comedy-thriller "Deathtrap" Oct. 7-23 at the playhouse, 390 Illick's Mill Rd., Bethlehem.
Directed by Kim Carson, the show follows the devious machinations of a writer Sydney Bruhl. Bruhl, a previously successful playwright, has had a series of flops. When he discovers his student Clifford Anderson has written what he thinks will be a hit play, it seems the rivalry might lead to murder.
"Deathtrap" was written by Ira Levin, whose also has written other dark fare such as "Rosemary's Baby" and "Stepford Wives."
The five-person cast includes Rob Adams as Sydney Bruhl, Gloria Millheim as Myra Bruhl, Michael Jasper as Clifford Anderson; April Lindenmuth as Helga Ten Dorp and Bill Joachim as Porter Milgrim.
The playhouse will present a special benefit performance of "Deathtrap" at 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary International's District 7430 Rotaplast Committee, which helps children worldwide get surgery for cleft palate and other deformities. The event will include Oktoberfest-style food and drinks, raffle and a talk back with the cast and crew.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
Tickets cost $25 adults, $22 seniors and $15 students.
For tickets, call 610-865-6665 or go to the Pennsylvania Playhouse's website.
Crowded Kitchen Players presents 'All You Need to Know'
The Crowded Kitchen Players will present the original dark comedy "All You Need to Know" Oct. 7-23 in the upstairs theater at the Charles A. Brown Ice House, 56 River St., Bethlehem.
"All You Need to Know," written and directed by Ara Barlieb, examines how public funding for the arts can be most beneficially spent.
Althea Ruff is in the final stages of osteonecrosis, an incurable disease known as 'bone death.' She and a filmmaker want to to capture the essence of her life and difficulties in her waning days and she applies for a grant. According to her grant application, "the film describes an adult death, through the lens of childhood beliefs and shattered dreams."
The play shifts between the actual, life-and-death struggles of the film artists and a business-minded committee fixated on awarding the annual 10 million dollars in grants to family-friendly, time-tested, and familiar entertainment.
Regional, award-winning filmmaker Vincent Mondillo has created a screening version of Althea's work-in-progress that will be projected throughout the play.
Barlieb said he was inspired to write the play by an interview he did with Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, the author of the 1969 best-seller "On Death and Dying," and the title came from her comment "All you need to know is that God never gives you more than you can handle."
Trish Cipoletti portrays Althea Ruff. David Oswald plays Arturo. Sharon Ferry is cast as the arts commission coordinator, Marge; Bruce Brown, as commission member, Pastor Passover; Pamela Wallace as the filmmaker, Ginnie; Phong Tran, as commissioner Ichabod; Darcel Gibson, as commissioner Loretta; and David Donato, as commissioner ChiChi.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Oct, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
For tickets, call 610-704-6974 or go to The Crowded Kitchen Players' website.
Bach at Noon returns in October
Christopher Jackson will lead members of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem and Bach Festival Orchestra in two Bach cantatas, featuring much-loved soloists, when Bach at Noon returns to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem on Oct. 11.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The program features BWV 82, Ich habe genug (Cantata for Baritone, oboe, and orchestra) and BWV 131, Aus der Tiefe rufe ich, Herr, zu dir.
Soloists are David Newman, baritone, and Lawrence Jones, tenor.
The orchestra features Elizabeth Field and Linda Kistler, violin; Nina Falknd Lucy Windt, viola; Loretta O'Sullivan, cello; Stephen Groat, bass; Tom Goeman, keyboard; Nobuo Kitagawa, oboe; and Charles Holdeman, bassoon.
A free-will offering will be taken.
Broadcasts of the June and July Bach at Noon concerts will be broadcast on radio station WWFM at 8 p.m. on Friday. There also will be an interview with Jackson at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Zoellner debuts Family Day
Zoellner Arts Center's first-ever Family Day will debut Saturday in partnership with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. It will bring together members of the community to explore Zoellner's building and see all that Zoellner has to offer in its 25th anniversary season.
The day will include free art activities, treats, a performance by Grammy Award-winner Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets, strolling musician Kendal Conrad, Crayola giveaways, an appearance from Lehigh Mascot Clutch, Lehigh University Art Galleries, Lehigh Community Service Office, and more. The day will end with the first show in the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Family Series, "The Amazing Max," at 1 p.m.
Professional magician Max Darwin is an actor, designer, and visual artist with over 35 years of experience working with young people as a performer and artist-in-residence. He has been a featured artist on National Geographic's hit TV series, "Brain Games," and has worked as a magic consultant for "Gotham," "Blindspot," and "America's Got Talent." His solo show, "The Amazing Max," has played off-Broadway, toured the world, and received rave reviews from The New York Times, Huffington Post and PBS Kids for "an awesome and hilarious live magic show."
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students.
For tickets, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to Zoellner's website.
History Talks with Bob Wood
Local historian Bob Wood will resume his popular history talks at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Studio B Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
Wood will present "The Story of Native Americans in Berks County – Here for 2,000 Years." The fields of Berks and surrounding counties hold millions of stone artifacts fashioned over the millennia by Native Americans. Wood has collected thousands from his family farm and tells their story.
On Oct. 16, Wood will present "The Story of Corn: Its Origin, Cultivation and Use." Maize was one of the new food cultivars that the Germanic immigrants found here. For man and livestock, corn soon became an essential crop.
On Oct. 23, Wood will discuss Clover Seed Mills used in southeastern Pennsylvania 1820-1845. Virtually unknown today, these novel contraptions illustrate the millwright's inventiveness and mechanical skill.
Studio B is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Visitors can view the changing exhibits; take lessons in the visual, literary, and communication arts offered by highly-trained local artists and teachers; and schedule small events or parties in its elegant facility.
Friends of Chamber Music concert
Friends of Chamber Music Reading will present the first concert of its 70th season when ensemble132 performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at The WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. 5th St., Reading.
Ensemble132 is a roster-based chamber music collective with innovative programming centered around new arrangements of existing masterworks. Each concert features a different set of artists in novel reimaginings of classic repertoire, from symphonies to sonatas, through the ensemble's intimate, collaborative voice. Arrangements blend orchestral magnitude and soloistic spontaneity with chamber music's conversational, collective vision to achieve new expressive heights.
The program features Clara Schumann's 3 Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22; Robert Schumann/Hong's Carnaval, Op. 9 (arr. for piano quartet) and Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 60.
This concert is free and funded by a grant from the Arthur Judson Foundation.
Parking is available in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot.