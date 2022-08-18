Civic Theatre of Allentown will present "Indecent" this weekend through Aug. 29 at the 19th Street Theatre, 527 N. 19th St.

The area premiere of Paula Vogel's award-winning play was originally scheduled for June, but it was postponed when a cast member was injured and rescheduled for August.

Director William Sanders, Civic's artistic director, said the decision was made to keep the cast and crew together and perform it when everyone was able to do it.

The groundbreaking play was inspired by the true story of the controversial Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's "God of Vengeance" in 1923. "Indecent" traces the show's initial success, through its tour in Europe, to its abrupt demise on Broadway, including the arrest of the entire production's cast and crew on grounds of obscenity.

When Asch, a Polish-Jewish playwright, wrote "God of Vengeance" in 1907, he set the stage for an explosive moment in theatrical history. Asch's play, set in a Jewish brothel, was performed first in Yiddish and German. The play's subject matter wasn't deemed controversial until it was produced in English on Broadway in 1923 and American audiences were scandalized by the depiction of an amorous relationship between two women.

The play also features music composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.

"Indecent" was produced on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for three Tony Awards, winning two.

The cast includes Pat Birnbaum, Abigail Creighton, Will Windsor Erwin, Kate Pistone, Anthony Rizzuto, Jason Roth and Mark Stutz.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, 29, and for 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Tickets cost $34 for adults; $32 for students, seniors and military, and $13 for children age 13 and younger.

Civic no longer requires proof of vaccination for events. Masking is optional, but encouraged.

For information, go to Civic Theatre's website or call 610-432-8943.

Sing for America to stage 'James and the Giant Peach'

Sing for America, the theater group started by five singing siblings from Forks Township, Northampton County, will present "James and the Giant Peach" Thursday through Monday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

The production is a musical, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is based on Roald Dahl's 1961 children's book. The story follows James as he takes a trip across the ocean in a giant peach accompanied by an assortment of human-sized insects.

The performance stars 11-year-old Easton native Ja'Siah Young as James.

Young is best know for playing Dion in the Netflix streaming series "Raising Dion" from 2019 to 2022.

Young also has appeared in films "Rough Night" and television shows "Billy on the Street" and Nickelodeon's "Sunny Day." Next, he will play Justin Simpson in the soon-to-be-released satirical thriller "Nicole and OJ."

The production also features Jewel Gilbert as Ladahlord; Texias actress Paris Dupre as Ladybug; New York actress Kenza Nejmi as Lady Bug; Jorne Gilbert as Earthworms; Darin Barron, dancer and founder of DB Films as Grasshopper and Gabriel Soto as Centipede. The cast also include LA based dancer Shawn Kurilko.

Sing for America was started in 2003 by sisters Taryn, Tasia and Teara Gilbert and brothers Jewel and Jorne Gilbert, and productions raise money for local causes.

"James and the Giant Peach" will benefit military families and Mercy Special Learning Center of Allentown. The family has raised more than $62,500 for local causes to date.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; at 2 p.m. on Sunday; and at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for students and seniors, and $12 for children under age six.

For information call 610-417-2189 or go to Sing for America's website.

West Reading Restaurant Week

2:15 West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week "It brings money back into our economy and helps us improve our Main Street area."

West Reading Restaurant Week is a twice annual event in West Reading that celebrates the region's restaurant community. Restaurant Week happens in January and August every year.

Founded in 2021 by Adam Cocuzza, West Reading Restaurant Week features participating restaurants offering three courses for $30.

The summer edition of West Reading Restaurant Week will be held through Saturday. Participating restaurants are Barley Mow Craft Beer House, Chatty Monks Brewing Company, GNA Ristorante, La Abuela Mexican Restaurant, Mom Chaffe's Cellarette, Nitro Barm Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, Sly Fox Wyomissing Taphouse, and West Reading Tavern.

South Bethlehem's Sip & Slide Summer Cocktail Crawl

South Bethlehem is holding its annual Sip & Slide, a daylong walkable cocktail crawl that will feature specialty, sample-sized cocktails from different locations in the downtown of south Bethlehem. The crawl will be held, rain or shine, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Participants must be 21 years or older to participate and present a valid, photo ID when picking up passes on the day of the event.

Twelve southside businesses are offering event pass holders a selection of summery drinks, such as pineapple passionfruit rum punch, pink vodka lemonade, Jell-O shots, and the classic "sex on the beach." Participants will be able to choose 10 out of the 12 cocktails to sample and are encouraged to take and post pictures of the drinks on their social media.

Participating restaurants are VentureX, 306 S. New St.; Zest, 306 S. New St.; Molly's Irish Grill and Sports Pub, 4 E. Fourth St.; General Zapata's, 15 E. Fourth St.; Sotto Santi, 10 W. Fourth St.; Eva's Bargain Boutique, 412 E. Fourth St.; F&A Grog House, 117 E. Third St.; Colony Meadery, 211 E. Third St.; Lara Bly Designs, 202 E. Third St.; Dinky's, 312 E. Third St.; Mister Lee's Noodles, 512 E. Third St.; and Social Still, 530 E. Third St.

Located in the heart of downtown Bethlehem, the Southside Arts District (SSAD) began in 2015 as a revitalization initiative of the Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the SouthSide Arts District's focus is to engage the Bethlehem and Lehigh Valley communities with southside merchants, organizations, artists, and musicians through monthly and yearly events such as First Fridays, Chili Fest, Cocktail Crawls, and more.

Roasting Ears of Corn Festival

Celebrating 42 years, the Museum of Indian Culture will hold its Roasting Ears of Corn Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Museum of Indian Culture, 2825 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

Take your lawn chairs and blankets and join Pennsylvania's oldest Native American Indian festival for a weekend of Native American drumming, singing and dancing.

This year's event will feature Native American drumming by Youngblood Singers and Black Bull Moose Moose Singers; Iroquois Social Dancing by Onyota'a:ka Dancers and Singers and Traditional Aztec Dancing by the Salinas Family from Mexico City.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Bill Miller from Mohican Nation will perform at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days.

The grand entrance is at noon, featuring emcee David White Buffalo from Rosebud Sioux tribe, South Dakota.

Vendors will offer a wide array of products, like sweetgrass, T-shirts, handcrafted Zuni and Navajo silver jewelry, wampum jewelry, beadwork, Kachina dolls, pottery, leather goods and more. There also will be cultural lifeways demonstrations, including Lenape cooking, flute making, and basketry. At 4 p.m. both days, there will be tomahawk throwing.

The children's area includes activities to create Native American inspired crafts like "wampum" bracelets, hand drums and totem poles.

​Native American food includes frybread, Indian tacos, and fire-roasted corn.

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for seniors and students.

Jazz at Symphony Hall

Live jazz is back upstairs at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown when Gene Perla Presents The Ryan Devlin and Steve Kortyka Quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Emerging New England saxophonist sensation Ryan Devlin (Jerry Bergonzi/Dick Oatts) and NYC/Ohio native saxophonist Steve Kortyka (Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga) perform with an all-star jazz quintet for what is sure to be a night of memorable and inspiring music.

The band features a powerhouse rhythm section of burning post-bop pianist Mike Bond on piano (Conrad Herwig/Savion Glover), Gene Perla on bass (Sarah Vaughn, Elvin Jones), and Adam Nussbaum on drums (Michael Brecker, Steve Swallow).

The group will be featuring music off its recently recorded album, "A Series of Circumstances," which was released on July 1. The album is comprised of original compositions by each band member, designed to honor the creative and free-blowing spirit of the "Live at the Light House Sessions," recorded by the great Elvin Jones. Not coincidentally, bassist Gene Perla was on that original live recording session in 1972, which featured tenor sax legends Steve Grossman and Dave Leibman.

They play songs from the American Songbook, jazz standards, and self-composed melodies. Their wide range of sounds span from the gentleness of Stan Getz to the ferocity of John Coltrane. Each of the group members has the capacity to stretch his music in multiple directions all the while keeping an internal communication on the front burner.

Tickets cost $28.

Farm Fest at Lehigh Valley Zoo

Join the Lehigh Valley Zoo for its annual Farm Fest event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Farm Fest is an opportunity for kids to learn about the importance farming plays within their community. The event features farm equipment from deer country, the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, dairy princess, and local vendors. Visit the zoo's goats, alpaca, sheep, and more.

Back on display are the zoo's feathered residents, who were quarantined due to avian influenza.

Fortunately, the zoo's birds are healthy and most are back on exhibit once again at the zoo, including the penguins, cockatoos and lorikeets.

Tickets are $14.50 online and $16 at the gate for adults; $13.50 online and $15 at the gate for seniors and $12.50 online and $14 at the gate for children age 2-11.

The zoo is at 5150 Game Preserve Rd. in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.