With Independence Day around the corner, it's time to hear patriotic music performed by local orchestras and bands and watch colorful fireworks. Communities across the region are pulling out all the stops for celebrations honoring the birth of our nation.
The Reading Symphony Orchestra will present a Star-Spangled Spectacular at 8 p.m. on July 4 on the grounds of EnerSys' world headquarters across from the Reading Regional Airport on Route 183 in Bern Township.
Baritone Timothy McDevitt will join the orchestra, singing Broadway favorites. The RSO's music director, Andrew Constantine, will conduct.
A Reading native, McDevitt is a graduate of Juilliard and has performed with leading opera houses and orchestras around the world.
The grounds will open at 6:30 p.m., with the free concert beginning at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
Guests can take their own picnic or enjoy a selection of food trucks, including Sammy's Steaks, Smoke House, Couch PotaDoh, Auntie Anne's, Pip and Lily's Loaded Tater Tots, Video Burger, and Sweet Ride.
For children, there will be face painting, balloon creations and lawn games.
Tickets are free and can be registered for online or picked up at one of the following locations:
- Boscov's East in Exeter Township
- Boscov's at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing
- Boscov's North in Muhlenberg Township
- EnerSys headquarters, 2366 Bernville Rd., Bern Township
- RSO Office, 100 N. Fifth St., Reading
The RSO is partnering with Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township to collect nonperishable items to support those in need.
Allentown Band in Bethlehem, Souderton
The Allentown Band, led by Conductor Ronald Demkee, will perform a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Levitt Pavilion as part of SteelStacks' free Independence Day festivities in Bethlehem.
The concert will feature Evelyn Stewart, soprano; Chet Brown, baritone; and Paul Cohen, alto saxophone.
The program will feature "Let Freedom Ring" by Ryan Nowlin; celebration from "Songs for Band" by Robert Russell Bennett; "Oh, Henry!" by Ryan Nowlin; "Deep River" by John Rutter, featuring Stewart; "Porgy and Bess Fantasy" by George Gershwin; "Valse Caprice" by Herbert L. Clarke, featuring Cohen; "James Bond 007" by Johan de Meij; Neil Diamond's "America," arranged by Ken Moyer; "The Golden Dream" (Epcot finale), arranged by Steve Reisteter, featuring Brown; "Semper Fidelis" by John Philip Sousa; "This is My Country" by Roy Ringwald; "God Bless America" by Irving Berlin, featuring Stewart; Armed Forces Salute arranged by Reisteter; and "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by Sousa.
The festivities will include an afternoon of music and food vendors followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Featured on the community stage at the Air Products Town Square will be Sing for America from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; John DeRosa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and Tavern Tan from 9 to 11 p.m.
This event will be the last chance to view the Hometown Heroes 2023 banner that debuted more than 1,500 photos of local military veterans on Memorial Day.
The Allentown Band also will perform at the Maurice W. Foulke Bandshell in Souderton Community Park in Souderton, Montgomery County, at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is the band's 36th annual appearance in Souderton's free Sundae Concerts in the Park. The concert will feature Demkee, conducting; Chet Brown, baritone; and Devon Kolumber, trombone
The program will feature "Let Freedom Ring" by Ryan Nowlin; celebration from "Songs for Band" by Robert Russell Bennett; "Little Chief" by Arthur Pryor; Neil Diamond Medley arranged by Ken Moyer; "James Bond 007" by Johan de Meij; "Joyce's 71st N.Y. Regiment" by Thornton Barnes Boyer; Mancini Spectacular arranged by Warren Barker; "Pennywhistle Jig" by Henry Mancini; Burt Bacharah Medley arranged by Cacavas; "The Golden Dream" (Epcot finale), arranged by Steve Reisteter; Armed Forces Salute arranged by Reisteter; and "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Philip Sousa.
The audience is advised to take lawn chairs and blankets. There will be an ice cream sundae bar with a variety of locally sourced ice cream by Nelsons, as well as hot dogs and pizza available.
Allentown's Independence Day celebration
Allentown's Independence Day celebration will be held July 4 at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
From 1 to 9 p.m., D.J. Romeo will be offering musical entertainment in the Linden Street parking lot, right across from the stadium. Various yard games will be available for kids, and there will be food and beverages from various breweries, distilleries, and wine vendors.
Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and live music will begin with Joyous, performing rhythm and blues and soul at 5 p.m. Stereotype will take the stage at 6 p.m., playing classic rock and 80s hits. At 7 p.m., East Coast Salsa will perform Latin music, and at 8 p.m., the Scott Marshall Band will play Americana.
At 9 p.m., the city will pay tribute to active military members and veterans with a rendition of the national anthem. That will be followed by the fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Also, the celebration will honor active-duty military personnel and veterans with the participation of Battle Borne, a Lehigh Valley-based veteran resource nonprofit.
Ringgold Band concert at Conrad Weiser
The Ringgold Band will present a patriotic concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Conrad Weiser Homestead, 28 Weiser Lane in Heidelberg Township, Berks County, near Womelsdorf. The Ringgold Band is under the direction of Charles Ebersole.
The concert has no admission, but a free-will donation will be taken. The concert is outdoors, so audience members should take chairs. Water will be available for purchase.
The Womelsdorf Fire Company will be selling food and drinks.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place on Aug. 6 from 5 until 7 p.m.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is a Pennsylvania state historic site that interprets the life of Conrad Weiser, an 18th-century German immigrant who served as a native American interpreter and who helped coordinate Pennsylvania's native American policy.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is located on 26 acres of land. Seven buildings exist on the property; three are open for touring. Two large monuments, a gazebo, the Weiser family cemetery, and a pond are also on the site. The historic site of the park will be open until 4 p.m. Two picnic areas are present in the western section of the park and can be utilized at any time without reservation. Public restroom facilities are available. Dogs are permitted but must remain on a leash.
Kutztown Folk Festival partners with GoggleWorks
The Kutztown Folk Festival, the oldest continuously operated folklife festival in America, will return to the Kutztown Fairgrounds in Berks County this weekend. The festival draws visitors from all over the world and features authentic folklife demonstrations; a wide variety of Pennsylvania Dutch food; more than 200 nationally recognized, juried folk artists and traditional American artisans; more than 2,500 locally handmade quilts on display and for sale; antiques and collectibles; six stages of entertainment; music and dancing; and a wide range of children's activities.
New this year, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading will partner with the festival to present its artistic programs at the festival for all nine days.
Heather Zimmerman, the festival's director, said GoggleWorks will be teaching pottery, weaving, embroidery, book binding, black smithing and more.
"We are so happy to be back again this summer with some new offerings, as well as our traditional festival favorites," Zimmerman said. "Honoring our rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, while simultaneously appealing to new audiences, will keep our event around for generations to come."
The festival will continue to offer the food, folklore and fun that guests have enjoyed for decades.
There will be daily entertainment, traditional food and music, and the country's largest quilt sale. Some new craftspeople and food vendors are joining the festival this summer, as well as some new entertainment offerings.
Fresh Fest Market, offering healthy food options, local craft beers, and specially crafted cocktails made with local ingredients, will be back this year.
There will be more hands-on activities for children, including fun educational sessions, presentations, games, baby goats and pot bellied pigs.
There will be a German-American music tribute on Saturday (July 1) and the live quilt auction on July 8 at noon.
For those who want to learn more about the ways of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the festival offers seminars on dialect, traditions and other areas of interest.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday through July 9. Tickets cost $16 for adults; $6 for ages 13-17; and free for children age 12 and under.
Shakespeare Festival to present outdoor comedy
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will return to an outdoor stage for an updated revival of the three-person comedy "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]." The show will be presented on a new outdoor stage in front of the Trexler Library at DeSales University in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, through July 16.
Director Matt Pfeiffer wanted to take the bard outdoors after directing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on an outdoor stage in 2021.
The cast features Sean Close, Eli Lynn, and Sabrina Lynne Sawyer, who will take on Shakespeare's entire canon in 99 hilarious minutes.
Close was last seen at the festival as Don John in "Much Ado About Nothing." He performs regionally with 1812 Productions, Theatre Horizon, Arden Theatre Company, Quintessence Theatre Group, Delaware Theatre Company, and others.
Lynn is a certified intimacy director and Barrymore-nominated fight director whose regional credits include 1812 Productions, American Shakespeare Center, Cleveland Playhouse, Folger Theatre, among others.
Sawyer was recently seen in several productions at Folger Theatre and national tours of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "A Raisin in the Sun."
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years with its raucous revue of the Shakespearean canon. Originally developed by American comedy troupe The Reduced Shakespeare Company, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" was staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987 and went on to run for a record-setting nine years in London's west end. Since its debut, the show has been performed all over the world and has been twice revised, each iteration more uproarious than the last. This production features new revisions by Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
The production's creative team includes Rebecca Callan, costume designer; David M. Greenberg, sound designer; and Joshua Rose, set designer.
There will be an opening night post-show champagne toast with the company on Friday; a talk-back with the actors after the show on July 6 and 13; and an audio described and American Sign Language performance at the 2 p.m. performance on July 15.
Performances are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and July 1, 5-7, and 11-14; at 2 and 6:30 p.m. July 2, 8, 9 and 15; and at 2 p.m. on July 16.
Tickets cost $50 for adults; $47 for seniors, and $44 for youth.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's website.
PSF's first Community Day
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will present its first Community Day on Saturday on the campus of DeSales University in front of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts in Upper Saucon Township. Community Day will celebrate the arts as well as the many local organizations that provide services to the community.
"We are excited to collaborate and partner with local businesses to present a day full of fun, food, live performances, and more for the entire family," said Jason King Jones, the festival's artistic director.
Children's programming will start at 10 a.m. with story times, arts and crafts, and a meet-and-greet with the cast of the festival's "James and the Giant Peach." The rest of the event will begin at noon with food trucks, information tables, and more. The community resource area will feature organizations and programs spanning health, creative arts, and accessibility services.
There will be a performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on the outdoor Trexler Library stage at 3 p.m.