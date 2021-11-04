South Bethlehem's First Friday will help celebrate ArtsQuest's 11th annual InVision Festival, a month-long celebration that showcases photography and photo-based arts each November.
The festival features presentations by renowned artists, workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions, photo walks and panel discussions.
Featured at First Friday will be the InVision open juried exhibition in the Banana Factory's Crayola Gallery. The exhibition is a regional photo-based juried competition that will feature works of photographers alongside works outside of photography to include creatives, makers, artists, and designers in multiple creative disciplines that use the photographic process in a significant way.
The theme for the 2021 juried exhibition focuses on alternative-process photography and mixed media photo-based art. The exhibition aims to feature works that use alternative-process photography techniques, which highlight the unique quality the tactile processes bring to the overall piece.
Winners of the exhibition will be announced in the Crayola Gallery at 7:30 p.m.
ArtsQuest also invites members of the community to pin their best photographs on the community photo exhibition, located in the Gallery 104 space on the first floor of the Banana Factory Arts Center. Four prints in various prize categories will be selected and announced by the Banana Factory on Instagram. Winners will also be notified via email and will receive a $50 prize.
There will be a free make and take cyanotype workshop with the Moravian University Art Department from 6 to 9 p.m. in the ceramics/clay studio at the Banana Factory.
Featured artist Jason Chen will have his show "Second" in the Banko Gallery and will give a talk at 6:30 p.m.
Chen, who is from Guangzhou, China, will show works that explore his feelings of duality.
He immigrated to the United States and adopted a new name for the convenience of the English speakers around him. After studying film and animation in college, he began to reconnect with his past and try to understand his future.
The artwork itself is cut and woven by hand. He uses the weaving process to deconstruct and reconstruct images to create a sense of time and movement.
Banana Factory Arts Center is at 25 W. Third St. in Bethlehem.
'Sensitive Guys' at Albright College Center for the Arts
The Domino Players will present "Sensitive Guys" through Sunday in the Wachovia Theatre at Albright College Center for the Arts in Reading.
The show, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Andrea Hart, examines a small liberal arts college, at which two student-led support groups work to help mitigate sexual assault on campus.
A shocking allegation, however, divides both the men's peer education group and the women's sexual survivor support group as they struggle to take effective action against the toxic culture of the school. Five women and nonbinary performers inhabit all the roles in the satire about gender roles and contemporary college life.
The show contains adult themes dealing with sexual assault.
Tickets cost $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and $5 for students and can be bought online..
'Million Dollar Quartet' at Zoellner
The touring production of the Broadway musical "Million Dollar Quartet" will take the stage at Lehigh University's Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The show, which is about a real-life impromptu jam session between Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash, is part of Zoellner's Broadway series.
"Million Dollar Quartet" is a jukebox musical with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. It dramatizes the recording session of Dec. 4, 1956, at the Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee.
Established performer Carl Perkins is at the studio to record songs with a new performer, Jerry Lee Lewis. A twist of fate brings Elvis Presley, who stops by the studio with his girlfriend, a singer named Dyanne, and Johnny Cash, who wants to talk with recording impresario Sam Philips. They soon start playing together in a freewheeling jam session.
As Philips attempts to re-sign Johnny Cash to a new contract, unaware he has already signed with Columbia Records, the musicians perform some of their most famous hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," and "Hound Dog." Phillips was responsible for launching the careers of all four musicians.
For this production, Nathan Burke plays Carl Perkins, Jacob Barton plays Elvis Presley, Trevor Dorner plays Jerry Lee Lewis, Steven Lasiter plays Johnny Cash, and Sean Casey Flanagan plays Sam Phillips.
Rounding out the cast is Taylor Kraft as Dyanne, Bill Morey as bassist Jay Perkins, and Jon Rossi as drummer W. S. "Fluke" Holland.
A unique aspect of the show is that all the performers play their own instruments.
Masks are required to be worn indoors on Lehigh's campus.
Tickets cost between $44 and $56 for students; $55 and $63 for adults, and $50 and $63 for seniors.
Bach at Noon in Bethlehem
Bach at Noon will continue in Central Moravian Church in downtown Bethlehem on Tuesday as the Bach Choir of Bethlehem presents its final midday concert of the 2021 fall season.
The concert will be presented in person and streamed live on the Bach Choirs YouTube channel and Facebook page at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Greg Funfgeld, the artistic director and conductor, will lead members of the choir, The Bach Festival Orchestra, and guest soloists.
The program includes Antonio Vivaldi's "Guitar Concerto in D Major, RV 93," featuring John Arnold on guitar, and Johann Sebastian Bach's Cantata 140 – "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme."
Soloists are Julie Bosworth, soprano; Lane Conklin McCord, tenor; and William Sharp, baritone.
They are accompanied by members of The Bach Festival Orchestra, including Elizabeth Field, Stephani Bell, Rebecca Brown, Inna Eyzerovich, Linda Kistler, and Mary Ogletree, violins; Akhmed Mamedov and Lucy Windt, violas; Loretta O’Sullivan and Noelle Casella Grand, cello; Stephen Groat, bass; Mary Watt, Nobuo Kitagawa and Lynne Cohen, oboes and English horn; Charles Holdeman, bassoon; Anthony Cecere, French horn and Thomas Goeman, continuo organ and harpsichord.
Central Moravian Church is at 73 W. Church St. in Bethlehem.
All members of the audience are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a face mask while attending a Bach Choir concert.
Berks' 'Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan' continues
Berks Opera Company's acclaimed multimedia presentation series "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" will continue at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Wyomissing Public Library, 9 Reading Blvd. in Wyomissing.
The series is presented by David Richie, the educational outreach director. The opera is "Die Fledermaus," by Strauss, and the presentation is called "Going Batty Over Operetta" or "What's the Difference, Anyway?" The guest artists are Mary McCormick, soprano, and Caleb Flick, pianist.
McCormick has performed extensively in the Berks County and Philadelphia areas in a wide variety of genres. She has appeared as a soloist with the Reading Symphony Orchestra, Reading Pops Orchestra, Opus One Chamber Choir, and Kutztown University Choir. She is also an active member of the Philadelphia Orchestra's symphonic choir, where she has performed works such as Amahl and the Night Visitors and Candide. McCormick performs regularly with the Berks Opera Company.
Berks Opera will require those in attendance to be fully vaccinated and masked and to observe social distancing.
Admission is $20 for adults and seniors; and $10 for students and under 30.
DeSales opens dance season with emerging choreographers concert
The dance department at DeSales University will open its 2021-2022 season with an in-person performance of the emerging choreographers concert, a program of new dances in which a handful of the department's most talented student choreographers showcase their work on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Schubert Theatre in the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
The concert will feature six world premiere dances by three seniors and three juniors. Ashley Teter will be choreographing "Power," which centers on supporting and empowering others through difficult times. "Novice," by Gabrielle Drivon, puts the spotlight on children with high functioning learning disabilities in the education system. Magdalene Larrabee's "Where You Find Them," explores the concept of darkness. Daria Charlize Evans' "FLESH," tackles body dysmorphia and negative body image. "Perceived Isolation," choreographed by Becky Joy, explores the idea that one doesn't have to be alone to be lonely. And Abby Pinkerton's "Petrichor," studies the vast, versatile, importance, and immense qualities of water.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a pre-recorded 24-hour streamed performance on Nov. 13.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $12 per-viewer for the 24-hour stream. They can be bought online.
Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen Art & Craft Festival
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the 71st annual juried Holiday Fine Art & Craft Festival, presented by Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen.
The festival will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kutztown University's O'Pake Fieldhouse, Trexler Avenue and Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.
You will find handcrafted traditional and contemporary works made by more than 100 of the finest craftsmen and fine artists from Pennsylvania and beyond.
There will be a student gallery and live music by "The Acoustic Road Show."
In partnership with The Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center and Kutztown University, proceeds benefit the educational programs of the Reading-Berks chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.
Admission is $6 by donation. Children 12 and under are free.
Kutztown Presents: Celebrate Marimba!
The Center for Mallet Percussion Research at Kutztown University will present a 40-piece marimba orchestra, conducted by marimbaist/composer Gordon Stout, at 4 p.m. on Sunday in Kutztown University's Schaeffer Auditorium.
Celebrate Marimba is part of the Kutztown University Presents! performing arts series.
Consisting of 20 invited professionals and 20 advanced marimbaists selected from a round of rigorous auditions, the orchestra will perform historic works and new and commissioned works from international composers, including a composition by Mexican composer Ricardo Gallardo with women's chorale.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students.
Schaeffer Auditorium is located at 15200 Kutztown Rd. in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.