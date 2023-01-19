Celebrate the new year with the sounds of jazz and the Brubeck brothers, who along with the other members of their quartet, will join the Allentown Symphony to play the classics of their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck.
"The Brubeck Brothers Quartet – A Dave Brubeck Celebration" will be performed at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together all their lives. Dan, a drummer, and Chris, a bassist, trombonist, and composer, cut their first record together in 1966 and since then have played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father. With their Brubeck Brothers Quartet, the brothers perform with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. They perform at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe, including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl, and Monterey jazz festivals. The quartet's last CD, "LifeTimes," was a hit on the Jazz Week radio chart, where it made the top-10 list as one of the most played jazz recordings of the year.
These versatile musicians also collaborate with orchestras across the United States as well as internationally, including performing with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and the Russian National Orchestra. The quartet has joined with chamber groups to collaborate with musicians from the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Russian National Symphony Orchestra.
Although the group's style is rooted in "straight-ahead" jazz, their concerts reveal an ability to explore and play odd time signatures while integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The group's creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.
Diane Wittry will conduct the orchestra as it joins the quartet on favorite Dave Brubeck tracks, including "Take Five" and "Blue Rondo à la Turk."
Tickets cost $25 to $72.
For information, go to Miller Symphony Hall's website or call 610-432-6715.
Violin prodigy joins RSO
In its first performance of 2023, the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," one of the most popular Baroque pieces in history, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading. The concert will feature violin prodigy and guest soloist Keila Wakao.
Andrew Constantine, the RSO's music director, will conduct the group of four violin concertos by the Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, each of which gives musical expression to a season of the year.
Born in 2006, 16-year-old violinist Wakao is from Boston, and began playing the violin at the age of 3. The teen was awarded the first prize and the junior composer award in the 2021 Menuhin International Violin Competition. She was also the first prize winner of the Stulburg International String Competition and was awarded the Bach prize in 2021.
Tickets cost $36, $60 and $80.
For information, go to the Reading Symphony Orchestra's website or call 610-373-7557.
Talisman Players return
Kutztown's community theater, the Talisman Players, will return to live performance with a revival of the classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof."
"Fiddler on the Roof" centers on Tevye, a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives. He must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love rather than go through the traditional matchmaker.
The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years. The production won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography.
Talisman will present a concert performance of the musical.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Georgian Room, Kutztown University.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for children. Tickets are available on the Talisman Players' website or at the door.
Sondheim at Charter Arts
The music department of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) will present the musical revue "Sondheim on Sondheim" at the Bethlehem school.
Hailed as a revelatory revue full of wonderful moments and a funny, affectionate and revealing tribute to musical theater's greatest composer and lyricist, "Sondheim on Sondheim" is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter Stephen Sondheim in his own words and music. This unique musical production features nearly three dozen songs from nineteen Sondheim projects including "West Side Story," "Company," "Gypsy," "Into the Woods," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Passion," and "Assassins."
Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, these songs fill a framework of exclusive in-depth video interviews, delving into Sondheim's fascinating personal life and artistic process.
Erica Dickson and Aaron Patterson direct an all-student cast and pit orchestra composed of nearly 30 vocal and instrumental music students, assisted by choreographer Sarah Rainey and pianist Cristina Makowicz.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $5-$10 and are available on Charter Arts' website or at the door.
'Young Frankenstein' at RACC
Reading Area Community College (RACC) will present "Young Frankenstein, a new Mel Brooks Musical" on Friday and Saturday at the Miller Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square.
"Young Frankenstein" is a musical comedy with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Brooks. It is based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name written by Gene Wilder and Brooks, who also directed and has described it as his best film. The story is a parody of the horror film genre from the 1930s. The musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and was nominated for three Tony Awards. The production supports RACC students.
Performances will be at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Celebrate Robbie Burns
In Scotland, the end of January is traditionally the time to remember the famed Scottish poet Robert Burns when Burns Nights are held around the anniversary of Burns' birthday on Jan. 25.
The poet will be celebrated at Robbie Burns Evening at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The members of Piper's Request join Alison and Tom Gillespie from Blackwater and Kate Scuffle for a celebration of the life, music and poetry of Scotland's famous poet.
Along with guest vocalist Terry Kane, the group will present Burns' songs, poetry and "all things Scots" to commemorate this literary legend and ladies' man. Burns was the first to gain acclaim for writing in Scot's dialect, the language of the common man.
Additionally, Scuffle, from Selkie Theater, will offer dramatic readings and commentary of the bard's work.
Tickets cost $20.50 in advance and $25.50 on the day of the show.
The Bethlehem Palette Club at Baum School of Art
The Baum School of Art will hold an artist reception for The Bethlehem Palette Club's Plein Air Exhibition on Third Thursday in downtown Allentown.
The exhibition is in the David E. Rodale Gallery in Baum School of Art in Allentown through Feb. 4.
"En Plein Air" is a French phrase that means "in the open air." This collection of work was painted by The Bethlehem Palette Club members who traveled to different locations in the Lehigh Valley, painting the scenery around them.
The club was established in 1947 to stimulate local and public interest in the fine arts and artists and provides year-round opportunities for its members to exhibit their art, while learning from, networking, and creating with other artists. The Bethlehem Palette Club has exhibitions throughout the year across the Lehigh Valley.
The opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibition coincides with "Of Portraiture and Polio; A Tribute Exhibition in Memory of David Emerson Baum." This exhibition also in through Feb. 4, and features portraits of David Baum painted by his grandfather, and school's founder, Walter Emerson Baum.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission is free.