A spectacular lineup of some of the most acclaimed artists in every form of jazz highlight the 32nd annual Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest.
"The goal each year is to program and present artists who represent the diversity of musical styles that make up the jazz genre," said John Ernesto, the festival's artistic director. "This lineup will provide fans the opportunity to experience and enjoy traditional jazz, contemporary jazz, fusion jazz, big band, blues, R&B and more. We are looking forward to an amazing 10 days of music."
The traditional Harold B. Leifer Memorial Luncheon, featuring Berks County's own Groovemasters, will kick things off at Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar on Penn Street in downtown Reading at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
The 10-day festival will officially open with a concert by audience favorite Brian Culbertson, returning with his band to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Also on the schedule are the band Four80East, with special guests JJ Sansaverino and Art Sherrod; Pieces of a Dream, with Bobby Lyle and Carl Cox; and Gerald Veasley's Unscripted Jam at the DoubleTree Hotel in center city.
The Manhattan Transfer's 50th anniversary and final world tour, along with the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, will give fans one more chance to hear this legendary vocal quartet on Saturday at the Scottish Rite. The group has been nominated for a Grammy Award this year for its new album, "FIFTY."
Saturday will also feature performances by Gerald Albright (recently nominated for a Grammy Award) in a co-bill with Larry Carlton & Paul Brown; and Jazz Funk Soul (Everette Harp, Jeff Lorber and Paul Jackson Jr.) in a co-bill with Raul Midon at the RACC's Miller Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square.
Sunday will begin with a jazz brunch with Acoustic Alchemy and Jeff Kashiwa. That afternoon, the Andrew Neu Big Band will perform with pianist David Benoit, the formidable vocalist/trombonist Aubrey Logan (who often performs with Postmodern Jukebox) and the up-and-coming vocalist/trumpeter/guitarist Ilya Serov.
Sunday will culminate with the fabulous trumpeter Chris Botti at the Scottish Rite.
Other notable headliners include R n R: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot, with special guest Peter White, at the Scottish Rite; Eric Darius and Eric Roberson, with special guest Avery Sunshine, making her fest debut, at the DoubleTree; Eric Marienthal & The Jazz Cruises All-Stars, featuring Keiko Matsui, Peter White, Mindi Abair, Larry Braggs, Randy Brecker, Vincent Ingala and The Berks Horns, at the Scottish Rite; and The U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue, with Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal, at the Miller Center.
Also, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, with opening act Teen Town, will appear at the Miller Center; and Adam Hawley's West Coast Groove, featuring Marcus Anderson, Rebecca Jade, Greg Manning, Darryl Williams, Tony Moore, Curtis McCain, will perform at the DoubleTree.
Also, part of the festival this year is the brand-new GetJazzed@Berks Scholastic Festival on March 28 and 29. This event will give young performers another opportunity to enhance their jazz skills. The annual RMF Project Penske Jazz Jam will be held March 27, with artist clinicians Gerald Veasley, Aubrey Logan, Andrew Neu and Albert Rivera.
The festival will conclude next Sunday, April 2, with the finale concert featuring Boney James at the Scottish Rite.
More jazz at Kutztown U.
The Kutztown University Performing Artists Series will present "Nat King Cole & The Ladies of Song," featuring John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell, at 7:30 p.m. on March 29 at Schaeffer Auditorium at Kutztown University.
John Pizzarelli, the world-renowned guitarist and singer, has established himself as a prime contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and beyond. With sparkling swing and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell is among the greatest interpreters of American popular song.
Together, they pay homage to Nat King Cole and the legendary singers who appeared on his popular TV show. The concert includes Cole's most memorable hits, such as "Route 66," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," and "Paper Moon," along with the timeless works from Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee — the iconic Ladies of Song.
This performance is sponsored in part by the Berks Jazz Fest.
Tickets cost $46 for adults and $39 for seniors and students.
Big band jazz in Easton
Lafayette College in Easton will present the debut of the David Sanford Big Band, comprising 20 virtuosi specializing in jazz, avant-garde, Latin, and classical music at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
Along with big band literature, the group revels in Sanford's original work composed expressly for the members' individual talents and that draws heavily on classical idiom, popular music, and jazz standards. By returning to the experimental roots of jazz, Sanford opens up a new kind of fusion, one that builds on the Third Stream ideas of Ellington, Kenton, Schuller, and Mingus.
Recipient of the Rome Prize and a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, in 2022, David Sanford was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the highest form of recognition of artistic merit in the United States.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students. For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to the Williams Center's website.
Muhlenberg to debut theater project for families
Students at Muhlenberg College in Allentown explore the life of courageous aviatrix Harriet Quimby in a world premiere production led by Baker artist-in-residence Joshua Rashon Streeter. "Freedom to Fly: The Story of Harriet Quimby" is the product of a semester-long devising process led by Streeter.
The hour-long production tells the story of Quimby, the first American woman to earn her pilot's license and the first woman to fly across the English Channel in the 1910s. The swift, vibrant historical drama explores Quimby's life and legacy, focusing on her journey from journalist to aviator.
"The play is about being brave and courageous," Streeter said. "The idea of flying at that time was risky business. The Wright Brothers' flight was just a few years earlier. Harriet was larger-than-life — but also kind of a hidden figure in history. We all know Amelia Earhart, but Harriet Quimby was at least as influential and important."
Born in 1875, Quimby was an American pioneering aviator, journalist, and film screenwriter. She earned her pilot certificate in 1911 from the Aero Club of America. Her historic flight across the English Channel, on April 16, 1912, was overshadowed by the sinking of the Titanic, just the day before.
Streeter recommends the show for elementary-age children and their families and also for older audiences with an interest in the process of developing new theater works.
"The sweet spot is probably second through fifth-graders," he said, "but it's quite lively and inspirational and I would love to see families and older and younger kids come along and join the conversation."
Streeter said the post-show sessions will be "highly active" and an opportunity to engage with the creators about the themes of the show.
"That kind of engagement is really critical," he said. "It's important that young people are made to feel special when they come to see this kind of show. They should feel like this is made for them."
Performances will be at 12:45 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. A post-show discussion with the creator and members of the company will follow each performance, and patrons can go early on Saturday morning to explore themes of the show at engagement stations in the lobby, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets cost $5 and are available by calling 484-664-3333 or by going to Muhlenberg's website.
'The Last Play' at Touchstone
Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem will present the premiere of "The Last Play," a two-person show created and performed by real-life father and daughter Bill and Anisa George. Audience members will experience the duo's journey through the art and life they have created together in this retrospective look at parenthood and performance.
Anisa has shared the stage with her father since she was a baby. In 1981, George co-founded Touchstone Theatre, where he was producing director until 1990. After taking a hiatus to pursue personal works, he returned to Touchstone as an ensemble member in 2003. In 2022, George retired from Touchstone, where he now is an ensemble member emeritus.
Over the years, the duo have created 10 shows together. Anisa recently turned 40, and the show asks what has she learned from her father and what remains of their joint productions.
In "The Last Play," Bill and Anisa look back and examine the different performances that they have created, both on and off the stage. They ask themselves "what mistakes have we made along the way?" and "if we could go back and do it differently, what would we change?"
Audiences will experience a different performance each night, since the story will take different paths depending on the responses Bill and Anisa receive from that night's audience.
"This is a glimpse into a lifetime ahead for young theater artists," said Bill. "It's a showcase of all the ways it can go wrong or right. Very seldom do young people have the opportunity to talk with their fathers like this. If you could ask your father anything right now, what would you ask him?"
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on March 24 and 31 and at 2 p.m. on March 31 and April 2.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
For information, call 484-767-2456, or go to Touchstone's website. The theater is located at 321 E. Fourth Street in Bethlehem.
Controversial play at Cedar Crest
In honor of Women's History Month, Performing Arts at Cedar Crest College will present Jane Martin's controversial play "Keely and Du" in Samuels Theater at 100 College Dr. in Allentown.
Written in 1992, the play addresses issues of abortion, women's rights and right to life, and it was a finalist for the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
The play centers on Keely, a rape victim who becomes pregnant from a sexual assault and is being held captive by an extremist anti-abortion cult to prevent her from terminating the pregnancy. Du is the cult member who is guarding her.
The play, directed by Clair M Freeman, is described as "not for the faint of heart," and with the repeal of Roe v Wade last summer, the subject matter in this 30-year-old script is very relevant.
The play stars Rosemarie Kramer as Keely and Sophia Barbour as Du.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
For information, call 610-740-3780, or go to Cedar Crest's website.
'The Lightning Thief' at Lehigh
Lehigh University Department of Theater's Mustard & Cheese Drama Society will present "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" in the Fowler Black Box Theater at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
The musical was adapted from "The Lightning Thief," a 2005 young adult novel inspired by Greek mythology and written by Rick Riordan. The musical book is by Joe Tracz, and the show features music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki.
In the story, the Greek gods are real, and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Bach Choir spring concert
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present a concert of "Spring Bach & Handel" at 4 p.m. on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem at 2344 Center St.
The choir, directed Christopher Jackson, will perform J.S. Bach's "Easter Oratorio" and George Frideric Handel's "Messiah, Part Three."
Bach's "Easter Oratorio" tells the the story of rebirth through Simon Peter, John the Apostle, Mary Magdalene and Mary of Clopas. Full of resurrection triumph, it also gives voice the doubt and fear of the first witnesses of the empty tomb, followed by a rhapsodic doxology for chorus, strings, winds, trumpets and drums.
The final part of Handel's "Messiah" focuses on eternal life, including the rousing aria, "I know my Redeemer liveth," for soprano, and joyful choruses of thanksgiving and acclamation.
Soloists are Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Daniel Taylor, counter-tenor; Isaiah Bell, tenor; and Harrison Hintzsche, baritone.
Tickets cost between $9 and $45.
Berks Opera fan program
Berks Opera's "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" will bring "Verdi's Swan Song" to The Highlands, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing at 7 p.m. on March 28.
The program features a multimedia presentation with featured artists Maggie Riker, soprano, and Geert Ruelens, piano, and is led by Berks Opera's education and outreach director, David Richie. The "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" series is run in conjunction with the Metropolitan Opera in HD Series, which is screened at Fox Theatres Berkshire.
The featured opera is Verdi's "Falstaff," which will be screened at 2 p.m. on April 1 at Fox Berkshire.
Riker has performed in a wide variety of operas, musicals, cabarets, oratorios, and concerts. Some of her credits include Mozart's The Magic Flute (Queen of the Night), Verdi's La Traviata (Violetta), The Music Man (Marian), Oklahoma! (Laurie), and Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey). In the opera world, Maggie was a regional finalist in the Metropolitan Opera national auditions, won the Bel Canto scholarship and the Opera Columbus competition, and received an award from the Gerda Lissner Foundation.
Ruelens graduated in May 2017 from Temple University with a master's degree in piano performance and pedagogy. At Temple, he was a student of Charles Abramovic. He graduated in 2014 with a B.A. in music from Kutztown University, where he was under the tutelage of Maria Asteriadou. A native of Belgium, Ruelens studied at the Royal Academy for Music in Berchem, Flanders. At the age of seven, he began organ lessons with Marc Van Driessen. Before coming to the United States, Geert studied at the Royal Conservatory for Music in Antwerp. Geert is the organist and choir director for both Nativity Lutheran and St. Paul's Lutheran churches in Reading.
Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for people under 30. Payment at the door.
For information, call 484-752-2462, or go to Berks Opera's website.
Chamber music in Allentown
Chamber group Satori will present "From Baroque to Contemporary..." at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown.
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
The program will include oboe, flute, strings and piano performing music of Haydn, Quantz, Borodin, JC Bach, and Madeleine Dring.
Performers are Cheryl Bishkoff, oboe; Nora Suggs, flute; Rebecca Brown, violin; Agnes Maurer, viola; David Moulton, cello; and Martha Schrempel, piano.
Tickets are available only at the door and cost $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 12.
For information, go to Satori's website, or call 610-435-6036.