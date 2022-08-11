The struggle between good and evil will come to life on the Genesius stage when "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" is performed at the theater in Reading from Friday through Aug. 21.
Originally scheduled for Genesius' 2020 season, but canceled due to the pandemic, "Jekyll & Hyde" is finally making its debut at the theater at 153 N 10th St.
Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, "Jekyll & Hyde" tells the story of the good Dr. Henry Jekyll, who is experimenting with a treatment to separate good and evil in man, decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing the evil Mr. Hyde.
Things get even more complicated since two women are in love with Jekyll and unaware of his dark secret.
The pop rock score is by multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn, and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, and includes the hit song "This is the Moment."
L J Fecho, Genesius' artistic director, worked with Robert Cuccioli, who played Dr. Jekyll in the original 1997 Broadway production and said Cuccioli inspired him to stage the musical.
Cuccioli played Ebenezer Scrooge for three years in "A Connecticut Christmas Carol," which was written by Fecho and Genesius cofounder Michael O'Flaherty.
"Mr. Cuccioli always had great stories to tell about that original Broadway production, and it was the impetus for us presenting the musical at Genesius," Fecho said.
Genesius newcomer Sebastian Antonio will take on the demanding role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The production also features Dara (Himes) Tatarowicz as Emma Carew, Cecilia Cooper as Lucy Harris, Pete Bourey as Gabriel John Utterson, and Robert Decker as Sir Danvers Carew. There is more than 25 supporting actors and ensemble members.
The musical is directed by Christopher Sperat; the music is directed by Amy Anderson and choreographed by Rosanna Brosnan.
The show is recommended for ages 10 and older for violence and adult situations. The production will use haze, fog and strobe light effects.
Genesius and the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street have partnered to offer free parking and shuttle service for anyone who eats at the DoubleTree before seeing the show. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, and 20 and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 21.
Tickets cost $17.50 to $33.
German youth choir to perform in Upper Milford
An award-winning youth choir from Germany that has been featured on German television and sung at the historic Rosengarten Congress Center will perform a concert and at a church service in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County, as part of the group's second United States tour.
The German choral group, Vivida Banda, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., and also at the church's worship service at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The 40 people, ages 14-21, are led by director Anne-Christine Langenbach, who started the group in 2009 as an outgrowth of the music school she runs in Germany. This is the group's second U.S. tour, having first visited in 2018.
Vivida Banda is the most advanced group at Singschule Weinheim, which offers graded choral programs for children ages 1 through 21. Students are divided in six age-based choir groups starting with "Crawling Choir" for preschoolers. Students also receive private vocal training.
Langenbach said Vivida Banda has developed to such a high level because as the children grow through their training they develop a strong ear, learn new music literature quickly and become adept at blending their voices. She said the students' "well-educated voices provide the ideal basis to create a very fine choral sound."
In 2011, the group received the "Citizen Prize of the Metropolitan Region Rhine-Neckar" for preserving folk songs and recording them in "Now We Are Going To Sing," released in 2012. In 2013, Vivida Banda and the Singschule received the "Echo Klassik," a Germany classical music award, for its music instruction of youth.
The group, whose name means "gang of rascals" in German, sing in several languages, and perform various types of music from gospel to classical to folk. After performing in the Lehigh Valley, the group will head to New York City for a performance before returning home.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be taken.
Berks Sinfonietta kicks off 9th season
Berks Sinfonietta will begin its ninth season with "Humor and Hope" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing.
The program will feature Beethoven's lighthearted Symphony No. 8 and Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 2 in D Major. The orchestra will also celebrate Ralph Vaughan Williams on the 150th anniversary of his birth with the Overture to "The Wasps."
Featuring the Farrenc symphony, Berks Sinfonietta continues its focus on programming music by female composers.
"Louise Farrenc was a gifted composer who wrote music that was well-received in her day, but which is rarely programmed today," said Artistic Director David McConnell. "Our job is to give this great music a voice."
The concert will also be live streamed online for the cost of an at-will donation.
Admission to the live performance is $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door and online.
Second Saturday at 1753 Bachmann Publick House
The Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society will hold Second Saturdays at the 1753 Bachmann Publick House in downtown Easton.
The National Register site will be open monthly for tours, special activities, and programs.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can tour the building, led by costumed docents, and hear a special presentation of traditional, live Irish music in the historic Tavern Room from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania's Cultural Center and Trading Post, housed on the ground floor of the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, also will be open.
Future 2022 dates are Sept. 10; Oct. 8; Nov. 12; and Dec. 10.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Autumn hawk watch begins at Hawk Mountain
Learn more about hawk migration and enjoy a spectacle of nature when the annual autumn hawk watch begins Aug. 15 at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary's famed North Lookout. The watch is conducted daily, weather permitting, through Dec. 15 at the sanctuary at 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd. in Albany Township, Berks County.
An average 18,000 birds of prey will soar over the sanctuary's rocky lookout, a 1,500-foot outcropping on the Kittatinny Ridge or "Blue Mountain." Each year, the staff tallies the number and type of birds that pass. An official counter and interpreters will be on hand to point out and identify birds.
The beginning of the autumn migration season will begin with Hawk Mountain's annual Off to a Flying Start! migration kickoff event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Off to a Flying Start! celebrates the start of the season with a day full of activities, including guided birding, naturalists in the Native Habitat Garden and at South Lookout, raptor ID, kids activities, and the Raptors Up Close program.
Throughout the count, sanctuary staff, trainees, and volunteers will be stationed at the lookouts to help visitors spot and identify raptors, including broad-winged hawks, kestrels, vultures, ospreys, bald eagles, and more. For raptor enthusiasts and those who cannot make it to Hawk Mountain, daily counts are posted throughout the season on the sanctuary's website.
Visitors should take binoculars (or rent them at the visitor center), something soft to sit on, and a daypack with water and snacks. Plan to relax at the lookout and spend at least an hour.
The sanctuary is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trail fees are $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for children age 6 to 12.
For information, call 610-756-6961 or visit Hawk Mountain's website.
Carter Calvert returns to Bucks with one-woman show
Carter Calvert, the Broadway actress-singer who previously wowed audiences at Bucks County Playhouse as the iconic country music legend in "Always... Patsy Cline," will bring her one-woman show, "Viva La Diva," back to the playhouse at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Calvert sold out her "Viva La Diva" concert at the Playhouse in 2019.
In her act, "Viva La Diva," Calvert performs Broadway, pop, jazz, and country. Her hilarious yet heartfelt take on "making it in the biz" and the divas that inspired her along the way will delight audiences of all ages.
Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" alongside Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. Other tours include the title role in "Always… Patsy Cline" opposite Sally Struthers, the featured role of 'Grizabella' in the Broadway national touring company of "Cats," the European tour of "Smokey Joe's Café," and an international tour of Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway."
Calvert has opened for iconic performers, including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker and The Temptations. Her television credits include "The David Letterman Show," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "The Today Show."
Calvert is an accomplished actress as well as a popular voice-over artist. She's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Calvert best female jazz vocalist and Starsong Records hailed her as best female vocalist of the year. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on the prestigious Crystal Cruise line as well as a headliner in clubs and theaters across the country with her solo shows, "Viva La Diva," "Natural Woman: A Carole King Celebration" and "Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline."
Tickets for "Viva La Diva" start at $40.
For information, go to the Bucks County Playhouse website or call 215-862-2121.
2nd Friday on the Avenue in West Reading
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
This month's celebration will begin at 5 p.m.
There will be live music at Sixth and Penn avenues from 6 to 8 p.m. with songwriter Emme Ryan, who has been inspired and influenced by artists such as The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, and Brandi Carlile.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will host an opening reception featuring Jay Ressler with his personal show titled "Double Exposure-The Real and The Surreal" from 5 to 8 p.m.
Join Fleet Feet, 705 Penn Ave., for a run to get your day started. The group starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs a 3-5 mile loop through the Wyomissing Park system. Feel free to stick around the store afterwards for some Dosie Dough Donuts and coffee. All paces are welcome.
Join Hot Yoga West Reading for the last Moving Mediation of the season from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the West Reading pavilion, 501 Sycamore Rd. The open-air, donation-only event is for ages 18 and up.
2nd Friday on the Avenue is a collaboration between the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and West Reading merchants.