Summer is here and it’s time to view some of the best gardens in the region on various garden tours being offered this weekend.
The Centre Park Historic District in Reading is excited to host two separate garden tours in celebration of its 40th anniversary June 25.
Visitors can choose the garden tour only, either in the morning or the afternoon, or add on an optional buffet brunch to the morning tour or garden party to the afternoon tour. All participants will be able to visit nine residential urban gardens, as well as see art exhibits, hear music and enjoy an educational live honey bee exhibit by Pollinating Penn. Great American Creamery ice cream will be in Centre Park all day with ice cream for sale.
The morning tour is 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and the brunch buffet is 10 a.m. - noon. The brunch will be held in the grand 1892 Victorian mansion, The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel and include a selection of brunch items with a complimentary mimosa. Live piano music will be provided by Tom Schlegel.
The afternoon tour is 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and the garden party is 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. The garden party will be held on the grounds of the Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and cocktails provided by Reading Distilling Guild. Live music will be provided by the Peter Souders Group.
The tours only are $35; tour and brunch are $70 and tour and garden party are $75.
This event is a fundraiser to help provide the all-volunteer Centre Park Garden Club to plant flowers and care for the city-owned common spaces in the district. Be sure to check out the flower beds in Centre Park and at the two triangles in the 800 block of Centre Avenue and also where 5th St. and Centre Avenue meet.
No gardens will be open between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to allow garden owners an opportunity to have a lunch break.
For information, call 610-375-7860 or click here.
Our Town Foundation will present the Hamburg Garden Tour from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 25.
Tour several gardens in the Hamburg area certified through National Wildlife Federation's Backyard Wildlife Habitat Program.
Presale tickets are $5 and can be purchased at The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg, 320 State St., and Kay Greenawalt’s State Farm office, 124 S. 3rd St.
On the day of the tour, start your journey by picking up your Tour Guide at The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg, where you may also purchase tickets for $6. There will be light refreshments and door prizes which will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
The Hamburg Garden Tour is a rain or shine event.
For information, call 610-562-3106 or click here.
The Emmaus Garden Club Garden Tour will feature seven local gardens, lunch and shopping at vendors from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 25. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and shopping will be available from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour.
Advance tickets are available at Dan Schantz Greenhouse, Eagle Point Farm Market, Herbein’s Garden Center and Lehigh Valley Home & Garden Center. Day of tour tickets will be available at Faith Presbyterian Church, Emmaus.
The tour benefits the East Penn Neighbors helping Neighbors Organization. This event will be held rain or shine.
For information, call 610-310-7497.
“A Chorus Line” at Shakespeare Festival
Shakespeare Festival’s first Main Stage production of its 2022 season is the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Chorus Line.”
“A Chorus Line” runs June 22 through July 10 on the Main Stage at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the Center Valley campus of DeSales University.
An icon of American musical theater, “A Chorus Line” was created by choreographer Michael Bennett and composer Marvin Hamlisch. In a thrilling mix of song, dance, and drama, the show illuminates the ambitions of ensemble dancers in the final chorus audition for an upcoming Broadway show. One of the longest running Broadway musicals of all time, “A Chorus Line” features classic numbers such as “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,”, and “I Hope I Get It.”
The cast is led by James Harkness as Zach; Sissy Bell as Cassie; Patrick S. Higgins as Mark and Julia Feeley as Judy.
Harness is best known for Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” and has appeared on Broadway in “The Carole King Musical,” “Chicago,” “Dream Girls,” “Aida,” “The Color Purple” and “Guys and Dolls.”
Bell, who has appeared on Broadway in “Tootsie” and “Anastasia,” also performed at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Higgins played the role of Baby John in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film “West Side Story.”
Feeley has appeared on the hit Amazon Prime show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Allentown native and Broadway designer Michael McDonald will design the costumes for the show.
A 1981 William Allen grad, McDonald designed more than 30 shows at Muhlenberg and more than 20 at Civic Theatre of Allentown before moving to New York in 1992 where he worked with New York costume designer Beth Clancy on Edward Albee's Tony Award-winning "The Goat," the musical "Blood Brothers" and Arthur Miller's "The Ride Down Mount Morgan." In 2009, his work on the Broadway revival of “Hair” earned him nominations for both the Tony Award for Best Costume Design and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design.
Australian Andy Peterson is the musical director and conductor. He has worked on Broadway on “Tootsie” as well as being the composer of “Razorhurst” and “Stalker: The Musical.” He was also the co-creator on the hit musical audio series “The World to Come,” for which he wrote more than 50 original songs.
Luis Villabon will recreate the iconic Michael Bennett choreography. Dennis Razze directs.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 22-25, 29-30, July 1 and 6-8; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 26 and July 2 and 9; 6:30 p.m. June 28 and July 5 and 2 p.m. July 3 and 10.
The July 6 performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing and audio descriptions for patrons who are blind or visually impaired.
Tickets are half price for patrons using these special services. Call box office manager Kyle Schumaker at 610-282-3654, ext. 1, for information.
Tickets are $54-$67 for adults; $52-$65 for seniors and $49-$62 for youth.
Masks are optional while inside the Labuda Center.
For information, call 610-282-3192, or click here.
Dan Domenche in Concert at PSF
Following playing the role of Che in Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s “Evita, “ in 2017, Dan Domenech returns for an evening of music and stories spanning his 20-year career at 7:30 p.m. June 27 on the main stage at Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the Center Valley campus of DeSales University.
Domenech says he’s been singing with symphonies around the country, performing on cruise ships, and touring with Broadway's “Rock of Ages” band, so expect a lot of rock songs and ballads from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. In between the numbers, he’ll talk about the state of the world and where he is in his life and career.
Domenech is a singer, director and actor best known for his understudy portrayal of Jason Dean in “Heathers: The Musical,” Drew in the Broadway musical “Rock of Ages” and a recurring guest appearance on “Glee.” Domenech has also appeared in the pre-Broadway runs of “Wonderland,” “Sister Act,” National/International tours of “Rent” and “Rock of Ages.” He has worked as associate choreographer for film and TV projects like “Tropic Thunder,” “Step Brothers,” “Fame,” The Academy Awards and the Emmys. He made his directorial debut summer of 2017 with the beta test of the revamped “Heathers: The Musical” before being mounted in its sold out run at The Other Palace Theater in London.
Tickets are $46 adults; $44 seniors and $41 for youth.
For information, call 610-282-3192, or click here.
Midsummer at Columcille
Touchstone Theatre ensemble member Emma Ackerman and the Touchstone/Moravian MFA class of 2022 present a light-hearted, abstracted, immersive reimagining of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 24 in collaboration with Columcille Megalith Park in Bangor.
Guests are invited to the wedding of Duke Theseus and Queen Hippolyta, held on the borders of a magical forest, inhabited by Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies, as well as living trees, speaking rocks, and other woodland creatures.
Put on a pair of sturdy shoes and a flower crown, grab your favorite walking stick, and come wander in the woods with Touchstone. Columcille is a hidden gem among Pennsylvania parks, and Touchstone is excited to be partnering and performing there.
The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Rain dates are June 25 or 26.
Tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested donation of $10.
For more information, click here.
"WORDS" and "Transforming Moments" Book Release
Studio B in Boyertown will host a reception from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 24 for the opening of the "WORDS" exhibition and the release of the studio’s 9th book of poetry, prose, and art entitled "Transforming Moments: Finding Our Voice."
A virtual tour and awards ceremony will be held 6 - 7 p.m. on Facebook live, archived as a Facebook event and on YouTube following the opening. Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions hosts the virtual tour.
More than 50 local and international writers contributed to "Transforming Moments: Finding Our Voice" the anthology that is edited by Jane E. Stahl, Studio B’s Director of Community Relations and former teacher of English, and Mish (Eileen) Murphy, book reviewer, visual artist, editor, teacher, poet, and Florida resident.
Additional activities include a writers’ reception from 1 - 3 p.m. June 25 and Sunday afternoon book talks July 10, 17, 14, and 31. A project titled the “Human Library” on Aug. 7, will feature selected members of the community invited to tell their life “story.” The exhibit opening and writers’ activities are free and open to the public. The exhibition will run through Aug. 21.
Juror selecting the art exhibit awards is Suzanne Fellows. Fellows is a painter, printmaker, musician, teacher, designer, and gardener. She saved 20 elephants from extinction with her art project “99 Elephants a Day.” Fellows is an acting professor of fine art and design at Reading Area Community College and is one of the select studio artists at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.
Jurying the writing awards is Susan LeClair. For over 25 years LeClair taught English at the high school and college levels in Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, served as librarian at Boyertown Senior High School, and was a faculty member in the Pennsylvania Governor's School for Teaching.
Books will be available for purchase at both events.
Studio B is at 39A Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown.
Bucks County Playhouse presents ”Kinky Boots”
Bucks County Playhouse continues its homecoming season with a new production of the high-energy, Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots” June 24-30 at the New Hope theater.
The production features a brand new song by Cyndi Lauper.
Co-directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Sheryl Kaller (Broadway’s “Mothers and Sons” and the Playhouse’s “Other Desert Cities”) and Hope Boykin (Alvin Ailey Dance Company and Philadanco) and choreographed by Boykin, “Kinky Boots” is the largest musical produced at the venue since the record-breaking production of “Mamma Mia!” in 2019.
With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony winning composer Lauper, and a book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein, “Kinky Boots” won six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
The Playhouse production features all of Lauper’s original 16 songs, plus an additional new song, “So Long Charlie,” that Lauper wrote, but was not used in the original Broadway production.
“We were thrilled that Harvey and Cyndi gave us a song that wasn’t used on Broadway, giving our audiences a chance to hear something new,” says Kaller. “‘So Long Charlie,” was written for the character of Nicola and we love it because it spoke to both of us about her character. It verbalizes what she wants and is an opportunity to take this character and flesh her out more.”
Richard E. Waits (Mama Rose at LaMaMa) leads the cast as Lola with Jimmy Brewer (Off-Broadway, “Scotland, Pa”) as Charlie. The production also features Scarlett Walker (Broadway’s Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel”) as Lauren, Mikaela Nina Secada (Kennedy Center’s “Beastgirl”) as Nicola, Michael Thatcher (“The Play That Goes Wrong”) as Don, and David LaMarr (“Jersey Boys” National Tour) as George.
When Charlie Price’s father suddenly dies, he inherits the family business – a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and with nowhere to turn, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays (except June 25), and 2 p.m. Sundays. The opening performance will be held 7:30 p.m. June 25.
Tickets start at $70.
For information, click here or call 215-862-2121.
“Singin' in the Rain” at Shawnee
The Shawnee Playhouse presents the beloved musical “Singin’ in the Rain” through July 10 at the theater at 552 River Rd,. Shawnee on Delaware.
Called the greatest movie musical of all time, “Singin' in the Rain” is the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.
Set in Hollywood in the late 1920’s, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, who’s less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures. This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza includes memorable songs such as “Good Mornin,’” “Make ‘Em Laugh” and the show-stopping title song.
The cast is led by Ryan Fogler as Don Lockwood; Paige Horvath as Kathy Seldon and Michael Guerriere as Cosmo Brown. Brandon Hanks directs and Jennifer Weaver is choreographer.
Tickets are $29 for adults; $26 for seniors and $16 for children under age 17.
For information, click here.