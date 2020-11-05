The Kutztown Folk Festival quilt auction is a nationally recognized sale of handmade quilts that is a highlight of the Berks County borough's summer festival.
This year, the auction and the festival went online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and now, for the first time, the festival is holding a quilt auction for the holidays.
The online auction features 30 one-of-a-kind handmade quilts, awarded "best of show" in the area.
Online bidding is taking place now through 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Proceeds from the sale of one quilt, The Shriner's Sampler, will go to the Shriner's Hospital for Children. The queen-size quilt (104" x 104") was hand made in Berks County with donated materials.
Other quilts include egg basket, linking stars, flying geese, bargello, tumbling blocks, log cabin and diamond designs. Sizes range from full to king.
The auction is being conducted by Zettlemoyer Auction Co.
For any quilt-related questions, call the quilt director at 330-437-9807.
The Kutztown Folk Festival's online store also has new inventory, including bed-sized quilt and wall hangings in a variety of styles and techniques. Each of the handmade quilts is available on a first-come basis. All are made in the United States and include the festival's certificate of authenticity.
First Friday in Bethlehem
Celebrate Bethlehem's new public piano and the launch of the new Urban Arts Trail as part of the SouthSide Arts District's First Friday at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Artist Christopher Colon will help unveil the 2.75-mile path throughout the business district, and visitors can learn about artists and their public art pieces seen throughout the south side. Follow the new trail on your phone and walk the path, viewing and learning about each mural, artistic bike rack, sculpture, mosaic and the new public piano.
The kickoff starts at the corner of Fillmore and Third streets, the location of a mural by Ramiro Davos-Comas and the site the public piano. There will be a brief speech before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and music will be provided by pianist Dan Mies and vocalist Carys Chase-Mayoral.
Opening Friday and continuing through Jan. 3 is the "Last Cast 25 Community Art Juried Exhibition."
The Banana Factory Arts Center is hosting a digital exhibition focused on photography and photo-based artwork featuring Bethlehem Steel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Also, there is a virtual First Friday artist talk on the "100 Black Dads Project."
Join Lucy Baber (photographer, discussion moderator), photographers Sabrina Guyton and Ore Adisina and a panel of dads (Kalif Troy, Reginald Lamar, Daniel Lawrence, and Cobbina Frempong) from the 100 Black Dad's Project to discuss the origin, development, and future of the photography project.
Arts at Alvernia University presents Four Nights of Shows in the Age of COVID
Alvernia University Theatre in Reading is presenting live-streamed performances through Nov. 14 with "Four Nights of Shows in the Age of COVID." Watch the performances through a link on YouTube.
Each night features a different theme and performances.
Upcoming is "Dances" by Alvernia Dance Company at 7 p.m. on Thursday on YouTube; "Comedy," an evening of comedy skits at 7 p.m. on Friday on YouTube; "Scenes and monologues," an evening of acting pieces at 7 p.m. on Saturday on YouTube.
Shows the following week are "Scenes and monologues" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 on YouTube; "#Matter," works about things that matter at 7 p.m. on Nov 12 on YouTube; "Dances" at 7 p.m. on Nov 13 on YouTube; and "Comedy" at 7 p.m. on Nov 14 on YouTube.
Touchstone's 'Hidden Seed' screening
There will be a virtual screening of Touchstone Theatre's Festival UnBound production "Hidden Seed: Bethlehem's Forgotten Utopia" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Created as part of Touchstone's Festival UnBound in 2019, "The Hidden Seed" dramatizes the early history of the Moravians in Bethlehem. Three 18th-century female ghosts — a formerly enslaved West African, a Native American, and one of the original Moravian immigrants from Europe — agree to tell the whole story, not just the inspirational parts. The show explores the hidden history of Bethlehem's birth and the impact Moravians had on shaping the city.
The original production was written by Touchstone Theatre's co-founder Bill George and Lehigh University professor Seth Moglen, and filmed in the historic Single Sisters House in historic downtown Bethlehem.
The women are played by Candece Tarpley, Dierdre Van Walters and Laurie McCants, who also directs. Also featured is Michael Duck, who plays original music during the performance.
A discussion, moderated by journalist Jen Rehill, will follow. Panelists will include George and performers Van Walters and Tarpley.
Go online to get the link.
Bach at Noon virtual watch party
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem is continuing its fall Bach at Noon concerts virtually on its Facebook page or YouTube.
The free concert series, held on the second Tuesday of the month, includes seven performances throughout the year at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem and three summer concerts at St. John's Lutheran Church in downtown Allentown. The Bach Choir artistic director and conductor Greg Funfgeld introduces each program with an informal talk. Since its inception, Bach at Noon has been a huge success attracting audiences of more than 8,000 a year.
The fall concerts are recorded live at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem, with a small ensemble of musicians adhering to social distancing. Because of the restrictions on crowds, there is no audience. The concerts feature choral and instrumental works by Bach and other composers, introduced by Funfgeld. The performances also include discussions with the soloists about the music.
The taped performances are streamed at noon on the second Tuesdays, when the concerts would have been presented live.
The next Bach at Noon watch party is at noon on Nov. 10.
The program includes Johann Sebastian Bach's Concerto in A Major for Oboe d'amore, BWV 1055 Larghetto and Allegro ma non tanto featuring Mary Watt on oboe d'amore; and Bach's Cantata 56, Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen, featuring Dashon Burton, bass-baritone.
Also featured are Elizabeth Field and Mary Ogletree, violin; Uri Wassertzug, viola; Loretta O'Sullivan, cello and Stephen Groat, bass.
The program will include interviews with Watt and Burton.
Donations can be made online.
Great Art on Screen at Williams Center for the Arts
Great Art on Screen brings a virtual screening of "Van Gogh: Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies" to Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Great Art on Screen is a series of event documentaries that take an in-depth look at extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. With expert scholars and notable narrators, audiences journey throughout the world to experience a global revolution of art, history, and biography.
The film takes a fresh look at Van Gogh through the legacy of the greatest private collector of the Dutch artist's work: Helene Kröller-Müller (1869-1939), one of the first to recognize the genius of Van Gogh. In the early 20th century, Kröller-Müller amassed nearly 300 of Van Gogh's paintings and drawings now housed at her namesake museum in Holland.
The Basilica Palladina exhibition in Vicenza, "Amid Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies," with 40 paintings and 85 drawings on loan from the Kröller-Müller Museum, lends the basis of this program, revealing Van Gogh's art and his genius, while allowing audiences to understand the importance of drawing as part of his craft.
Van Gogh's seemingly instinctive canvases were the result of long, preparatory studies very rarely exhibited – not just sketches but stunning works of art in and of themselves, where the broken flow of lines that characterize the style and strokes in Van Gogh's paintings can already be seen.
Tickets are $15 and available by calling 610- 330-5009 or going online. Patrons will receive a link to the event 24 hours before virtual curtain time and a reminder one hour before.
Part 1 of 'The Running Show' in Easton
Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton will present a work in progress by Monica Bill Barnes and Company with "The Running Show – Part 1," premiering online starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10. The filmed performance, which looks behind the scenes at the life of a dancer and the making of meaningful work, will be available for 48 hours after the premiere.
Choreographer Monica Bill Barnes and theater artist Robbie Saenz de Viteri share their work on an innovative online residency supporting the creation of a new production, "The Running Show." Through virtual movement classes and interviews, Barnes and Saenz de Viteri work with dancers in the Lehigh Valley, teaching students choreography and capturing their experience of what it means to continue to dance during a pandemic. These collaborators will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what they are developing with the dancers and share their performance works, including an immersive office party show (Happy Hour), a guided workout through the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Museum Workout), and a public art show created in a mall (Days Go By).
Part 2 of "The Running Show" will take place live at the Williams Center for the Arts in the 2021/2022 season.
Monica Bill Barnes and Company was founded in 1997 and its mission is "to bring dance where it doesn't belong."
Tickets are $15 and available by calling 610-330-5009 or going to the center's website. Patrons will receive a link to the event 24 hours before virtual curtain time and a reminder one hour before.