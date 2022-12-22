Christmas is right around the corner, but there's still time to get something unique for that last-minute present. There are three days left to shop at Bethlehem's Christmas City Village on Main Street in the city's downtown. Patterned after German Christmas markets, the village features charming, holiday-themed wooden huts filled with unique holiday gifts. Nestled in the Moravian Historic District, more than a dozen vendors sell unique handmade items, including ceramics, dog treats, skincare items, clothing, and jewelry.
While in Bethlehem, you can stroll along festively decorated Main Street, with its charming retail shops, gourmet restaurants, and historic Moravian museums. You also can catch the final days of the live Advent calendar. Visitors gather outside the door of the Goundie House at 5:30 p.m., waiting for the door to open and a special person to hand out a treat and surprise entertainment.
The free Christmas City trolley transports visitors to the SouthSide Arts District.
The Christmas Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, which is Christmas Eve.
Huts are located at the Historic Smithy, Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem Conference Center and along Broad Street.
Last-minute light shows
Koziar's Christmas Village in Jefferson Township, Berks County, near Bernville, has one of the biggest Christmas displays in the country.
Driving through the darkened countryside and coming over that last hill on the unlit country road is like driving into a fairyland. The popular attraction will be open through New Year's Day, Jan. 1.
This family-owned Christmas attraction dates back to 1948, when William M. Koziar began decorating his home and dairy farm for the pleasure that he, his wife, and four children derived from it. It has continued to grow for more than 60 years and has become one of the most famous Christmas attractions in the United States. There are no guided tours; visitors walk the grounds at their own pace on well-lit and clearly marked, paved pathways with "street signs" and arrows to help them discover all the special sights of Christmas Village. Since there are both indoor and outdoor displays, visitors should expect to spend 90 minutes to two-hours viewing the displays and exhibits, visiting with Santa, enjoying refreshments, and shopping the ornament shops.
Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30; 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; and 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Tickets cost $12 for adults age 11 to 64; $10 for children age 4 to 10; and $11 for seniors age 65 and up.
It's the 26th year for Allentown's Lights in the Parkway. People can drive through the city's Lehigh Parkway and see hundreds of thousands of lights and animated LED displays. The display joins traditional favorites set to music, transforming more than a mile of one of Allentown's most beautiful parks into a winter wonderland that features tunnels, favorite holiday scenes, the Wizard of Oz, safari animals, Cinderella, and more.
Advanced tickets are required. Cars are $16 for up to 8 passengers per vehicle.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 23 and 25, when it will be closed.
People can get out of their car to enjoy the Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular. The zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, returns with its ninth consecutive year, featuring more than 1.2 million twinkling lights.
In addition to the light displays, the event offers holiday scenes, photo opportunities, fire pits, live performances by popular princesses, seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s'mores, and Santa Claus.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children age 2 to 11.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, and Jan. 1; and 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Only two more nights are left to enjoy the Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill in Spring Township, Berks County. Visitors can stroll through the outdoor displays.
Live entertainment on Thursday will be provided by Crow Hill; Dave Kline & The Mountain Folk Band will perform on Friday.
Gring's Mill will be open from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. both evenings.
Admission and parking are free.
The tradition is hosted by the Berks County Department of Parks and Recreation.
69-WFMZ-TV is proud to be a sponsor.
'Body Worlds RX' at Da Vinci Science Center
Visitors to the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown can explore the human body from the inside out with "Body Worlds RX," which will be on exhibit from Dec. 26 until April 21.
From organs to muscles to the nervous system to skeletal structures, the exhibition showcases more than 30 real human specimens preserved through plastination.
Plastination, invented by anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens, is a technique that removes the fluids from the body and replaces them with plastics that harden.
Plastination produces solid, odorless, and durable anatomical specimens for scientific, medical, and public instruction without the use of glass barriers or formaldehyde. A whole-body plastinate requires approximately 1,500 working hours to complete.
The exhibitions rely on the generosity of body donors; individuals who bequeathed that, upon their death, their bodies could be used for educational purposes in the exhibition. All the whole-body plastinates and the majority of the specimens are from these body donors; a few organs and specific specimens that show unusual conditions come from old anatomical collections and morphological institutes.
The exhibit has been approved by a committee of theologians, ethicists, academics, and medical luminaries who conducted an independent ethics review.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. There also are extended hours for the Body Worlds exhibit only from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26 to 30 and Friday and Saturdays.
Tickets for the exhibit that include Da Vinci Science Center general admission are $19.95. Evening tickets are $9.95.
Handel's 'Messiah Sing-In'
Sing along with your friends and neighbors, local soloists, and live orchestra as they raise their voices in Handel's immortal masterpiece in the "Messiah Sing-In" community concert on Thursday at The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, 100 Shawnee Inn Dr., Shawnee on Delaware, Monroe County.
This festive community concert is a do-not-miss for your holiday schedule. Led by local conductor and concertmaster, full orchestra, local soloists, then you, the audience (and chorus) in a magical experience of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah." Each audience member receives a musical score and is invited to sing the chorus numbers with the orchestra. The concert will be held rain or shine in the Worthington Ballroom.
Go early and dine in the River Room restaurant. Doors will open for the event at 7 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. There is a $10 donation requested to defray the cost of the orchestra and scores. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.