Although summer is winding down, there are still plenty of late-summer musicals to enjoy around the region.
Genesius Theatre in Reading will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical "School of Rock" at its theater at 153 N. 10th St.
Dewey Finn, a wannabe rocker, has just been kicked out of his band, he can't pay rent, and his life is falling apart. When he scams his way into a teaching job meant for his roommate, Dewey turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding rock band. Dewey's love of music and rock soon inspires the kids to pursue what they love. Based on the 2003 film "School of Rock," starring Jack Black, the musical features all the original songs from the movie, as well as 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In 2015, the musical premiered on Broadway, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for best musical.
Genesius' production is directed by Becka Malanios. The music is directed by Heidi Rochlin, conducted by Al Rochlin, and choreographed by Jennifer Parker Scott. Set design is by L J Fecho.
"School of Rock" has a cast of more than 25 and stars Genesius newcomer José Alejandro Román as Dewey Finn. Kelly Kantner is Rosalie Mullins, Albert Garcia Jr. is Ned Schenneebly, and Jazalyn Horta is Patty DiMarco.
The students of Horace Green Elementary School are played by youth actors Madalyn Mell, Brennan Dewald, Leandra Mateo-Torres, Bryan Wixon, Makai Stepp, Sydney Maher, Brianna Boyles, Karen Rochlin, Aja Rogan, Brody Beckner, Nikolas Malanios, and Lillian McCord.
Genesius and the DoubleTree have partnered on the park/dinner/shuttle/show/shuttle program. At any performance, audiences can park for free in the DoubleTree garage, have dinner/lunch at the DoubleTree prior to the show, get shuttled to the show, see the show, and get shuttled back to the DoubleTree.
The show is rated PG and suggested for age 10 and up for adult language and suggestion of sexual content. The production uses haze, fog, projections, and strobe light effects.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aug. 16-19; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Aug. 20.
Tickets cost between $17.50 and $33.
'Bridges of Madison County' at BCP
Broadway stars Kate Baldwin ("Finnian's Rainbow," "Hello, Dolly!") and Nicholas Rodriguez ("Tarzan," "The Sound of Music" national tour) will lead the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, "The Bridges of Madison County" at Bucks County Playhouse through Sept. 10.
Joining them will be Coopersburg, Lehigh County, native and multiple Freddy Award nominee Giuliana Mary Augello as Marion.
The production is directed by Bucks County Playhouse's artistic associate, Hunter Foster, who originated the role of Bud, Francesca's husband, in the original Broadway cast of "Bridges."
Winner of two 2014 Tony Awards, "The Bridges of Madison County" features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown ("Parade") and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Marsha Norman ("The Secret Garden").
"The Bridges of Madison County," is a love story based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Waller. Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 state fair. Her plans change, however, when a chance encounter with a handsome National Geographic photographer, leads to a whirlwind relationship that forever alters the course of Francesca's life.
Baldwin stars as Francesca. She appeared on Broadway as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler in the hit Broadway revival of "Hello, Dolly!," for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. Other Broadway credits include "Big Fish," "Finnian's Rainbow," "The Full Monty," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and "Wonderful Town."
Rodriguez most recently appeared in the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk. Other Broadway/national tour credits include: "Tarzan" (Tarzan), and "The Sound of Music" (Captain Von Trapp), directed by Jack O'Brien. He is perhaps best known for his role as Nick Chavez on ABC's "One Life to Live."
The cast also features Bart Shatto (Broadway's "War Paint") as Bud, Thomas Cromer as Michael, Emily Pellecchia as Carolyn, Mark S. Megill ("A Christmas Story: The Musical" national tour) as Charlie, Nikki Yarnell as Marge, and Sealth Grover as Paolo. The ensemble includes Natalie Myrick, Lucy Horton, Lara Hayhurst and Rutledge Varley.
Augello, a Southern Lehigh High School graduate, has toured with the "Jesus Christ Superstar" 50th anniversary national tour.
The production has music direction by Keith Levenson (Broadway's "Annie"), scenic design by Anna Louizos (Broadway and BCP's "Dames at Sea"), lighting design by Paul Miller (Broadway's "Amazing Grace" and "The Illusionists"), costume design by Lauren Roark and sound design by Jeff Sherwood.
Tickets start at $39.
Met Opera summer encore
In the Met Opera encore series, popular operas from the Met's award-winning series of live cinema presentations return to screens. Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown is offering a screening of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegins" at 2 p.m. on Aug. 16.
In this unforgettable Met performance from 2007, beloved American soprano Renée Fleming and late Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky come together in this poetic drama of unrequited love. Valery Gergiev conducts.
Tickets cost $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and $10 for students.
WMUH celebrates 75 years
WMUH, Muhlenberg College's radio station, will host a concert on Aug. 15 as part of its 75th anniversary celebration.
The station, which has been broadcasting from the college's campus in Allentown since 1948, offers a free-form college radio experience unlike any in the area. It provides a space for students, staff and faculty as well as community staff volunteers to develop, amplify and extend a variety of voices on campus and beyond.
WMUH will present Tu-NER, featuring Trey Gunn, Pat Mastelotto and Markus Reuter with special guest Tim Motzer, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the Rodale Community Room at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown.
Tu-NER is a musical trio comprised of Gunn, Reuter, and Mastelotto that celebrates the music of the Double Duo era (1998 to 2003) of King Crimson, and the bands TU (Mastelotto and Gunn), KTU (Mastelotto, Gunn, and accordionist Kimmo Pohjonnen), TUNER (Mastelotto and Reuter), TUNISIA (Mastelotto and thereminist Pamelia Stickney), The ProjeKcts (featuring Gunn and Mastelotto as well as other KC members) and Stick Men (Mastelotto, Reuter and King Crimson's stickist Tony Levin).
Tu-NER will perform its original music and honor its King Crimson/ProjeKcts DNA, as well as also bring to the stage some of the material produced by TU and TU-NER during the past two decades. The music of those projects is known for being innovative yet accessible in nature, drawing on elements of rock, jazz, prog, funk, and other genres.
Special guest Motzer is a sonic pioneer and widely known for his distinct textural acoustic-electro guitar voice utilizing looping, bowing, electronics, and prepared techniques. He has collaborated with numerous musical luminaries including David Sylvian, Burnt Friedman, Jaki Liebezeit, poet Ursula Rucker, King Britt, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Vernon Reid, David Torn, Markus Reuter, Pat Mastelotto, and Percy Jones.
Tickets cost $30.
Autumn Hawk Watch begins at Hawk Mountain
Visitors to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary can learn more about hawk migration and enjoy a spectacle of nature when the 89th annual Autumn Hawk Watch begins on Saturday at the sanctuary's north lookout in East Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County. The watch is conducted daily, weather permitting, through Dec. 15. The sanctuary's entrance is located at 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd. in Albany Township, Berks County.
An average of 18,000 birds of prey will soar over the sanctuary's rocky lookout, a 1,500-foot outcropping on the Kittatinny Ridge or "Blue Mountain." Each year, the staff tallies the number and type of birds that pass. An official counter and interpreters will be on hand to point out and identify birds.
The beginning of the autumn migration season will begin with Hawk Mountain's annual Off to a Flying Start! migration kickoff event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Off to a Flying Start! celebrates the start of the season with a day full of activities, including guided birding, naturalists in the Native Habitat Garden and at South Lookout, raptor ID, kids activities, and the Raptors Up Close program.
Throughout the count, sanctuary staff, trainees, and volunteers will be stationed at the lookouts to help visitors spot and identify raptors, including broad-winged hawks, kestrels, vultures, ospreys, and bald eagles. For raptor enthusiasts and those who cannot make it to Hawk Mountain, daily counts are posted throughout the season on the sanctuary's website.
Visitors should take binoculars (or rent them at the visitor center), something soft to sit on, and a daypack with water and snacks. They can plan to relax at the lookout and spend at least an hour.
The sanctuary is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trail fees are $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for children age 6 to 12.
West Reading's 2nd Friday and Restaurant Week
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize independent shops and locally owned restaurants. The local band featured this week is Love Shaak Organ Jazz Trio from 6 to 8 p.m.
West Reading will also hold its Restaurant Week Aug. 14-20.
West Reading Restaurant Week is a twice annual event that celebrates the restaurant community one week in January and August. Participating restaurants will be offering three courses for $30 (drinks not included).
Participating restaurants are Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, Barley Mow Craft Beer House, La Abuela, Mom Chaffe's Cellarette, 3rd and Spruce Drafthaus, Aladdin Restaurant, Sly Fox Wyomissing, Nitro Bar, Beer Wall On Penn, G.N.A. Ristorante, Chatty Monks, and West Reading Tavern.
Goschenhoppen Folk Festival
For more than 50 years, the Goschenhoppen Folk Festival has showcased daily life of the Pennsylvania Germans in the 18th and 19th centuries. More than 500 volunteers, dressed in period clothing, use authentic tools to recreate traditional home skills, trades, pastimes, foods, and folk music for the festival, which will take place Saturday and Sunday on the The Henry Antes Plantation, 318 Colonial Rd., Upper Frederick Township, Montgomery County.
Guests can see hundreds of costumed craftsmen teach the vanishing secrets of their arts: rope maker, wheelwright, tinsmith, blacksmith, cooper, gardener, seamstress, needleworker, hearth cooks and more.
They can visit farm animals and ride in a horse-drawn wagon. They can taste traditional refreshments, including sausage sandwiches, fastnachts, shoofly pie, peaches and ice cream, and homemade root beer. They can listen to entertaining and varied stage programs, including folklife presentations, Pennsylvania Dutch dialect singing, and a daily band concert.
Guests can also tour the Henry Antes House, a national historic landmark, restored, owned, and operated by the Goschenhoppen Historians.
They can learn how the Pennsylvania Dutch preserved foods to get them through the long winters. The theme of this year's festival is "Drying and Preserving."
The Goschenhoppen Historians Inc. is organized to identify, preserve and disseminate the Pennsylvania German (Pennsylvania Dutch) folk culture and history of the Goschenhoppen region. The folk festival is designed as an educational family event to demonstrate various home skills and trades of the Goschenhoppen area from about 1750-1880.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-15. A two-day pass costs $22.