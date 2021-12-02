There is theater a-plenty this weekend, as the holiday theater season begins with multiple productions of "A Christmas Carol," humorous takes on holiday traditions, and even a look at Biblical characters through a "hallucinogenic dreamscape."
Civic Theatre will bring back its annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" for its 30th anniversary. The production will begin Friday and continue through Dec. 18 at the theater in Allentown.
The production, adapted by Sharon Lee Glassman and William Sanders from Charles Dickens' classic story, debuted in 1989 and became a yearly event in 1991. Since then, thousands of people have taken part in the beloved show, which takes audiences through the past, present, and future of Scrooge's Victorian London in a tale of the true spirit of Christmas.
Again this year, more than 100 adults and children will perform in the show, and this year, all the lead roles are played by new performers,
Ebenezer Scrooge will be played for the first time by Bill Joachim, who will be the 15th person to play Dickens' famous miser.
Also new to the roles are Jesse Lichtenwalder as Bob Cratchit; John Bracali as the ghost of Jacob Marley; Ainsley Quay as the ghost of Christmas past; Kevin Browning as the ghost of Christmas present; and Anthony Sanchez as the ghost of Christmas yet to come.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 16 and 17; at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 12, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18 at the 19th Street Theatre, 527 N. 19th St., Allentown.
Proof of vaccination is required, and masks must be worn in the theater.
Tickets cost $34 for adults, $32 for students and seniors, and $13 for age 13 and younger.
A musical 'Christmas Carol' in Center Valley
Act 1 Productions at DeSales University in Lehigh County is presenting a version of "A Christmas Carol," adapted by James Walker, that features original music by director Dennis Razze.
The production will run through Dec. 12 on the main stage of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts in Upper Saucon Township.
The cast has 32 actors, and most of them play a number of characters in the story. Razze created the music for the show, which is based around Victorian carols, especially "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman."
There also is a lot of ghostly spectacle that is created through the use of projected images, lighting effects, lots of foggy streets lit by gaslights, spooky graveyards, and even snow.
Recreating the Victorian-era setting and costumes are Will Neuert, associate professor and head of design, and Amy Best, costume designer and chair of the theater department.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 8-10; at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 12; at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 6; and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Tickets cost $33 for adults and $31 for students and seniors Monday through Thursday, and $34 for adults and $32 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday.
There will be two talk-back performances with the cast on Dec. 5 and 6.
The Dec. 11 performance also will feature audio description for patrons who are blind or visually impaired and open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing. Tickets are half price for patrons using those services. Call box office manager Kyle Schumaker at 610-282-3654, ext. 1 for information.
Audiences are required to be masked while in the theater.
There also will be a performance available for streaming on Dec. 11. The tickets cost $12.
Touring Carol at Easton's State Theatre
The State Theatre in Easton will present a touring production of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The production features a new script adaptation, direction, and performance as Ebenezer Scrooge by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott H. Severance.
This adaptation of Dickens' story fills the stage with professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. The show also features 26 traditional carols of the season woven throughout the classic tale.
In the story, the miserly Scrooge is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas spirits of past, present, and future. The production is filled with special effects and heartfelt sentiment.
The theater requires proof of vaccination to be admitted.
State Theatre is at 453 Northampton St in Easton.
Tickets range from $29 to $39.
'A Christmas Carol' in West Lawn
PrimaryStages Productions will present an adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 5 to 12 at Yocum Institute for Arts Education in Spring Township, Berks County.
The production, directed by Jody Reppert, follows the beloved story of how Ebenezer Scrooge dislikes Christmas until the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future decide to show the crotchety old miser the error of his ways. Together, they travel through time, revisiting all the people who have played an important role in Scrooge's life, and as their journey concludes, Scrooge is reminded of what it means to have love in his heart. This is a traditional retelling of the classic story that includes music and carols. It features live music and a cast of all ages.
Performances will be at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5; at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12 at Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave.
Advance tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. All tickets at the door will cost $30.
Masks are required in the facility.
The event is supported by Reading Music Foundation.
Christmas City Follies returns
Touchstone Theatre's annual holiday-themed vaudeville show will return in person to the Bethlehem stage for its 22nd year.
"Christmas City Follies XXII" will be presented Thursday through Dec. 19 in Touchstone's black box theater at 321 E. Fourth St.
Last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Touchstone presented "Follies" as a movie presented on YouTube.
"Follies" is an evening of original sketches, characters, songs, stories, and more presented by Touchstone's ensemble and friends. The show traditionally ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous, with subject matter that includes family stories, dancing hippos, snow camels, holiday yoga, and kazoo-playing Christmas trees.
"Follies" performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-17; at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Dec. 12 and 19, and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 18.
All performers and company members are fully vaccinated and will perform without masks. The audience is required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Audience members also must wear masks.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. On Thursdays, Touchstone will offer pay-what-you-will at the door.
Muhlenberg College's 'Saint Plays' creates dreamscape
Muhlenberg College theater students will present an evening of short plays with subjects ranging from Judas to Joan of Arc.
Erik Ehn's "The Saint Plays" will be presented at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the college's Studio Theatre at Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance in Allentown.
Ehn's collection of plays includes more than 100 entries, loosely based on the lives of saints and biblical characters. Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance will present six of the plays. Muhlenberg theater professor James Peck and four students will direct.
Placing the protagonists and their suffering in a modern context, Ehn produces what he calls "contemporary fairy tales for the stage." His richly allusive, ecstatic, hallucinogenic performance poems cleave to hope and beauty in the aftermath of loss.
Peck directs "Incide," which follows Judas Iscariot, the disciple of Jesus who betrayed him.
Ashley Hilary is directing "Wholly Joan's," a play about Joan of Arc, the 19-year-old French woman who led an army of men to victory in battle in the 15th century.
Katie Keller is directing "The Freak," the story of an imagined exchange between St. George, the dragon slayer, and Gunna, a girl who was born with wings in 1957 Stockholm.
Savannah Hastings is directing "16670," a play about Maximillian Kolbe, a man who was canonized after the Holocaust.
Maddi Whiting is directing "Tree of Hope, Keep Firm," a play that puts The Virgin Mary into conversation with her younger self.
"The Saint Plays" will feature original music composed by Muhlenberg student Zach Montenegro.
Tickets cost $15.
Players of the Stage to stage 'Love Labors Happily Ever After'
Players of the Stage will present an original play that re-envisions fairy tale endings with a Shakespearean twist. "Love Labors Happily Ever After" will be staged at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Dec. 9-10, and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 11 at Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 330 Schantz Rd. in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.
Sharon Barshinger, who is the group's interim artistic director, wrote the play and is directing.
The play picks up at the end of four familiar fairytales and has the stories' heroes and heroines affected by plot points from Shakespeare's plays. The result is a hilarious comedy about how each one goes about securing true love.
The amateur group, made up mostly of Christian homeschool students, performs theater to raise money for local causes. Tickets are free, and patrons are asked to donate to the chosen charity. The group has donated proceeds to Allentown Rescue Mission, American Ministries to the Deaf, Bloom (formerly Truth for Women), Bright Hope Pregnancy Center, HOPE KIDS, Restoration Life Center, and more. The troupe has raised more than $233,000 for charity to date.
There is no charge for tickets, but reservations are required by emailing potstickets@gmail.com.
Nutcracker at Miller Symphony Hall
Repertory Dance Theatre of Emmaus, Lehigh County, will present its 34th annual production of "The Nutcracker" at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. The ballet also features live music, onstage snow, and a cast of 100 dancers.
Repertory's "Nutcracker" is accompanied by members of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ron Demkee.
Under the artistic direction of Jennifer Haltzman Tracy and Trinette Singleton, professional guest artists lead a cast of local, pre professional dancers, in this magical holiday event.
The ballet, adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," features an unforgettable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
In the story, young Clara is given a nutcracker by her beloved uncle, Drosselmeyer, and as midnight chimes, the nutcracker comes to life to defend her from the mouse king and his mouse army. He is then transformed into a handsome prince who takes Clara to a magical land of sweets.
Tickets cost $22 to $42.
Proof of vaccination is required, and masks must be worn.