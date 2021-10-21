With Halloween around the corner, what could be more fun and spooky than a family-friendly evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy?
Master illusionist David Caserta, who was featured on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will stage his "Haunted Illusions Returns" at the State Theatre in Easton at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Caserta will have people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before the audience's eyes.
New this year, Caserta will introduce a sorcerer's apprentice to join him for the performance and help with his act. The apprentice was chosen from fans ages 5 to 12 who have a passion for all things magic.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under.
'Spring Awakening' at NCC
Northampton Community College's theater department will begin its 2021-2022 season with its first live, in-person production in 18 months.
The coming-of-age rock musical "Spring Awakening" will be presented through Sunday.
Based on the 1891 German play of the same name by Frank Wedekind, "Spring Awakening" explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood in a sexually repressed society with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, it is a fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.
Due to its themes, the show is recommended for mature audiences.
The cast features Samantha Prentice, Mary Eitzenberger, Amelia Illingworth, Kait Stein and Kate Morgan as the girls; Justin Abarca, August Gaumer, Maxwell Wetherhold, Connor Sternberg, Joshua Crowley and Cade Kocher as the boys; and Trish Steele and David Lippincott as the adults.
The creative team includes music director Lucille Demasi Kincaid and choreographer Tina Williams.
Masks are required.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The NCC Theatre Department continues its partnership with Hampton Winds, the student-run restaurant located in Alumni Hall. A "Spring Awakening"-themed dinner will be offered before the show on Thursday and Friday. Call 610-861-4549 for reservations.
Tickets cost $5.
'Silence! The Musical' at Civic
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, "Silence! The Musical" will have its Lehigh Valley premiere Oct. 22-31 at Civic Theatre's Theatre514, 514 N. 19th St., Allentown.
Termed an "unauthorized parody" of the 1991 Academy Award-winning film "The Silence of the Lambs," "Silence!" recreates the horror thriller with song and dance in the 2005 musical comedy created by Jon and Al Kaplan.
In the story, rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling matches wits with the brilliant but insane cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter in order to catch the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill.
The laugh-out-loud satire is X-rated, with several songs that have titles that can't be shared here. It also features a singing chorus of floppy-eared lambs narrating the action as Buffalo Bill gleefully dances a hoe down about kidnapping hapless Catherine Martin. Fueled by a rabid cult following since the songs debuted online, "Silence!" was expanded into a live stage show and shattered every box office record at the Fringe NYC festival.
Deena Linn plays Clarice Starling, Mike Daniels plays Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and Jason Roth plays Buffalo Bill. The cast also features Audrey Lasicki as Cztherine/Senator Martin: Juantia Shockley as Ardelia; Mason McGowan as Chilton: Todd Rizzuto as Crawford/Papa Starling and Nina Elias Ace, Ryan Donchez, Kate Pistone and Jason Sizemore as lambs.
William Sanders, Civic's artistic director, directs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 31; and at 7:30 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Proof of vaccination is required, and masks must be worn.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $27 for seniors, students and military.
Muhlenberg deconstructs 'Romeo and Juliet'
Theater artist Nigel Semaj Semaj brings his transgressive storytelling approach to a queer deconstruction of "Romeo and Juliet," premiering at Muhlenberg College Theatre & Dance.
Semaj's transformative new adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, "Call Me By Any Other Name... Just As Sweet" will run Thursday through Sunday at the college in Allentown.
Semaj said the play starts with Shakespeare's story of star-crossed lovers, maintaining much of the original text but reimagining and transforming the characters and introducing new dramatic moments that usually take place out of sight. Semaj is particularly interested in the role of fate in the story and how fate determines who we love and who gets to love.
Cast member Amira Jackson said it turns the familiar tale inside-out.
"During Shakespeare's time, the only people on stage were white men," said Jackson, a sophomore who plays the role of Lady Capulet. "This production is the complete opposite. A lot of people of color, black women, black non-binary people, black queer people, trans people."
Semaj is a New York City-based director, movement director, choreographer and educator from Washington, D.C. Semaj holds a master of fine arts degree in theater, focusing in directing and new work development, from the New School in New York City. Semaj's work in education and theater incorporates anti-racist and restorative justice techniques.
Semaj's work for the stage has included an all-female adaptation of Shakespeare's "Titus Andronicus," titled "10,000 Moor," and a queer retelling of the Hercules myth.
This play will feature original choreography by Semaj that is inspired by drag ball culture. In addition, Muhlenberg junior Brayden Stallman has been collaborating with Semaj to create new text for the play, which has queer storytelling and aesthetics at its core.
Performances will be in the Empie Theatre in The Center of the Arts for Theatre & Dance, Muhlenberg College, 2400 W. Chew St., Allentown.
Masks will be required for all audience members.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for youth.
Kutztown Presents returns
Kutztown University performing arts series Kutztown Presents will return to the Schaeffer Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with the swinging big band brass sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
The orchestra will present a fun evening filled with infectious renditions of the classic American Song Book, jazzy retakes on contemporary hit tunes, and inspired original works. Its music has been described as "Glenn Miller meets Harry Connick Jr.," and its contagious, upbeat energy is bound to leave you with a smile.
The band is led by Jeremy Davis, who plays tenor saxophone and sings vocals, and Clay Johnson, who plays trombone and sings.
As a bandleader, Davis has led his band across North America and around the world. With his Equinox Entertainment team, he curates live entertainment for more than a dozen venues across the Southeast.
Tickets are $36 for adults and $31 for seniors and students.
Studio B to show 'Prison Art'
Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown will preview "Prison Art and Experience" on Sunday.
From 1-2 p.m., Joe Romeri, former inmate, and Jody Guy, executive director and founder of Wilkinsburg's Civic Center, will speak about the prison experience and the role that art plays in the life of a prisoner. Bob Wood will facilitate the discussion.
The exhibition will open in the studio's Grey Gallery at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. A virtual opening on Facebook LIVE will run at 6 p.m., and a brief video tour of the exhibit will showcase the artwork. The exhibit, an adjunct to the studio's "Abstract, Impressionism, and Realty" exhibit, will run through Nov. 28.
The prisoner art show/experience, represented by inmate Richard A. Guy, will have as its central point the pencil drawing art class offered to hundreds of inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, Pennsylvania.
"The class objective enabled each prisoner to overcome the restrictive prison environment to see the world in a new perspective and express themselves through visual arts," Guy said in a prepared statement.
To augment the show and effectively communicate the prison experience to the patrons, a posting of the Department of Corrections documents and supporting references will be exhibited, providing a perspective of rules, policies and procedures including permitted art materials, religious activities, and housing unit rules. Artist statements and profiles will provide additional insights.
The majority of pencil drawings were done by students who had no prior art instruction or experience.
"What these prisoners did and accomplished through hours and hours of daily practice is remarkable!" Guy exclaimed. "Some of the art represented in greeting cards, tattoo patterns, handkerchiefs, and envelopes may look simplistic but represent astounding artistic achievements accomplished while in prison to better themselves."
The gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment by contacting Susan Biebuyck. Email suebie@ptd.net or call 484-332-2757.
Satori to present Daniel Pearl concert
Chamber music group Satori will present the annual Daniel Pearl World Music Days concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew St., Allentown.
Satori will perform flute and string quartets by composers Giovanni Paisiello and Gioachino Rossini, and the String Quintet in F Major, Op. 88, by Johannes Brahms.
Performing will be Nora Suggs, flute; Rebecca Brown and Mary Ogletree, violins; Agnes Maurer and Simon Maurer, violas; and Elizabeth Mendoza, cello.
The Daniel Pearl Foundation was formed in memory of journalist Daniel Pearl to further the ideals that inspired his life and work. Pearl, a reporter with the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in 2002. The foundation's mission is to promote cross-cultural understanding through journalism, music, and innovative communications. Using the power of music to promote tolerance and inspire respect for differences, the annual Daniel Pearl World Music Days has grown to include more than 4,900 performances in 101 countries.
The pianist Simone Dinnerstein will also return at 8 p.m. on Friday for a program that highlights her distinctive interpretive abilities, featuring the music of Robert Schumann, Philip Glass, François Couperin, and Erik Satie.
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
COVID-19 precautions deemed necessary by the performance venue will be followed.
Tickets are available at the door only. Admission is $15 or $5 for under age 12.