A renowned marimba group will join with the Reading Pops Orchestra to celebrate the opening of the Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research at Kutztown University.
The acclaimed Heartland Marimba Quartet and the orchestra will present a grand salute to the power and magic of marimba at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Schaeffer Auditorium as part of the Kutztown University Presents performing arts series.
The Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research will be home to the university's growing collection of music, photos, and artifacts, along with the rare and valuable vintage collection of mallet percussion instruments that have been acquired over three decades.
The 13,250-square-foot building includes a 2,100-square-foot performance space in addition to rooms dedicated to each of the university's specialized collections of rare marimbas, xylophones, vibraphones, bells, steel pans, and chimes.
The Heartland Marimba Quartet was established in 2016 by acclaimed marimba soloist Matthew Coley and has given more than 140 concerts since its inception. The group seeks to give a platform to the music of American composers in its programming and continues to expand its repertoire with works from composers worldwide. The quartet includes Ujjal Bhattacharyya, Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, and Hannah Weaver and the group's mission is to develop and disseminate the classical marimba art form in both academic and community contexts.
The Reading Pops Orchestra is a 55-piece orchestra made up of musicians from Berks and surrounding counties. It is directed by Willis M. Rapp.
The Heartland Marimba Quartet also will present an educational residency at Kutztown on Nov. 4-7.
Schaeffer Auditorium is at Kutztown University, 15231 Kutztown Rd., Maxatawny Township.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.
For information, call 610-683-4000 or go to Kutztown University's website.
Touchstone Theatre presents one-man 'Odysseus'
Touchstone Theatre presents a new one-man performance of Homer's timeless Greek tale "Odysseus" through Sunday in Touchstone's black box theater, 321 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem.
The original work from Touchstone co-founder Bill George, follows the mythical ten-year journey of Odysseus, who is struggling to make his way home after the Trojan War.
The stage production that George calls "at once, epic and intimate" features a live musical soundscapes performed by percussionist Rob Aptaker and directorial assistance from Gerard Stropnicky.
George said the seeds for the show were planted following Touchstone's 15-person outdoor production of "Ulysses Dreams" in 2013 on the South Bethlehem Greenway.
George, however, began working on the show in earnest two years ago during the pandemic when he was struck by the intensified screen-centric nature of communication. He said he wanted to return to something simple.
The script, written by George, is drawn primarily from Alexander Pope's 18th-century poetry but is also influenced by several other interpretations of Homer's work.
George said even though the story is ancient, the themes still are relevant and reveal insights not just about the psychic relationship between Odysseus and the Divine, but also about fathers and sons, husbands and wives, and the human relationship to life and death.
He said he hopes audiences will be uplifted and inspired.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
For information, call 610-867-1689 or go to Touchstone's website.
Reading Theater Project presents one-act plays
Reading Theater Project will present "Present, Future, Past," three one-act plays written by local playwrights and united by place and time, on Friday through Nov. 13 at George Baer Chapel, 39 S. Sixth St., Reading.
The plays are "Buy to Rent" by Félix Alfonso Peña, "Everybody Hates This Place" by Adam Richter; and "Grave Concerns" by Susan E. Sneeringer.
The three plays were chosen to reflect the story of Reading and Berks County at different times.
"Grave Concerns" and "Buy to Rent" were produced by Reading Theater Project in 2005, while "Everybody Hates This Place" is new.
The directors are Jody Reppert, "Grave Concerns;" Daphnee McMaster, "Buy To Rent;" and Andrea Kennedy Hart, "Everybody Hates this Place."
The cast for all three plays includes David Donado, Jordan Eck, Jeanette Fotis, Jane Ney, Karyn Reppert, Aaron Rineer, Laura Diann Stewart, Maeve Weidman, Rob Weidman, and Amy J. Young.
Chris Heslop composed new music for the production.
Tickets cost $20.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Nov. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 11-12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Nov. 12.
For information, call 484-706-9719 or go to Reading Theater Project's website.
Lehigh theater presents 'Galatea'
Lehigh University's theater department will premiere MJ Kaufman's "Galatea" on Friday through Nov. 12 in the Diamond Theater at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
"Galatea" is a queer fantasia about love at the end of the world. Loosely based on John Lyly's 1585 play, "Galatea" is a trans love story set in a forest featuring Greek gods, poetry, and lesbian separatist nymphs. Two young people disguise themselves to escape virgin sacrifice and hide in the woods, where they meet and fall in love. Lyam B. Gabel directs.
All patrons must wear a mask in Diamond Theater.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Tickets cost $12. Nov. 9 will be a pay-what-you-wish performance.
For information, call 610-758-3640 or go to Lehigh University's website.
Bach at Noon for November
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem's director, Christopher Jackson, will lead members of the choir and the Bach Festival Orchestra in two Bach pieces, featuring much-loved soloists, when Bach at Noon returns to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St. in Bethlehem on Nov. 8.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The program features Bach's "Solo pour la flûte traversière, BWV 1013," and "Cantata BWV 209, Non sa che sia dolore."
Soloists are Sherezade Panthaki, soprano and Barthold Kuijken, baroque flute.
The orchestra features Elizabeth Field and Linda Kistler, violin; Nina Falk, viola; Loretta O'Sullivan, cello; Heather Miller Lardin, violone and Charlotte Mattax Moersch, harpsichord.
A free-will offering will be taken.
Emerging Choreographers Concert at DeSales
The dance department at DeSales University will open its 2022-2023 season with the popular Emerging Choreographers Concert in the Schubert Theatre of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts in Center Valley, Lehigh County.
The concert is a program of new dances choreographed by a select group of student choreographers. Under the artistic direction of Angela Sigley Grossman, associate professor of dance, the Concert, from the choreographers to the performers, designers, and student managers, is primarily student-run.
The contemporary works are six world premiere dances that focus on modern themes of depression, social justice, and living life to the fullest. One work is inspired by the contemporary African dance form of Umfundalai, which combines traditional African dance elements with African American-derived rhythms. The word Umfundalai means "essential" in Kiswahili.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a pre-recorded 24-hour streamed performance on Nov. 12.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $15 per-viewer for the 24-hour stream. For information, call 610-282-3192 or go to DeSales University's website.
Michael Feinstein at Zoellner
Legendary performer Michael Feinstein salutes and celebrates the great Judy Garland in the year that honors her 100th birthday when "Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Baker Hall at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
Executive produced by Liza Minelli, audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland's illustrious career. Filled with special surprise moments, Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Garland's unparalleled talent and charisma. Feinstein will lead fans on a historical journey through Garland's amazing life, telling stories that he has learned from Minnelli and other close friends. Audiences will be treated to recently discovered, previously unheard musical arrangements, as well as gain rare insight into the enduring Garland mystique.
Tickets cost $35 and $45 for adults; $32 and $41 for seniors and $28 and $36 for students.
For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to Zoellner's website.
National Theatre Live's 'Prima Facie' in Easton
The best of London theater will return to the big screen when National Theatre Live presents "Prima Facie" on Sunday at Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. Third St., at Snyder Street, on Lafayette College's downtown Easton campus.
This innovative platform showcases outstanding productions from the United Kingdom's most prestigious theaters, featuring notable stage and screen actors. National Theatre Live captures performances before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas around the world. Directed by Justin Martin, Suzie Miller's "Prima Facie" cuts to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Recorded before a live audience at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Jodie Comer stars as Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. Tessa has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending, cross examining, and lighting up the shadows of doubt. Yet an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the male-dominated field of law, burden of proof, and morals diverge. Comer, recipient of Prime Time Emmy and British Academy Television Best Actress awards for her role as Villanelle in the BBC America thriller :Killing Eve," makes her West End debut in this performance.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to the Williams Center's website. There will be walk-up sales at Buck Hall at 6 p.m. the night of the screening, subject to availability.