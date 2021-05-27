It's been a long time, but things are finally starting to open up. This Memorial Day weekend will welcome the return of a popular festival that has traditionally heralded the unofficial start of summer.
After a year off in 2020, Mayfair Festival of the Arts will be back in person Friday through Sunday on the campus of Cedar Crest College in Allentown.
Returning will be free musical performances on two stages; an artist market: workshops; plenty of food vendors and, new this year, on-site COVID-19 vaccines.
Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Mayfair will feature 20 musical performers on the main stage and the bandstand stages, including featured acts Central City Orchestra, The Large Flowerheads, Jimmy and the Parrots, and GoGo Gadjet.
The college also is partnering with St. Luke's University Health Network to offer COVID-19 vaccines to festival-goers with appointments from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. St. Luke's will administer 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will have staff who can schedule alternate vaccine appointments. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-866-785-8537, option 7.
Taking the main stage Friday night is Central City Orchestra, a 10-piece ensemble from Central Pennsylvania, led by Katie Robinette and Amy Banks. The high energy band's repertoire includes classic standards from the 40s and 50s, rhythm and blues favorites, disco, funk, contemporary rock and current pop.
The headliners on the main stage Saturday night are The Large Flowerheads, the five-person band whose 1960s show encompasses the music of the British invasion to Woodstock; and Jimmy Buffet tribute band Jimmy and the Parrots.
Sunday's main stage act is Go Go Gadjet, a Reading-based band that blends the rhythms of dance music with popular tunes and straddles the line between band and DJ by combing traditional instruments with modern synths and controllers.
They are joined by popular local performers, including The BC Combo, The Sofa Kings, Ben Tyler, The Ultra Kings and Billy Bauer Band, among others.
The artist market, located throughout the grounds, features dozens of artists offering unique items such as silver jewelry, upcycled art, fabric arts and doll clothes; wildlife prints and cards; mineral and fossil art; nature photography; homemade dog treats and much more.
New is open mic nights from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday; 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the bandstand stage, where local performers can showcase their talents.
Live theater returns to Pennsylvania Playhouse
Last March, the 14 members of the cast of "Twelve Angry Jurors" were in their final rehearsals at The Pennsylvania Playhouse when everything was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the cast is finally getting the chance to return to the Bethlehem stage for 12 live performances from June 4 to 21. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The play examines 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a 19-year-old man accused of murdering his father.
The story begins after closing arguments have been presented in the trial, as the judge is giving his instructions to the jury. In criminal cases, the jurors must unanimously decide on a verdict. If anyone dissents, it will result in a hung jury and a mistrial will be declared. The jury also is told that a guilty verdict will bring a mandatory death sentence.
As the jurors retreat to the jury room to deliberate, what seems like an open and shut case turns into a debate of ideals when one juror won't vote to convict.
The jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, and biases to the jury room as they work through the life or death decision in this play that examines the very human side of our justice system.
The cast includes Gary Boyer, Jillian McLuhan, Shaun Hayes, Renata Zumberge, Gabe Craig, Jenelle Castrigano, Parker Ryan, Dara Connelly, John Corl, Trish Steele, Denise Shelton and Sue Matol as the jurors; and Michael Sheridan as the guard and Gene Connelly as the voice of the judge. Marian Barshinger directs.
Tickets are $20 for general admission seating.
Berks Sinfonietta to hold virtual concert
Berks Sinfonietta continues its online concert series with "Loss & Life" at 7:30p.m. on Saturday on Facebook and YouTube.
The music for the concert deals with subjects that seem particularly relevant as we slowly return to normal after these many months of isolation and grief. The concert opens with Elgar's "Elegy," written shortly after the death of his dear friend, August Jaeger. Jaeger was Elgar's editor at Novello publishers and an ardent champion of the emerging composer's works.
English composer Philip Sawyers began composing as a teenager, shortly after picking up the violin for the first time at the age of 13 and remains a proudly self-taught composer. In the last few years, his talent has been increasingly recognized, with commissions and performances by orchestras throughout Europe and the United States. His "Songs of Loss and Regret" sets eight poems by Houseman, Tennyson, Owen, Gray, Morris, and words taken from the Apocrypha. Mezzo-soprano Jamie Caporizo, Alvernia University's director of campus ministry, joins us for this American premiere.
"Amazing Grace" was written by former slave ship captain and slave trader John Newton, later ordained by the Church of England. Published in 1779, the hymn was not heard in America until the early 19th century, set to the now-famous tune "New Britain." Jennifer Higdon's deeply personal and moving setting was originally composed as part of the larger vocal choir work Southern Grace. Soon thereafter, she made arrangements for string quartet and string orchestra.
Ruth Gipps was one of the most fascinating women in the English music world during the 20th century. A true pioneer, she founded and conducted the Portia Wind Ensemble, a chamber music group comprised entirely of women that provided an important outlet for composers throughout the past 50 years. Seascape, a fascinating picturesque work, is written for 10 wind players.
Arvo Pärt's "Fratres" ("Brothers" in Latin) exists in several different orchestrations. A few years ago, Berks Sinfonietta performed the string orchestra version, but in this concert performs the wind ensemble version. Described as a "mesmerizing set of variations on a six-bar theme," the music encapsulates Pärt's observation that 'the instant and eternity are struggling within us.'"
The program closes with the fifth of Handel's "Concerto Grossi, op. 6." Handel composed this set of twelve concerti in the autumn of 1739. The opening movement features stately rhythms, thickly ornamented with trills and flourishes, while the second and fourth movements show reveal a particularly German preoccupation with counterpoint, though both have moments of Italianate lyricism.
The concert is free, however, Berks Sinfonietta requests donations of $15 for adults and $5 for children.
ASO to present 'Sublime Schubert'
Music Director Diane Wittry leads the Allentown Symphony Orchestra for this lyrical, eclectic program.
"Sublime Schubert" will be premiered in a live stream at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. After that, the concert will be available on demand.
The concert will feature Peter Paulsen, the orchestra's principal bass and Chris Rogerson, ASO composer in residence.
The orchestra will debut the first performance of Rogerson's introspective "In Passing."
Then, Paulsen will make a Paganini-like flourish in Bottesini's "Concerto for Double Bass No. 2 in B minor."
The program also includes Handel's "Entrance of the Queen of Sheba" from Solomon and concludes with Schubert's vibrant "Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, D. 485."
Tickets are $15.
Brick City at Reading Public Museum
Brick City is a celebration of iconic buildings from cities around the world, carefully recreated in Lego bricks by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.
The exhibit comes to Reading Public Museum on Saturday and will be there until Sept. 6.
Take a world tour and discover highlights of cities across all seven continents, from New Zealand to New Orleans, from New York to Mecca, and from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas.
Enjoy discovering new urban highlights as well as some more recognizable icons. Spot surprising common ground between buildings thousands of years and miles apart, such as the Roman Colosseum and the London 2012 Olympic Park. The magnificent centerpiece is London St. Pancras Station, measuring two by four meters and built from more than 180,000 standard Lego bricks.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 4-17, students and seniors.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 500 Museum Road in Reading.
Studio B to release 'Let's Talk About Art' episode
Susan Biebuyck, gallery director for Studio B Art Gallery in Boyertown, describes herself as an "art supplies junkie." For the gallery's upcoming "Let's Talk About Art" episode, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday on Facebook Live, Biebuyck will share her technique for making DIY gesso for painting uncommon substrates.
"To non-artists like myself, what artists like Sue create, the ideas they imagine and the processes and materials they use to accomplish their ideas, are like magic to me," said Jane Stahl, the gallery's director of community relations. "Sharing her techniques gives folks like me a peek behind the curtain and some understanding and appreciation for the minds of creative people."
The featured series includes paintings of a cabbage on a Cinnamon Toast Crunch box, ice cream cones on Life cereal boxes, macarons on a Dominos Sugar bag, and limes on an Arm and Hammer box. Biebuyck offers a step-by-step explanation of her process.
The event, recorded by Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions, will be archived and available for viewing on Studio B Art Gallery's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Eddie Bruce performs Memorial Day weekend
"Eddie Bruce Celebrates the Music and Magic of Tony Bennett" will have two performances at Bucks County Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Bruce will perform with pianist/arranger Dean Schneider and his trio.
In this mesmerizing performance, Bruce performs selections from the Bennett songbook and shares personal back stories about the man and his music.
The cabaret artist and bandleader has entertained four generations of music lovers at theaters, nightclubs, hotel/casinos and at just about every major gala in the region and beyond. His celebrations of Tony Bennett, Anthony Newley, Frank Sinatra and the best of Broadway have been presented on the stages of the Kimmel Center with the Philly Pops, Prince Musical Theater, Suzanne Roberts Theater, Birdland Theater, World Café Live, Resorts International Casino, Milton Theater and Ambler Act II Theatre, among many others. This acclaimed salute to the iconic Tony Bennett marks Bruce's return to live performing after an 18-month hiatus.
Tickets are $40. The theater is at 70 South Main Street in New Hope.