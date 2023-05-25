Mayfair Festival of the Arts will return to the Allentown campus of Cedar Crest College to celebrate its fifth year at the site.
The free three-day event that kicks off summer will feature two stages of music and live performances, foods, craft vendors, artist market, kids' activities and workshops.
In 2018, Cedar Crest College took over Mayfair as a way to support the community and introduce people to the college's campus, which is a nationally registered arboretum with more than 150 kinds of trees. The festival took a year off in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it returned in 2021.
The festival will feature two concert stages — the main stage and the bandstand stage. The bandstand stage will again be tented, a change implemented last year to allow for larger acts such as the Billy Bauer Band, in additions to the stage's signature solo performers and smaller acts.
Audiences will see all the acts they know and love, such as Reading's Go Go Gadjet, which will headline the main stage at 7 p.m. on Friday; The Large Flowerheads, who will open the main stage at noon on Saturday; and Stacy Gabel, who will perform at the bandstand stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Country rock band Reservoir Hill, added last year, will also return to the main stage at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The returning groups are joined by some new and exciting performers, including the Philadelphia indie rock and alt-pop band Moonroof, which will perform on the main stage at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The band, which debuted in 2018, has more than five million streams on Spotify and has shared the stage with indie groups like The Lumineers, Death Cab for Cutie, and Grouplove.
Also new is The Buzz, a high-energy new wave rock band that will open the main stage at noon on Sunday. The group specializes in '80s dance music from artists like The Pretenders, INXS, Pat Benetar, U2 and AC/DC.
Another new performer has a connection to the college. Award-winning singer-songwriter Renee Audrey is a Cedar Crest graduate who will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the bandstand stage. Audrey writes original songs, which raise awareness about mental health and societal issues.
Also new to Mayfair is Banat Al Sahra, a belly dancing troupe from the Lehigh Valley, which will open the Bandstand stage at noon on Saturday.
Mayfair will again host its artist market, with more than 50 artists inside Lee's Hall and outside on the lawn, including several artists in action who will demonstrate their work.
The artists represent a wide variety of handmade items, including jewelry, home décor, fine art, photography, fabric art, wood carving, pottery, and mixed media.
Other highlights include unique plants from The Wicked Botanist; one-of-a-kind handcrafted items from Uniquely Loco; fine photography by Amy's Angle Nature Photography; quilted table runners and wall hangings by Artistic Quilts; scented candles by LilyBean Cottage Scents; abstract artwork by Punkmetal Abstract; toys and wearable art by SumSum Crochets; scented candles by Smells by Stacey; dragon mugs by Mary Coover Porcelain and dichroic art glass jewelry by Classy Glass.
There will be plenty to eat, with the return of local food stands that include Take a Taco, Puerto Rican Culture Association, Caribbean Island Cuisine, JR's London Broil, Merry Poppins Kettle Corn, Bananarama and E-Z Concessions.
New is Humpty's Dumplings, which serves traditional dim sum dumpling with unusual filling such as cheesesteak and buffalo chicken; and Greek Street, which specializes in gyros, grape leaves and baklava.
Other highlights are The Udder Bar, with homemade ice cream and sundaes, and Pocono Potato Chip Company, which make loaded homemade chips.
There will be a selection of beer, as well as wine from Franklin Hill Vineyards and Cardinal Hollow Winery for purchase by those over 21.
Tickets are required to buy food and drinks.
For the children, there will be Franki's Fun Zone with crafts and activities, and LV Rocks will be set up with a rock climbing wall for those looking for a physical challenge.
There will be three creative workshops held by Oneness Art Studio in Harmon Hall throughout the weekend.
Visitors can learn the art of fluid painting at the "Paint Pouring" workshop on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.; create "Wall Art with Glass" from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and try acrylic painting at "Love Blooms" from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
No artistic skills or painting experience is required. Workshops charge a fee and require advance registration.
Proceeds from the festival go to provide student scholarships at Cedar Crest. There is plenty of free parking on the college's campus.
Festival hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Red, Wine and Blue at the zoo
There will be plenty going on at the Lehigh Valley Zoo this Memorial Day weekend.
The zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, will welcome two red ruffed lemurs, Weasley and Makira. The pair will make their public debut on Friday at the grand opening of Habitat Madagascar, the zoo's year-round lemur and tortoise exhibit.
Male Weasley, age 5, is the more gregarious of the pair and is very vocal and displays inquisitive behaviors. Female Makira, age 6, is a bit shyer and more reserved, but her keepers said she is very sweet and gentle toward them.
The red ruffed lemur pair will join the zoo's mongoose lemurs, breeding pair Abby and Mico, and the leopard tortoises, Horace and Autobahn, in the newly completed Habitat Madagascar exhibit building. The modern habitat features several spaces for the zoo's lemurs and tortoises, including both indoor and outdoor spaces that will allow guests to observe the residents of Habitat Madagascar year-round, and a nursery habitat where mother and baby lemurs can bond without distraction from other animal residents.
Giraffe feeding (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.) will also return on Friday.
The seventh-annual Red, Wine and Blue Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Guests can sample wine, cider and more from wineries and distilleries around the Lehigh Valley, including Cellar Beast Winehouse, Lucky Leprechaun Vineyard & Winery, J & P Winery, Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, Talerico's Tropical Winery, Kilimanjaro Distillery, Stone Lake Winery, and Snicklefritz Cidery.
They can also try charcuterie from Cheese Please Charcuterie and favorites from Geakers Tacos. Plus, they can enjoy live music as they make their way around the zoo. They can also stop by interactive exhibits to learn about some of the animals that call the Lehigh Valley Zoo home.
Admission to the event includes general zoo admission, wine sampling, and a souvenir wine glass.
Admission for Red, Wine and Blue costs $22 for adults and $14 for children ages 2-11.
Veterans and current military personnel with valid military ID get free admission this weekend. Cockatoo Café will also be serving $1 hot dogs throughout the day.
'Cinderella' by Ballet Guild
The Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley/Pennsylvania Youth Ballet will present "Cinderella" at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Bethlehem.
"Cinderella" is a family-friendly, three-act ballet set to the beautiful music of Sergei Prokofiev and choreographed by Ballet Guild Artistic Director Karen Kroninger Knerr. It features nearly 100 youth dancers, adult community dancers, and guest artists, including Juan Montobbio as Prince Charming. Originally from Barcelona, Spain, Montobbio is an apprentice at the Philadelphia Ballet and has been in its "The Nutcracker," "Stars and Stripes," "Swan Lake," and many more.
There will be a free meet-the-cast event for children immediately after both performances. Children can join Cinderella and the prince in their Royal Coach on the stage for photographs with the stepsisters, fairy godmother, and other cast members.
Tickets cost between $25 and $30 for adults and $20 to $25 for seniors and children under age 18.
Allentown Band concert
The Allentown Band will present a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Springhouse Middle School in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Ronald Demkee is conductor, and featured will be Steve Reisteter on alto saxophone.
The program will feature "Let Freedom Ring" and "Oh Henry!" by Ryan Nowlin; "Mancini Spectacular," arranged by Warren Barker; "Pennywhistle Jig" by Henry Mancini; "Tribute to Rudy Wiedoeft" by Wi lly Langestraat, featuring Reisteter on alto saxophone; celebration from "Songs for Band" by Robert Russell Bennett; "Big Band Favorites" arranged by Bob Lowden; "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You," "Here's That Rainy Day," "Stompin' at the Savoy," "In the Mood," and "The Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Philip Sousa.
Ringgold Band in Fleetwood
Reading's historic Ringgold Band will perform a Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. on Monday at Fleetwood Park, which is located at 34 W. Main St. in Fleetwood, Berks County.
The band, directed by Chuck Ebersole, celebrates the borough's 150th anniversary. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Fleetwood Area High School.
Ringgold Band is one of America's first community bands. Ever since its formation in 1852, the band has continued a longstanding tradition of providing southeastern Pennsylvania with fine musical entertainment. Programs include familiar classics, challenging new works, symphonic overtures, show tunes, marches, and more.
70s Variety Show in Ruscombmanor
Fleetwood Community Theater will present a "'70s Variety Show" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the outdoor pavilion at the Evergreen German Club, 415 Hartz Rd. in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County. The club offers dinner and has an outdoor bar. The venue will open at 6 p.m.
Performers will sings hit songs from the 1970s.
Tickets cost $10, and proceeds will benefit Fleetwood's 2023/2024 season.