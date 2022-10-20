Local theater is taking a dark turn this weekend, as two local groups present musicals murderers (or at least alleged murderers).
1st Street Players of Birdsboro is staging "Lizzie, the Musical," based on the story of alleged axe murderess Lizzie Borden; and Northampton Community College's theater department is performing Stephen Sondheim's musical "Assassins," which is about people who killed or attempted to kill United States presidents.
"Lizzie, the Musical" will be presented by 1st Street Players Friday through Sunday in Spring City, Chester County.
The show is a rock musical about the infamous murderess and proposes some new theories about what really happened on Aug. 4, 1892, in the quiet town of Fall River, Massachusetts.
Lizzie was the daughter of Andrew and Sarah Borden, who were killed with an axe. Lizzie was at the Borden home the morning of the murders and was a suspect in the crimes early on. Although she was tried, she was acquitted on June 20, 1893.
There is still speculation today as to whether Lizzie really did it.
In "Lizzie, the Musical," four women front a six-piece rock band as American mythology set to a blistering rock score.
1st Street Players brought together musicians from both theater and heavy metal backgrounds to tell the story.
Nicole Napolitano is Lizzie and Melisse Weber plays her older sister Emma. Barbara Blackthorne is Lizzie's friend, Alice Russell, and Dee Leech is the Borden housekeeper, Bridget. Matt Lake and Liz Fry play Lizzie's doomed parents.
"Lizzie" is best suited for mature audiences, as it contains strong language, sexual situations, violence, and abuse. Parental advisory is suggested, and supervision is required for any audience member under the age of 18.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 23 at Tuned Up Brewing Company, 135 N. Main St., Spring City.
Tickets cost $20 and $25. For information, call 610-404-8436.
'Assassins' at Northampton Community College
Northampton Community College's theater department will present "Assassins" in the Lipkin Theatre at the college's campus in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Director William Mutimer calls the musical about nine people who assassinated or attempted to assassinate the president of the United States one of most controversial musical ever written.
"Assassins" combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligent lyrics and beautiful music with John Weidman's panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins.
The seven men and two women gather at a sinister carnival game, run by a proprietor who provides the characters with their weapons and encourages them to act on their dark urges.
The assassins are John Wilkes Booth (Max Wetherhold), who shot Abraham Lincoln; Charles Guiteau (Josh Crowley), who shot James A. Garfield; Leon Czolgosz (Michael Sheridan), who shot William McKinley; and Lee Harvey Oswald (Cade Kocher), who shot John F. Kennedy.
The unsuccessful assassins are Giuseppe Zangara (Connor Sternberg), who fired at but missed President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt; Samuel Byck (Daniel Sottile), who attempted to hijack a plane and crash into the White House in the hopes of killing Richard Nixon; John Hinckley (Josh Raub), who wounded Ronald Reagan; and Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme (Samantha Prentice) and Sara Jane Moore (Katelyn Morgan), who plot to assassinate Gerald Ford.
The cast also includes Justin Ferguson as the proprietor, Crede Cooper as the balladeer, Melisa Munroe, Griffin Boyle, Andy Van Antwerp, Buster Page, Kevin Gaughenbaugh, Isaiah Elleby, Taahira Muhammad, Kaitlin Kolonia, Kennedy Williams, Anna Soldano, Lydia Walker and Asher Cooper.
The score reflects both popular music of the various eras in which the characters lived and the broader tradition of "patriotic" American music.
Musical direction is by Chad Miller. Seating is general admission.
Tickets cost $5. Students with a valid NCC ID can attend at no charge with a donation of a non-perishable food item for NCC's HOPE Food Pantry for students.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, call 484-484-3412 or go to the theater department's website.
Ben Rosenblum at Miller Symphony Hall
Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 North Sixth St., in Allentown. The internationally-touring multi-instrumentalist will perform with his sextet The Nebula Project.
Drawing from an eclectic repertoire which includes selections from the jazz and popular music traditions, as well as global music influences from South America, eastern Europe, Ireland and the Caribbean, Rosenblum combines his modern, melodic sensibility with his broad knowledge of a variety of musical lineages from the past 100 years.
For Nebula Project, Rosenblum has assembled a stellar cast of NYC-based jazz improvisers to explore his original, world-infused compositions and arrangements, with a unique instrumentation featuring bass clarinet, accordion and trumpet in addition to the rhythm section. The band never repeats the same program twice in a row - every evening is a unique experience shaped by the audience and the setting.
Rosenblum has toured with The Nebula Project throughout the United States, including multiple extensive tours of the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast, and internationally in Canada, Europe and Japan. Recently, Rosenblum released his third album, "Kites and Strings," which is the first to feature him on both piano and accordion alongside his sextet, The Nebula Project. In 2020, The Nebula Project was voted runner-up for best new artist in JazzTimes' readers' poll.
The band features Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Wayne Tucker on trumpet, Jasper Dutz on saxophone and bass clarinet, Rafael Rosa on guitar, Marty Jaffe on bass and Ben Zweig on drums.
The show is part of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's Jazz Upstairs series.
Tickets cost $28. For information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
Kutztown Presents 'Carnival of the Animals'
Kutztown University is debuting a new version of "Carnival of the Animals" as part of its Kutztown University Presents' 2022-2023 season.
The humorous musical suite by French composer Camille Saint-Saens will be performed by the Kutztown University Orchestra, under the direction of Peter Isaacson, with a fresh, new, bilingual narration by Berks County Poet Laureate, Anthony Orozco. The performance will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Schaeffer Auditorium, 15200 Kutztown Rd., Maxatawny Township.
The work, published in 1922, is a musical suite of 14 movements, each representing animals, including elephants, donkeys, chickens, fish and lions. The best known movement is "The Swan," performed on cello.
This is a special event presented in collaboration with the Kutztown University Department of Music. Tickets are $15.
For information, call 610-683-4092 or go to KU Presents' website.
Satori to perform 'Daniel Pearl Concert'
Chamber music group Satori will present "Daniel Pearl World Music Days Concert" at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2222 W. Chew St., Allentown.
The program includes Platti's "Trio for Flute, Oboe and Cello," Cambini's "Trio in Eb, Op. 26, No. 3," J. C. Bach's "Oboe Quartet in Bb Major," Stephenson's "Miniature Quartet for Oboe and Strings," and J. J. Quantz's "Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Major."
Performers are Nora Suggs, flute; Cheryl Bishkoff, oboe; Rebecca Brown, violin; Agnes Maurer, viola and David Moulton, cello.
Daniel Pearl was a violinist and a journalist and was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in 2002. The Daniel Pearl Foundation, established in his memory, recognized the ability of music to bridge differences among people, and began the Daniel Pearl World Music Days, which has grown to more than 5000 performances in 101 countries.
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
Tickets are available at the door only. Admission is $15 or $10 for under age 12
For more information, call 610-433-4271 or go to Satori's website.
Allentown Band benefit concert
The Allentown Band, America's oldest concert band, will hold a concert to benefit the Liberty Bell Museum's educational programming at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Zion's "Liberty Bell" Reformed United Church of Christ, 620 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.
Led by Conductor Ronald Demkee, the concert "Band on Broadway" will perform pieces from various Broadway musicals, including "West Side Story," "Man of La Mancha," "Les Misérables," and "Porgy and Bess."
Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Explore Venice on screen in Easton
Great Art on Screen is a series of event documentaries that take an in-depth look at extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters, movements, and epicenters. The series explore the streets, canals, and museums of Venice in "Venice: Infinitely Avant-garde," at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Landis Cinema, Buck Hall, 219 N. Third St., Easton.
Insightful, beautifully filmed, and expertly narrated, audiences experience a global revolution of art, history, and biography. "Venice: Infinitely Avant-garde" explores the city and its openness to the world and to the future, through its art, museums, literature, canals, and narrow streets. Directed by Michele Mally, the film takes in masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto, Rosalba Carriera, and the intellectuals who fell in love with Venice: from Canova to Goethe and Byron to Walter Scott, down to the great Hollywood stars drawn to its unique, yearly Film Festival. Sixteen hundred years after its legendary foundation, Venice continues to be distinctive: for its urban environment, made of stone, earth and water; for its history; and for its identity, which combines the charm of decadence and the excitement of being on the cutting edge. Cosmopolitan from the outset, Venice has always been a city inspired by the future
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students. For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to Williams Center's website.
Parsons Dance at Miller Center for the Arts
Contemporary American dance company Parsons Dance will appear at Miller Center for the Arts, 4 N. Second St. in Reading's Entertainment Square, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work, the company performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by Artistic Director David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes are invited to re-stage works from the American canon on its dancers. And, through its newly launched GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.
Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs.
Founded in 1985 by Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has performed at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.
Tickets cost $35. For information, call 610-607-6270 or go to Miller Center's website.
Rocky Horror Skivvies show returns to Bucks
Musical duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina will be joined by a host of Broadway favorites for the return of "The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show" as part of Bucks County Playhouse's 2022 Visiting Artist Series at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26.
"The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show" is a Halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.
"The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show" is a celebration of the 1973 cult musical featuring musical duo Cearley and Molina, accompanied by a group of guest performers and a live band. The couple will lead the concert presentation, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O'Brien's cult musical. Cearley and Molina will play Brad and Janet, respectively, joined by guest stars Nick Adams, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Travis Kent, Eric Ulloa, Pablo Torres, Diana Huey, and Rob Morrison, plus band members Nathan Ellman Bell, Andy Gutauskas, Rob Morrison.
Not only is the music stripped down – cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica – but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.
This is The Skivvies' fourth concert at the playhouse. They appeared together in the inaugural production of "The Rocky Horror Show," directed by Hunter Foster, as Brad and Janet in 2013 with Cearley reprising his role for several of the following years.
Tickets cost $50. For information, call 215-862-2121 or go to the playhouse's website.