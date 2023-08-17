People can enjoy a two-day celebration of Native American drumming, singing, dancing, foods and more at the 43rd Roasting Ears of Corn Festival this weekend.
The festival, which will take place at the Museum of Indian Culture, 2825 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, will feature activities for the whole family, including cultural heritage demonstrations of Lenape cooking, flute making, primitive fire making, basketry, flintknapping, Cree tipi display, tomahawk and atlatl throwing, and children's activities and pony rides.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with the grand entry at noon.
The featured performer will be multi-award-winning Celtic-Native American musician Arvel Bird.
Bird is a Celtic violinist, flutist and storyteller who delivers a contemporary fusion of Native American flute and Celtic fiddle rhythms, blending his Paiute heritage with his Scottish clan traditions.
A master of the violin and Native American flute, Arvel Bird has been captivating sold-out crowds around the world with this foot-stomping beats and quiet, meditative melodies. Bird has shared the stage with country legends Loretta Lynn, Louise Mandrell, Tom T. Hall, Glen Campbell, Clay Walker, Ray Price, Gatlin Brothers and more. His world tours have included Scotland, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and prestigious locations, including the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario; Royal Albert Hall in London, England; Smithsonian Museums in Washington, D.C. and New York; Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester, New York; and the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida.
He has released 25 CDs, two EPs, and two DVDs, and he is the winner of numerous music awards, including Canadian Aboriginal Music Award and Native American Music Award.
Bird will perform at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Other performers include the Salinas family from Mexico City, which will demonstrate traditional Aztec dancing.
The host drum is Youngblood Singers of the Shinnecock. The guest drum is Back Bull Moose of the Anishnawbek.
The head dancers are Brandon Petahtgoose of the Anishnawbek and Kim Wheatley of the Ojibway.
The marketplace includes handcrafted Zuni and Navajo silver jewelry, wampum jewelry, beadwork, Kachina dolls, pottery, and leathergoods.
The American Indian Collector's Association of the Northeast (IACANE) will host an artifact show at the festival, featuring thousands of artifacts from across the country.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors over age 62 and children 12-17, and children under 11 are free.
Ukraine concert
The Allentown Band will present "For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope," a benefit concert for Ukraine humanitarian relief at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
"I am so looking forward to conducting this concert, which is special in so many ways," said Ronald Demkee, the band's conductor. "Lots of wonderful music, some familiar, some new, and an internationally acclaimed composer conducting his own symphony that features a world class soloist and an outstanding youth chorus. This will surely result in a memorable and rewarding experience for all. Add to that the fact that net proceeds will support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, which makes the event even more meaningful."
The performance will include Sibelius's "Finlandia;" Johan de Meij's Symphony #4; "Symphony of Songs, A Tribute to Ukraine" by Lawrence Kursar; Mussorgsky's "Great Gate of Kyiv" from "Pictures at an Exhibition;" Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 - 4th Movement; and the Ukrainian national anthem.
A highlight will be two pieces by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, "Taras Bulba Overture" and "A Prayer for Ukraine."
Appearing with the band will be Patricia Risley, mezzo soprano; The Bel Canto Youth Chorus of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, conducted by Dr. Christopher Jackson; and de Meij, guest conductor.
All net proceeds will go to Support Ukraine, which helps Ukrainians who are facing incredible challenges and hardships. The concert will be a timely reminder of how music can bring people together.
Tickets cost $15 to $45.
Gene Perla retrospective
Miller Symphony Hall's Jazz Upstairs series will present "August In August: A Gene Perla Retrospective," at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the third-floor Rodale Room.
The program is a retrospective of jazz bassist Perla’s musical experiences.
Joined by singers Jeanie Brooks and Bobby Kapp, pianist Jesse Green, and drummer Jimmy Macbride, Perla will tell stories about his past performances with Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughan, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins and special adventures with Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell, and Miles Davis.
Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Berks Sinfonietta opens season
Berks Sinfonietta will begin its 10th season with "An Italian Excursion" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing.
Berks Sinfonietta is a chamber orchestra that utilizes an intergenerational approach, bringing professional players together with gifted students in both high school and college.
The program will include Rossini's "L'italiana in Algeri Overture," Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin," and Mendelssohn's "Symphony No. 4 'Italian.'"
Berks Sinfonietta was established in 2014 as a group made up of local musicians, dedicated to exploring the vast repertoire of all periods. David A. McConnell is artistic director.
Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students.
Ringgold Band concert in Kutztown
The Ringgold Band will present a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Kutztown Park as part of the borough's summer concert series.
The historic Ringgold Band is one of America's first community bands. Ever since its formation in 1852, the band has continued a longstanding tradition of providing southeastern Pennsylvania with fine musical entertainment. The concert programs include familiar classics, challenging new works, symphonic overtures, show tunes, and marches.
Chuck Ebersole is the current director.
Kutztown Park is at 440 E. Main St.
'Cider and Space Science' at Reading Public Museum
The Reading Public Museum will present an afternoon of science demonstrations, STEM activity kits, raffles, food trucks, and adult beverages for those over the age of 21 from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"Cider and Space Science" is the third and final event in the museum's STEM Sunday series. The event will include space-themed science demonstrations and experiences for all ages, cider tastings for adults over 21, and space crafts and activities for kids.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Mind-reading show in Bethlehem
Lehigh Valley native Matt Bailey will debut his one-man show "Interviews" at Touchstone Theater, 321 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Bailey is returning to his first love — performing and mystifying — with an evening of mentalism, mind-reading, and psychological illusion.
Bailey attended Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and performed as a magician and ventriloquist across the region before moving to New York in 2013.
Over the last 10 years, Bailey has made a name for himself as an online talk show host and television producer.
Now, Bailey will return to the stage with a mind-reading one-man show built around his 10 years experience getting inside people's heads as an asker of questions. Bailey will combine his skills at reading people and intuiting their behaviors with his flare for the stage. It is directed by Sarah J. Davis.
"As an interviewer, you have to be a mind-reader in order to know whether you can get an answer out of somebody," Bailey said. "I'm excited to take what I've learned from a decade of prying inside people's heads and put it on the stage. This evening of mind-reading entertainment will be like nothing you have ever experienced before."
As an entertainer, Bailey has performed throughout the country, including a residency at Broadway Comedy Club from 2013 to 2015. He took a hiatus from performing to focus on his media career.
Tickets cost $30 to $40.