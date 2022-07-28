Northampton Community College’s Summer Theater presents the pop cultural phenomenon “RENT” as its final show of the season through Aug. 7 in Lipkin Theatre on the college’s main campus, 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem.
Jonathan Larson’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, “RENT” is based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” and follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York City’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.
The score features memorable songs like "One Song Glory," "Light My Candle," La Vie Bohème” and “Seasons of Love.”
Jake Ziman, who just finished playing Nick Bottom in NCC Summer Theatre’s “Something Rotten!,” plays filmmaker Mark, and Noah Detar plays Roger.
Ziman, a recent musical theater graduate of Millikin University, has previously played Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors” and Doody in “Grease.”
Detar is a senior and musical theater major at Nazareth College, and his previous roles include Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me if You Can” and Jesse Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting.”
Other cast members include Charlie Leonard, Jadon Lopez, Daniel Hurt, Nikki Cohen, Meredith Doyle, Tyler Williams, Maxwell J. Wetherhold, Chase Fontenot, Nathan Angelo, Madeline Gambon, Eriel Milan Brown, Michael Mottram, Alyson Krawchuk, Savannah Madeira, Amelia Illingsworth, and Melina Heffner.
William Mutimer directs, musical direction is by Lucille De Masi Kincaid and Chad Miller, with choreography by Tina Williams.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and Aug. 3-6, and 2 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children.
Masks are optional.
For information go to ncctix.org, or call 484-484-3412.
August Wilson’s “Fences” at PSF
The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play “Fences” will be presented through Aug. 7 on the Main Stage at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University in Center Valley.
Stage, film, and television actor Tony Todd returns to Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival to play the role of Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s play after his highly lauded performance last year in Wilson’s one man show “How I Learned What I Learned.”
The charismatic six-foot-five actor is best known for his chilling performances in horror and sci-fi films including the title role in the “Candyman” franchise.
Todd’s acting career spans more than 30 years and more than 200 TV/Film/voice-over credits. Todd has acted in films including Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” “Lean On Me,” Clint Eastwood’s “Bird” and the voice of the Fallen in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”
On stage he has received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for his performance in Athol Fugard’s “The Captain’s Tiger” at the La Jolla Playhouse, Manhattan Theatre Club, and The Kennedy Center; and originating the title role in the world premiere of Wilson’s “King Hedley II” in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Seattle.
“Fences” will directed by Ryan Quinn, who will make his PSF directorial debut with the show. Quinn is co-founder and artistic director of Esperance Theater Company in New York City.
“Fences,” originally slated for the 2020 season, depicts the yearnings and struggles of the Maxson family led by patriarch Troy, a former home run king of the Negro baseball leagues who now supports his family as a garbage collector. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America, Fences is a timeless American story of fathers and sons, husbands and wives, dreams and realities. Fences is the sixth in Wilson's ten-part "Pittsburgh Cycle". The play won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 1987 Tony Award for Best Play.
Ella Joyce, who plays Troy’s wife Rose, previously worked with Todd in “King Hedley II,” and won a Jefferson Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award for her originating role in Lynne Nottage’s “Crumbs From The Table of Joy.”
Other cast members include Tyler Funtleroy (Cory), Shane Taylor (Jim Bono), Brandon Edward Burton (Lyons), Brian D. Coats (Gabriel) and Ilan Annum (Raynell).
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and Aug. 3-5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 6; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
The July 30 performance will feature audio description and open captioning. To reserve one of these services call Box Office Manager Kyle Schumaker at (610) 282-3654 ext. 1.
During the day on the Main Stage, Erin Sheffield’s high-energy “Shakespeare for Kids” returns July 29 to Aug. 6. The one-hour production, directed by Matt Pfeiffer, is designed for children ages 4 to 10 to experience Shakespeare’s vibrant language and characters. Using a combination of songs, puppets, and scenes from William Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Shakespeare for Kid” provides families with the opportunity to introduce their children to Shakespeare in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment.
Performances are 10 a.m. July 28-30; Aug. 2 and 4-6, and 2 p.m. Aug. 3.
The Aug. 3 performance is a sensory-friendly show for patrons with sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum. To order tickets, call Schumaker at 610-282-3654 ext.1.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under.
In the Schubert Theatre, this season’s Young Company Shakespeare Project will present “The Taming of the Shrew” at 3 p.m. July 28 and 30.
In Shakespeare’s comedy, men vie for the hand of the lovely Bianca, while her headstrong older sister Katherina chases men away with her sharp tongue. Since their father will not allow Bianca to wed until her older sister is married, the men ask Petruchia to court Katherina, At first, Katherina is an unwilling participant in the relationship; however, Petruchio "tames" her with various psychological and physical torments.
The cast includes Sydney Abbott, Kayman Brown, Courtney Bulger, Patrick Byrnes, Johnny Drumgoole, Alaina Hurley, Iyanu Joshuasville, Josie LaTorre, Nicole Lawrie, Katie McGlone, Gabrielle Moseley and Christian Tuffy. Kathryn MacMillian directs.
The Young Company is made up of student actors from DeSales University who continue their studies in a professional environment at the festival. The Young Company performances are pay what you will.
Masks are required in the theaters.
Tickets: www.pashakespeare.org, 610-282-9455.
Latin orchestra concert in Reading
Enjoy a free concert with David Cedeno & His Orchestra July 29 as part of the Bandshell Concert Series presented by Berks Arts, the City of Reading and Berks County. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show performance to be announced at 6 p.m.
The 14-piece big band will perform in City Park on Friday.
This Latin orchestra plays a large variety of music including Latin salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, ballads, and waltzes. But the band is best know for playing songs from the 1950s in a Latin salsa beat with English words. Some of his international hits in this styles are “Lady in Red,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” “Somewhere,” and “Sealed With A Kiss.”
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Reading’s City Park to experience great music in a natural setting.
Any weather-related schedule changes are posted on Facebook and announced on local radio stations. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted in City Park. Dogs must be on a leash.
There will be food vendors on site.
The series has been presented every Friday in July. For information, go to berksarts.org/.
Genesius present “Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr."
After the success of last year’s combined Spotlight Summer Theatre Camp and Youth Production of “Footloose”, Genesius Theatre in Reading is back with an outdoor youth production of the popular TV series, “Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr.” which will run the final two days of camp at 7:30 p.m. July 28 and 29 under the pavilion at the Reading Liederkranz Club on Mt. Penn.
This is the 11th season of Genesius’ popular theatrical kids/teens summer camp program, and the 3rd year that Genesius will be partnering with the Reading Liederkranz Club to offer students ages 6 to 15, the opportunity to be outdoors, but still taking part in theater. Campers can attend one week, two or three weeks, or all four weeks.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr.” is based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons, and the fast-paced 60-minute musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. This high-energy musical follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life. Lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe. Music is by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe. The book is by Lynn Ahrens, Scott Ferguson and Kyle Hall.
The Reading Liederkranz Club is located at 143 Spook Lane, Reading.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children age 13 and under.
For tickets, go to www.genesiusdifference.org.