From laugh-out-loud comedies and heart-wrenching dramas to eye-opening documentaries and spine-tingling art house horror flicks, the Allentown Film Festival will have something for everyone.
Organizers of the new nonprofit film festival said the event will screen dozens of short and feature films, including several world premieres, from April Friday through Sunday at multiple venues across Allentown.
The two Civic Theatre venues — the historic Art Deco Nineteenth Street Theatre and the Theatre514 across the street, in the city's West End Theatre District — will be the primary locations for most of the screenings.
"The goal is to identify and encourage compelling, thought-provoking independent films," said Alan Younkin, the festival's director. "The Allentown Film Festival will not only boost Lehigh Valley pride but also remind people that Allentown is a vibrant, much-closer-than-you-think arts mecca. We're going to put on a really fun show with VIP red-carpet parties, great films, engaging panel discussions, and a real sense of community."
Screening blocks of short and feature films will be followed by Q&A panel discussions, during which audience members can interact with filmmakers.
"People have been talking about starting a film festival for years," added William Sanders, Civic Theatre's artistic director. "We are thrilled to host what we hope will become a highly-anticipated annual tradition."
The festival received more than 330 entries from filmmakers in more than 40 countries. Categories are best narrative feature, best documentary feature, best narrative short, best documentary short, and best music video.
Michael Schelp and Younkin made the documentary film "BROKE(N)," which is about Allentown residents dealing with economic hardships. It was shown at the Nineteenth Street Theatre in September. "BROKE(N)" was also selected in 16 film festivals, which inspired them to establish a film festival in Allentown.
"We learned how film festivals are run and how films are submitted," Younkin said. "That prompted us to think how fun it would be to have one in Allentown."
Other venues are: Downtown Allentown Market, 27 North 7th St., with a free showing of "Music & Mayhem Shorts" at 7 p.m. on Thursday; and Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St., with a free showing of "What Is Art?" at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a closing reception with short films and live music at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall Lyric Room, 23 N. 6th St.
Broadway star at Kutztown U.
Kutztown University Performing Arts Series will present a concert by Broadway star Laura Benanti at 7:30 p.m. on April 19 at the university's Schaeffer Auditorium in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.
A Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee, Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Her TV and film roles include "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Worth," and "Tick-Tick…Boom!" and many guest appearances. In 2019, Benanti made a triumphant return to Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's acclaimed production of "My Fair Lady." Since making her Broadway debut at the age of 18 as Maria in "The Sound of Music" opposite Richard Chamberlain, Benanti has wowed audiences in numerous musicals and plays. Her performance at Schaeffer will feature songs from many Broadway musicals, jazz influenced torch songs and comedic takes on beloved favorites and standards with a liberal dose of her charming wit and humor.
Tickets cost $48 for adults and $43 for seniors and students.
For information, call 610-683-4092, or go to KU Presents' website.
Shakespeare at NCC
Northampton Community College's theater department will present William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" as its final production of the college's 2022-2023 school year.
Director William Mutimer said the play is one of Shakespeare's earliest comedies, written between 1598-99.
The story revolves around two romances that begin when a group of soldiers arrives in Messina and two of them fall for local young women. The first romance is between Claudio and Hero and is nearly ruined by the accusations of the villain, Don John. The second romance is between Claudio's friend Benedick and Hero's cousin, Beatrice, who both said they are not interested in love. Their relationship takes center stage, with both characters' wit and banter providing much of the humor.
Mutimer has assembled a cast of 27 college students, alumni and community actors.
Michael J. Sheridan and Lydia Walker, NCC theater students, will play Claudio and Hero.
Sheridan recently appeared on the NCC stage as Leon Czolgosz in the fall musical "Assassins" and was in "Footloose" and "Something Rotten!" for NCC's summer theater.
Walker also performed in NCC's "Assassins" and played Susan in Cedar Crest College Theatre's production of "Company."
NCC alumni Justin Fenner and community actor Tatiana Torres will take on the roles of Benedick and Beatrice.
Fenner, an East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, resident, has previously been on the NCC stage in "Little Foxes" and "The Pillowman."
Torres, a DeSales University graduate and an Allentown resident, has performed in "The Burn" and "Citizen: An American Lyric" at NCC, as well as in "The Fox on the Fairway" and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at the Pennsylvania Playhouse.
NCC alumni Daniel Sottile will play the evil Don John. Sottile has appeared at NCC in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Avenue Q," "The Rover," and "Assassins." He also was the director of children's theater at Insomniak and assistant artistic director at Allentown Public Theatre.
The cast also features Christopher Gibbs, Jacqueline Fedonvszak, Meghan Lawler, Sage Eugene Buie, Max Wetherhold, Travis Nugent, Justin Ferguson, Isaiah Elleby, Morgan Flagg-Detwiller, Buster Page, Andy Van Antwarp, Colleen Popper, Brody Baron, Mina Price, Elle Podwats, Amber Smith, Jadean Nicholas, Connor Sternberg, Kevin Gaughenbaugh, Melissa Munroe, Britney Preston and Alden Detwiller.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Lipkin Theatre, Northampton Community College, 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Tickets cost $5. Those with a valid NCC ID can attend for free with the donation of a non-perishable food item for NCC's HOPE Food Pantry for students.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to the college's website.
'Brown Face' at Lehigh U.
Lehigh University's theater department will present the area premiere of "Brown Face" in the Diamond Theater, Zoellner Arts Center, 420 E. Packer Ave., Bethlehem.
Part play, part poetry slam, "Brown Face" follows a group of college students as they navigate their identities in the competitive world of spoken word poetry.
It was written by Carissa Atallah, a playwright from southern California, and premiered in 2021. "Brown Face" was the winner of The Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award presented by the Kennedy Center.
Gracia is a Chicana writer and DREAMer. In order to draw attention to her work but not her undocumented status, Gracia convinces her white and United States-born best friend, Mariza, to perform her poetry. When Gracia's words launch Mariza into gaining a following as a Latinx artist and activist, their friendship is tested by issues of privilege and cultural appropriation.
Kashi Johnson, chair of the Lehigh University Department of Theatre, directs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 20-22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
For information, call 610-758-2787, or go to Zoellner's website.
'Next to Normal' at Reading Civic Theater
Reading Civic Theater will present the 2008 American rock musical "Next to Normal" at Fox East Theater, 4350 Perkiomen Ave. in Exeter Township, Berks County.
"Next to Normal" features a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. The musical addresses grief, depression, suicide, drug abuse, ethics in modern psychiatry, and the underbelly of suburban life.
The musical opened on Broadway in April 2009. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards that year and won three for best original score, best orchestration, and best performance by a leading actress in a musical for Alice Ripley. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for drama, becoming the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.
The cast includes Kelly Kantner as Diana, Peter Bourey as Dan, Samantha Grinage as Natalie, Patrick Grinage as Gabe, Adam Tornielli-Smith as Henry and James Barksdale are Dr. Madden.
"Next To Normal" contains mature content and is not recommended for children.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tchaikovsky's Fourth in Allentown
Allentown Symphony Orchestra will conclude its classical season with Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. 6th St., Allentown.
Tchaikovsky poured his soul into symphonies that would express his inner anguish and romantic passions as no music had ever dared to. Diane Wittry conducts the orchestra on Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36."
The orchestra also will perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Overture to The Song of Hiawatha, Op. 30, No. 3." Coleridge-Taylor was an English composer of African heritage who studied with Edward Elgar and has a similar musical language.
Leonard Fu, 2022 first-prize winner of the Schadt String Competition, will play the violin on Edward Elgar's regal "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in B minor, Op. 61."
Tickets cost between $25 and $72.
For information, call 610-432-6715, or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
Magicians at Ice House
As part of the IceHouse Tonight series, area magicians Joe Keppel and Bruce Ward will be teaching a magic class from 7 to 9 p.m. next Tuesday, April, 18 at the Ice House, 56 River St., Bethlehem. Guests can learn fun and mysterious magic tricks to entertain friends and family. The program is for students 16 through adult and limited to 15 participants. It is held once a month, usually the third Tuesday, and covers sessions on card magic, coin magic, rope magic and more.
Keppel and Ward met at a meeting of Ring 32, the Allentown chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Keppel, a Bethlehem resident, was a senior in high school and broke his hand in a fight when he started doing magic tricks as physical therapy for his hand. His hand healed, but the magic stuck, and at 18 he set out seriously to become a professional magician, performing every chance he got.
His study of performing magic took Keppel to London, where he took lessons from Scottish magician Alex Elmsley, an expert on the mathematics behind card tricks, and Cy Enfield, a specialist in card magic.
Keppel even was inducted into the The Magic Circle, an elite British organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of magic.
Ward took a more circuitous path to becoming a magician. He worked as a rigger, among other jobs, at Bethlehem Steel from 1973 to 1995. When he was laid off for 18 months in the early 1980s, Ward took a job with a balloon delivery service.
The Hanover Township resident said he enjoyed the job, and learning tricks came easily to him because it was always something in which he was interested.
In 1982, Ward started performing at birthday parties and then public shows. He created an alter-ego of Clarence the Clown, combining balloons with comedy and magic.
Admission is $15. For information, call 610-866-4511.