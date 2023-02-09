There are plenty of big events going on this week. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, and Valentine's Day is on Tuesday.
The Lehigh Valley Zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has cleverly tied both events into happenings.
The zoo, located at 5150 Game Preserve Rd., will present its 12th annual Otter Bowl on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Zookeepers will put the zoo's North American river otter Luani on exhibit to make his prediction of which team — the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs — will win this year's big game. The zoo said the event serves as an opportunity for Luani to receive enrichment as he waits on being paired with his own sweetheart. The zoo plans to get a new otter through the Species Survival Plan Program in association with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, after the loss of his companion, Naya, last year.
Through Feb. 14, the zoo is also giving jilted lovers a chance for a little payback and name a bug after their ex with its "Bug Off" promotion.
People can donate $5 to name one of the zoo's feeder crickets. The zoo will post a video with the named crickets being fed to some of its ambassador animals, as well as educational information about the animals being fed. All donations support conservation.
Admission to the zoo is $11 for adults age 3 and up.
The zoo's winter hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sweethearts edition of Bach at Noon
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present a sweethearts edition of its popular Bach at Noon program on Valentine's Day at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem.
At noon on Feb. 14, guests can hear members of The Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra, conducted by new artistic director and conductor Christopher Jackson, perform.
The concert will feature pieces from Bach's "Notebooks for Anna Magdalena Bach" collections of compositions Bach dedicated to his second wife. The concert also will include some musical pairings of Bach and Purcell, Bach and Finzi, and Bach and Florence Price.
Jackson's own wife and sweetheart, Katelyn Grace Jackson, will be the soprano soloist.
Tribute to Black History Month
Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta will join for "God Has Work For Us to Do," a musical tribute to Black History Month at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington. Also performing will be two regional collegiate choirs, the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir.
Audiences will hear orchestral and choral music by black and African American composers, including Florence Price, Ysaye M. Barnwell, William Grant Still, Josephine Poelinitz, and many others.
Many selections highlight the black experience in America. The Albright Chamber Ensemble will perform spiritual quodlibets by Ysaye M. Barnwell.
Together, the ensembles also explore traditions that originated from the musical contributions of African Americans. The Lincoln University Concert Choir will present "I Sing Because I'm Happy."
Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door and online.
ASO presents 'New World'
Allentown Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert featuring Dvořák's "New World" Symphony No. 9 and other pieces at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.
Diane Wittry will conduct the orchestra on Dvořák's love letter to America, the "New World" Symphony's music that captures the energy, the exuberance, the promise of a great nation.
The orchestra will be joined by internationally acclaimed flutist Mimi Stillman, who will play the Flute Concerto by composer Zhou Tian.
ASO principal harpist Frances Duffy will perform Grant Still's "Ennanga for Harp and Orchestra."
Stillman is a solo, chamber, and recording artist who has appeared with major orchestras and as recitalist and chamber musician at prestigious venues throughout the United States and internationally. Renowned for her virtuosity, insightful interpretation, and adventurous programming, she has appeared as soloist with orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Marine Chamber Orchestra of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Bach Collegium Stuttgart, and Orquesta Sinfónica de Yucatán.
There will be a free meet-the-artist program, led by Wittry, at noon on Friday.
Tickets cost $25 to $72
For information, go to Miller Symphony Hall's website or call 610-432-6715.
Wu Fei: Hello Gold Mountain
Zoellner Art Center's presenting series will bring Wu Fei, renowned master of the guzheng, to perform "Hello Golden Mountain" in the Bethlehem center's Baker Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The guzheng is a 21-string Chinese zither, an instrument dating back 2,500 years. Wu Fei plays in the guzheng's language by mixing Western classical and Chinese traditions with a contemporary sound. The classically trained composer and vocalist has taken her music around the world to venues such as the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing and New York's MoMA, and collaborated with renowned artists across disciplines and genres.
"Hello Golden Mountain" is an original composition by Wu Fei for chamber orchestra and is performed by members of the Lehigh University Philharmonic, conducted by Paul Salerni. The performances will feature Wu Fei on guzheng and Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz on oud, a traditional Jewish plucked string instruments. The work is inspired by real stories of Jewish refugees who fled to Shanghai from Europe before and during World War II, and built lives in China.
Tickets cost $12.50.
Satori to perform concert
Chamber group Satori will present "Two Part Invention - Plus One" at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Old Chapel, Central Moravian Church, Heckewelder Place and Church Street, Bethlehem.
Nora Suggs on flute and John Arnold on guitar will be joined by cellist Elizabeth Mendoza in a program ranging from Haydn and Telemann to 19th-century Americana. The concert also will feature Brazilian choros, Sephardic love songs, and even a gypsy fandango.
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
Admission is free, and there a free-will offering will be taken.
For more information, call 610-433-4271 or go to Satori's website.
West Reading's 2nd Friday
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will host "Thirty in Thirty" with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. February's featured exhibit will showcase the highlights of a January creative marathon in which 17 members and friends of Art Plus Gallery created art every day of the month.
Cover band The Radioactive Munsters will make its West Reading debut at 8 p.m. at Broken Chair Brewery, 424 Penn Ave.
Guests can enjoy belly dancing performances at Aladdin Restaurant, 401 Penn Ave. On Friday, the restaurant will offer a free dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees.
Dressed in Love Bridal Suite, 639 Penn Ave., will offer "Champagne & Shop" from 6 to 8 p.m. for walk-ins. Visitors can browse its inventory of gowns and accessories while sipping on some bubbly.