Christmas is here and the new year is right around the corner. 2020 has been a challenging year, with many events canceled due to the pandemic, but organizations have been very creative in doing what they can to hold events.
Peepsfest is no different. The two-day Bethlehem family festival will celebrate its 12th year virtually with online programming Dec. 30 and 31, featuring the Peeps diorama competition and the iconic Peeps chick drop.
Just Born Quality Confections of Bethlehem and ArtsQuest have come together to provide what they describe as being a fun and safe celebration.
The diorama competition features more than 90 dioramas made by community members using Peeps candies. Entries represent everything from Easton's Peace (Peeps) Candle to Lehigh Valley IronPigs to PeepX Mission to Mars, and they are done by people of all ages.
Fans can vote online for their favorite diorama through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 29. The winner will get the Peeple's Choice Award and be announced during the virtually-streamed daily Peepfest show on Dec. 30. The online gallery of dioramas will be on display through Dec. 31 on SteelStacks' website.
A panel of local judges will choose first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category. The judge's choice winner will get to "drop" the illuminated New Year's Eve Peeps chick.
Virtual programming will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 and 31.
On Dec. 30, join hosts Courtney Angle and the Peeps chick as you get to know the animals with Arianna Kohler of Wildlands Conservancy; see how Peeps are made with Caitlin Servian of Just Born; learn how to make Peeps paint with Elena Ostock of ArtsQuest; create a glitter water bottle with Kim and Lauren Resh of Mikayla's Voice and jam out with music by Brady Rymer.
On Dec. 31, learn how to cook Peeps brownie batter donuts with Chef Shawn of Levy Restaurants at ArtsQuest and the Peeps chick; see if Peeps float or sink with Meg Dowd and Courtney Angle of Just Born; make Peeps playdough with Nicole Longenecker of ImagiNation and hear more music from Brady Rymer. Dioramas winners also will be announced.
The popular Peeps drop will be streamed live at 5:15 p.m., when the 400-pound yellow chick descends to symbolically herald the new year.
Drive-through Christmas lights in Berks
GT Church of West Lawn will present the drive-through Simply Peace Christmas light experience daily at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve through Jan. 2.
The free event is in partnership with Anewalt's Landscape Contracting.
Each night, including Christmas, the church's parking lot will be transformed into a drive-through winter wonderland, where you can learn more about the Christmas story and create lasting memories with your family.
In addition to the light experience, which includes photo opportunities and holiday music, GT Church is partnering with the Children's Home of Reading to give back to the teens who are part of the foster care system. Visit GT Church's Christmas website to learn more about the types of gift cards that are being collected. Gift cards can be dropped off at both the West Lawn and Kutztown church locations on Sundays in December.
GT Church is at 1110 Snyder Road in Spring Township.
Bethlehem debuts Soup Saunter
Take part in downtown Bethlehem's first-ever Soup Saunter on Saturday. Stroll down the streets of the city's historic district and enjoy tasty soup samples from local restaurants. After completion of sampling, you can vote for your favorites.
Each "saunter" takes about an hour and a half. People will be limited to 50 per session. You must arrive at your call time to start the saunter. Arrive at 74 West Broad Street and go to Suite 240 (same floor as Edge Restaurant), where you will receive your voter's card and a map, and you will proceed to your first stop.
Upon arrival to each location, present your voter's card to the restaurant staff to receive your sample. Stroll to the next stop until you are finished. When done, scan the QR code on the voter's card and place your vote. You have until 8 p.m. on Sunday to vote.
Participating restaurants are Apollo Grill, Billy's Downtown Diner, Edge Restaurant, McCarthy's Red Stag Pub, Tapas on Main, Twisted Olive and Urbano.
Tickets are $20, and proceeds benefit the participating restaurants.
On Monday, the winning restaurant will be presented with a Golden Spoon award during a Facebook Live presentation, and one participant will also win a $50 gift certificate for his or her favorite soup vote.
For information, go to the Downtown Bethlehem Association's website.
Take a ride on the Snowflake Special
Join Colebrookdale Railroad in Boyertown in a farewell to the year and watch the snowflakes on a cold, clear winter's afternoon in the warmth of the train's coaches as it winds its way through the Secret Valley.
The Snowflake Special runs 1 p.m. on Dec. 26, 27 and 31,
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all dining/meal service has been suspended. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase throughout the train, and all first-class parlor car tickets include an hors d'oeuvres plate, complimentary branded glass, and the first fill of that glass for adults. The two-hour round trip leaves from East Third Street in Boyertown. Tickets range from $55 to $175 for adults; $52 to $150 for seniors; $45 for children age 2-12 and $15 for toddlers.
For tickets, call 610-367-0200 or go to the Colebrookdale Railroad's website.
Kim Sledge 'live' from Bucks County Playhouse
Singer Kim Sledge, a member of one of the most iconic music groups of the disco era, presents a new virtual holiday concert, which was recorded live at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. It will be available on demand from 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve through Jan. 1.
"Kim Sledge: Home for the Holidays — Live from Bucks County Playhouse" stars the performer who was one of the original members of Sister Sledge, the internationally renowned group from Philadelphia-based best known for the hit song "We Are Family."
Now living in Bucks County, Sledge performs in this family friendly concert of holiday favorites, featuring both inspirational and traditional holiday songs including "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Joy to the World," "Emanuel," "Rise and Shine" and more. Sledge will be accompanied by her band and is musically directed by Drew Wutke.
Formed in 1971, the group consisted of sisters Kim, Debbie, Joni and Kathy Sledge. The siblings achieved international success at the height of the disco era. In 1979, they released their breakthrough album, "We Are Family," which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 and included the 1979 US top-10 singles "He's the Greatest Dancer" and "We Are Family." A third single, "Lost in Music," reached the U.S. top 40. "We Are Family" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in honor of its lasting cultural and historical significance.
Sister Sledge was just one highlight in the creative career of Sledge who has spent decades exploring her faith and inspirations through her art. Sledge also has a new children's book "Jul & Dre," which is part of a six-book series for children.
Earlier this year, the World Health Organization announced a partnership with Sledge and The World We Want Foundation to recreate a "unity anthem" of the hit 1979 song "We Are Family." The WHO is using the song to foster focus and attention to global health amid the pandemic.
Tickets are $20.
For information, go to Stellar's website or Bucks County Playhouse's website.