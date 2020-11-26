In the 1960s and 70s in the Lehigh Valley, one tradition of the holiday season was gathering outside the big front window of Hess's department store at Ninth and Hamilton streets to watch a puppet show about an intrepid mouse who helps Santa Claus.
Pip the Mouse and his eight-minute puppet show, "The Mouse Before Christmas," charmed audiences who watched the Christmas show in Hess's window for two decades.
Now, the beloved show returns to Ninth and Hamilton, where Pip and his friends will entertain passersby in the front window of the Plaza at PPL Center, which stands on the former site of Hess's flagship store.
"The Mouse Before Christmas" will be presented in eight shows daily on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 27.
Pip arrived in the Lehigh Valley in 1962. Max Hess, owner and impresario of Hess's bought "The Mouse Before Christmas" puppets and stage at a trade show. It was one of 15 such stages created by puppeteer George Creegan, and Hess set up the stage in a display window of the store, and eager families stood on the sidewalk to watch the show.
The show became a tradition at Hess's, and Pip gave holiday performances at Hess's for more than 30 years, moving from the front window to the toy department in 1982. The show went on until the downtown store, then operated by The Bon-Ton, closed in 1996.
In 2003, the Liberty Bell Museum took an interest in Pip and his original stage, which was restored by volunteers at Allentown's Civic Theatre. It is the only original stage that still survives.
The museum began presenting the "The Mouse Before Christmas" in regular shows from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.
This year, because of concerns about coronavirus, the museum decided to host the show in a socially-distanced format in the storefront window. There is no admission or reservations, and visitors can gather outside the window to watch Pip's shenanigans.
Showtimes are noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There also will be shows 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Live Advent calendar in Bethlehem
Bringing a beloved tradition to life, Bethlehem's live Advent calendar is the only one of its kind in the country.
Visitors to downtown Bethlehem can enjoy the unique tradition, which is celebrating its 15th year, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 - 23 at the 1810 Goundie House, 501 Main Street, Behtlehem.
The event is hosted by the merchants of the Downtown Bethlehem Association in conjunction with Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites.
Visitors gather outside the door of the Goundie House and at the time of the presentation, a selected visitor will be asked to walk up to the door and knock. When the door is opened, a special guest from a local business or organization will appear and distribute treats among the crowd
The idea of the "Live Advent Calendar" is from the tradition of Advent countdown calendars for children and families during the holidays. With a traditional calendar, there is a set number of "doors" to open each day as Christmas draws near.
Each day will feature a different local business featuring surprise entertainment.
Peace Candle lighting goes virtual
Since 1951, the lighting of Easton's Peace Candle heralded the start of the holiday season, however, this year, due to COVID-19, Easton Main Street Initiative will not be hosting a live program as it has in the past. The lighting will be streamed live on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The official 2020 illuminator, who will light the candle privately with Easton Mayor Sal Panto and other representatives, won the honor by bidding on eBay.
Easton's Peace Candle is the largest non-wax candle in the country and second in the world, and it serves as a symbol of peace for all religions and denominations.
The 106-foot structure is assembled each year covering the Civil War Soldiers' & Sailors' Monument located in Easton's Centre Square. It is dedicated to the Easton area men and women who have served or are serving in the United States armed forces.
There will still be some festivities, including Cinderella carriage rides from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The carriage can hold four adults. Small children can also sit on adult laps. A $40 ticket reserves the entire carriage, whether it's for a family or a private ride for a couple. Each ride is approximately 15 minutes.
The city also is kicking off its new Winter Village in Centre Square this weekend.
Stroll among the huts in the circle under the Peace Candle and the glow of the lights in the trees as you sip on hot cocoa or mulled wine. Enjoy some tasty treats before taking a spin around the ice skating rink. Then, visitors can continue shopping at Easton's more than 30 downtown retailers. Face masks and social distancing are required for everyone.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Holiday putz – both live and virtual
One holiday tradition that is pretty unique to the region is the holiday putz.
A putz is a traditional Moravian decoration that features ornate figurines, animals, and building scenes to tell the Nativity story. The word "putz" comes from the German word "putzen," meaning to arrange a decoration. Moravians traditionally made these Christmas scenes in their homes and then go "putzing" to view their neighbors' displays.
This year, however, many of the churches that traditionally open their putzes to the public, will not be doing it due to COVID-19 restrictions.
One site that will have a live putz display is Moravian Historical Society in Nazareth, Northampton County.
The society's "Christmas in Miniature: 100 years of Moravian Nativities" features historic Moravian putz collections from the 1850s through 1970s. This exhibition features objects from the 1850s Morris putz, a selection of rarely-seen objects from the historic Jennie Trein collection, the fanciful Kleintop Family putz, the 1950s' Kelly Family putz, and the Sullivan collection.
The exhibition is open from Saturday through Jan. 17 in the historic 1740 Gray Cottage, the oldest Moravian structure in North America.
Viewings are every 20 minutes, from 1–4 p.m. Visitors can reserve free timed tickets to ensure a safe, viewing experience. Tickets will be for one family (5 visitors maximum), with one ticket per time slot.
For information, call 610-759-5070 or visit the Moravian Historical Society's website.
Bethlehem's Central Moravian Church, which has created an in-person putz or miniature nativity scene for the public since 1937, will not be doing an in-person putz and instead will offer a virtual putz that will go live on the church's YouTube channel, starting the first Sunday of Advent.
The video will feature photos and video clips of Central's putz from past years as well as photos and videos of the putz figures from the homes of church members and friends and photos of the Central campus around Christmastime.
For information, call 610-866-5661 or go to the church's website.
Baum opens holiday gallery
The Baum School of Art in Allentown will host its 2020 holiday gallery from Dec. 1 until Dec. 22.
The school's David E. Rodale and Rodale Family galleries will present more than 45 regional artists and artisans. This year's exhibition will feature returning artists such as Kirsten Woodward, Jacqueline Meyerson, Bruce Fritzinger, Ro Geseck, and Jeffrey Wetherhold; as well as new artists, Yuko Doren, Alan Kriebel, Isa Kollgaard, Alexis Gurst and more.
This holiday season, give the gift of handmade. Shop ceramics, woodworks, paintings, jewelry, ornaments, totes bags, other fashion pieces. Purchases from the holiday gallery directly support the artists and The Baum School of Art.
The school said it is offering safe, in-person shopping by appointment only, as well as through a new online store. To schedule a private shopping appointment, call the school at 610-433-0032 or email Lauren Faurl at lauren@baumschool.org. To ensure everyone's safety, the school's staff will be sanitizing before and after visitors. All guests will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before shopping. For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home, visit the gallery's website.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday
BCP presents filmed version of 'A Christmas Carol'
Starting Saturday and continuing through Jan. 3, Bucks County Playhouse and producer Hunter Arnold will present a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," starring Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays. This streaming video event will benefit Bucks County Playhouse as well as other community, amateur, regional theaters across the country. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the acclaimed 2018 production, which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.
The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling life as Mays plays more than 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.
Staged exclusively for this film, this streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theater home for the holidays.
"'A Christmas Carol' was my first experience of living theater," Mays said. "My mother and father would read it out loud every year. My father would tell the story with clarity and humanity, while my mother, eyes ablaze, would transform into the characters, from the tortured Jacob Marley, to little Fan and the entire Cratchit family. Both, in their ways, created magic, and now here we are, aspiring to bring this magic to people across the country during this challenging time."
"A Christmas Carol" was filmed at United Palace in New York, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.
Tickets are $50 and the performance is available for unlimited viewings within a 24-hour period,
For information, go to the Bucks County Playhouse's website.