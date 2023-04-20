After a two-year hiatus, a popular free community festival will return to south Bethlehem on Saturday.
Spring on the SouthSide, formerly known as Spring on 4th, invites families to enjoy an afternoon of fitness, food, and outdoor activities on the South Bethlehem Greenway between Third and Fourth streets from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is presented by SouthSide Arts District and St. Luke's University Health Network.
Rachel Abbot of The Yoga Loft and her team of professional fitness instructors will get families moving with 20-minute workouts. Yoga and core fitness sessions will run throughout the afternoon. Classes on meditation, goal setting, medicinal tea preparation, and general wellness will also be offered in addition to physical exercise classes.
The Coalition for Appropriate Transportation of the Lehigh Valley and Cutter's Bike Shop will perform free bike safety checks. Children who need a bicycle helmet can receive a fitting and new helmet for free while supplies last.
Other featured activities include plant potting with Brown Skin Plant Mama, art making with Color Me Mine Lehigh Valley, mini-songwriting sessions for kids with Lehigh Valley Girls Rock Camp, drop-in mandala making with Lehigh University Art Galleries, and a guided walking tour of Lehigh University Art Galleries' "What Matters Most" Greenway art exhibition.
Local eateries Couchpota.Doh Kitchen, Wonder Kitchen, and Zekraft– Curators of Taste will be selling health-conscious lunch options.
Families that register for the event ahead of time on the SouthSide Arts District's website will have the chance to win four tickets to ChiliFest 2023.
Multi-media dance in Reading
JCWK Dance Lab will present the world premier of "Dark Adaptation," a multi-media, STEAM-inspired collaboration that physicalizes celestial bodies and astronomical research through contemporary dance, music, and visual art. The performance will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Alvernia University's Francis Hall Theatre, 400 St. Bernardine St., Reading. There will be a talk-back with the artists after the performance.
"The music, inspired by Gustav Holst's The Planets, does not focus on planets, but instead on the vast array of astronomical elements surrounding us in the night sky, such as black holes and pulsars, and asteroids," said the composer and project originator, Stephen Grieco of Cabrini University. "Each of the 10 movements attempts to portray these objects through music, art, and dance but is rooted and backed by science. We are excited to present this work as it is both unique and a true culmination of S.T.E.A.M."
The 60-minute performance is a combination dance and music concert with projected visual components. "Dark Adaptation" reflects on the science that our earthly world came from the stars. JCWK Dance Lab artists flow and contract with movement inspired by ballet and hip hop as Grieco's fully-orchestrated music swells and explodes. STEAM education and collaborations incorporate science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
"This experience is really meaningful because it is composed completely of local artists. JCWK Dance Lab dancers are all Reading-affiliated, and Dr. Grieco is a professor at Cabrini University," said Jessica C. Warchal-King, the director of the JCWK Dance Lab. "The performance realizes my desire to create high-quality dance performances for and by our local communities while demonstrating STEAM education and collaboration through interdisciplinary research and application."
JCWK Dance Lab artists include Arielle Ridley, Autumn Crane, Cady Monasmith, Jessica C. Warchal-King, Richie Maldonado Jr., and Sarena Kabakoff.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. For tickets, go to JCWK Dance Lab's website.
'Fiddler on the Roof' in Easton
The North American touring production of "Fiddler On The Roof" is heading to the State Theatre in Easton.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher ("To Kill a Mockingbird," "South Pacific," "The King and I") and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
"Fiddler on the Roof" is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."
The original Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof," which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for best musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year.
The production has musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.
"Fiddler on the Roof" will be performed at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets cost $55, $65 and $75,
Act 1 closes season with 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'
DeSales University's Act 1 Productions' final production of its 53rd season is the area premier of con the main stage of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
Based on the classic Victor Hugo novel and the 1996 Disney film, the musical tells the story of Quasimodo, the bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris who yearns to be free. When he meets the beautiful Esmeralda, she is the only one who treats him with kindness. He is enchanted by her, but he's not the only one captivated by her free spirit. She also enthralls the handsome Captain Phoebus as well as the villainous Frollo.
Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who had previously collaborated on the Disney film "Pocahontas," earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for the "Hunchback" musical score. Songs from the show include "Out There," "Topsy-Turvy," and "Someday."
Dennis Razze, associate professor of theater, is the director of the production, with Anne Lewis, head of the division of performing arts, serving as associate director.
Recreating Paris' gothic cathedral and other sets is Will Neuert, associate professor and head of design, while Amber Stepanik is the costume designer. Eric T. Haugen, assistant professor, serves as lighting designer, and David M. Greenberg, sound designer. Nancy Moser Collins is the music director, and DeSales alumnus Stephen Casey is the choreographer. Paul Chou conducts the live orchestra.
There will be talk-back sessions with the cast after the performances on April 30 and May 2.
The 2 p.m. performance on May 6 will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing and audio descriptions for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Tickets are half-price for patrons using these special services on this date. Call Eric Pierson, the box office's manager, at 610-282-3654, ext. 1, for more information.
Because of the licensing, the production will not be streamed.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 26-29, May 3-5; at 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7; at 9:45 a.m. on May 2; and at 2 and 8 p.m. on May 6.
Tickets cost $34 for adults and $32 for students and seniors Monday through Thursday; and $38 for adults and $36 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday,
For information, call 610-282-3192, or go to DeSales' website.
Muhlenberg premieres 'Local Girls'
The Muhlenberg College Theatre & Dance Department will premiere "Local Girls," a play with music about a teenage metal band in the Studio Theatre, Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance, Muhlenberg College, Allentown.
Written by Emma Goidel in 2016, "Local Girls" is about searching for big-time glory in a small town.
"Anyone who has ever felt stuck in their circumstances, dreaming of escape, will find familiar themes in 'Local Girls,'" said Beth Schachter, who directs and is a professor of theater at Muhlenberg. "The show calls attention to the limits and constraints on people in their late teens, heading out into life. It also explores the importance of sticking with relationships where you love somebody, even if that person fails you or you fail them."
In Tucker, Georgia, Diskit is a high school chemistry genius in need of friends, and Riley is a high school burnout in need of a singer for her metal band. A local contest could change the lives of these two high school girls.
"The show highlights the feeling of being passionate about something," said Jeff Yorgey, musical director and composer. "There's a lot of metal out there that has a positive message and not a lot of people realize that. Heavy metal is an outlet when there's no way to get certain feelings out other than shouting them at the top of your lungs."
The cast members have a musical background, but most of them wouldn't have described themselves as fans of metal music. Yorgey has been working with them since January, helping them transform into Thigh Trap, the band at the center of "Local Girls."
"We need to believe that these characters are lifelong metal musicians," said Yorgey. "So, it's been my main challenge to get the actors up to speed on how these instruments are played in the frame of metal music."
Christine Norton, who plays Riley, said that playing instruments on stage has benefited character development in more ways than one.
"Having live music honestly makes the process more comfortable," said Norton. "To have my instrument with me when I'm on stage helps me make a deeper connection with my character, and it's fun. I think that's what the show is all about, finding a way to describe what the feeling of music brings to people and what exactly makes them feel that way."
Tomomi Lewis-Noguchi, who plays Diskit, said discovering the relationships between the characters has been a crucial element of the rehearsal process.
"All of the characters have been friends, or are just becoming friends," Lewis-Noguchi said. "So, we've needed to develop these relationships in order to portray them realistically."
The show features a guest performance by Muhlenberg acting professor Jim Van Valen as Diskit's dad.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday; and and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for youth.
For information, call 484-664-3333 or go to Muhlenberg's website.
'Matilda' in Emmaus
Star of the Day will open its 2023 season with the hit show "Matilda the Musical" at St. John's United Church of Christ, 139 N. Fourth St., Emmaus, Lehigh County.
The musical is based on "Matilda," a children's novel written in 1988 by British writer Roald Dahl. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a precocious child with an uncaring mother and father who goes to a school run by the tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
The musical features music by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly.
Kirsten Almeida, Star of the Day's managing artistic director, said the show is "all about kids becoming superheroes."
Matilda is a little girl with wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the lovable Miss Honey. At school, however, Matilda also must deal with the evil Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and loves to come up with cruel punishments for those who don't abide by her rules.
"Matilda the Musical" premiered in London in 2011 and went on to win seven Olivier Awards, including best new musical, which, at the time, was the most awards ever won by a single show.
The show opened on Broadway in 2013 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning five awards.
Starring as Matilda is 11-year-old Mia Moyer of Emmaus. Mia made her Star of the Day debut in 2021 in "Descendants: The Musical" as Cruella DeVille. She has also performed as Marta in Act 1 DeSales University Theatre's "The Sound of Music" and as Emma in Pines Dinner Theatre's "Home for the Holidays." Mia is a student at St. Ann School in Emmaus, where she is active in its performing arts programs.
Benjamin Ruth and Andrea Cartagena share the role of the terrifying Trunchbull, and Jillian Petrie plays Miss Honey.
The cast also features Katie Suratt, Julisa Trinidad, Nyrie Washburn, Cindi Surovi, Daniel VanArsdale, Alexandra Racines, Allie Sacher, Abby Roth, Kyleigh Vicoso, Safran, Anthony Sanchez, Courtney Bodnar, Nora Zackey, Ava Wilson, Olivia Davison, Everett Mason, Madeline Ulma, Arianna Grace Millheim, Gabriella Montero and Vega Lucia.
Will Windsor Erwin directs, with Bekah Eichelberger as assistant director, Phillip Wallens as musical director, Almeida as choreographer, and Alexis Leon as stage manager.
The show is recommended for ages six and older
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22, 28 and 29; and at 3 p.m. April 23 and 30.
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for students.
Free concert by Reading Pops Big Band
The Reading Pops Big Band will present a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township, Berks County.
The band performs music from the swing era all the way up to more contemporary jazz charts, including Glen Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, as well as arrangements from Broadway shows and pop radio tunes. The concert will be presented through the Music Performance Trust Fund, as administered by Local 135-211.
The band is "the group within a group" of the professional 55-piece Reading Pops Orchestra, made up of musicians from the Reading and Berks area, and the surrounding counties. The woodwind section doubles on saxophones, creating the pops big band playing the rousing marches that round out the repertoire of this lighter musical style ensemble.
World music at Williams Center
Afro-pop star Fatoumata Diawara will perform at 8 p.m. next Tuesday at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
A vital standard-bearer of modern African music, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Diawara's Malian roots shine brightly in bold, experimental music. With stinging electric guitar lines, kit drums, and the tight rhythms of traditional percussion, her music runs the gamut from slow-burning blues to simmering funk, syncopated Afro-pop to gentle lullabies. Her spectacular 2011 debut album, "Fatou," made the singer the most talked about new African artist on the planet. "FENFO" (which translates as "something to say") dramatically fulfills that promise on a set of vivid and original new compositions that draw on the rich experiences she has enjoyed since. A modern-day storyteller, her music covers such timeless subjects as respect, humility, love, migration, family and how to build a better world for our children. Diawara is the consummate activist, campaigning against injustice and trumpeting the truth that all people belong to the same human race regardless of color, ethnicity or religion.
"Don't sing just to sing," she said. "Sing to change things, to make things better."
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to Williams Center's website.
National Theatre Live in Easton
London theater will return to the big screen with "Straight Line Crazy," presented by National Theatre Live, at Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. Third St., on Lafayette College's downtown arts campus at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
This platform showcases outstanding productions from the United Kingdom's most prestigious theaters, featuring notable stage and screen actors. National Theatre Live captures performances before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas around the world.
Ralph Fiennes ("The English Patient," "Schindler's List") leads the cast in "Straight Line Crazy" by David Hare, one of the most acclaimed playwrights of our time. This account of the most powerful man in New York traces the influence of Robert Moses, a master manipulator who changed the fabric of New York forever in his designs of parks, bridges, and highways. Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, Moses's charismatic conviction was a force to be reckoned with. Nicholas Hytner directs this exhilarating new play that premiered in March 2022
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to Williams Center's website.