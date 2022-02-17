Join Civic Theatre of Allentown for an afternoon of film fun and gear up for the 94nd Academy Awards.
Civic’s Oscar Preview Party is back for the first time since 2020 and takes place at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Civic’s Theatre514.
The afternoon starts with light refreshments and discussion of the annual awards for the best films. Next, attendees will screen trailers of all the best picture nominees and then have the chance to fill out their own ballots with their best guesses on the winners.
On March 27, watch the Academy Awards live and the person who made the most correct guesses will win a prize. The winner will be notified March 28.
After the preview party, stay to watch one of the nominees for best picture -“Drive My Car” at 4 p.m. in the Theatre514.
The movie also will be screened at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 19; and 3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Other best picture nominees are “Belfast ,” “CODA ,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog “ and “West Side Story.”
Those who can’t join the preview party can weigh in on their own ballots for $10 Feb. 22 through March 20 at the theater before movies.
Preview Party tickets are $15. For tickets, go to www.civictheatre.com/cinema/season/oscar-party.
Also next week, see the Oscar-nominated shorts in all three categories – animated, live action and documentary - at Theatre514.
The schedule is animated shorts at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Feb. 26 and 4 p.m. Feb. 27; live action shorts at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 27 and documentary shorts at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
Film tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors and $8 for matinees.
For information on films, call 610-432-8943 ext 202.
Russian Ballet Theatre in Reading
The Russian Ballet Theatre’s goal is to present classical Russian ballet to audiences across the world.
At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, RBT brings the classic ballet “Swan Lake” to Santander Performing Arts Center
136 N. 6th St., Reading,.
In the ballet to music composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the story from Russian and German folk tales tells of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.
Founded in 2015, the RBT enriches Russian ballet traditions through critically acclaimed new productions of the world classics. The cast consists of professional dancers with years of training at Russian theaters.
This new production of “Swan Lake” is choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre) who retouched the St. Petersburg version of the ballet.
Hand-painted sets and over 150 hand-sewn costumes were created by young designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall) in the tradition of the great masters.
Special effects makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) give the beautiful ballet a whole new look.
It will make ballet devotees feel as though they have seen the beautiful Swan Lake for the first time!
Tickets are $55, $75 and $95.
For information go to www.santander-arena.com/ or call 610-898-7229.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at Williams Center
Trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval makes his Williams Center for the Arts’ debut with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Easton venue.
One of the world’s most respected guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, Sandoval is an equally renowned classical artist, pianist, and composer, with 19 Grammy Award nominations, and 10 wins to his name brining peerless vitality as a performer at the crossroads of classical, jazz, and Latin styles. Heralding the lively spirit of Cuba, Sandoval will perform his Concerto for Trumpet No. 2 and “Every Day I Think of You,” with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, as well as a world premiere of a new work for trumpet and chamber orchestra by Aldo López-Gavilán commissioned by Orpheus. The program opens with Gershwin’s rowdy “Cuban Overture,” and includes Ernesto Lecuona’s “Andalucia Suite. “
There will be a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu or call 610-330-5009.
An Evening of Irish Music and Dance
“Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance” brings the friendly spirit of an Irish social gathering— a ceilidh or house party—to Readings Miller Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with music, dances, songs, and storytelling.
Since 1998, the Bessie Award nominated company Darrah Carr Dance has created a sensational and unique blend of traditional Irish step and contemporary dance. The company draws from Irish music, step dance footwork, and spatial patterns to create high-energy, rhythmically based work that is accessible to a broad audience. Artistic Director Darrah Carr calls her style ModERIN: a playful combination of the words modern (dance) and ERIN (an Irish American reference to Ireland).
Tickets are $35.
Masks are required to be worn in the Miller Center.
Miller Center for the Arts is at Reading Area Community College, 4 N. Second St., Reading.
For information, go to millercenter.racc.edu/ or call 610-607-6205.
“Ain't Misbehavin'” at Shawnee
After it’s successful run in June 2021, The Shawnee Playhouse is excited to bring Rebel Stages’ production of “Ain’t Misbehavin” to The Shawnee Playhouse Feb. 18-20.
The playhouse is celebrating the cultivation of the Harlem Renaissance, a pivotal moment in history during black history month.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is a musical revue with a book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr., and music by various composers and lyricists as arranged and orchestrated by Luther Henderson. It is named after the song by Fats Waller and is a tribute to the music of the time when Manhattan nightclubs such as the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue. This musical features 5 performers and a live jazz band. Direction and choreography is by 2019 Broadway World Winner Brandon Hanks.
The musical stars Nikki Cohen as Nell, Alyssa Ramsey as Charlaine, Solomon Kee as Andre, Jazzy Thomas as Armelia and Brandon Hanks as Ken. The band features Todd Deen on piano, Michael Thompson on drums, Joseph Dorsch on tenor saxophone, Frank Cloke on bass and Jeff Thompson on trumpet.
Perfomances are 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
Tickets are $22.
Shawnee Playhouse is at 552 River Rd., Shawnee on Delaware.
For information, go to www.shawneeplayhouse.org or call 570-421-5093.
South Bethlehem Cocktails & Craft Beer Week
Join SouthSide Arts District for the 5th Annual Cocktails & Craft Beer Week, February 21-17.
Cocktails & Craft Beer Week is a week-long celebration of South Bethlehem’s cocktail and craft beer scene. Visit participating SouthSide bars and restaurants and take part in a variety of tastings, signature cocktails, and happy hour specials. Delicious libations await at The Colony Meadery (211 E 3rd St.), F&A Grog House (117 E 3rd St.) , Five Maidens Cider Company (327 Polk St.), Mister Lee’s Noodles (512 E 3rd St.), Molly’s Irish Pub (4 E 4th St.), Social Still (530 E 3rd St.) , and Zest bar + grille (The Rooftop at 306 S New St.)
Offerings include a curated flight of meads paired with a charcuterie board; a Chimay draft paired with a cheese board featuring Chimay red cheese; specialty drink Southside Sasquatch, made with Social Still sasquatch bourbon, chocolate bitters, and vanilla maple syrup; a Girl Scout Cookie Flight Night with four cookies paired with four draft beers; Wings of Victory with four Victory drafts paired with a wings and sauce made with Victory beer and a buy one get one cider flight.
For more information go to southsideartsdistrict.com/event/5th-annual-cocktails-craft-beer-week/.
Rob McClure in “SMILE”
Bucks County Playhouse presents “Rob McClure - Smile” Feb. 19-20 at the New Hope theater.
Tony Nominee McClure celebrates his unique influences through story, song, people, and puppets as he weaves his way thru his acclaimed career from “Mrs. Doubtfire,” to “Chaplin,” to “Avenue Q.” He will perform with his wife Maggie Lakis.
McClure was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the musical “Chaplin” on Broadway and also preformed in “Beetlejuice” and “Something Rotten.” This March he debuts in the hilarious and heartbreaking role of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a musical part he was born to play.
McClure can make you double over laughing and then break your heart. He can impersonate almost anyone and he and Lakis will move you with their love songs.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Tickets are $55
Bucks County Playhouse is at 70 S. Main St., New Hope.
For information, go to bcptheater.org/ or call 215-862-2121.