The eighth annual ReadingFilmFEST will showcase more than 70 independent and student films from around the globe, including shorts from Africa, Ecuador and the Middle East, during the Oct. 27 to 30 event at venues across Reading.
The small festival with a big attitude will screen a wide variety of films at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts Eunice and Albert Boscov Theatre, and R/C Reading Movies 11 and IMAX Theater, all located in Entertainment Square, over its four-day run. The event is dedicated to bringing filmmakers and film-lovers together, creating a filmmaker-centric festival.
This year's festival also features Lunafest, a traveling festival featuring films by and about women; a presentation of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with a live shadow-cast; special programs at Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne and Penn State Berks; and the return of Pulitzer Prize-winner and Tony Award nominee Lynn Nottage and Emmy Award-winner Tony Gerber to the Miller Center at RACC with a screening of the documentary "This is Reading," and a discussion about the impact of the arts on community development.
ReadingFilmFEST began when Santo D. Marabella, screenwriter Letty Hummel, and the late actor Michael Constantine sought to attract film production to the region, provide support to local and visiting filmmakers, and build the local production community through educational, networking, and promotional events.
"Many people don't realize that Berks County has a significant film production community," said Tracy Schott, board president and creative director, who has been producing projects in the region for more than 20 years. "We know that the architecture of Reading and the beauty of our wild spaces is a draw for filmmakers who visit."
Two documentaries and four short films by Reading-based filmmakers will be showcased as part of the "Made in Reading" series on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available for films individually, or patrons can buy an all-access pass.
Individual tickets cost $10, and passes are $75 and $100 for VIP access, which includes private events with filmmakers and producers. Student passes are free. The pass is not valid for Lunafest or "Rocky Horror Picture Show."
For the full schedule and tickets go to ReadingFilmFEST's website.
'Threepenny Opera' set in Amazon warehouse
"The Threepenny Opera," set in an Amazon warehouse, will be performed at Muhlenberg College in Allentown on Friday through Nov. 6.
The classic musical, described by director James Peck, will be presented in the Empie Theatre at the Baker Center for the Arts.
The show, which debuted in 1928, follows the tension between crime gangs and the wealthy class in Victorian London. When Polly Peachum (Allison Mintz) elopes with the ruthless gang leader Macheath (Joe Grisanzio), their marriage sets off a turf war with the elder Peachums for control of London's lucrative underground.
"The Threepenny Opera" features a score by Kurt Weill, including the standard "Mack the Knife," and book and lyrics by Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann. Only recently has Hauptmann been fully credited for her work on the book, lyrics, and translation of the piece. The piece is adapted from John Gay's 18th-century ballad opera "The Beggar's Opera," which Hauptmann translated.
Instead of being set on London streets, set designer You-Shin Chen imagined the set as an Amazon distribution center, built out of industrial materials.
"You can put a price tag on everything," Chen said. "Even humans can be up for sale. When the characters are onstage, they are the goods coming from these shipping crates that also act as the architecture of their world."
Peck said Chen's design is particularly relevant for the Lehigh Valley, where distribution centers are one of the fastest-growing industries.
Many of the items used for the show will be ordered from Amazon.
The costumes also comment on the themes of the production in bold, bright colors. Designer Rebecca Lustig said the costumes are inspired by the punk street fashion of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.
Peck added that while the show speaks to serious themes, at its heart it's a raucous comedy with a jazzy, sophisticated score.
The show will also feature Angela Baughman as sound designer, Kat Zhou as lighting designer, and Samuel Reyes as choreographer.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $8 for students. The production has references to violence, including sexual assault, and is recommended for ages 17 and up.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29, Nov. 3, 4 and 5; and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
For information, call 484-664-3333 or go to Muhlenberg's website.
Cedar Crest to present one-act plays
The performing arts department at Cedar Crest College in Allentown will present "Ghost Stories" and "Approaching Lavendar," one-act plays, through Sunday at the Samuels Theatre.
The plays focus on women in the midst of sorting out their lives and were chosen to showcase the talents of Cedar Crest's acting students. The audience will share the stage in an intimate black box setting, according to the director, Clair M. Freeman.
In "Ghost Stories," written by Annie Evans, three college friends find that a story told around a campfire's glow leads to bitter truths about the lives they've created for themselves.
The cast is Carter Reichard, Madison Paige Anusky, and Anjolene Johnson.
"Approaching Lavendar," Julie Beckett Crutcher's charming comedy, concerns two sisters who come face to face with the newest member of their extended family.
The cast is Katie Moyer, Chelsi Fread and Sofia Barbour.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For information, call 610-606-4608 or go to Cedar Crest's website.
Allentown Band plays 'Zorro'
Return to the past when the Allentown Band plays for the 1920 silent film, "The Mark of Zorro," starring Douglas Fairbanks at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown.
The Allentown Band, conducted by Ronald Demkee, will play a new score composed by Steve Reisteter especially for this screening. Reisteter is a Bethlehem native and principal clarinet of the band.
This returns classic silent films to Miller Symphony Hall, where they originally played in the 1920s.
The Allentown Band will be performing an original score by Steve Reisteter, principal clarinetist, from the pit as the film is projected on the giant screen in Miller Symphony Hall, just as it was presented in America's great movie palaces a century ago.
Reisteter is a published composer, arranger and lyricist, who also performs with the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and the Hanover Woodwind Quintet and is the former music director/conductor of the Civic Theatre of Allentown. Reisteter's compositions and arrangements have been played worldwide by such ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Danish Concert Band, the U.S. Army Field Band and the Michigan Philharmonic Orchestra.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.
For information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
Berks Chamber Choir to present German baroque music
Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir will present its first concert of the season with "From the Shadows," featuring Baroque music, at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St. in downtown Reading.
The concert will feature works from the early-German Baroque period. The highlight of the program will be Heinrich Schütz's "Die sieben Worte Jesu Christi am Kreuz (Seven Last Words), SWV 478." Other pieces include works by Hammerschmidt, Schein, and Telemann. Opus One ECHO and Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir will be accompanied by a chamber ensemble of brass, strings, organ, and harpsichord.
The program will be streamed online Nov. 3 to 13.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door.
Allentown Art Museum to open 'Dark Matter'
New York-based artist Alteronce Gumby will present his first solo museum exhibition with "Dark Matter," opening Saturday at the Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. Fifth St., Allentown. The title refers to Gumby's longstanding fascination with the cosmos, The shimmering, almost kinetic surfaces of his compositions, call to mind swirling galaxies, interstellar clouds, and distant nebulae. That it is so omnipresent in the universe and yet remains largely unknown the title a metaphor for Gumby's practice, in which themes of invisibility and absence are a dominant motif.
Using shards of tempered glass, gemstones, resins, and other unconventional materials, Gumby creates luminous paintings that operate at the intersection of abstraction and representation. In his work, Gumby employs color as both material and metaphor, deftly harnessing its subtle effects and rich tonal relationships while also exploring color's capacity to create and convey meaning. By focusing on the power of color to signify, Gumby's practice provokes questions about painting's relation to larger cultural forces, and how it functions within the charged social frameworks in which it operates, including and perhaps especially within art and art history. The exhibit continues through April 9.
The galleries are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Admission is free, and there is free parking in the museum lot at Fifth and Linden streets.
For information, call 610-432-4333 or go to the museum's website.
Art opening in Boyertown
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A East Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, will open "Michelle Neifert and Mimi Conrey," a two-woman show, featuring the work of two women who paint flowers. The opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and the exhibit will run through Nov. 27.
Neifert has described her work as an exploration, an inward journey seeking knowledge of our interdependence, our oneness and our connections on a feeling level. She said her work is interactive and an emotional conversation between the viewer and the art's color and form. In her abstract work, the shapes and forms are generally self-created, often resembling landscape or the human form.
Conrey's work showcases her love of color and presages her future to "loosen up" toward abstract expressions in her work and life in general. Love of her family, God, her dogs, and those whose lives center on family inspire her active life and artistic vision. Her study of Monet at his iconic lake in France inspires her process, and her compassion for the misunderstood Van Gogh informs the intuitive approach she takes to her work.
The two artists will be featured on Jane Stahl's "B Inspired" podcast in coming weeks.
A virtual tour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, archived as a Facebook event, and on YouTube following the opening.