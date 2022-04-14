“You Can’t Stop the Beat” when you take a musical trip back to the 1960s with the hit Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Hairspray” which comes to Easton’s State Theatre for two shows this weekend.
Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in a new touring production that features Andrew Levitt, a star from Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as Edna Turnblad, Tracy’s mother. Performances are at 3 and 8 p.m. April 16.
Levitt, who performed as drag queen Nina West since 2001, is best known for his 2019 appearance on the reality competition show “RuPaul's Drag Race,” where he placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality.
Niki Metcalf plays Tracy in this production which also reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
The musical which is based on John Waters's 1988 film of the same name, opened on Broadway in 2002 and won eight Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical, out of 13 nominations.
Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the production follows teenage Tracy's dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.
Songs include “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Tickets are $55 - $75.
For information, go to www.statetheatre.org or call 610-252-3132.
Celebrated classical trio comes to Kutztown
The Pinchas Zukerman Trio will finish out this years’ Kutztown University Presents performing arts series with a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Kutztown University's Schaeffer Auditorium,
15200 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown.
With a career encompassing five decades, Pinchas Zukerman reigns as one of today's most sought after and versatile musicians - violin and viola soloist, conductor, and chamber musician. He is joined by Canadian Juno Award-winning Amanda Forsyth, considered one of North America's most dynamic cellists, and pianist Shai Wosner, internationally recognized for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity, and creative insight, for the Pinchas Zuckerman Trio.
The trio debuted in 2011 as an alternative to the quintet works with the Zukeraman Chamber Players. In addition to piano trios by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Dvorak and Shostakovich, programs often include duo performances with various couplings including the Kodaly Duo. Invitations from major Festivals and venues led to the official launch of the Zukerman Trio in 2013. Since then, the ensemble has traveled around the globe to appear in Japan, China, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Hungary, South Africa, Istanbul, Russia, and throughout the United States.
Tickets are $48 for adults and $41 for seniors and students.
For tickets, go to www.kutztown.edu or call 610-683-4092.
Miwa Matreyek at Zoellner Arts Center
Los Angeles animator and performer Miwa Matreyek presents two of her works “Infinitely Yours” and “This World Made Itself” in a free show at 4 p.m. April 19 at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
Coming from a background in animation by way of collage, Miwa Matreyek creates live, staged performances where she interacts with her animations as a shadow silhouette, at the intersection of cinematic and theatrical, fantastical and tangible, illusionistic and physical. Her work exists in a dreamlike visual space that makes invisible worlds visible, often weaving surreal and poetic narratives of conflict between man and nature.
Further pushing her medium of layered animated projections, visual performance artist Matreyek creates an emotional, dream-like meditation on climate change and the anthropocene - the proposed current era where human influence has effected almost all realms of earth’s natural systems. Her shadow traverses micro and macro worlds, as her silhouette shape-shifts to experience the world from various perspectives.
Matreyek has been an internationally touring independent artist since 2010.
For information, go to zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/content/miwa-matreyek-infinitely-yours-world-made-itself or call 610-758-2787 ext 0.
Benefit concert in Bethlehem
Music by independent musicians Service Dog, We're From Antarctica, Chris Dela Cruz and Prospect will fill the Ice House in Bethlehem for a benefit concert at 6 p.m. April 16.
The event benefits New Bethany Ministries is a nonprofit organization providing hope and support to people who experience poverty, hunger, and homelessness in the Lehigh Valley.
The IceHouse is at 56 River St., Bethlehem. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The suggested donation is $10 and available at the door.
Egg drop challenge returns to Da Vinci
The popular egg drop challenge is back at Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown when it holds its Eggcellent Adventures event this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16, families can try dropping an egg off of the 19-foot-high balcony in Leo’s Landing and seeing if they design something to protect the falling egg using everyday items.
Participants employ various engineering and design tactics to protect the egg from cracking when it’s dropped. New this year, instead of real eggs, the science center will use plastic eggs with slime inside.
The center is at 145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, Admission is $14.95 for ages 3 and up.
For information, go to www.davincisciencecenter.org/eggcellent-adventures or call 484-664-1002.
Boyertown is “Coming Out of Hibernation”
Building a Better Boyertown is holding its annual Coming Out of Hibernation event in downtown Boyertown this weekend.
Celebrate the arrival of spring from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 with delicious food, and fun activities and games,.
Stroll down Philadelphia Avenue which will be lined with craft and specialty food vendors including honey, mead, flowers, hot sauce, sweet treats, soap, candles, and much more. Local businesses and nonprofits will be offering a variety of games, crafts, and activities. Children can visit a kite making station where they will decorate and assemble their very own kite to take home. Visit the baby farm animal petting zoo and learn about the importance of springtime on the farm.
Those age 21 and older can visit the pop-up Bears & Bees Bar, featuring cocktails and mead, an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey. Features is local mead from Rebel Hive Meadery and Stonekeep Meadery.
Building a Better Boyertown is a non-profit organization that seeks to preserve Boyertown’s artistic, historical, and agricultural heritage by providing the Boyertown Community with physical improvements, unique opportunities, and social interactions.
For more information, go to www.boyertownpa.org.
Blue Man Group in Reading
The world-renowned entertainment sensation comes to Reading’s Santander Performing Arts Center for two shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 16.
As three bald and blue men explore the world, audiences will discover music, comedy, and surprises at every turn. It’s everything people equate with Blue Man Group —signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy— but with new elements. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.
Santander Performing Arts Center is at 136 N. 6th St., Reading.
For information, go to www.santander-arena.com/event/blue-man-group/ or call 610-898-7229.