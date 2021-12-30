Saturday will be the first day of 2022, and there will be plenty of ways to welcome the new year across the region. Allentown, Bethlehem, and Reading all will offer fireworks on Friday to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Allentown and the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance will host a New Year's Eve celebration in the 700 block of Hamilton Street, near the Soldiers & Sailors Monument. Starting at 9 p.m., the free event will include live music by Audio Files, fireworks, and a ball drop at midnight.
There will be a performance by members of Ely Dance studio, a flow art performance with LED props, belly dancing, and fire dancers as well as giveaways, drink specials, and a countdown to midnight with a ball drop and fireworks.
There will be specials and events at downtown restaurants, including Mishka Premium Vodka Lounge, a VIP lounge on the Renaissance balcony, 99 Bottles, Fegley's Allentown Brew Works, Bell Hall, Chickie's & Pete's, The Dime, Macho's, and Tacos Y Tequila.
There will also be an announcement by the city in partnership with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
***
South Bethlehem's PeepsFest will ring in the new year with fireworks and the Peep drop at 5:30 p.m. on both days of the festival at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way.
PeepsFest will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It will feature a new outdoor ticketed format and family-friendly activities.
This year's festival will take place entirely outdoors, and tickets will be required to ensure a safe experience for all in attendance. Tickets cost $5 per person and will be limited. Tickets include Just Born goodie bags and a coupon to redeem a free s'mores kit for all kids under 12.
The festival will include live music and entertainment and Peeps sampling stations. Other family activities include a scavenger hunt, the leaning tower of Peeps, cornhole, Jenga and crafts by Lehigh Valley groups.
The highlight is the giant Peep chick, weighing 400 pounds and standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, which will descend for the countdown to the new year, followed by fireworks.
The 13th annual Lehigh Valley Peeps diorama competition is virtual this year.
Masks are recommended.
***
New Year's Eve fireworks will return to Reading at midnight Friday. The professional fireworks display will be set off from the top of Mount Penn and will last about 10 minutes.
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán said the show, organized by Berks Festivals, can be safely viewed from various areas of the city.
RSO to play music of Queen
The Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform in Windborne Production's "The Music of Queen: a Rock Symphony" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth St. in center city.
The New Year's Eve show will include music from the albums "Classic Queen," "A Night at the Opera," "Sheer Heart Attack," "Jazz," "News of the World," "A Kind of Magic," and "The Works."
The classic rock symphony show has been popular with both critics and fans.
Brent Havens is the arranger and will serve as guest conductor. Vocals are by MiG Ayesa.
Masks must be worn at all times.
Tickets cost $20 to $60.
New Year's Eve train rides
Ring in the new year with a ride on the Colebrookdale Railroad.
"The Roaring '20s Great Gatsby Express" is billed as an evening of merriment in the Secret Valley, celebrating the turning of the year. The train will depart from the Boyertown station at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The trip is a two-hour expedition into the Secret Valley, one of the most scenic and historic regions in the northeast, aboard restored century-old rail cars. Included are a complimentary beverage, hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and a glass of champagne at midnight. A limited number of tickets are available. They cost $75-$120.
Earlier in the day, you can ride the "Snowflake Special" at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets cost $50 to $68.
Family New Year's Eve celebrations
Crayola Experience in Easton will host the Jazzberry Jammin' New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The day-long event includes live music, faux midnight countdown celebrations, games, and themed crafts.
A silent disco dance party will take place from noon until 2 p.m. in the second-floor Wild Strawberry Studio. The countdowns will be at noon and 2 p.m., with a streamer launch to ring in the new year.
Also included will be character appearances and special crafts and coloring pages Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $23.99 per person.
New Year's Eve with Pip the Mouse
Celebrate the new year with Pip the Mouse on Friday at the Liberty Bell Museum, 622 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.
The annual "Ringing in the New Year with Pip the Mouse" will feature party hats and noisemakers, juice and cookies, and one of the last showings of the classic puppet show "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas." Watch Pip ring the bell at noon to signal the start of another year. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
It's also the last chance to see "Travelers' Haven: The Past, Present and Future of the Americus Hotel" at the museum. The northeast corner of Sixth and Hamilton streets has been a travelers' haven for more than 200 years, from the tavern built there in 1810 to the grandest of the downtown hotels, the Americus, built in 1927. Explore the 96-year history of the Americus Hotel, learn about its ups and downs, and celebrate its renaissance.
Museum admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children 5-17, and children 4 and under are free.
New Year's Eve with 'Well-Strung'
Celebrate the new year with "Best of Well-Strung: New Year's Eve Live," the talented string quartet that fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven, at a special concert at Bucks County Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Well-Strung features Edmund Bagnell on violin, Christopher Marchant on violin, Daniel Shevlin on cello, and Trevor Wadleigh on violin. The string quartet with a modern twist plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from performers like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars.
Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome has gained international attention with performances in the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Russia, and Turkey. Its most recent, third album, entitled "Under The Covers," debuted on Billboard's classical chart at number 3 and the classical crossover chart at number 4.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and photo ID are required, as well as masks during the performance.
Tickets cost $55. Bucks County Playhouse is located at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope.
Duke's Diamond New Year's
Dutch Wonderland will host its first-ever New Year's Eve celebration, dubbed "Duke's Diamond New Year's."
The park will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday. The party will get started at 3 p.m. in front of the Aqua-stadium. Guests are invited to join Duke, watch the diamond drop, enjoy a juice-box toast, and boogie with Duke himself.
The celebration is included in the cost of park admission.
Dutch Wonderland is located at 2249 Lincoln Hwy. E. (Route 30) in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.