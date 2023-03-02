At the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a gospel choir attracted the world's attention when it performed "Stand By Me" at Windsor Castle. More than 2 billion people tuned in for the event, and video of the group's performance racked up tens of millions of views.
Next Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m., London's The Kingdom Choir will perform at Schaeffer Auditorium on the campus of Kutztown University in Maxatawny Township as part of KU Presents' Performing Artists Series.
The Kingdom Choir is on a North American tour, and its stop in Berks County is its only upcoming concert in Pennsylvania.
Formed of individual singers and performers from and around London, England, in 1994, The Kingdom Choir is a group of artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share. The Kingdom Choir has been performing across United Kingdom and around the world for more than 20 years.
Led by one of the country's most respected gospel tutors and choir conductors, Karen Gibson, The Kingdom Choir is an example of the unity within the British gospel community and is known for its united sound, warm energy and enthusiastic performance. The choir draws from various Christian traditions.
Tickets cost $38 for adults and $32 for seniors and students.
'Book of Mormon' in Easton
The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" will be performed at the State Theatre in Easton at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (March 7-9).
"The Book of Mormon" is a Broadway musical comedy with music, lyrics, and book by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The story follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they attempt to preach the faith to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village. The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest from the locals, who are distracted by more pressing issues including oppression by the local warlord.
The show premiered on Broadway in 2011, and won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, and a Grammy Award for best musical theater album.
The show contains explicit language.
Tickets cost $57 to $87.
The State Theater is located at 453 Northampton St. in Easton.
For information, call 610-252-3132, or go to the theater's website.
'The Glass Menagerie' at NCC
The Northampton Community College Theatre Department will stage the classic drama "The Glass Menagerie" in Norman R. Roberts Lab Theater, Northampton Community College, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
"The Glass Menagerie" is a memory play written by Tennessee Williams in 1944. The play features autobiographical elements, with its characters based on the author, his histrionic mother, and his fragile sister.
After a shaky start, the play was championed by Chicago critics, helping the producers move the play to Broadway where it won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award in 1945. "The Glass Menagerie" became Williams' first successful play, and he went on to become one of America's most highly regarded playwrights.
The show has been revived on Broadway seven times, most recently in 2017, and was made into films four times. The most recent film in 1987 was directed by Paul Newman and featured Joanne Woodward as Amanda.
The play follows the Wingfield family which includes frustrated writer Tom, his nagging mother, Amanda, who is often lost in memories of her Southern-belle past, and his painfully shy sister, Laura. The family's lives are all impacted when they have a visit from a "gentleman caller" for Laura.
The cast includes Laura Sweeney Riker as Amanda Wingfield, Cade Kocher as Tom Wingfield, Shannon Callaghan as Laura Wingfield and Aidan King as Jim O'Connor.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 4, and 6 and at 2 p.m. on March 5.
Tickets cost $5. Students with a valid NCC ID can attend for free with a donation of a non-perishable food item for NCC's HOPE Food Pantry for students.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to the theater department's website.
Another classic play in Allentown
Between The Lines Studio Theatre will present "The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?" at the group's theater at 725 N. 15th St., Allentown.
"The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?" was written in 2000 by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee. It opened on Broadway in 2002 and won the Tony Award for best play and the Drama Desk Award for outstanding play, and it was a finalist for the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
In the story, Martin is a successful architect who has just turned 50 and is at the peak of his game. His life is thrown into turmoil when he reveals to his best friend he has fallen in love with a goat named Sylvia. The shocking revelation leaves Martin's perfect family life in tatters as his loving wife Stevie and gay teenage son Billy struggle to come to term with his actions.
"The Goat" is Albee's most provocative, daring and controversial play since "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The cast includes Eric D. Hersh as Martin, Rachel Williams as Stevie, Joshua Schwirtz as Billy, and Justin Larson as Ross. Jason Roth directs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and March 10-11; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and March 12.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
Imani Winds at Williams Center
American wind quintet Imani Winds will open March with De Memorias, a program honoring Latin composers, past and present, at 8 p.m. on Friday at Lafayette College's Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
For more than 20 years, Imani Winds has dominated the field of programming for flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon through imaginative collaborations and commissioning music that reflects the historical times in which we live. In De Memorias, Imani Winds performs repertoire from diverse Latin composers including Miguel del Águila, Astor Piazzolla, Paquito D'Rivera, Heitor Villa Lobos, and Pinxinguinha, as well as Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León, whose musical homage to composer Alfredo Diez Nieto inspired the title of the program. The ensemble's six albums on Koch International Classics and E1 Music include its 2006 Grammy Award-nominated recording "The Classical Underground," and its 2021 album "Bruits on Bright Shiny Things Records" received a 2022 Grammy Award nomination for best chamber music/small ensemble performance. In 2016, Imani Winds was given a permanent presence in the classical music section of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
The program includes D'Rivera's "La Fleur de Cayenne," León's "De Memorias," Villa-Lobos' "Trio for Oboe, Clarinet, and Bassoon," Pixinguinha's "Um a Zero," Del Águila's "Quintet No. 2," and Piazzolla's "Suite de Piazzolla."
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to the Williams Center's website.
Clarinet-viola-piano trio in Reading
Friends of Chamber Music will present Fiterstein & Friends' clarinet, viola, and piano trio concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Memorial Chapel at Albright College in Reading.
Clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein, violist Kim Kashkashian, and pianist Shai Wosner, all internationally acclaimed artists, will perform rarely heard works by Mozart and Schumann, as well as new compositions highlighting the unique timbres of these instruments. The concert will celebrate the life of the talented pianist from our community, Caleb Flick, who died in a crash on Interstate 81 near Harrisburg in July, as the season was being scheduled.
Fiterstein is considered one of today's most exceptional artists, having appeared as a soloist with top tier orchestras all over the world. Grammy Award-winning Kashkashian's work as performing and recording artist and pedagogue has been recognized worldwide.
This concert will be presented in memory of Jake Krumholz.
The program will feature performances of Schumann's "Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet & Piano, Op. 73," "Five Pieces in Folk Style, Op. 102," and "Romances for Clarinet & Piano, Op. 94;" György Kurtág's "Hommage to R. Schumann;" and Mozart's "Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, Kegelstatt."
No admission will be charged.
National Theatre Live
National Theatre Live will bring "Jack Absolute Flies Again" to Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. Third St., at Snyder Street, on Lafayette College's downtown arts campus, at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
London theater returns to the big screen with this innovative series that showcases outstanding productions from the United Kingdom's most prestigious theaters, and featuring notable stage and screen actors. National Theatre Live captures performances before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas around the world.
After an aerial dog fight, WWII pilot officer Jack Absolute returns home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish, but the young heiress demands to be loved on her own particular terms. "Jack Absolute Flies Again" is a new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night). It is a rollicking adaptation of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's satire of social manners, "The Rivals," and features Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek), Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party), Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters) and Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale).
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students,
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to Williams Center's website.
History Talks in Boyertown
History Talks with Bob Wood returns with a presentation at 1 p.m. on Sundays in March at Studio B Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
The program for March 5 is "Johann Heinrich Antes: His Origin, His House, and its Restoration," in which this important local historical figure's story mirrors the experiences of many 18th-century immigrants to southeastern Pennsylvania.
Upcoming programs are "18th Century Roofing Methods in Berks and Surrounding Counties" - most farmsteads and other dwellings around here had structures roofed with clay tiles, rye straw thatching, or side-lapped long shingles on March 12; "Spring Houses—Their Location, Construction, and Use." - many farmsteads' location was determined by a nearby flowing spring on March 19 and "History of the Sanatoga Speedway" - an auto racing venue that drew crowds of thousands to the top of the hill track in Sanatoga Park on March 26.
For other activities, classes, and events go to Studio B's website.