With Christmas right around the corner, there are lots of opportunities to enjoy the sounds of the season all across the region.
Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington, Berks County, will host Vox Philia, as it begins its second decade with a concert featuring music from the group's first 10 years, including works by Chilcott, Forrest and Gardner.
"In this Wondrous Burst of Starlight," an evening of music celebrating the mystery and joy of Christmas, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church, which is located at 99 S. Waverly St.
The concert will include the world premiere of a new carol by internationally acclaimed composer Will Todd, who will be in attendance. In 2018, Vox Philia commissioned a new carol from Todd to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The work will be premiered at this concert. The group will also perform several other works by Todd, as well as two other carols commissioned by local composer David Himes and Bucks County native Peter de Mets.
The concert will feature performances by Wilson High School's Select Choir, conducted by Emily Fredericks and Eric Plutz, organist at Princeton University.
All ticket revenue will be donated to SafeBerks and New Journey Community Outreach. In its first 10 years, Vox Philia has donated more than $30,000 of ticket revenue to local, regional, and national charities.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door.
For information, call 610-777-7107 or go to Vox Philia's website.
Westminster Concert Bell Choir in Bethlehem
Bells will be ringing when Westminster Concert Bell Choir performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Packer Memorial Church, a historic church on the campus of Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
Comprised of students at Westminster Choir College at Rider University, the bell choir has performed at Carnegie Hall and joined Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charlotte Church, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the acclaimed A Royal Christmas tour.
Its holiday performances have been heard annually on NPR's Performance Today and are part of its Christmas Around The Country II recording.
Hailed for its virtuosity, the ensemble performs on the largest range of hand bells in the world – 8 octaves, from C1 to C9. Many of the bells are made of bronze and range in weight from four ounces to 11 pounds; the choir also uses the large "Basso Profundo" aluminum-cast bells that are a new phenomenon in hand bell-ringing. The choir supplements its hand bells with a six-octave set of Malmark Choirchime instruments from C2 to C8 – the widest range in existence.
There will be a free shuttle from Zoellner Arts Center parking garage to the church.
Tickets cost $20.
Opus One's holiday concert
Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir presents "In Terra Pax" at 4 p.m. on Sunday at St. John Baptist de la Salle, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington.
The concert will feature "In Terra Pax" by Gerald Finzi and "Ceremony of the Carols" by Benjamin Britten. Concertmaster is Alexander Kislitsyn.
Opus One's select ensemble, Echo, will sing a setting of E.E. Cummings' poem "little tree."
The choir will be collecting non-perishable items and taking a free-will offering for the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students. The concert will be available online as a virtual concert Dec. 20 to Jan. 8.
Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 'Holiday Pops!'
Allentown Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Diane Wittry, will deliver a sparkling celebration of carols, classics, sing-alongs and even Santa Claus to Allentown.
"Holiday Pops!" at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., will feature Broadway singer and DeSales University alumna Phoenix Best.
Also performing are the Community Chorus, directed by Tom Dressler and comprised of singers from First Presbyterian Church, Allentown; College Hill Presbyterian Church, Easton and the Allentown Symphony Chorus; Ariana Hernandez, Sophia Marut and Kathryn Rodger, dancers from Charter Arts High School, directed by Jennifer Weaver,; cellist Jameson Platte; Parkland Chorale directed by Allison Lagan, and Jarrod Yuskauskas.
The program will include "A Christmas Scherzo," "The Nutcracker Overture," and many beloved carols such as "Winter Wonderland," "Caroling, Caroling," and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." The audience will join in a sing-along on "Jingle All the Way."
Tickets cost $25 to $82.
For information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
'A Very Postmodern Christmas'
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox will perform at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The popular band will return with its festive holiday show, "A Very Postmodern Christmas." Postmodern Jukebox mashes up timeless holiday classics and pop hits with vintage doowop, ragtime, Motown and jazz melodies with snazzy instrumentation to create the ultimate jingle jangle speakeasy concert vibe. Scott Bradlee described the show this way: "Put simply, it's the touring equivalent of Bing Crosby singing Little Drummer Boy with David Bowie." Its worldwide legion of fans account for over more than billion YouTube views and hundreds of sold-out shows.
Tickets cost $45 to $65.
'Christmas with the Celts'
In the tradition of "Riverdance" and "Celtic Woman," "Christmas with The Celts" mixes lively traditional Irish music and instrumentation with American pop music and its own originals in a holiday show that has aired on more than 200 PBS channels. The show will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. Performing classics like "Little Drummer Boy," "Count Your Blessings," "White Christmas," "I'll be Home for Christmas," and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," this array of top-flight musicians on uilleann pipes, Irish whistles, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, five-string bass, drums, along with Irish dancers is a perfect holiday treat.
Tickets cost $45 and $35.
'Noelle' returns to Ice House
The Crowded Kitchen Players is reviving its critically acclaimed original Christmas play, "Noelle," Dec. 20 to 23 at The Ice House in Bethlehem
After a successful run last year, "Noelle" will return with many of the same cast members. This year, however, the show will be performed as an old-time radio play in a coffeehouse-style theater on the second floor of the Ice House.
The dark comedy, written and directed by Ara Barlieb, looks at issues facing the elderly.
"Noelle" is set at a Christmas Eve party in the home of an elderly grandmother, Noelle Whitlock (Sharon Ferry), who is facing mental and physical challenges. When she displays a series of potentially serious lapses, Noelle's concerned, but dysfunctional family insists that she can no longer remain in her home.
A string of relatives and friends, including a frustrated son, a lascivious pastor, a kind neighbor, a larcenous ex-daughter in law, and a county caseworker, counsel and pressure Noelle to accept their well-meaning, but unwelcome intentions for her.
After she is tested for incompetence, and failed, by an intoxicated doctor, Noelle desperately wishes for someone to rescue her from the situation.
That's when a charming but uninvited guest (Trish Cipoletti) appears at her door and presents Noelle with an alternative both to her own desire to remain independent and to the family's insistence that she move into assisted living.
"Noelle" includes adult language and situations.
Reprising their roles from last year are Ferry and Cipoletti, along with Bruce Brown, Pamela Wallace, Dawn Daignault, Jerry Brucker, Scott Van Nortwick, Dan Ferry and Paula Klein. They are joined by newcomers Colton Boyd, Phuong Tran, Shelley Ann White, Denise Shelton, and Thomas Epstein.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec 20-23.
Tickets cost $15.
For information, call 610-704-6974 or go to The Crowded Kitchen Players' website.
'Narnia: The Musical' in Bethlehem
Sing For America, the theater group started by five singing siblings from Forks Township, Northampton County, will present "Narnia: The Musical" Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 at Westgate Mall, 2285 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem.
The show is a musical adaptation of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the first of acclaimed British author C.S. Lewis's series "The Chronicles of Narnia."
With a book by Jules Tasca and music and lyrics by Thomas Tierney and Ted Drechman, "Narnia: The Musical" tells the story of four English siblings who are sent away from London during World War II to stay in the manor house of their uncle. While there, they stumble upon a wardrobe that is a portal into the magical kingdom of Narnia. Narnia is being held in the power of the White Witch, whose evil spell has frozen the land, so that it is "always winter and never Christmas." The children are befriended by talking animals who resist the Witch's evil and await the return of Aslan, the great lion, who is their rightful ruler. Aslan, who has long been absent from his land (so that some have even doubted his existence) has finally returned to confront the Witch, and the children are soon caught up in a fierce struggle of good versus evil.
In this spellbound landscape, filled with creatures of myth and fable, the children face temptation and fear, but learn deep lessons of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom that help them grow in spirit and prepare them for life in their own world.
Songs include the opening number "Doors and Windows," the poetic "Narnia (You Can't Imagine)," and the stirring "To Make the World Right Again."
Sing for America was started in 2003 by sisters Taryn, Tasia and Teara Gilbert; and brothers Jewel and Jorne Gilbert, and productions raise money for local causes. The family has raised more than $62,500 for local causes to date. The siblings perform in, direct, choreograph and do costume and set design for all their shows. Proceeds from "Narnia The Musical" will be donated to Lehigh Valley families of active serving military.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $12 for children and members of the military.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, 27 and 29; at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 31; at 1 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 30; and at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.
For information, call 610-417-2189 or go to Sing for America's website.