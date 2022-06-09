The SouthSide Film Festival returns for its 18th year for five days of independent films ranging from animated shorts to full length features at several locations in South Bethlehem.
Presented by the SouthSide Arts District, the festival runs June 14 to 18 at various locations.
The SouthSide Film Festival is the longest running film festival in Bethlehem, and presents international films, guest filmmakers, juried selections, locally produced films, and networking opportunities for filmmakers and fans of independent film.
The movies are held throughout the week at Touchstone Theatre, Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, and the National Museum of Industrial History.
Other events include the Late Night screening on June 17, featuring “Stunt Rock (Restoration)” a feature documentary about famed Australian stuntman Grant Page who helps an up-and-coming fantasy-themed rock band develop special effects and dangerous stunts for their act.
Opening night is 8 p.m. on June 14 at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, located at 321 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem. The shows include “Independent Ukraine” an animate short directed by Maciek Albrecht of Easton and “Calendar Girls” directed by Maria Loovuhud and Love Martinsen. “Calendar Girls” is a feature documentary about Florida’s most dedicated dance team for women over 60 that shakes up the outdated image of “the old lady” and shows the deep human need for creativity and friendship.
During the five days, there are blocks of both short and feature length films, featuring comedy, drama, documentaries, animation and LGBTQ+.
Tickets are $10 per person, per screening.
For the full schedule, click here.
Funfgeld’s final “Bach at Noon”
Join the Bach Choir of Bethlehem as Artistic Director and Conductor Greg Funfgeld conducts his final “Bach at Noon” on June 14.
The performance will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 37 S. 5th St., Allentown.
Funfgeld inaugurated this concert series in 2005, and this month’s performance will give audience members the chance to say 'thank you' as he concludes his tenure with the choir at the end of June.
The series as been a phenomenal success attracting audiences of all ages. About 8,000 people a year attend the seven annual performances at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem and three summer concerts at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Funfgeld is retiring after 39 years. During his tenure, he has expanded the programs of The Bach Choir beyond the annual Bach Festival to become a year-round season of 40 concerts and educational programs with an audience of more than 22,000.
In addition to Bach at Noon, Funfgeld has been the architect and director of the Choir’s educational outreach programs, including Bach to School and the annual collaborative Greg Funfgeld Family Concert.
Tuesday’s program includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Third Orchestral Suite, BWV 1068” and “Cantata BWV 34, O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe.”
Of Bach’s four orchestral suites, the third is the best known, largely due to the fame of the second movement, the famous “Air for the G string.” The third suite, in D major, consists of five movements: overture, air (strings and continuo only), gavottes I & II, bourrée, and gigue. All movements except for the air are scored for three trumpets, timpani, two oboes, strings, and continuo.
“Cantata BWV 34” was derived from a wedding cantata of early 1726. As it was reworked, the cantata was intended for Pentecost Sunday perhaps in 1735 or 1736. The text is derived from the Gospel of John 14:23-31.
The performance will include soloists Daniel Taylor, countertenor; Lawrence Jones, tenor and William Sharp, baritone.
Members of the Bach Festival Orchestra include Elizabeth Field, Mary Ogletree, Linda Kistler, Rebecca Brown, Stephani Bell and Inna Eyzerovich, violins; Nina Falk and Akhmed Mamedov, violas; Loretta O’Sullivan and Noelle Casella Grand, cello; Stephen Groat, string bass; Susan Charlton and Robin Kani, flute; Nobuo Kitagawa and Mark Snyder, oboes; Charles Holdeman, bassoon; Robert Skoniczin, Lawrence Wright and Steven Heitzer, trumpets; Steve Mathiesen, timpani and Eric Plutz, keyboards.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The event is free, but offerings are gratefully accepted.
The performance also will be streamed on the Bach Choir’s Youtube channel.
For more information, click here.
Berks premiere of Disney’s “Descendants”
Get ready for the Berks County premiere of the Disney classic, “Descendants: The Musical” June 10 to 19 presented by Reading Civic Theatre at it’s new venue in the former Fox theater in Exeter.
Changes are afoot in the kingdom of Auradon. Here, all of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines are living in peace, happily ever after. Meanwhile, the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers. Ben, the beloved son of King Beast and Belle, is about to be crowned as King of Auradon and he has a radical idea. He decides to invite four trouble-making offspring of the most wicked villains to take their places as students at Auradon Prep. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos, the children of Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil, come to Auradon with an evil plan of their own. They have been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and restoring their parents to power.
Paige Anderson, Hannah Reninger, Justin Snyder and Joshua Winfield play the four new students and Ian Miller plays Ben.
Other main cast members are Jennie Maher as Maleficent; Stacy Erdman as Grimhild; Nicole Napolitano as Cruella De Ville; Pate DuBois as Jafar; Alexandra Meck as Fairy Godmother; Pete Bourey as Beast; Annie Francis as Belle; Allison Beck as Snow White; Taylor Clark as Audrey; Sadie Koch as Jane; Kyriakos Vachaviolos as Chad; Paul Head as Doug and Joshua Bridges as Royal Page.
Performances are 8 p.m. on June 10 and 16-18, 3 p.m. on June 11 and 2 p.m. on June 12 and 19 at Fox East Complex TheatreTwo, at 4500 Perkiomen Avenue in Reading.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 students and seniors.
For tickets, click here.
1876 World's Fair Weekend
Travel back in time and celebrate the engineering, industry, and culture of Philadelphia’s 1876 Centennial International Exhibition - the first World's Fair on U.S. Soil, June 11-12 at National Museum of Industrial History’s “1876 World's Fair Weekend” in Bethlehem.
Enjoy machinery demonstrations, pop-up exhibits, Victorian games, family activities, tethered balloon rides (Sunday Only), music and food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Philadelphia hosted the country’s first World Fair, on a sprawling 450 acre campus that drew almost 10 million visitors from 37 countries across the span of six months.
The Exposition’s Machinery Hall, the second largest building on the grounds, plays an important role in the country’s industrial history and in the halls of NMIH. Everything from massive steam engines to intricate woodworking machinery were on display, fully introducing America’s industrial might on the world’s stage for the first time.
See a demonstration of the museum’s massive 115-ton Corliss steam engine, which is a focal point of the museum’s Centennial gallery, where it has been mechanically restored to its former glory and repainted its original color. Join the staff to operate the engine and learn more about this fascinating piece of industrial history from the museum’s historian.
There will be a meet and greet with the 18th President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, Hear about his life experiences, from his time in the Civil War to his presidency, and what it was like to live during the 19th Century.
Join Victorian-era re-enactors for some old-fashioned fun. In a time before technology, parlor games were excellent entertainment for dinner parties and social events.
See some of the historical steam engine models in action and learn the science behind how they work.
The event will include live music by the Antebellum Marine Band, which presents the US Marine Band of the 1800s, its look and its music, with a full woodwind section to compliment the brass.
On Sunday, participants will be able to climb into the cab of the 1941 Whitcomb diesel-electric locomotive, learn how the locomotive works, then take the controls under the supervision of museum personnel.
Also take a tethered hot air balloon ride for an aerial view of the historic Bethlehem Steel Plant. Rides are first come, first served and length of rides will vary due to wind and weather and the amount of people waiting to ride.
There also will be exhibits by the National Canal Museum, Moravian Historical Society, American Precision Museum, Fire Museum of Maryland and Bethlehem Area Public Library.
National Museum of Industrial History is located at 602 E. Second St., Bethlehem.
Admission is $15 adults; $12 for seniors and veteran and $10 for students. Ages 6 and younger are free.
For information, click here or call 610-694-6644.
2nd Friday in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue" hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
This month 2nd Friday on the Avenue celebrates West Reading’s independent shops and locally owned restaurants June 10.
Special events include live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at 6th and Penn Avenues, with Cloud Party. Bring a chair, beverage and takeout from your favorite West Reading restaurant.
Michael Miller of Berks Community Murals will host a West Reading Mural Walk starting at 6th Avenue and Cherry Street, at 6 p.m. Learn about the history and creation of the Mural Corridor. Mural Walk pamphlets will be available. Self guided tour information is also available here.
Easels on the Avenue, organized by artist Jan Gaul, features live artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Artists can be found lining the sidewalks starting at Eternal Lotus Tattoo, 52 S. 5th Avenue and ending near the 700 block of Penn Avenue.
The Gem on Penn, 635 Penn Avenue, will celebrate its first anniversary with goody bags and free henna tattoos throughout the day Saturday.
2nd Friday on the Avenue is a collaboration between the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and West Reading Merchants.