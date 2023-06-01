The summer theater season is gearing up in the Lehigh Valley, with both Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and Northampton Community College Summer Theatre kicking off in the coming week as well as area community theaters opening shows.
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will open its 2023 season with William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Part 2" in the Schubert Theater, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
"Henry IV, Part 2" marks the return of "Extreme Shakespeare," with actors rehearsing the way it is believed Shakespeare's company would have. Actors arrive with their lines learned, rehearse on their own, wear what they can find, and open in a matter of a few days. Without a director or designers, the cast collaborates over four fast-paced days and opens for an audience later that week.
"Henry IV, Part 2" continues the coming-of-age tale begun in previous seasons' "King Richard II" and "Henry IV, Part 1." King Henry IV is in failing health as his kingdom is threatened by conspiracies and enemies at the borders. As the mantle of kingship passes from father to son, Prince Hal must distance himself from his life of frivolity. The decadent Falstaff is forced out of the tavern to face his duty on the battlefield. Shakespeare's dramatic tale of family, betrayal, and rebellion illuminates the magnitude of honor and duty in the making of a monarch.
John Ahlin reprises his role as Falstaff following his festival performances in "Henry IV, Part 1" in 2019 and "The Merry Wives of Windsor" in 2010. It will be Ahlin's eighth festival production and his 15th time reprising this role.
"What I love most about playing Falstaff is Shakespeare's sub-theme of having Sir John measuring everyone he meets by how they can laugh," Ahlin said. "From the moment he first limps onstage chiding all humankind that he alone is the cause of all laughter to the moment his life changes hearing the new king say 'Reply not with a fool-born jest,' laughter is Falstaff's life's blood."
Eli Lynn plays Prince Hal, and was last seen in the festival's 2021 outdoor production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Lynn also is the production's fight director.
The cast features Christopher Patrick Mullen, Kimberly Gilbert, Eric Hissom, Jim Ireland, Gina Lamparella, Ty Lane, Anthony Lawton, Gabe Moses, Ian Merrill Peakes, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer, and Patrick Toon.
Audiences can enjoy live music and a variety of dining options "on the green," and a free prologue for insights into the play held in the theater 45 minutes prior to curtain. There will be a talk back with the actors after the show on June 8 and an audio described performance at 2 p.m. on June 10.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and on June 7, 8 and 9; at 2 p.m. on Sunday and on June 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and on June 10; and at 6:30 p.m. on June 6.
Tickets cost $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $39 for students.
The festival will also begin the "Play On!" free community touring program, which will take Shakespeare's classic comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to libraries, parks, and community centers.
The performances will be an opportunity for everyone to enjoy Shakespeare's beloved comedy of mistaken lovers, mischievous fairies, and amateur thespians.
Performances will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Allentown ArtsWalk Pocket Park; at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Scott Park in Easton; at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Allentown Arts Park; at 1 p.m. on Sunday at National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem; at 6 p.m. on June 6 at Allentown Public Library; at noon on June 7 on the Bucks County Courthouse lawn; at 11 a.m. on June 13 at Moravian Village in Bethlehem; at 6 p.m. on June 14 at Bethlehem Area Public Library; at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Hills at Lockridge, Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County; and at noon on June 17 at Peddler's Village in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.
The season will also include "In the Heights" from June 14 to July 2; "The Tempest" from July 12 to Aug. 6; Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility" from July 20 to Aug. 5; "Shakespeare for Kids" from July 26 to Aug. 5, all on the main stage; "James and the Giant Peach" from July 7 to Aug. 5 and "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" from July 19 to August 6 in the Schubert Theatre; and "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]" from June 28 to July 16 on the outdoor stage.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to the festival's website.
Pa. Playhouse premiers 'The Drowsy Chaperone'
Pennsylvania Playhouse will present the area premiere of "The Drowsy Chaperone" at the playhouse at 390 Illicks Mill Rd. in Bethlehem.
Winner of five Tony Awards, including best book and best original score, "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a loving send-up of the jazz age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.
The music and lyrics were written by Greg Morrison and Lisa Lambert, with a book by Bob Martin and Don McKeller.
The show opened on Broadway in 2006. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won five, including best musical, best original score and best book of a musical.
A man in a chair appears on stage and decides to play his favorite record, the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical called "The Drowsy Chaperone."
The story starts on the wedding day of oil tycoon Robert Martin and Broadway star Janet Van De Graaff, who plans to give up her career once she is married. Those in attendance include not-so-bright hostess Mrs. Tottendale; her loyal employee Underling; bumbling best man, George; self-proclaimed famed Latin lover Aldolpho; Trix, an aviatrix and Janet's intoxicated chaperone.
Also in attendance are two gangsters posing as pastry chefs — Broadway producer Feldzieg, who is hoping to persuade Janet to forgo marriage and return to the stage and flapper Kitty, who hopes to take Janet's place.
The cast features Brian Houp as the man in the chair, Elizabeth Marsh-Gilkeson as Mrs. Tottendale, Matt Redline as Underling, Evan Heger as Robert Martin, Nate Rosario as George, Sean McFarland as Feldzieg, Lana Brucker as Kitty, Zoli Heft and Daniel VanArsdale as the gangsters, Andrew Maldonado as Aldolpho, Grace Nyberg as Janet Van De Graff, Trish Kane Steele as The Drowsy Chaperone, Catina Gordon as Trix, Deven Windisch as superintendent, and Grace Oddo, Lauryn Littlejohn, Johnny Bertone, and Ava Sardi in the ensemble.
John Corl directs, Todd Burkel is costume designer, Brett Oliveira is set designer, and Alex Garrido is music director.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students. The June 16 performance will be "pay what you can."
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on June 9, 10, 16 and 17; and at 6 p.m. on Sunday and on June 11 and 18.
Also this summer, the playhouse will present "Kinky Boots" from July 21 until Aug. 6.
For information, call 610-865-6665, or go to the playhouse's website.
Touchstone's 'Fresh Voices' showcases MFA class of 2024
Touchstone Theatre's "Fresh Voices" will return to premier original devised works at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Touchstone's black box theater in south Bethlehem.
"Fresh Voices" has been a staple of Touchstone's apprentice program, which has fostered more than 70 theater artists over the last 20 years. This season marks the fourth year of Touchstone's partnership with Moravian University's MFA program.
The showcase gives students the chance to explore and create their own solo and ensemble-based original works. This year's "Fresh Voices" features one 10-minute exhibit performance, three 10-minute solo theatrical pieces, and one 45-minute group-devised performance piece. All pieces are PG-13. There will be a talkback following the performance on Friday.
The first piece is Shalaine McCall's "PLUS," an exhibit performance that focuses on what it is like being plus-sized in the United States. This piece will take place in Touchstone Theatre's Sala X room from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and again during intermission.
The second piece is Latrice Young's "Ain't I/Ain't It/Ain't We," a poetic jazz-like performance where Young invites audience members to join her as she questions womanhood and celebrates, open-mic style, moments of letting go.
The third piece is Tyler Garrett's "Faithful," in which Tyler reimagines his life as a youth pastor defending himself from rumors about him being faithless.
The fourth piece is Larry Mason's "Dissonance," a visceral performance about disability and how it colors an individual's life.
Immediately following intermission is the final piece "HERE," created and performed by all the students. "HERE" follows four unique individuals questioning their reality, after being forced into a world unlike their own. To escape, they each must reflect, trust, and connect.
Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a suggested donation of $10.
Revival of 'Pints, Pounds and Pilgrims' at Ice House
Crowded Kitchen Players is reviving an original play inspired by a former Allentown theater company's trip to Ireland at the Ice House in Bethlehem.
"Pints, Pounds & Pilgrims" is based on Theatre Outlet's 2000 trip to stage the original Irish tragedy, "Crackskull Row" on the Island of Inishbofin off the coast of Connemara, County Galway.
Ara Barlieb and Pamela Wallace of Crowded Kitchen, who were at the time on the board of Theatre Outlet, produced a documentary, called "Pints, Pounds, and Pilgrims," about the voyage and their adventure. Barlieb decided to write a farce inspired by the experience.
The show chronicles what happens when the two theater companies, one versed in the Shakespearean classics from London, and the other specializing in bawdy dinner theater from Hoboken, New Jersey, are scheduled to perform in the same theater, at the same time, on the same night.
In the play, a manic English director feverishly rehearses her long-suffering cast in an original Irish tragedy, "A Bad Year for Potatoes," intended as the headlining event of an arts festival on the remote island of Inishbofin. Meanwhile, the director of a struggling American dinner theater mistakenly believes his troupe has been invited to perform the bedroom farce, "Undressed for Dinner," at the same festival.
The show was last produced in 2016, and Barlieb said he has done some revisions to the script
The cast features Trish Cipoletti as British director, Simone Wexler, and David Oswald as the Shakespearean-actor-turned-American-dinner-theater producer, Benjamin Foolscap. The cast also features Carla Hadley, Brian Wendt, Sharon Ferry, Pamela Wallace, Scott Van Nortwick, Colleen Popper, Dawn Daignault, Michael Sheridan, Jake Walbert, and Sandra Repash, Thomas Epstein, and Barlieb.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on June 9, 10, 16 and, 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday and on June 11 and 18.
Tickets cost $18 and are available at the door,
For information, call 610-704-6974, or go to the theater company's website.
NCC premieres 'The Prom'
Northampton Community College Summer Theatre's first production of the 2023 season will be the area premier of "The Prom" at Lipkin Theater on the campus of Northampton Community College at 3835 Green Pond Rd. in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
The production is in recognition of Pride month, and the theater has partnered with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Center for the show.
The award-winning musical follows four fading Broadway actors as they travel to a conservative town in Indiana to help a lesbian student banned from taking her girlfriend to high school prom.
In an Indiana town, local parents want to cancel the senior dance when Emma wants to take her girlfriend, Alyssa, to the prom.
Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are in desperate need of some publicity. When they hear that controversy is brewing around the small-town prom and the news media are involved, they enlist two friends and decide to put a spotlight on the issue and themselves as well.
Kate Morgan and Myriam Zamy will star as Emma and Alyssa.
The cast also features Valerie A. Hill, Marcell McKenzie, Kevin Gaughenbaugh, Michael Mottram, Janae Gray, Sieanna Rahatt and Northampton Community College students Lydia Walker, Max Wetherhold, Mason Wold, Josh Crowley, Isaiah Elleby, Mina/Will Price and Cade Kocher. Faith Stak is dance captain.
Musical direction is by Chad Miller and choreography is by Tina Williams.
Audience members are invited clean out their closets and take gowns to help students enjoy their prom. NCC Summer Theatre is supporting YWCA Bethlehem's pop-up prom shop by collecting gently used prom dresses at each performance of "The Prom."
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 7-9 and 14-16; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on June 10 and 17; and at 2 p.m. on June 11 and 18.
Tickets cost $20 for adults; $15 for seniors and $10 for children.
Other NCC summer theater productions include "South Pacific" June 29 - July 9; "All Shook Up" July 19-30; and the family musical "Madagascar" July 5-29.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to NCC's website.
New Plays Festival at Charter Arts
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Theatre Department will present its annual New Plays Festival at 7 p.m. on Friday at the school, which is located at 321 E. Third St. in Bethlehem.
The festival is a culmination of upperclassmen theater majors' work in scriptwriting and directing.
This year, the department will feature four fully produced short plays — "Conversations with Strangers" by Jules Brown, "I Have No Mouth" by J Freedman, "Here We Go Again" by Valencia Patrick, and "The Most Ordinary of Un-ordinary Days" by Madeline Ashby.
These plays are varied and eclectic, ranging from themes of lost love, childhood trauma, and interracial relationships to aliens controlling the world. There are some adult themes and profanity, and the festival is recommended for age 14 and up. Tickets cost $5-$10 and are available on the school's website or at the door.
'Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan' returns
Berks Opera's "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" will return at 7 p.m. on Friday with a multimedia presentation featuring Kevin Patrick, baritone and Mary Bishop, piano. The presentation will be led by David Richie, Berks Opera's education and outreach director.
The featured opera is Mozart's "Magic Flute," and the presentation is titled "Fairy Tale Multi-Tasking Plot Lines."
Patrick had his Berks Opera debut in 2018 as Balthazar in "Amahl and the Night Visitors." A native of Philadelphia, Patrick has sung throughout the Philadelphia area as well as in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York with various opera companies, including Opera Delaware, Boheme Opera New Jersey, Baltimore Concert Opera, and Delaware Valley Opera Co. He made his off-Broadway debut in 2017 in "Dorian Gray: The Musical" at the New York New Musical Festival.
Admission is $20 and $15 for students and people under age 30. Advance reservations are required. The event will be held at the home of David and Pamela Wheat, Wyomissing.
The "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" series is run in conjunction with the Metropolitan Opera in HD series, which can be seen at Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing.
"Magic Flute" will be broadcast at Fox Berkshire as a part of the series at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday and at 6:30 p.m. on June 7.
Call Berks Opera at 484-752-2462, or email berksoperacompany@gmail.com to make reservations.
New film at GoggleWorks
ReadingFilm Office will present the premier of the film "From The River" in collaboration with the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts' First Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre, 201 Washington St. in Reading's Entertainment Square.
Berks County is home to beautiful landscapes, towns big and small, people from around the world, and a river. "From The River" is a short film, produced by Schott Productions, which takes viewers on a 350-plus-year journey through the region's history in just 35 minutes.
The history of Reading and Berks County is multi-faceted and fascinating, from its early history as home to the Lenape natives and its inclusion in the William Penn Land Grant, to the innovative creation of industry, transportation and products, to the city's political controversies, economic booms and losses, and the cultural growth of the 20th century.
"From The River" creates a visual and auditory montage of the region's most compelling stories and characters, including voices rarely heard in history films. These are stories that should be accessible to all, for there are lessons that can only be learned by looking back. Tracy Schott, the founder of Schott Productions describes the film as a labor of love and credits John Friedmann who initiated the project, as its brainchild.
In addition to the film's production/post-production crew, more than 100 people, 25 organizations, and numerous businesses participated in the film's creation by providing consultation, locations, on-camera re-enactments, off-camera interviews, voiceover/narration, and archival elements. A mural and original paintings by Andrew Pochan are featured in the film, providing a visual thread throughout the film and a permanent reminder of the community's history. Pochan's mural, entitled "Reading is Ours: a folk mural of Reading, Pa." will be unveiled just prior to the film screening at 8:30 pm.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for students.