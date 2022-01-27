While it may be cold outside, the theater scene is heating up with a touring production of a Broadway hit in Reading; a premiere of a new comedy in Bethlehem and a spoof of one of the biggest shows on Broadway in New Hope.
The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys” brings its touring company to Reading’s Santander Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons has racked up 65 major awards and has been seen by more than 27 million people worldwide.
“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio just couldn’t get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story. The quartet founed itself at the top of the charts but personal and professional problems threatened to tear the group apart. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
The cast features John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli; Erich Bergen as Bob Gaudio; Michael Lomenda as Nick Massi and Vincent Piazza as Tommy DeVito.
Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, “Jersey Boys”is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.
“Jersey Boys” opened in New York in 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later in 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. “Jersey Boys” also ran a record-breaking nine years in London before closing in 2017 as the sixth longest running musical in the West End.
“Jersey Boys” returned to New York with a new production in November 2017.
Tickets are $42 to $115.
Proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend.
Santander Performing Arts Center is at 136 N. 6th St., Reading.
For information go to www.santander-arena.com/ or call 610-898-7229.
Comedy to premiere at PA Playhouse
“The Exes” penned by award-winning writer Lenore M. Skomal, will have its Pennsylvania premiere Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 at the Pennsylvania Playhouse at 390 Illick's Mill Rd, Bethlehem.
The seven-person comedy dealing with two bickering exes on their daughter’s wedding day had its off-Broadway debut in 2019.
The playhouse performance is only the second time the comedy is being staged because of COVID19, and Skomal plans to be in Bethlehem for the closing weekend.
After the show’s off-Broadway run, the show was booked at more than a dozen theaters, including Pennsylvania Playhouse, but all performances were canceled when the pandemic hit in 2020. Now the playhouse will be the first community theater to stage the show.
The comedy also marks the first directorial project for Mark Stutz, since he retired in December after nearly 20 years as director of visual and performing arts for Parkland School District.
In the play, self-made billionaire Richard (Thomas Mattei) and his best friend Dick (Shaun Hayes) have been married to the same woman - strong willed Mavis (Rebecca Pieper). As Richard is preparing for his daughter’s Christmas Eve wedding on a snowy day in Boston, Mavis shows up uninvited with her new Danish fiancé boyfriend Marcel (Aidan King) in tow. Sarah Rice plays Victoria the champagne-swilling and spoiled bride. The rest of the cast is rounded out with a stuffy English butler named Prim (Bill Joachim) and Dick’s snarky son Garrett (Chris D’Imperio) in this comedy of marriage and divorce that is both irreverent and heartfelt.
“The Exes” is Skomal's second play and her first comedy. Her first play was “Bluff,” a serious drama about mental health that debuted off-Broadway in 2016.
With over 30 years of professional writing experience as a journalist, columnist and author, Skomal has published 17 books and won numerous literary awards. “Bluff” was first written as a novel and was a finalist in literary fiction category of the International Book Awards 2012.
Skomal will do a talk back with the audience for the show’s final weekend.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29, Feb. 4-5 and 11-12; and 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13.
All audience members are required to wear masks and seating will be socially distanced.
Tickets are $25, adults; $22, seniors and $15, students.
For information, go to www.paplayhouse.org/tickets, or call 610-865-6665.
Bucks County Playhouse to stage “Spamilton: An American Parody”
Bucks County Playhouse will present the hit musical comedy “Spamilton: An American Parody”
Jan. 28-30 at the New Hope Theater. The show is part of the Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artists Series.
Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit “Forbidden Broadway” and performed by a versatile cast of eight, “Spamilton” is a hilarious new musical parody of the biggest musical to hit Broadway. It features parodies of favorite Broadway blockbusters, including celebrity satires, pop culture jokes accompanied with hip-hop music on the piano.
“Spamilton” simultaneously salutes and sends up Lin-Manuel Miranda and his signature musical.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Jan. 28; 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 2 p.m. Jan. 30.
Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and face masks are required to attend this performance.
Tickets start at $45.
For information, go to buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.
"Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" series is back
Does your inner opera fan long for a way to learn more? In partnership with Fox Theatres, this series presented by Berks Opera introduces the Met Live in HD broadcasts with entertaining and informative multimedia presentations by education and outreach Director, David Richie.
"Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" continues at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Highlands of Wyomissing, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing. Verdi's “Rigoletto” will be the subject of the presentation with soprano Maggie Riker and Caleb Flick on piano.
This in-person presentation is open to Highlands residents and future residents only, but a livestream will be offered at the Berks Opera Facebook Page.
Tickets are a suggested $25 per family to view the livestream and are available at bit.ly/3FTPvGu.
Call Berks Opera at 484-752-2462 or email berksoperacompany@gmail.com for information.
Fox Theatres, 800 Berkshire Boulevard, Wyomissing, will present the Met Live in HD presentation of “Rigoletto” at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 29.
Tony Award winning director Bartlett Sher offers a bold new take on Verdi's timeless tragedy, re-setting the opera's action to 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczala as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.
Tickets are $27, adults; $25, seniors and $20, children. For tickets, go to www.foxshowtimes.com/location/6547/fox-berkshire.
“Rigoletto” also will be shown at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 29 at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.
Tickets are $24, adults; $22, seniors and $17, students. For tickets, go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/.
Spend an evening with Branford Marsalis
Branford Marsalis brings his vitality, innovation and unparalleled jazz artistry to the stage of Miller Symphony Hall with his Quartet with “An Evening with Branford Marsalis” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
The multi-Grammy Award–winning Branford Marsalis Quartet is a standard-bearer of modern instrumental jazz loaded with big and is one of jazz’s longest-running bands playing extraordinary music like no one else.
Tickets are $25 to $75.
Proof of COVID19 vaccine is required and masks must be worn in Symphony Hall.
Miller Symphony Hall is at 23 N. 6th St., Allentown.
For information, go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/ or call 610-432-6715.
Nature exhibit on tap at Studio B
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown, announces the opening at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 of “Flora and Fauna” an art exhibit on the theme of Earth, the ecosystem, and all life.
Mother Nature’s art and all expressions on the planet of home, life, health, politics, race, religion, environment, gender, diet, industry, landscape, or anything in the universe are open to the artists’ interpretation. Art in all media, from oil, pencil, and watercolor to clay, glass, and fiber, will be represented. This annual exhibit celebrating the environment showcases dozens of local artists and offers an array of styles.
A virtual tour and awards ceremony will be held 6 toi 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and archived as a Facebook event and on YouTube following the opening. Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions hosts the art tour.
Juror selecting exhibit awards is Karen Palcho whose founded Karen’s Botanicals Natural Skin and Body Care Products and is the co-owner of Nu-Art Graphics-Industrial Screen Printing and Die Cutting, in West Chester,.
Several awards are sponsored in memory of patrons and artists that Studio B has lost recently: Nancy Boyer, Mary Lou Haddad, Bob Misko, Bonnie Wren, and Ineke van Werkhoven.
The exhibit is sponsored through the generosity of Suzanne Biesecker through the Effenesse Foundation and continues through April 17.
For information, go to www.studiobbb.org/.
Young, Gifted and Black at Lehigh University
A show highlighting Black artists will make its debut at Lehigh University Feb. 1.
“Young, Gifted and Black,” pulls from the renowned personal collection of collector, patron and philanthropist Bernard Lumpkin and celebrate the talents of incredible African American artists
The show functions as a gorgeous representation of family, community and contemporary art history.
The exhibition is curated by Gagosian director Antwaun Sargent and is presented alongside a book by the same name, also edited by Antwaun. The show traveled from New York to Chicago in 2021 and is will be at Lehigh University’s Luag Main Gallery in Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem through May 27.
“Young, Gifted and Black” showcases works, in a variety of mediums, by emerging artists of African descent, alongside works by established artists who have paved the way for the younger generation.
Artists include: Derrick Adams, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Sadie Barnette, Kevin Beasley, Nayland Blake, Jordan Casteel, Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Caitlin Cherry, Bethany Collins, Cy Gavin, Alteronce Gumby, Chase Hall, Allison Janae Hamilton, David Hammons, Kenyatta A. C. Hinkle, Lonnie Holley, Tomashi Jackson, Rashid Johnson, Samuel Levi Jones, Jarrett Key, Deana Lawson, Glenn Ligon, Eric N. Mack, Kerry James Marshall, Troy Michie, Wardell Milan, Narcissister, Arcmanoro Niles, Clifford Owens, Jennifer Packer, Adam Pendleton, Christina Quarles, Andy Robert, Latoya Ruby-Frazier, Jacolby Satterwhite, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Gerald Sheffield, Lorna Simpson, Sable Elyse Smith, Vaughn Spann, Henry Taylor, Chiffon Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, William Villalongo, Kara Walker, Nari Ward, D’Angelo Lovell Williams, Wilmer Wilson IV and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For information, go to luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/young-gifted-and-black.