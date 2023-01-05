This week brings the festivals of Twelfth Night and Epiphany. Twelfth Night takes place on the last night of the 12 days of Christmas, and the next day is Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the three kings to the baby Jesus. There are ways to celebrate both events this weekend.
In Tudor England, Christmas began on Dec. 24 and culminated in a rowdy feast on Jan. 6 for Twelfth Night. Now, the folk group, The Chivalrous Crickets, wants to bring back Twelfth Night with a party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Ice House in Bethlehem.
"Twelfth Night with The Chivalrous Crickets" is part of the IceHouse Tonight series, when the group launches its inaugural Twelfth Night. Part concert and part theatrics, the event will include treats and cider, folk dancing, readings, caroling, decorations, history, and a game with the Lord of Misrule.
A traditional centerpiece of the medieval Twelfth Night was the observance of "topsy-turvy," when the lords and servants switched roles, and someone was chosen by lot to act as the Lord of Misrule, leading all in revelry and mischief. Those attendees who want a chance to be the Lord of Misrule will have the opportunity to enter a drawing. A lord will be chosen partway through the evening, and what comes next is a surprise.
The Crickets perform music spanning six centuries and many nations, exploring the traditions over the eras of this fascinating holiday. The event also will feature other performers from the Lehigh Valley community.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $8 for children. For tickets, go to Eventbrite's website.
Three Kings Celebration
SteelStacks will celebrate El Dia de los Reyes (Three Kings Day) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Musikfest Café in Bethlehem.
Three Kings Day is a cherished religious and cultural tradition of many Latin American countries.
During this free event, children can hear a reading of the story of the Three Kings followed by gift giving. Kids also can also take part in a variety of fun-filled activities including arts and crafts and live music. The event is free and there will be traditional food for purchase from Holy Infancy Church.
Twelfth Night returns to Christ Church
A 38-year-old community tradition held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, around the 12th day after Christmas, the Twelfth Night Festival is modeled on medieval pageants and feasts. The production includes hundreds of volunteer cast members from the congregation and the community, both in costume and behind the scenes. The Christ Church choir is accompanied by more than two dozen volunteer singers from other congregations and by a professional chamber orchestra. Local performers, including the William Allen High School Dancers and The City of Bethlehem Bagpipe Band, are part of the production.
The pageant stands as a continuing memorial to Eleanor D. Kramp, whose inspiration and foresight began the festival and helped male the yearly celebration into a gift for the congregation and the community.
The performance is free, but tickets are required, and two shows are already full.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To inquire about tickets or to get on the mailing list for next year, call 610-433-4271 or email info@christ-atown.org.
January First Friday
Visitors to south Bethlehem can celebrate the new year with First Friday.
The Banana Factory's First Friday reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Art exhibitions include the 2022 InVision Juried Exhibition; Leah Frances: "Things Were Never Normal" and Isla P Gordon and Ash Kaye "Starter Home."
There will be a crayon-etching activity to celebrate Gustave Dore's birthday and glassblowing demonstrations in the ArtsQuest Glassblowing Studio. Fictional Name will perform in the Crayola Gallery. Attendees can visit open artist studios on the Banana Factory's second and third floors.
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will have a gallery of original dress designs created by students of the Charter Arts Production Arts Department, grades 9, 11 and 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be live music by Doug Kaetz at Five Maidens Cider Company from 7 to 9 p.m.; The Two Taboo at F&A Grog House from 9 p.m. to midnight; and Miriam Clancy will have an album pre-release show at Godfrey Daniels Coffee House. Tickets cost $18.50 in advance and $23.50 on the day of show.
There also will be First Friday networking at ConneXions at Venture X Bethlehem from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
History talks with Bob Wood
Historian Bob Wood returns with his Sunday history talks at Studio B, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown,
The presentations will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sundays, beginning Jan. 8 with "Stories About Very Early Schooling in Germanic Pennsylvania." Many early Germanic immigrants seemed to have "no great itch for learning," so early schooling, such as it was, could be called spotty at best.
On Jan, 15, Wood will speak about "Water Power on the Perkiomen and its Many Tributaries." He will give a fresh look at the hundreds of various mills that dotted the banks of local streams, many mills running until well into the 20th century.
On Jan. 22, he will discuss the "History, Legend, and Lore of Berks County's Mountain Mary." Rather than fading with time, the story of Mountain Mary has grown ever more complex.
On Jan, 29, he will talk about The Medieval Mind and the "Little Ice Age - a Strange and Wondrous Succession of Changes in the Weather" and how into the Medieval mindset, seemingly exotic and bizarre to modern minds, came erratic and often bitterly cold weather.
Bach at Noon returns
Christopher Jackson will conduct members of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem and Bach Festival Orchestra in Bach at Noon on Jan. 10 at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the concert will begin at 12:10 p.m. The concert is free to attend.
Guest soloists are Jessica Beebe, soprano, Nathan Hodgson, tenor and William Marshall, baritone.
Members of the Bach Festival Orchestra who will perform on period instruments include Elizabeth Field, violin; Loretta O'Sullivan, cello and Charlotte Mattax Moersch, harpsichord.
The program includes François Francœur's "Sonata No. 12" from Book 1; Johann Sebastian Bach's "Sonata in D Minor, BWV 964," after BWV 1003; Joseph Bodin de Boismortier's "Sonata Op. 50, No. 2;" Pierre Castrucci's "Sonata Op. 1, No. 7" for violin and continuo; Heinrich Schütz's "Der Engel sprach zu den Hirten, SWV 395" and Bach's "Der Herr denket an uns, BWV 196."
The October and November Bach at Noon concerts will be broadcast from on WWFM on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m.
Soup Saunter
Visitors to Bethlehem can stroll along the downtown streets and enjoy tasty soup samples from favorite restaurants during Bethlehem Historic District's Soup Saunter. It will take place on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. After sampling, visitors can vote for their favorites.
Each "Saunter" takes about an hour and a half. Participants must arrive at 74 W. Broad St. and proceed to Suite 240 (same floor as Edge Restaurant) within the hour they reserved their tickets to start the Saunter. They will receive their voter's card and a map and proceed to their first stop.
Upon arrival at each location, participants will present their Soup Saunter scorecard to the restaurant staff to receive their sample. They will then stroll to the next stop while tasting their samples.
Once finished, they can scan the QR code on the Soup Saunter scorecard and place their vote before 8 p.m. on Sunday. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Participating restaurants are Bethlehem Brew Works, Bethlehem Food Co-Op at Musselman Jewelers, Casa Del Mofongo, Corked 2.0, Edge Restaurant, Paranormal Pizza, Stations Café, Tapas on Main, Tavern at the Sun Inn, and Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar.
Tickets cost $25.