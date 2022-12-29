You can enjoy the songs of Swedish supergroup ABBA on New Year's Eve, when the Reading Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Constantine, is joined by the 10-piece Arrival from Sweden for "The Music of ABBA."
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth Street.
Arrival from Sweden was founded by Vicky Zetterberg in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and it soon became one of the world's most popular and most-selling ABBA show bands. Since then, the band has toured in more than 70 countries and has appeared in TV and radio shows all over the world. Since 2005, Arrival from Sweden has done 90 tours in the United States.
"The Music of ABBA" has sold out arenas and venues all over the world and is the most authentic ABBA show there is. The group performs hits like "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "Does Your Mother Know," "Take A Chance," "SOS," "The Winner Takes It All," "Super Trouper," "Money Money Money," "Waterloo," "Honey Honey," "Fernando," "Chiquita," "Knowing Me Knowing You," "Thank You For The Music," "Lay All Your Love On Me," "Gimme Gimme Gimme" and more with amazing accuracy.
It has played with more than 60 symphony orchestras throughout the world, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony Orchestra, and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets cost between $20 and $80. For information, call 610-373-7557 or go to the RSO's website.
After the concert, you can find a place to watch the midnight fireworks over the Pagoda atop Mount Penn.
Hockey puck drop in Allentown
You can spend the final hours of 2022 in downtown Allentown and watch a giant hockey puck drop at midnight. The PPL Center and the Lehigh Valley Greater Chamber of Commerce will present its New Year's Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Hamilton Street Plaza, Seventh and Hamilton streets.
Downtown restaurants will offer drink specials, and the PPL Patio will be open for concessions and drinks. The free event will feature live music, a laser light show, giveaways, a visit by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot MeLVin, and a countdown to a Phantoms' puck drop at midnight.
Peepsfest in Bethlehem
Peepsfest will return to the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem with two days of family-friendly activities. The festival, which will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, will feature live musical performances, activities, sampling stations, and the Peeps chick drop.
The event will be held outside, with fireworks following the Peeps chick drop on both days. To celebrate Just Born Quality Confection's 100th anniversary, attendees will get a sneak peep of the tasty new flavor offerings that are hitting store shelves for the 2023 Easter season.
The Peep, weighing 400 pounds and standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, will descend after a countdown at 5:35 p.m. on both days, followed by fireworks.
Activities include a scavenger hunt, the leaning tower of Peeps, cornhole, giant Jenga, and crafts by local groups from around the Lehigh Valley, including Mikayla's Voice, The Banana Factory Arts Center, PBS, Valley Youth House, and Urban Air Adventure Park.
Enjoy coffee and warm drinks provided by Uncommon Grounds, and attendees can register for a skate session at the Ice Rink at SteelStacks for an additional fee.
There also is a Peepsonality family fun run/walk at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tickets cost $5 and are available on SteelStacks' website.
Ring in the new year with Pip
Pip the Mouse, the beloved mouse puppet ambassador of Allentown, is celebrating his 60th anniversary and will ring in the new year with a special party at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at Liberty Bell Museum, Zion's Church, 622 W. Hamilton St.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and there will be party hats, noisemakers, juice and cookies and one last showing of Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas for 2022.
On Oct. 27, 1962, "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas," created by Dr. George Creegan, premiered at Hess's Department Store on Hamilton Street in Allentown. This "unusual puppet show" inaugurated a holiday tradition in downtown Allentown that continues to this day at Liberty Bell Museum.
Pip also is featured in a special 60th anniversary exhibit in the museum, which displays photographs, mementos and memories from Pip's many years entertaining families at Christmas.
Performances of "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas" will continue with shows at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
For information, go to the museum's website or call 610-435-4232.
Trains at America on Wheels
America on Wheels' 2022 holiday train exhibit will continue through 1 p.m. on Saturday with a variety of model trains, including the Lego train city and G-scale, O-gauge and HO-gauge train layouts set up throughout the museum at 5 N. Front St., Allentown. The trains will be running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
From 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, there is a Kids Adventure Day and Big Dipper Family and Friends Pre-New Year's Eve Party with activities, music by DJ Jimbo, a kids resolution station, ice cream treats and more.
The museum's Time in a Bottle exhibit displays a century of automobiles in original condition, including George Lesher's unrestored 1953 Ford Customline with 3,323 documented miles; a 1905 Pierce Stanhope; a 1915 Republic (Neuweiler Brewery) truck; a 1916 Hudson center door coupe; a 1933 Essex-Terraplane; a 1934 Chrysler Airflow; and a 1948 Plymouth. Each decade of the 20th century is represented in the exhibit.
Tickets cost $13 for adults; $10 for seniors; and $8 for age 13-16.
For information, call 610-432-4200 or go to the museum's website.
Noon Year's Eve at the Reading Public Museum
You can ring in the new year a little early with your family at the Reading Public Museum's Noon Year's Eve.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to noon for pre-registered guests to visit the galleries, play some games, and gather some goodies to take home.
You can head to the Neag Planetarium at 11 a.m. for a special countdown to noon and dance party with DJ Nick T. At noon, the museum has scheduled a balloon drop to ring in the new year.
Ismilepod Photo Booth will set up an interactive photo booth to help create fun memories.
Learn how other cultures celebrate the holiday season in "Yuletide Around the World - Festival of Trees." The exhibition features holiday trees and displays decorated by community organizations inspired by the customs and traditions of their heritage. The exhibit includes displays by Chabad of Berks County, Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County, the Jewish Federation of Berks County, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Peter Cieslukowski, "The Polish Star Man," Polish American Heritage Association, Reading Chinese Association, Reading Liederkranz Ladies Auxiliary, Reading Theater Project, St. Xenia Philoptochos Society of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and Victor Emmanuel.
Advance registration is required on the museum's website.
Ride a train for New Year's Eve
You can slip back in time with Colebrookdale Railroad as the railroad says goodbye to 2022 with a midnight train ride. The railroad's New Year's Eve celebration will leave the Boyertown station at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and travel through the Secret Valley to Pine Forge and back. The ride includes a complimentary beverage, hors d'oeuvres, a dessert bar, and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight to ring in the new year. Fine cigars will be available per request on the open car only.
Tickets cost $120.
For information, call 866-289-4021 or go to the railroad's website.