High fashion is coming to Berks County.

West Reading's vibrant fashion community is growing, and the annual fashion will showcase the best from the area's independent boutiques. The West Reading Fashion Show brings together designers, models and West Reading boutiques for a night focused on creativity, style and music.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the newly designed Eight20 Events, located behind Sly Fox Brewing at 820 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing.

VIPs will be able to experience a 400-square-foot modern black-and-white space that will complement the looks shown on the runway an hour before the show.

This year's runway will feature bridal to sportswear, lingerie to date night chic, coming from prominent area boutiques including Bella Jules, Betsey's Boutique, Be Mine Boutique, DeLune Boutique, Dressed in Love Bridal Suite, Fleet Feet West Reading, Holistic Skateshop, LiliBea's, and Snazzy Beauty Boutique.

The host is Emily Kenniston, Mrs. Pennsylvania.

Alison Pakradooni, owner of Be Mine Boutique, is working alongside event staff in preparing the many facets of the evening.

"Being a part of these events, I am constantly reminded of why I chose to open my business and be a bigger part of this community," Pakradooni said. "The way each business and individual chooses to uplift each other and constantly strive to better the community which we live in is nothing short of inspiring. I am honored to see the continual changes and improvements both on and off Penn Avenue and around Berks County as a whole."

Pakradooni is also assisting in coordination with the Albright College Fashion Department and Albright's Club Vogue members, who will be working as volunteers for the event.

Leading up to the show, West Reading will feature its own Fashion Week events, starting Thursday. During this time participating boutiques will have discounts, sales and promotions.

This event is a collaboration between the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and West Reading merchants

Tickets cost between $30 and $75.

'Dreamgirls' in Allentown

MunOpCo Music Theatre will finish its 95th season with the musical "Dreamgirls" at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton St., Allentown.

For its final show, MunOpCo will feature a 15-piece live band, led by David Mascari, accompanying the show.

In "Dreamgirls," a female singing trio from Chicago, led by the talented Effie, gets its big break at an amateur competition and begins singing backup vocals for James "Thunder" Early. Things, however, begin to spin out of control when the trio's agent, Curtis Taylor, Jr., makes Deena and not Effie the lead singer for the hit group that will become known as "The Dreams." The musical is based on the successes of true life Motown singers, such as Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Shirelles and James Brown.

"Dreamgirls," with music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, opened on Broadway in 1981 and was then nominated for 13 Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for best musical, winning six.

It was adapted into a 2006 musical film starring Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson.

"This tale tells the trials and tribulations the African American people encountered via music, drugs, family and love," said director Ali Santos. "This community, my community, has too many times been robbed of ideas, dance moves, inventions, education and most importantly, dreaming. Members of our community should be able to walk away with more of an education of black history and the way it has impacted our everyday lives."

She added she hopes this "beautiful" story will inspire audience to ask questions about the past.

The cast features Krystle Tate (Effie), Arianna Rodriguez (Deena), Taylor Hood (Lorrell), Rebekah Gray (Michelle), Marcell McKenzie (Curtis), Daniel Duch (Marty), Tyree Scott (Jimmy) and Treyvonn Cephas (CC).

The cast also features Cormac Stone, Melissa Dorflinger, Krystal Cruz, Christina Graham, Nate Kuhns, Bob Calder, Juneika Martinez, Quisha Farrell, Victoria Spruill, Keane Carrington, Khylah Eure, Ashley Ocasio, Ciara Alford, Kayla Carrington, Reign Jodun-Allah, Shya Kohler, Mauri Crawford and Connie Santos.

Karl DeBoeser is vocal director, Crystal Williams is choreographer, Jon Tobias is set designer, and Connie Santos and Nate Kuhns are on costumes.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 1-4, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 5. The production will be streamed online at 10 a.m. on March 4.

Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students.

For information, call 610-437-2441, or go to MunOpCo's website.

'Sister Act' at Civic

Civic Theater will present "Sister Act" at the 19th Street Theater, 527 N. 19th St., Allentown.

The musical is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name that starred Whoopi Goldberg.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a homicide, she is put in protective custody in a convent, the one place the cops are sure she won't be found.

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight mother superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the bad guys are after her, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken ("Newsies," "Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors"), the musical has lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner.

"We were looking for something fun to do during the winter months," said William Sanders, managing artistic director of Civic Theatre. "'Sister Act' certainly fills the bill. It is based on a beloved film and brings the film's same crazy dancing rhythms and the nonstop laughs, adding moments of glorious R&B, pop, and gospel music. Will Morris has directed a cast that will shine in your heart, choreographed with nonstop ingenuity by Deena Linn."

The musical is directed by Will Morris and stars Deborah D'Haiti as Deloris.

Other main cast members are Miki Fuentes (Michelle), Deja Frazier (Tina), Keith Miller (Curtis Jackson), Bob Trexler (Joey), Diego Subero (Pablo), Dominique Shelby (TJ), Mike Firuta (Ernie), Justan Parker (Eddie Souther), Tracy Ceschin (Mother Superior) and Dan Becker (Monsignor O'Hara).

Playing the nuns are Nina Elias, Mel Klausner, Trish Kane Steele, Julie Valenzuela and Marie Ann Suter.

Also in the cast are Alexis Cooper, Maya Costanzo, Christy Dunbar, Maggie Fajardo, Peaches Gordon, Sam Levisay, Nina Metrick, Grace Nyberg, Julia Urich, Lauren Verna and Maya Costanzo.

The March 5 performance will be presented with an ASL interpreter in front of the left side seating section of the theater.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25, March 3-4 and 9-11; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26, March 5, 12.

Tickets cost $34 and $29 for adults; $32 and $27 for seniors, and $13 and $10 for children age 13 and up. There will be a "pay what you can" performance on March 9.

For information, call 610-432-8943, or go to Civic Theatre's website.

Muhlenberg presents premiere of Churchill play

The Muhlenberg College Department of Theatre & Dance will premiere Caryl Churchill's play about relationships and technology "Love + Information" at the Allentown college's Baker Theater.

Churchill's play is a humorous, but serious look at trying to stay connected in a digital era. The play is a fast-moving kaleidoscope featuring seven vignettes and more than 100 characters try to make sense of all the information they have to digest. In this play, someone sneezes., someone can't get a signal, someone put an elephant on the stairs, someone hates irrational numbers, someone told the police and someone's never felt like this before.

The show premiered in London in 2012 and opened at New York Theatre Workshop in 2014.

Muhlenberg's production is directed by directed by Jessie Dean, an adjunct theater professor at Muhlenberg.

The production is not recommended for children and includes adult themes; discussions of sexuality, mental illness and drug use; and a reference to torture.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students.

For information, call 484-664-3333, or go to Muhlenberg College's website.

'Company' at Cedar Crest

The Cedar Crest College Performing Arts Department will open the new year with a production of Stephen Sondheim's musical "Company" in the Samuels Theater at the Allentown college.

Written by George Furth and with music and lyrics by Sondheim, "Company" was one of the first book musicals to deal with contemporary dating, marriage, and divorce. The show also was unusual in that it lacks a linear plot. In a series of comedic vignettes that are not in chronological order, "Company" follows bachelor Bobby interacting with his married friends who throw a party for his 35th birthday.

The original 1970 Broadway production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, winning six, including for best musical and best score. The musical has had four revivals on Broadway with the most recent in 2021, which won five Tony Awards, including for best revival.

The Cedar Crest production is directed by William Mutimer, head of the Northampton Community College Theatre Department.

In the show, Bobby is a popular single man living in New York City, and all of his friends are married or engaged. The couples - Joanne and Larry, Peter and Susan, Harry and Sarah, David and Jenny, and Paul and Amy - have gathered to throw Bobby a surprise birthday party. When Bobby fails to blow out any candles on his cake, the couples promise him that his birthday wish will still come true. The musical then examines Bobby's relationships with his friends as well as the women he dates.

Songs include "Another Hundred People," "Side by Side by Side," "Being Alive," and the title song.

Mutimer said he is looking forward to working with the cast, which includes students from Cedar Crest College and Northampton Community College, as well as community performers.

"I'm super excited to work with this group of people" Mutimer said.

The cast features Patrick Mertz (Bobby), Rosemarie Kramer (Sarah). Nik Georgievski (Harry), Lydia Walker (Susan), Max Wetherhold (David), Cindy J Lozada (Jenny), Josh Raub (David), Amelia Illingworth (Amy), Connor Sternberg (Paul), Kimberly Mertz (Joanne), Josh Crowley (Larry), Noel Cruz (Marta), Zaria Berry (Kathy) and Olivia Byrne (April).

Chad Miller is music director, and choreographer is Joey M Schubert.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $20 adults, $15 seniors and $5 students.

For information call 610-740-3780, or go to Cedar Crest's website.

'Silent Sky' at Lehigh

Lehigh University Department of Theatre presents the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt when it presents "Silent Sky" in the Diamond Theater at Zoellner Arts Center.

The play, written by Lauren Gundersen. explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

When Henrietta begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories.

Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both heavens and Earth.

The production is directed by Daniel Brody .

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25, March 1-4 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. There will be a talk-back after the March 2 show.

Tickets are $12. March 1 is a "pay-what-you-wish" performance.

Zoellner Arts Center is located at 420 E. Packer Ave., Bethlehem.

For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to Zoellner's website.

Peking Acrobats in Easton

China's expert tumblers, jugglers, gymnasts, and cyclists take the stage with incomprehensible feats of physical bravura and artistry when Peking Acrobats appear at Easton's Williams Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The spellbinding Peking Acrobats are the world's most accomplished practitioners of an elite art form 2,000 years in the making. Replete with the festive pageantry of a Chinese carnival, these expert tumblers, jugglers, and cyclists display athletic and precision prowess in every conceivable form of exhibition gymnastics and martial arts. In thrilling stunts of aerial dynamics and gravity-defying balance, the Peking Acrobats push the limits of human agility to pull of such breathtaking feats as the Pagoda of Chairs, the Cycling Pyramid, the Theatrical Lion Dance, and the Spinning Plates. The Peking Acrobats will be accompanied by a live music ensemble playing traditional Chinese instruments From the dazzling pagoda of chairs to the cycling pyramid, the Peking Acrobats thrill with impeccable timing, dexterous athleticism, flexibility, and grace.

Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.

For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to the Williams Center's website.

Jazz on the Avenue series

Yocum Institute for Arts Education presents Seth Ebersole Quintet at 7 p.m. on Friday as part of its Jazz on the Avenue series.

The Seth Ebersole Quintet features Gina Benalcazar, Colin Mekell, Jack Synoski, and Austin Wagner.

The concert will be a homecoming for saxophonist Seth Ebersole, a Governor Mifflin graduate who now is a member of the prestigious U.S. Air Force's Airmen of Note.

In early 2022, Ebersole became the baritone saxophonist with the Airmen of Note. He holds a Bachelor of Music Degree in Jazz Saxophone from Temple University, where he studied with Dick Oatts and Timothy Warfield. He earned a master of music degree from Michigan State University. He is featured on the upcoming Airmen of Note studio album.

Yocum Institute is located at 3000 Penn Ave. in Spring Township.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For information, go to Yocum's website, or call 610-376-1576.