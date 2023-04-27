Genesius Theatre in Reading invites audiences to find out what happened to all the fairytale princesses after the "happily ever after" in "Disenchanted," a subversive, and definitely "not-for-little-kids" musical revue.
With an all-female cast, "Disenchanted" follows iconic storybook heroines as they become none too happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture, so they toss away their tiaras and come to life to set the record straight. The musical introduces the familiar princesses in brand-new roles, including Snow White as the self-assured leader of the princess pack; Cinderella as an enthusiastic feminist; Sleeping Beauty as the comedic opposite of Snow White; The Little Mermaid as the rowdy and rebellious life of the party; Pocahontas as her authentic and historical self; Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" as a mad housewife; and Tiana, the princess who kissed the frog, as the confident and clever Black princess who is here to reclaim her throne.
The off-Broadway musical smash hit has a book and music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino, and it's developed with the original off-Broadway director, Fiely Mattias.
"This musical is a blast," said director L J Fecho. "These princesses have so much to say about pretty much everything. It's very zany, clever, and a tad raunchy, for sure, but there's always so much truth in satire which adds a sweet touch of humanity to this wonderful female revue piece."
The production is music directed by Dara Tatarowicz and choreographed by Becka Malanios. Set design is by Fecho and Bo Irwin; lighting design by Haley Brown of Scary Good Productions; sound design by Albert Garcia; costume design by Cathy Mille and scenic art by Marjory Ewald, Andrea Keck and Evan Reed.
Ellen Rochlin plays Snow White, Cecilia Cooper is Cinderella, Becka Malanios portrays Sleeping Beauty, Sarah Althen plays Belle, Rachel Pereira is Mulan and Pocahontas, Mikaela Krall portrays The Little Mermaid, Chloe Marturano is Rapunzel, Chrissyanne Lawson, plays the Princess that kissed the Frog and Jazalyn Horta Sanchez plays Princess Badroulbadour.
The show is rated PG13. The production uses haze, fog and strobe light effects.
Genesius and the DoubleTree have partnered on a park/dinner/shuttle/show/shuttle program. At any performance, audiences can park for free in the hotel's garage, have dinner/lunch at the DoubleTree prior to the show, get shuttled to the show, see the show, and get shuttled back to the DoubleTree.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and May 3-6; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday and May 7. Genesius Theatre is located at 153 N. 10th St.
Tickets cost between $17.50 and $33.
Original play at Playhouse
"Ol' Sparky," an original play written by local attorney Lawrence B. Fox and based on an actual U.S. Supreme Court case, will be performed at Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem.
The play takes place in 1944, when a prominent resident of St. Martinville, Louisiana, is murdered. Bobby Joe McKracken a 15-year-old farmworker, played by Justin Ferguson, is arrested and convicted of murder. When he is sentenced to die in the electric chair, however, a travesty of moral and legal questions takes the case to the Supreme Court.
The cast also features Lawrence Mason, Brian McDermott, Tom Mattei, Larry Fox, Billy Ehrlacher, Phuong Tran, Deven Windisch, Russ Morris, John Corl, Eamon Kinsman, Dean Turner, Mike Hollingsworth, and Denise Shelton. Gary Boyer directs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The theater is located at 390 Illick's Mill Rd.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
For information, call 610-865-6665, or go to the theater's website.
Stagemakers go to 'Madagascar'
Stagemakers Youth Theater of the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley will present "Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr."
Based on the 2005 DreamWorks Animation film, "Madagascar," the show follows a group of zoo animals that are unexpectedly shipped to Africa.
Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hip hip hippo, and the plotting penguins escape from their home in New York City's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. The show is filled with outlandish characters, adventures and an upbeat score, including the hit "I Like to Move It."
"Madagascar - A Musical Adventure Jr." features original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan and a book by Kevin Del Aguila.
Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at the Central Park Zoo. He and his friends have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.
As the show opens, Marty the zebra is celebrating his 10th birthday at the zoo, but he longs to experience life outside of the zoo's walls. When Marty eventually escapes, his friends pursue him into the city. The animals are chased by the police and felled by tranquilizer darts. They wake up, trapped in crates on a ship, which is thrown off course and shipwrecked on the island of Madagascar. Ultimately, it is only in being lost that they can begin to discover where they really belong.
Stagemakers Youth Theater is dedicated to bringing young performers the opportunity to experience the stage. Whether onstage or backstage, young performers work with a professional creative team to explore the concepts of musicals from dramaturgy and character development to singing and dancing and even costuming and set production. The production features performers from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and at noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Jewish Community Center is located at 702 N. 22nd St. in Allentown.
Tickets cost $15. For information, call 610-435-3571, or go to the center's website.
'¡Fiesta Latina!' returns to Bethlehem
Touchstone Theatre will feature "¡Fiesta Latina!" on its outdoor Barrio Stage in Bethlehem from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The free block party is an open-air celebration of Latinx community and culture that is part of an ongoing initiative that started with the Touchstone's Festival UnBound.
Reggaeton music will be provided by El Elegido, and there will be a dance performance by Philadelphia's Danza Azteca del Anahuac, featuring traditional Mexican Indigenous dance and drums.
Homemade food and drink provided by General Zapata's will be available for purchase. The Touchstone bar will have alcoholic beverages for purchase to benefit Touchstone's community initiatives.
"Sharing our Latinx culture, our music, our food, our traditions, feels exciting and, at the same time, it feels like such validation and appreciation," said Olga Negrón, a member of Touchstone's Latinx leadership committee, which organizes the event. "Our block party has become such a fun community event, you don't want to miss it."
Famous actress to speak in Reading
The public is invited to attend ReadingFilm's fifth annual Five Minute FilmFEST awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at which Emmy Award-nominated actress and stunt woman, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, will present awards to student winners and participate in a student-led question-and-answer session at Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square.
Adams-Ginyard will speak to youth at two locations, including an assembly at Reading High School, as part of an annual citywide Violence Prevention Week initiative. Adams-Ginyard is best known for her roles in the Marvel film "Black Panther" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
"As we look to develop the next generation of filmmakers, ReadingFilm seeks to encourage talented students and media arts enthusiasts to share their stories and explore the art of filmmaking," said Cammie Harris, executive director. "I was so inspired by Ms. Adams-Ginyard's career, but also her belief that we should all strive to create a positive impact on the world around us. It is an important message for youth, and true at any age."
"I am very excited and really looking forward to speaking to the youth in Reading," said Adams-Ginyard. "It is my purpose and passion to inspire, encourage, and motivate. The students will be impacted by my story of persistence, resilience, and determination to never give up. I want them to leave there knowing that they are all destined for greatness and have the ability to achieve every one of their dreams, goals, and aspirations."
Satori in Easton
Chamber group Satori will present "Springtime Celebration!" at 2 p.m. on Sunday at College Hill Presbyterian Church, 501 Brodhead St., Easton.
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
The program will include flute and strings performing Boccherini's "Quintet in D," Ginastera's "Impresiones de la Puna," Mozart's "Flute Quartet in A," and Mendelssohn's "String Quartet, Op. 44, No. 2."
Performers are Nora Suggs, flute; Rebecca Brown and Mary Ogletree, violin; Agnes Maurer, viola and Elizabeth Mendoza, cello.
Tickets will only be available at the door and cost $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 12.
For information, go to Satori's website, or call 610-435-6036.
Spring Opera Night in Reading
The Berks Opera Singers will perform opera classics at Judy's on Cherry, 332 Cherry St., in downtown Reading on Thursday. This will be a unique and romantic event featuring soprano Tammy Black, tenor Lyle Ingram, and baritone CJ Hartung.
Seatings will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with entertainment from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Call Judy's on Cherry at 610-374-8511 to reserve a spot.
Go to Berks Opera's website for program and event information.
New exhibit at Studio B
Studio B Fine Art Gallery will open the exhibit, "The Edible Woman," on Friday at the gallery at 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, Berks County.
The exhibit is inspired by Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name.
"Margaret Atwood's work highlights empowerment in women," said Biebuyck, Studio B's gallery director.
A tour of the exhibit and introductions to the artists will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and featured on Facebook Live. A virtual tour will be available following the opening.
Biebuyck and Kristen T. Woodward, college professor and department chairwoman at Albright College in Reading, decided to co-curate the exhibit together focusing on what they both loved: food.
Biebuyck and Woodward have invited more than a dozen women artists — Susan Biebuyck, Alyssa Cuesta, Jane deGruchy, Pam Dent, Crystal Domino, Susan Duby, Suzanne Fellows, Amy Forsyth, Shannon Fugate, Laura Gelsomini, Yenna Hill, Angela Izzo, Karen Palcho, and Linda Rohrbach-Austerberry and Kristen T. Woodward, who represent a variety of artistic genre, including works in watercolor, acrylic, oil, encaustic, jewelry, printmaking, and ceramics, all showcasing relationships to food.
Artists will be featured on episodes of the "B Inspired" podcast, hosted by Jane Stahl during the weeks of the exhibit and in articles appearing on the digital news site The Boyertown Area Expression to provide insight into the artists' approaches and techniques.
The exhibit will continue through June 18.
'Night of the Witches' in Easton
Local historian Ned Heindel will explore the history and practices of Walpurgisnacht — "the Night of the Witches" at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the John R. Austen Auditorium at Sigal Museum, 232 Northamtpon St., Easton.
Perhaps no occult event in Germanic and Western European folklore has received more attention than Walpurgisnacht, the all-night party of witches, Satan, and demons that takes place each April 30 to celebrate the devil's birthday.
Captured in many surprisingly similar paintings by dozens of medieval artists, including Goya, Wick, Rosa, and Falero, the Witches Sabbath was also chronicled in text by Johannes Praetorius, Jacob Grimm, Bram Stocker, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, and Robert Burns. In the 1850s, Matthew Henry, a Northampton County teacher, historian, author, and map-maker claimed to have witnessed a Walpurgisnacht ritual on Hexenkopf Rock. Henry's remembrances are eerily similar to both the early European artistic depictions of the scene and the Goethe/Burns poetic accounts.
Heindel will also sign copies of his book, "Hexenkopf: History, Healing, and Hexerei" following the program. Books will be available for purchase in the Sigal Museum store.