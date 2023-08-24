The Wheels of Time Street Rod Association will fill Macungie Memorial Park in Lehigh County this weekend with more than 1,500 street rods and custom cars, 1993 or older, during its 44th annual Rod & Custom Jamboree.
This show will be lots of fun with more features, activities, entertainment, and family fun for everyone, including the return of the popular Friday night cruise. Proceeds benefit more than two dozen charitable organizations and scholarship programs. The Wheels of Time Rod & Custom Jamboree is one of the largest all-volunteer events in the nation, and each year, approximately 20,000 spectators and participants attend the show. Over the past 20 years, an average of $40,000 is given each year to local charities and the Wheels of Time scholarship program for young adults. To date, more than $1,300,000 has been donated to local community organizations, more than 300 scholarships have been awarded, and hundreds of pints of blood have been given to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center. The blood mobile will be on site on Sunday for donations.
Special features this year include Henry and Sue Wilts Dorney Park Speedway Memories; Old Time Plow Boys antique farm equipment and tractor show; TV show cars featuring The Nightrider and the Red Barron; America on Wheels display; Tribute to Veterans with information booth; Rusty Frank and his Vargo Dragstrip Willys pickup and S and W Race cars.
Other show highlights include Valve Cover Racing, the famous Teeter Totter, bingo, women's world, and entertainment for the kids. The flea market and women's crafts area has 200 vendors, plus a car corral with dozens of cars for sale. The beautiful Macungie Park offers many good food vendors, swimming pool, and a playground for the kids.
The Friday night cruise will return for the first time in two years and is open to the first 150 show cars that sign up at the show on Friday. At 6:30 p.m., cars will leave the Allen Organ lot behind the factory and head south on Route 100, turn left on Buckeye Road, turn left on Route 29 (Chestnut Street) then turn north on Cedar Crest Boulevard, turn left on Lower Macungie Road, turn left on Willow Lane and back to Route 100, and then turn left back to the park.
Friday's entertainment will be the band Flirtin With The Mob. The Allentown Hobo Marching band will entertain the crowd on Saturday afternoon. The Saturday evening band will be Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods.
The show will open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 a.m. Admission is $10 and free for under 16.
The Great Allentown Fair opens
The Great Allentown Fair will return to the Allentown Fairgrounds on Aug. 30 with concerts, rides, games, entertainment, food and a showcase of products from the region's farms and gardens.
Billed as one of the nation's top 75 fairs, the Allentown Fair will run through Sept. 4 with something for everyone.
Free shows include the daredevil BMX riders of the DialedAction Stunt Show; Scott Wagstaff Puppetry & Ventriloquism; Robinson's Pig Paddling Porkers; the world famous "Flying Wallenda" family's high-wire show, Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show and trampoline acrobats from Flippenout.
The fair queen contest and coronation will be held at Farmerama Theater on opening night. Five contestants will vie for the title of The Great Allentown Fair queen and a $1,500 scholarship.
More than 650 farm animals, including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, and rabbits will be on display, and there will be farm fun events, such as Barnyard Olympics, Mardi Gras and hay bale throwing contests and the Lehigh County 4-H livestock sale.
Inside the Agri-Plex, visitors can view more than 5,000 items that have been judged.
Also on tap is the fair's farm-to-table series of chef demonstrations and local chefs going head-to-head in the iron chef competition.
Hours of the fair will be from 4 to 10 p.m. on Aug, 30; noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, and noon to 9 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Opening night admission is $5, or $3 and a food item donation for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley.
Admission is free from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Regular admission is $10, and ages 12 and under are free. All gate admission benefits the mission of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society to support agriculture.
ASO performs for Palmerton anniversary
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra will help the Carbon County borough of Palmerton celebrate its 125th anniversary with a pops concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Palmerton Area High School in neighboring Lower Towamensing Township.
The orchestra, led by Diane Wittry, music director and conductor, will perform a program featuring music from movies, particularly works by John Williams.
Williams' pieces are "E.T. - Adventures on Earth," "Jurassic Park," and selections from "Star Wars," including "Imperial March," "Cantina Band," and "Main Title."
Other numbers include "Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" by Howard Shore; "Somewhere over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" by Harold Arlen; "76 Trombones" from "The Music Man" by Meredith Wilson; "Pirates of the Caribbean" by Klaus Badelt; "Aladdin" by Alan Menken; highlights from "Rocky" by Bill Conti; and "Hooray for Hollywood."
The concert will be in the high school's auditorium.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students under 18.
RiverFest food and music festival
Muhlenberg Township Parks & Recreation will present its annual RiverFest at Jim Dietrich Park, 4899 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd., this weekend.
The food and music festival will get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday in front of the farmhouse only, with bands Pawnshop Bound and AM Radio.
The trail will open for the full event, featuring music, a beer and wine garden, food, and artists and vendors, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday against the backdrop of the Schuylkill River.
On the main stage on Saturday will be Dynah the Band at 12:30 p.m.; Dylan Zangwill at 2 p.m.; Cody Tyler at 4 p.m.; The Sermon at 6 p.m.; and Funkitorium at 8 p.m.
On the acoustic stage on Saturday will be Emme Ryan at 11 a.m.; Dave Cullen at 1:15 p.m.; Maggie Pope at 3:30 p.m.; Mr. Nice Guy at 5:45 p.m.; and Vince Rollins Duo at 8 p.m.
On the main stage on Sunday will be Leo Disanto at 11 a.m.; Wood Flower at 12:30 p.m.; Tuck Ryan Band at 2:30 p.m.; and Street Survivor (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute) at 4:30 p.m.
On the acoustic stage will be Moonshine Spike at 11 a.m.; Michael Kropp at 12:30 p.m.; Amanda Mellinger & Zack DeSantis at 2:45 p.m.; and Justin & Glenn at 5 p.m.
Crafts will be available for sale by A & H Candle Co., A Touch of Warmth, Donnamarie Artsye, Inspiration Beads, Knotted Twist, NFT USA Bags, Ranae Art, Stuff Marketplace, The Soulshine Shop, Watersedge Village School, and Whispering Mountain.
Admission is free.
Annual Berks Latin Fest
Berks Latin Fest will return to FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday, after having a great success last year. Guests can enjoy a day of celebrating Latin culture, including food, music, dancing, and kids entertainment.
The festival is free to attend. It will be open from 2 to 9 p.m.
Entertainment includes the Latin AF Dance Company, directed by Alexis A. Frutos; salsa dancing by the Estilo Dancers from Philadelphia; Victor Soto's 24/7 sound and entertainment, including the video wall; and RM Norteno. Valerie Makowiecki also will be holding a complimentary Zumba class.
Easton holds Clam Jam
Clam Jam will present its free food festival in downtown Easton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The event will feature local vendors, live music, food, games and more.
The chowdah competition will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when attendees can taste chowders and vote for their favorite. They also can cast their vote for the home brew competition from 11 a.m.
Avenue 16, a cover band from New Jersey, will play from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and GruviTune will play classic R&B, funk, soul, and blues from 5 to 7 p.m.
Food vendors will be 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine, Bacon Me Crazy, Bayou Easton, Clam Jam BBQ, Cosmic Kettle Corn, Five Star Montauk, Got Chocolate, Habby Fruit, Kim's Cotton Candy & Sno Cones, Lehigh Valley BBQ. Ocean, Smoked and Sauced, and Tierra de Fuego.
Kid friendly activities will include face painting and a visit from Hawaiian Santa for a summertime Christmas. Other activities include a petting zoo, Red Rover cheerleaders, interactive paint tent with artist Devin Feeley, and a dunk tank with the Phillipsburg High School wrestling team.
Dogs can refuel at the dog hydration station.
Easton VegFest
The Easton Area Chamber of Commerce will present VegFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Riverside Park on Larry Holmes Drive. The event will celebrate ethical eating, eco-consciousness, and healthy living.
More than 25 vendors will be there, including a range of food and drink options, as well as music, kids activities and wellness information.
Guests can enjoy more than 25 vendors featuring vegan food, beer and wine, cruelty-free crafts, giveaways, and more. The day will also be packed with live entertainment, vegan presentations, an animal haven, children's activities, and more to enjoy.
Admission is free.
Artists will be making designs all day during Chalk the Walk.
Alcohol will be available from the Easton Wine Project, Seven Sirens Brewery, and Triple Sun Spirits.
Entertainment will be by Scott Marshall Band from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; Mindfulness with SoleWellnes Studio from 1:15 to 2 p.m. and Chuck Schubert from 2 to 4 p.m.