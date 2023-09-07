Lafayette College's Williams Center for the Arts in Easton will begin its 2023/2024 performing arts season with nationally renowned jazz and dance artists.
Named among Downbeat Magazine's "top 20 jazz drummers," Allison Miller and her jazz band Boom Tic Boom will share their invigorating sound at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Miller engages her deep roots in improvisation as a vehicle to explore all music. With her band, Miller breaks down musical barriers in fearless explorations of folk, funk, Latin, and klezmer music. A musician with enormous spirit and influence, Miller's craftiness as a percussionist is met by her ingenuity as a composer and group conceptualist.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.
Martha Graham Dance Company, the most celebrated modern dance company in America, will appear at Williams Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The dance troupe has influenced generations of artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The dancers are technically assured, individual, and, more than most, attuned to their inner emotions. The program features works by Graham, a re-imagining of 1952's "Canticle for Innocent Comedians," and a new work "Cortege 2023" by the acclaimed team of Baye & Asa, and with music by Aidan Elias.
Works choreographed by Graham include "Immediate Tragedy (1937)" with music by Christopher Rountree and "Diversion of Angels (1948)" with music by Norman Dello Joio. "Canticle for Innocent Comedians" features choreography by Graham, Sonya Tayeh, and others and music by Jason Moran.
Tickets cost $33 for adults and $6 for students.
Williams Center for the Arts is located at 317 Hamilton St., at High Street, in Easton.
Tribute jazz concert
Jazz guitarist Frank DiBussolo will be featured in a tribute concert for jazz master of the guitar Bucky Pizzarelli. The Bucky Pizarelli Tribute Concert will be presented as part of the Jazz Upstairs Series at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The concert will celebrate the long and distinguished career of Pizzarelli, who died in 2020. It will feature the music he loved to play and will be played by a trio of guys he loved to perform with. DiBussolo will be joined by Walt Bibinger on guitar, and both have had a long history with Buck. Also joining the trio will be Martin Pizzarelli, bassist, and Pizzarelli's son. The event promises to be an evening of great music, stories and spirit of one of the greatest guitarists of our time.
A master of the subtle art of rhythm guitar as well as a gifted soloist, Pizzarelli was sought after for recording sessions in the 1950s and '60s and can be heard on hundreds of records in various genres. He also toured with Benny Goodman and was a longtime member of the "Tonight Show" orchestra. Pizzarelli performed as the leader of small groups, and as a sideman with leading jazz musicians like the saxophonists Zoot Sims and Bud Freeman and the violinists Stéphane Grappelli and Joe Venuti. He was among the few guitarists of his day to play an instrument with seven strings rather than the customary six.
Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Jazz Upstairs takes place in the Rodale Community Room on the third floor of Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown. General admission seats are at cabaret style tables. There will be a cash bar, and concession items will be available for purchase.
Organ and choral concert
The 38th annual Fall Festival of the Arts and Trinity Lutheran Church will present "Rejoice! Organ and Voice" at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church, which is located at 527 Washington St., Reading.
In the tradition of Fall Festival of the Arts, this year's concerts features a Fall Festival Chorus made up of singers, conductors and organists from around Berks County and beyond.
Derrick L. Thompson, David McConnell, James Wilson, Karen Eddinger and David Himes conduct the Fall Festival Chorus in a collection of pieces for organ and chorus. The pieces are at times big and bombastic, mysterious and brooding, fast and rhythmic and calm and soothing. There are several British composers featured including Benjamin Britten, Herbert Howells and William Mathias; and also pieces by Cesar Franck, John Ness Beck and David Himes.
Karen Eddinger and James Wilson will be featured on Trinity's organ, along with two new, young organists Ethan Draper and Jacqueline Wilson.
Tickets cost $20 adults and $10 students.
Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra
Bill Warfield and his jazz-funk band Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Lehigh University's Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
After arriving in New York City from his native Baltimore in 1979, Warfield soon became an in-demand trumpeter and arranger. For his band, he recruited younger members to keep his sound fresh and current. Warfield is an advocate for the power of horns, and that is a constant in Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra. It will perform an array of Warfield's favorite tunes, standards, funk n' soul and pop hits.
Tickets cost $18.
'Clue' at Pines
Pines Dinner Theatre, 448 N. 17th St., Allentown, is bringing back its popular production of "Clue: The Musical."
Last presented in 2019, the musical, based on the Hasbro board game "Clue," playfully recreates the iconic characters from the game - Professor Plum, played by Maxwell Gorman; Miss Scarlet, played by Eileen Deisemann; Colonel Mustard, played by Zach Petrovich; Mrs. Peacock, played by Amber Blatt; Mrs. White, played by Syd Stauffer and Mr. Green, played by Parker Ryan.
The interactive show invites the audience help solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, played by Kent Benwell. Everyone is given a form on which to keep track of clues, which are given by the murder victim himself throughout the show.
Three audience members are brought up on stage to pick a card each from three decks of cards naming six suspects, six possible murder scenes, and six potential weapons, with a mind-boggling 216 possible outcomes. Every night, the ending changes according to the cards drawn. The cards, unseen by the audience, are placed in an oversized envelope displayed on stage for the duration of the musical and opened to reveal the cards near the end.
"Clue: The Musical" was written by Peter DePietro with lyrics by Tom Chiodo and music by Wayne Barker, Galen Blum and Vinnie Martucci. It is directed by Oliver Blatt, the theater's artistic director.
Tickets cost $32 and include a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are available for purchase ala carte. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
The schedule is 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday; 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Friday, Saturday, Sept. 8 to Oct. 22.
New play at Ice House
A new play by Touchstone Theatre/Moravian University student Larry Mason will premier Friday at the Ice House, 56 River St., Bethlehem.
"The Waiting Room" is a play that explores chronic illness and disability, its impact on our relationships, and how we view ourselves. This show is designed to examine the anxiety that fills the air in a waiting room and how the world can feel like it turns upside down upon entering the doctor's office.
Mason is a student in the master of fine arts degree program in performance creation, offered jointly by Moravian University and Touchstone. The graduate degree, first offered in 2018, is one of the programs offered by Moravian Graduate and Continuing Studies, and is intended to educate and prepare artists who want to create their own performances.
"The Waiting Room" has been created with accessibility in mind, and incorporates audio description and relaxed performance in the script. The parking lot and building are also fully accessible. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
New show at Studio B
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A East Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, will open "What Inspires YOU?" on Friday. An awards ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and featured on Facebook Live. A virtual tour will be available following the opening.
Susan Biebuyck, the gallery's director, encouraged artists to consider the many sources of inspiration: music, nature, culture, color, patterns, smells, temperature, art supplies, trends, Instagram, literature, history, cars, for example.
Responses are meant to reflect a broad, open discussion about how inspiration influences creativity. The gallery invites all artists in all media. Works in oil, pencil, and watercolor to clay, glass, and fiber, will be represented. The exhibit will showcase dozens of local artists and offer an array of styles.
Juror for the exhibit is fine artist Will Dexter, co-founder of Taylor Backes Glass Studio with his wife Karla Trinkley. Both continue to develop individual styles, collaborate with other glass artists, and produce distinctive and innovative work.
The exhibit will continue through Nov. 5.
In addition to art exhibits, workshops, and classes, Studio B also hosts activities and informal gatherings on assorted topics for small groups or meetings, gallery talks, and "Getting to Know You" opportunities.