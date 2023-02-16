The winter theater season is in full swing, and there are a wide variety of productions from classics to musical comedy, opening this coming week across the region.
In Reading, Genesius Theatre is performing the funny and upbeat romantic musical comedy "The Other Josh Cohen" through Feb. 19. The off-Broadway hit features a book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen.
Enter the quirky world of Josh Cohen's New York City apartment as it is being burgled. Thus begins the hilarious rock-and-roll romantic comedy about good-guy Josh, caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck. Two actors play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character one year apart in a 90-minute comedy that will leave you feeling better about the world.
Josh Cohen just can't get a break (or a girlfriend). He's slightly overweight, broke, and underemployed. To top it off, everything is stolen from his apartment. What do you do when you're broke and alone on Valentine's Day with nothing but a Neil Diamond CD and a vintage Darth Vader phone to keep you company? Josh decides to blast his prehistoric Walkman and let Neil's cool vibes pull him into a fantasy world, of course! When all seems lost a mysterious letter arrives that could, perhaps, maybe, change his life forever.
"The Other Josh Cohen" is directed by LJ Fecho, and music directed by Melissa Crotty. The show is choreographed by Rosanna Brosnan, with set design by Fecho and Randall Hauk, lighting design by Thomas Hudson, sound design by Albert Garcia, costume design by Cathy Miller, scenic art by Marjory Ewald and Andrea Keck and hair design by Diane Keck.
The production stars James Haggerty as Josh Cohen and Kevin Adams as narrator Josh. The ensemble cast plays more than 60 different characters and includes Sarah Althen, Griffin Anderson, Collin T. Bollinger, Rachel Himes-Dewalt, Jonathan Erkert, Daniel Graf, Gabrielle Lewis. Jalil Little, Becka Malanios, Jennifer Parker Scott and Dara Tatarowicz.
The production uses haze, fog and strobe light effects. The show is PG-rated for some adult language,
The show runs 90 minutes without intermission.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost between $17.50 and $33.
For information, call 610-371-8151 or go to Genesius' website.
Original play at Touchstone
A new original play that explores the dynamics of childhood friendships will be performed through Feb. 26 at Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem.
"Games We Play" is an intimate, time-traveling exploration of the friendships we form as children and how we remember it when we are adults.
The two-person show was written and is performed by Touchstone ensemble members Emma Ackerman and Chris Egging.
Egging grew up in rural Nebraska and Ackerman in suburban Pennsylvania, however, they said their shared reference points from growing up in the 1990s and 2000s resonated strongly between them.
"This show asks us to remember our inner kid," said Ackerman. "There's sword fighting, mix tapes, make-believe. But it's really about nostalgia, memory, and the imperfection thereof. We all remember the past differently, and the way we remember things shapes our reality, whether it's true or not."
The creators said, although the play follows the coming-of-age story of just two people from a specific generation, its themes of friendship, nostalgia, and growing up have universal appeal.
"This show is for everyone," Egging said. "I can't wait to see what resonates with different audience members of all ages."
The production follows the actor's two characters from carefree childhood to the responsibility-laden adulthood in nonlinear fashion as they retell and relive their shared memories from various points in their lives, as they try – and sometimes fail – to stay connected.
The play includes original music written by Egging and Ackerman, and production support from stage manager Alexis Leon and choreographer Ashley Tait Weller.
This will be Ackerman's final main-stage production after a 15-year tenure at Touchstone, as she will be moving away from the Lehigh Valley later this year.
"Games We Play" is Chris Egging's main-stage premiere, as he moves from a behind-the-scenes designer to an onstage performer.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 23-25, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26.
Tickets cost $25, with $15 tickets for students/seniors and the option to pay-what-you-will at the door on Thursdays.
For information, go to Touchstone's website or call 610-867-1689.
'Hairspray' in Easton
The touring production of "Hairspray," Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy will be staged at the State Theater in Easton at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
The cast is led by Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race"), as Edna Turnblad; Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad; and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle, and the show features the score of hit songs, including "Welcome to the 60s," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat."
This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
Tickets cost between $55 and $75.
The State Theater is located at 453 Northampton St., Easton.
For information, call 610-252-3132 or go to the theater's website.
Domino Players present 'Orlando'
Albright College's The Domino Players will present "Orlando," written by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from Virginia Woolf and directed by Andrea Hart, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Albright's Center for the Arts Theatre in Reading.
The play tells the tale of Orlando, a dashing Elizabethan nobleman who lived for 500 years. Halfway through his adventurous life, Orlando awakens from a seven-day slumber to find he has become, of all things, a woman. He, now she, learns to survive the 19th and 20th centuries by grappling with what it means to live fully in the present moment, in our own skin, in our own gender, and in our own time.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $3 for students.
For information, call 610-921-7547 or go to Albright's website.
'Earnest' at DeSales
Act 1 DeSales University Theatre will present the classic comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest" from Feb. 22 through March 5 on the main stage of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts in Center Valley, Lehigh County.
Oscar Wilde's 1895 comedy sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilarious situations.
Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play's major themes are the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage and the resulting satire of Victorian ways.
Taking place in the 1890s, Jack, a carefree bachelor, poses as a man named "Ernest" so he can escape from the country to the city for romantic escapades. Meanwhile, fellow bachelor Algernon also takes on the identity of "Ernest" to woo young Cecily. Silliness ensues with whimsical ingenues, jealous fiancés, indomitable dowagers, and the most famous handbag in theater history.
"The play presents as a traditional comedy with remarkable slapstick, farce, and wit," said director Steven Dennis, who also is associate professor of theater at DeSales. "It's an artful serving of outrageous satire known for its comedic exaggeration of human foolishness."
Will Neuert, assistant professor and head of design at DeSales, is the scenic designer for the production bringing a London flat and a Woolton county manor to life.
Philadelphia clothier Leigh Paradise is the costume designer. Eric T. Haugen serves as lighting designer, and David M. Greenberg is the sound designer.
There will be talk backs with the cast after the performances at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 27.
The March 4 performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing and audio descriptions for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Tickets are half price for patrons using these special services. Call 610-282-3654, ext. 1, for more information.
The production is recommended for ages 10 and up.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 22-25, March 2-4; at 2 p.m. Feb. 26, March 5, and at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 27. A 24-hour stream of the play will be offered on Saturday, March 4. Tickets for the stream cost $15.
Tickets cost $23 for adults and $21 for students and seniors Tuesday through Thursday and $27 for adults and $25 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday.
Youth choir festival
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will welcome talented high school choral groups to this year's Greg Funfgeld Family Concert when it hosts the Youth Choirs Festival at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, Bethlehem.
Performing selected pieces on their own, and joining The Bach Choir and members of the Bach Festival Orchestra for others, the young voices are raised in song and promise to offer an afternoon that will delight the audience and leave them feeling inspired and uplifted.
The choirs performing include The Bel Canto Youth Chorus of The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, directed by Joy Hirokawa; Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Touring Choir, directed by David Macbeth; Nazareth High School Chorale directed by Kelly Rocchi; and J.R. Masterman High School Choir. directed by David Shapiro,
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $9 for students.
For information, call 610-866-4382 ext.115 or ext.110 or go to The Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.
Jazz super group Artemis in Easton
A bona fide "Who's Who" of jazz, Artemis is the all-women supergroup led by pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, with trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, alto saxophonist and flutist Alexa Tarantino, tenor sax player Nicole Glover, bassist Noriko Ueda, and drummer Allison Miller. The group will play at 8 p.m. pm Saturday at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
The jazz supergroup, named for the Greek goddess of the hunt, is a multinational, multigenerational band that was founded in 2017 under the banner of International Women's Day.
Pianist Rosnes, Jensen, Tarantino, Glover, Ueda, and Miller are soloists, composers, and bandleaders each in their own right. The group fills halls from Monterey to Europe's most prestigious jazz festivals. In concerts featuring original work written and arranged by its members, the group's repertoire reflects their individual sound, resounding with power, passion, and high-wire intensity.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to the Williams Center's website.