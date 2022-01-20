Women are at the forefront this weekend as Allentown Symphony Orchestra honors “Women Rock” and Reading Symphony Orchestra highlights pianist Orli Shaham in a performance of Mozarts’ piano concertos.
Allentown Symphony Orchestra will commemorate the legendary talents of Carole King, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, and Janis Joplin, with “Women Rock” as part of its Pops series 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. 6th St., Allentown.
Broadway singer Shayna Steele (“Rent,” “ Hairspray”) headlines "Women Rock" and is joined by guest singers Cassidy Catanzaro and Katrina Dideriksen, who will celebrate the women who rock in this symphonic tribute to the singers who changed pop, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll.
Vocalist for the Grammy-nominated group, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Steele has appeared with some of the biggest names like Bette Midler, John Legend, Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, and Rihanna.
Ronald Demkee will conduct.
Tickets are $25 to $72.
Allentown Symphony requires proof of vaccination to attend and masks are required in symphony hall.
For tickets, call 610-432-6715 or go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/
Reading Symphony Orchestra presents “Shazam Plays Mozart” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. 6th St., Reading.
Pianist Orli Shaham is an American pianist, who was born in Jerusalem. She was awarded the Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1995 and the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1997. Her appearances with orchestras include the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Detroit and Atlanta Symphonies, Orchestre National de Lyon, National Symphony Orchestra of Taiwan, Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Florida Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic, Orchestra of La Scala (Milan), Orchestra della Toscana (Florence), and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.
In Reading, she performs Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 20, in D minor.” That is followed by Stacy Garrop’s “Inner Demons” and the evening concludes with Haydn’s “Symphony No. 104 “London.”.
The orchestra will be conducted by Andrew Constantine.
For information, go to readingsymphony.org/ or call 610-373-7557.
Touchstone to revisit theater by mail
Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Touchstone Theatre debuted the first production in it “Letters from Far” series. The innovative series was the ultimate in social distancing and unfolded its futuristic plot through tantalizing clues contained in packages sent in the mail over several weeks.
This year, Touchstone is presenting a new entry in the mail-based series that goes back in time to the 1900s.
The Bethlehem theater will soon be sending out episodes of the train mystery “Shadows in Steam,” which will be delivered to audience members’ mailboxes from February 15 to March 21.
Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Ensemble Member and director of the “Letters from Far” project and other Touchstone members created the first iteration of “Letters from Far,” which audiences could experience in their own homes. The story followed the fictional Rosensweig Expedition sent in 2032 to explore a mysterious rift found in the American midwest that is a portal to another world.
When the expedition does not return, all that remains of them are the packages they sent home, including letters, drawings and artifacts from the other side. Audiences were invited to read the final account of the party, in their own words, and piece together the last days of their journey.
Ackerman is back again writing and directing “Shadows in Steam,” which is set in 1906 when a steam locomotive pulls into the station with three passengers dead, a foul smoke puffing from the engine, and no explanation for the rash of nightmares among the crew. Witness accounts of what happened aboard the train vary, with reports of mysterious meetings, strange noises, and seemingly supernatural phenomena.Audiences participate as friends of the investigating police officer in charge of the case, and will receive an introductory letter, written statements from the survivors, and physical evidence from the investigation. The production includes six small packages, arriving in mailboxes weekly in February and March, allowing ticket-holders to follow the story at their own pace as they dig into a pseudo-historical mystery.
The deadline to register for “Shadows in Steam: A Letters from Far Story” is Feb. 1. Tickets are $45 per household and can be mailed to any address in the United States. Tickets are limited.
For information, call 610-867-1689, or go to www.touchstone.org.
Restaurant week in Bethlehem
The Downtown Bethlehem Association presents Historic Downtown Bethlehem's Winter Restaurant Week Jan. 23 to 29.
Participating restaurants will offer fixed menus for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and curbside pick up.
It is recommended that diners make reservations in advance. Public parking is available in two garages: Walnut Street, 33 W. Walnut St. or North Street, 75 W. North St.
Participating restaurants are Apollo Grill , Billy's Downtown Diner, Edge Restaurant, Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works, Hotel Bethlehem, Mama Nina's, McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar,
Tapas on Main, Tavern at the Sun Inn, The Flying Egg, The Melting Pot, Twisted Olive and Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar.
Don't forget to "post your plate" when dining downtown during Winter Restaurant Week. Take a picture of your plate, tag the restaurant, and upload it to social media using the hashtag #postyourplate for a chance to win a gift card to every restaurant participating in Winter Restaurant Week.
For information, go to lehighvalleychamber.org.
Easton restaurant week continues
During Easton Resturant Week enjoy price-fixed breakfast, lunch and dinner at Easton area restaurants through Jan. 22.
Discover Easton's diverse dining scene at participating restaurants including 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria, River Grille, Maxim’s 22, Porters’ Pub, Marblehead Chowder House, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, The Iron Mule, Antonio’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Billy’s Downtown Diner, The Trolley Stop, Pearly Baker’s, The Bayou and Ocean,
Post your dining experience on Facebook to win a $25 gift card.
For information, go to eastonrestaurantweek.com/.
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week
Lower Saucon Restaurant Week also continues through Jan. 22 with specials and unique menu items.
Participating restaurants include Art Café, Beer Mussels Bar & Grille, Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery, Braveheart Highland Pub, Chefmeals, DiMaio's Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Drip - The Flavor Lab, Lehigh Valley BBQ, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Lost Tavern Brewing, Nick's BBQ, Rocco's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, Roma Pizza, The Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, The Springtown Inn, The Vibe Nutrition, Vassi's Drive-In, Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille and Yianni's Taverna.
For information, go to www.lehighvalleychamber.org/hellertown-lowersauconwinterrw.html.
Jazz at Bucks County Playhouse
The Bucks County Playhouse is offering a one-two hit of jazz this weekend.
At 8 p.m., Jan 21, enjoy the Rivertown Vintage Jazz Band. Founded in Stockton, NJ in 2018, they play vintage jazz including music of the 1920s and 1930s.
Tickets are $45.
At 8 p.m. Jan. 22, hear the Eric Mintel Quartet, a group of highly skilled musicians breathing new life into jazz classics which has been thrilling audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for over 25 years.
The Eric Mintel Quartet has played two performances at the White House by invitation of Presidents Bill Clinton (1998) and Barack Obama (2011), several concerts at the Kennedy Center, and a special or concert at the United Nations. Featuring pianist and composer Eric Mintel, Nelson Hill sax/flute, Jack Hegyi bass and Dave Mohn drums, the quartet is best known for their tribute to Dave Brubeck and performance of many Eric Mintel originals. The quartet also has become a staple of the holidays with their highly successful “Charlie Brown Jazz.”
Tickets are $45.
Bucks County Playhouse is at 70 S. Main St., New Hope.
Proof of vaccinations are required to attend. Masks must be worn in the playhouse.
For information, call 215-862-2121 or go to bcptheater.org/.