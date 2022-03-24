Experience world music and dance when area colleges host performers and programs from across the globe.
Lafayette College in Easton presents “Waves Across Time: Traditional Music and Dance of Okinawa” at 8 p.m. March 25 at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
Kutztown University Presents will host “Tablao Flamenco,” featuring the distinctive music and dance from Southern Spain, at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at Kutztown University's Schaeffer Auditorium, 15200 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown.
Observing the 50th anniversary of the return of Okinawa to Japan following the United States’ post–World War II occupation, a delightfully colorful and lively performance curated by National Theatre Okinawa Artistic Director Michihiko Kakazu and produced by Japan Society comes to the Williams Center.
“Waves Across Time: Traditional Music and Dance of Okinawa” features an ensemble of the archipelago’s most accomplished dancers, musicians, and theater artists who illuminate the deep, rich cultural history of Okinawa. The program is highlighted by the elegant court dance and Noh-inspired, stylized musical-theater (kumiodori) of the Ryukyu Kingdom (15th–19th centuries), and the popular, energetic folk dances (zo-odori) that originated in the 19th century. The performance is burnished by both distinctly bright bingata costumes and simple, abaca cloth kimonos; and the cheerful rhythms of music and iconic use of pentatonic scales performed on sanshin, koto, fue, kokyu, and taiko accompany the stunning array of works.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $6 for students.
Proof of COVID19 vaccination and masks are required.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu.
Kutztown University Presents Tablao Flamenco
Tablao Flamenco will perform as part of Kutztown University Presents Performing Artists series.
Tablao Flamenco presents a fresh approach to a fiery evening of authentic music and dance from southern Spain. This unique art form derives from the product of a centuries-long intermingling cultures, and the company consists of musicians and dancers from Spain, France, New York City and California.
Flamenco is an art form based on the various folkloric music traditions of southern Spain, developed within the gitano subculture of the region of Andalusia.
Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for seniors and students.
For information, call 610-683-4092 or go to www.kutztown.edu/about-ku/administrative-offices/ku-presents.html.
Berks Jazz Fest Preview Concert
Get a sneak peak of the Berks Jazz Fest with a Berks Jazz Fest Preview Concert at 7 p.m. March 25 at Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn.
The preview of the Jazz Fest which runs April 1-10, will include “Jazz on the Avenue: A Night of Brazilian Jazz.” The program is “Minas present Beatles in Bosa Nova,” which features Orlando Haddad and Patricia King, with special guests Andrew Neu, John Swana, Jim Stager and Tom Cohen.
Minas blends music from the north and south Brazil creating original music that is evocative and imaginative. The program includes Brazilian guitar and jazz piano along with male and female vocals in English and Portuguese that creates uplifting, subtle, and complex beauty that is transportive.
Tickets are $25.
For information, go to www.yocuminstitute.org or call 610)-376-1576.
Cedar Crest presents "Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf"
The Performing Arts Department at Cedar Crest College continues its 21-22 season with the play, “Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf” March 24-27 in Samuels Theatre, on Cedar Crest's Hamilton Street Allentown campus.
Bill Mutimer directs the cast of six actors, including Cedar Crest students and community members.
Described as "a sharp-witted parody of a celebrated American drama, ‘Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf,’ is, in turns, loving homage and fierce feminist take-down. Kate Scelsa’s incisive and hilarious reinvention of Edward Albee’s classic ‘Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ slyly subverts the power dynamics of the original play’s not-so-happy couple. In the end, no one will be left unscathed by the ferocity of Martha’s revenge on an unsuspecting patriarchy."
It was originally staged at the 2018 Dublin Theatre Festival by Elevator Repair Service.
This show is recommended for mature audiences only.
Performance are 7 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26; and 2 p.m. March 27.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+) and $5 for students.
For information, go to cedarcrest.edu/stage or call 610-740-3780.
National Theatre Live Downtown ‘s “Cyrano de Bergerac”
The classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac come to National Theatre Live Downtown in Easton at 7 p.m. March 27 at Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. 3rd St.
National Theatre Live captures The best of British theater before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas around the world.
Nineteenth-century poet and playwright Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac asks questions of authorship, identity, societal beauty standards, and, of course, love—subjects very much at the forefront of civilization today. In this timely iteration adapted by playwright Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd, James McAvoy plays the titular character, true to Cyrano’s story of heartache and poetic longing, yet nearing artistic styles of rap and slam poetry. Filmed live from The Playhouse Theatre in London, this Olivier Award–winning production has been hailed as “ravishing” and “fiercely romantic” by The New York Times.
There is a pre-performance talk at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Michael O’Neill.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu. Walk-up sales begin at Buck Hall at 6 p.m. on the night of the screening, subject to availability.
Bach Choir to hold spring concert
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present its first spring concert since 2019, when the chorale group performs at 4 p.m. March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, 2344 Center St., Bethlehem.
The choir conducted by Greg Fungfeld will present Duruflé’s Requiem, his longest and most substantial work, composed at the end of World War II. Coupled with this piece is the Choir’s much anticipated performance of Handel’s Messiah, Part 2.
The long-delayed continuation of the choirs' exploration of Messiah continues with Part II of this baroque masterpiece. After the choir’s performances of the Christmas portion (part one) in 2019, they are continuing with the Easter portion (part two). Handel’s theological depth and compositional artistry abound in this moving sequence of choruses and arias, which take a journey through the suffering and despair of Christ’s suffering, crucifixion, and death, to the rhapsodic joy of his resurrection. We imagine the Hallelujah chorus will have particular zeal and meaning when we erupt into it at this special concert.
This concert also offers the Requiem Op. 9 of the French composer, Maurice Duruflé. Duruflé’s compositional output was frustratingly small, but each published work is an absolute masterpiece of its kind. Suffused throughout with the melodies of Gregorian chant, undergirded by the impressionist harmonies of Debussy, Dukas, and Ravel, this devout work balances a tremendous, mystic sense of peace with moments of extraordinary power, including one of the greatest climaxes in all of 20th century music.
Soloists are Ellen McAteer, Meg Bragle, Daniel Taylor, Isaiah Bell and Danile Lichti.
Tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for students.
For information, call 610-867-5865 or go to bach.org.
DeSales University to host Film Festival
The DeSales University Film Festival (DUFF) returns to the Center Valley campus at 8 p.m. March 26.
For the first time in almost three years, the DeSales University Film Festival is back in the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts. The festival is curated by Michael Wagner and will be presented both in person and streamed.
The panel of judges who will adjudicate the students’ films includes award-winning actress Anupama Kumar, who was featured in popular Indian films such as “My Son is Gay” and “Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, “ where she received the Vijay Award for Best Supporting Actress, and director John Knipp, who’s short film “Deep Creak” has premiered in 12 film festivals throughout the country, including the Hollyshorts Film Festival in LA and the New York Film Festival.
These adjudicators will be screening and critiquing the student’s work and will give out the DUFFY awards in several different categories, including the coveted DUFFY for the Best Overall Film. Recommended for Ages 14+
Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and students and $12 to stream.
For information, call 610-282-3192 or go to www.desales.edu.
Choral Music by Women Composers at Lehigh University
The Lehigh University Choir, Glee Club and Dolce present “Soaring Together in Harmony” – a program of choral music by women composer at 8 p.m. March 25 and 26 in Zoellner Arts Center,
420 E. Packer Ave., Bethlehem.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the admission of women to Lehigh, this concert features choral music written by women composers from around the world, including Caroline Shaw, Chen Yi, Lili Boulanger, Amy Beach, Ysaye Barnwall and more. Sun Min Lee and John Wilson, will conduct the groups.
Tickets are $15.
For information, call 610-758-2787 ext. 0 or go to zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu.