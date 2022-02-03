Two internationally recognized groups will perform as part of Williams Center for the Arts performance series this week, both making their Williams Center debut.
A Grammy-award-winning choir and Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet will take the stage for two different concerts at the center at at Lafayette College in Easton.
The Crossing has been name “America’s most astonishing choir” and the award-winning vocal ensemble is at the vanguard of new choral music.
A professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally, The Crossing is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir, and listening to music for choir.
Many of its nearly 125 commissioned premieres address social, environmental, and political issues. The Crossing has issued 25 releases, and won two Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance in 2018 and 2019. The group has been nominated for another Grammy for the 6th consecutive year for their new recording “Rising w/ The Crossing.”
In their concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 5, The Crossing will perform Nico Muhly’s “Gentle Sleep,” “I cannot attain unto it,” and “Rough Notes.”
Also on the program is Nicholas Cline’s “she took his hands,” Caroline Shaw’s “Her Beacon-hand Beckons,” Shara Nova’s “Resolve,” “Woods “ and “Shift,” and David Lang’s “the sense of senses.”
Dublin Guitar Quartet, originally scheduled to perform on this program, will not appear.
There will be a pre-concert discussion at 7 p.m. The Crossing’s conductor will talk about the founding of The Crossing and provide insight on the evening’s program.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $6 for students.
Philadelphia-based and internationally renowned, BalletX will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Williams Center.
BalletX has commissioned more than 100 world premiere ballets from nearly 60 choreographers from around the world in 16 years, a record few companies can match. Founded by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is a magnet for classically trained dancers with an appetite for daring, inventive choreography and has become a launch pad for a diverse body of international choreographers.
Its Williams Center debut shows just how versatile BalletX can be, and features Amy Seiwert’s “It’s Not a Cry (2011),” set to Jeff Buckley’s haunting cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Caili Quan’s flirty “Fancy Me (2018),” set to 1970s soul, “Increasing (2014) “ by Matthew Neenan to the music of Franz Schumann, and “Steep Drop, Euphoric (2019)” by Nicolo Fonte, set to music by Ezio Bosso and Ólafur Arnalds.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $6 for students.
Williams Center for the Arts is at 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
For information, go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu or call 610-330-5009.
Bach at Noon times two
Bach Choir of Bethlehem’s Wintertide Bach at Noon series continues in February with two dates on Feb. 8 and 15, both featuring guest conductors.
Bach at Noon is usually held at 12 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem. This month the choir will add an additional date on the third Tuesday.
The concert includes some favorite soloists, performing with members of The Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra.
The program will include Bach’s “Concerto in A Major for Oboe d’amore, BWV 1055,” featuring Mary Watt on oboe d’amore.
Also on the program is Bach’s Cantata 180 – “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele” featuring Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Lawrence Jones, tenor and Christophéren Nomura, baritone.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. No tickets are required but donations are gratefully accepted.
If necessary, the choir will limit capacity in the church, and indicate social distancing guidelines within and between the pews.
All audience members are required to show proof of vaccination, and wear a face mask while attending the concert.
For information, go to Bach.org.
Argentina singer/songwriter at Santander
Originally scheduled for April 10, 2020 but canceled because of the pandemic, Argentine-Venezuelan singer and songwriter Ricardo Montaner will finally perform at Santander Arena in Reading at 8 p.m. Feb. 5.
Since starting his career in the late 1970s, he has released more than 24 albums, and many successful singles. One of Latin pop's more seasoned artists, Montaner specializes primarily in romantic ballads, though he has pursued other styles of music over the years. The singer benefited greatly from his association with telenovelas, several of which featured his songs as themes and has also recorded orchestral albums,
Tickets start at $39.20.
For information, go to www.santander-arena.com/.
First Friday February
Love and live music is in the air on Bethlehem’s South Side when First Friday on February 4 brings an evening of live music, new art exhibitions, and delicious food.
Stop by the Banana Factory and enjoy the opening of a new exhibition from artist Jane Dell.
Rock out with the music of Eighteenth Hour at F&A Grog House, 117 E. 3rd St. or the country rock sounds of Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Godfrey Daniels, 7 W. 4th St. There will be dining and a line up of music at six different locations to enjoy an early Valentine’s Day.
Musical performers include Honey & Nutz at Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor & Grille , 312 E. 3rd St. From 6-8 p.m.; Swamp Guard at Mister Lee’s Noodles, 512 E. 3rd St. From 6-8 p.m.; Fictional Name with special guest Cloud Dweller at the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and The Wonton Soups at Five Maidens Cider Company, 327 Polk St. From 7-10 p.m.
Eighteenth Hour performs from 8-11 p.m. and Ward Hayden and the Outliers take the stage at 8 p.m.
Jane Dell’s “Looking Within” exhibit will be in the Banana Factory’s Banko Gallery. There will be an artist talk with Dell at 7 p.m.
Other exhibits are “Compendium: Ex Libris” in the Crayola Gallery and “Community Art! Magnetic Poetry Project” in Studio 104.
There will be open artist studios on the 2nd and 3rd floors with glass fusing demos taking place in the Mosaics/Fusing Classroom on the 3rd floor, as well as a demo in the glass studio.
For information go to southsideartsdistrict.com/event/first-friday-february-2022-love-is-in-the-air/.
“Frozen Earth” in Easton
Easton’s Nurture Nature Center will host a free show about the winter on its Science on a Sphere.
“Frozen Earth- The Cold's Far-Reaching Influence” will be presented at 1 p.m. Feb 5 on the center's 6-foot suspended animated globe.
Find out how influential the Earth's poles and snow and ice covered areas are, and their effects on the atmosphere, climate, weather, and even the balance of life on Earth. Learn how these regions are changing and what that means for our future.
The Science on a Sphere program is the centerpiece of Nurture Nature Center. It is one of a hundred in the world. The sphere displays high-resolution video about scientific topics and has been described as a reverse planetarium that creates a 360-degree image of natural phenomena like earthquakes, solar flares and the Gulf Stream. Every Saturday, the community can see a demonstration on the globe.
The science education center opened in 2011 to examine the environmental reasons behind flooding after Easton suffered its third major flood in a 22-month period.
The center is on the second and third floors of 518 Northampton St.
For information go to www.nurturenaturecenter.org.
Buddy Holly romance at Bucks County Playhouse
Bucks County Playhouse present “That’ll Be The Day: A Rock ‘n Roll Romance” February 4-6 at the New Hope theater.
“That’ll Be The Day” tells the musical true story of performers Andy Christopher and Esther Stilwell, who met and fell in love while performing in the musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”
The show features songs by Buddy Holly, Adele, Hank Williams, The Beatles, Elvis, and others.
Christopher has played Buddy Holly in numerous productions of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” including in Bucks County Playhouse’s 2019 production. He played Buddy in the 2013 National Tour of the show and has portrayed the role at Maine State Music Theatre, Fulton Playhouse, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Lubbock Music Inc., and Ogunquit Playhouse.
At Lancaster’s Fulton Playhouse in 2014, Christopher met Stilwell, who was performing in the show as Buddy Holly’s wife, Maria Elena Holly.
The couple fell in love and now are married and live in New York.
In the show, they as they share songs and tales from their musical theater careers as well as their time falling in love while performing together in “Buddy.”
Proof of vaccination and masks are required at the theater at 70 S. Main St., New Hope.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb 5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6.
Tickets are $45.
For information, call 215-862-2121, or go to bcptheater.org/.