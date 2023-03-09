Kids and teens can experiment with new art forms and watch performances by their peers during Young at Art at Penn State Lehigh Valley's campus at 2809 Saucon Valley Rd. in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Children of all ages can try out instruments, participate in interactive arts activities, and experience performances by their peers in every artistic discipline. Parents and caregivers can meet creative education providers and gather information about classes, lessons, and summer camps.
Young visitors can make a picture, learn a dance move, create with metal, try an instrument, watch a performance, and more.
Exhibitors will be the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association, Arts Academy Charter Middle School, Arts Academy Elementary Charter School, ArtsQuest, The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, The Baum School of Art, Community Music School, Creating Together Arts Camp, Creative Learning Lab, Da Vinci Science Center, DeSales University Division of Performing Arts, Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, Lehigh Valley Martial Arts, Mikayla's Voice, Moravian University Music Institute, Muhlenberg Community Dance Program, National Museum of Industrial History, Pennsylvania Youth Theater, Puertorrican Culture Preservation, and Repertory Dance Theater.
Admission is free.
French masterpiece at ASO
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra will present a weekend of French music with Maurice Ravel's "Daphnis and Chloe" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.
Ravel's sensuous "Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2" is "one of the most beautiful products of all French music," according to Stravinsky.
Diane Wittry will also conduct the orchestra on two brief masterworks by the tragically short-lived Lili Boulanger, the sister of the famed pedagogue Nadia Boulanger, who taught some of the most significant classical artists of the 20th century. The program will also include the world premiere of "Miserere for Chorus and String Orchestra," a new work by composer-in-residence Chris Rogerson, and featuring the Allentown Symphony Chorus. The chorus, directed by David Fitzpatrick, also will perform on "Daphnis et Chloé."
Guests can meet the artist at noon on Friday at Miller Symphony Hall. Wittry will lead a talk about the music for the weekend's concerts with Rogerson.
Tickets cost $25 to $72.
For information, call 610-432-6715, or go to the symphony hall's website.
'Lohengrin' topic of talk
Berks Opera's "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" will return on March 15 for a multimedia presentation with featured artists Maria Damore, soprano, and Geert Ruelens, piano.
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Highlands, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing. It will be led by David Richie, Berks Opera's education and outreach director. The "Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan" series is run in conjunction with the Metropolitan Opera in HD Series, which can be seen at Fox Theatres.
The featured opera is Wagner's "Lohengrin," which will be broadcast at Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing as a part of the Metropolitan Opera in HD Series at 2 p.m. on March 18.
The presentation is "When Does the Next Swan Leave?"
Damore is a vocalist and voice teacher known for her versatility in singing jazz, musical theater, pop/rock, opera, and Greek folk music. The 2022 recipient of the Frank Scott award for contributions to Berks County's jazz heritage, Damore has been an educator for Olivet Boys & Girls Club and a clinician for GetJazzED Berks-Vocal Day.
Ruelens graduated from Temple University with a master's degree in piano performance and pedagogy. At Temple, he was a student of Charles Abramovic. He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in music from Kutztown University, where he was under the tutelage of Maria Asteriadou. A native of Belgium, Ruelens studied at the Royal Academy for Music in Berchem, Flanders. At the age of seven, he began organ lessons with Marc Van Driessen. Before coming to the United States, Geert studied at the Royal Conservatory for Music in Antwerp. Geert is the organist and choir director for both Nativity Lutheran and St. Paul's Lutheran churches in Reading.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and people under 30. Cash or check will be accepted at the door. For information, call 484-752-2462, or go to Berks Opera's website.
Canadian Brass in Bethlehem
Canadian Brass has performed in virtually every major concert hall in the world. Now, the renowned brass quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Packer Memorial Church in Bethlehem.
Known for genre-bending versatility and joyous performances, the award-winning group is almost single-handedly responsible for elevating the art of the brass quintet to what it is today: entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity, and fun, but never at the expense of the music.
Friends Chuck Daellenbach and Gene Watts first came together in 1970 to form a brass quintet, a chamber music setting not entirely new, but never before having garnered the success and storied career Canadian Brass would achieve over the next 40 years. Initially, Watts took on the role of developing new repertoire, while Daellenbach was the moving force in marketing, publishing and managing the business. Three empty chairs were quickly filled, and together, the group's imagination and consummate musicianship elevated the art of the brass quintet to what it is today. Here was not only an opportunity to explore the possibilities of an all-brass chamber group but a challenge to bring the sound and the excitement of brass music to new audiences.
Tickets cost $40. For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to Zoellner Arts Center's website.
Bach at Noon
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will return to Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem for Bach at Noon from 12:10 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Joined by Bach Festival Orchestra and conducted by Christopher Jacksonn, artistic director and conductor, Bach at Noon will feature guest soloists Rhianna Cockrell, alto; Nathan Hodgson, tenor; and Harrison Hintzsche, bass.
The program will include Johann Sebastian Bach's "Saget, saget, mir geschwinde" from the Easter Oratorio, BWV 249; "Ingrid's Hall" by Tony Zilinick, based on a tune by Albert May for string quartet and brass quintet and Bach's cantata BWV 66, Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen.
Instrumentalists include Elizabeth Field, Mary Ogletree, Rebecca Brown and Inna Eyzerovich, violins; Nina Falk, viola; Loretta O'Sullivan, cello; Robert Skoniczin and Gerald Serfass, trumpets; Anthony Cecere, French horn; Jason Stein, trombone; Jon Fowler, tuba; Daniel McDougall, bass; Nobuo Kitagawa and Lynne Cohen, oboes; Charles Holdeman, bassoon and Kerry Heimann, harpsichord.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
2nd Friday in West Reading
On the second Friday of every month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
This month's special events include the Donut Dash at Fleet Feet West Reading, 705 Penn Ave. Starting at 6:30 a.m., participants can run a 3-5 mile loop through the Wyomissing Park system. Donuts and coffee will be offered after the run. All paces are welcome.
Dressed in Love Bridal Suite, 639 Penn Ave., will offer "Champagne & Shop" from 6 – 8 p.m. Visitors can browse the inventory of gowns and accessories while sipping on some bubbly.
Aladdin Restaurant, 401 Penn Ave., will provide live entertainment with dinner Friday. Celebrate a special night with family and friends and dine on fusion Mediterranean cuisine while being entertained by one of the restaurant's talented belly dancers.
After dinner, guests can treat themselves to some dancing at Nitro Bar, 416 Penn Ave., with DJ Selektron's progressive and hypnotic house, techno from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Get Out! for Wellness Series
Wildlands Conservancy will present its Get Out! for Wellness series, in partnership with Lehigh Valley Health Network, with two events in March.
Participants can take a walk on Nor-Bath Trail at Bicentennial Park, formerly the Northampton-Bath Railroad Line, for a total of 4-5 miles from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday; or, they can enjoy a short walk east along the Sherwood Forest Greenway and see views of Delaware Water Gap and long vistas of Camelback and state gamelands from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 19.