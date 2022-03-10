Theater for and by young people are highlights of the coming week’s offerings. In Berks County, a cast of actors age 6 to 15 present the youth edition of the hilarious musical “Once Upon A Mattress” at Reading’s Genesius Theatre and the senior class of theater students at Desales University are staging “Alice in Wonderland” for younger audiences.
Genesius Theatre’s youth actors will present “Once Upon A Mattress – Youth Edition” from March 11-20 at Genesius Theatre, 153 N 10th St, Reading.
The classic 1959 family musical was written by Mary Rodgers, the daughter of the composer of such hits as “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I” and “South Pacific,” Richard Rodgers. The original production featured Carol Burnett in her Broadway debut as Princess Winnifred, the Wobegone. The musical was later revived on Broadway with Sarah Jessica Parker in the Winnifred role.
In this comedic retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” story, Princess Winnifred (Fred for short) is one of 12 princesses who come to pass a test to win the right to marry Prince Dauntless the Drab. It has been decreed that nobody in the kingdom can marry until Dauntless has been led to the altar. His mother, Queen Aggravaine, however has no interest in allowing her baby-boy to get married, and she has created impossible tests that no princess can ever help to pass! When Winnifred arrives from the marshland after swimming the castle moat, Aggravaine decides the best test for a true princess is a test of sensitivity and thus decides if the Princess can feel a tiny pea beneath 20 mattresses Winnifred can wed Prince Dauntless.
The cast of 30 young actors, features Madalyn Mell as Princess Winnifred, Logan Hellwig as Prince Dauntless, Emilee Koch as Queen Aggravain, Niko Malanios as King Sextimus, Sydney Maher as Lady Larkin, and Harrison Brumbaugh as Sir Harry.
The show is directed by youth director, Dara Himes, who is in her seventh year of working with Genesius’ Youth Productions. The show is being choreographed by Becka Malanios, and music directed by Genesius choreographer Jennifer Parker Scott.
Performances are7:30 p.m. March 11, 12, 16-18; 3 p.m. March 13 and 20; and 4 and 7:30 p.m. March 19.
The show is approximately 60 minutes long with no intermission.
On Friday through Sundays, tickets are $23.50 for adults; $20 for seniors and military; $17.50 for students and $12 for age 13 and younger.
On Wednesday and Thursday, tickets are $20 for adults; $17.50 for seniors and military; $15 for students and $12 for age 13 and younger.
For information, go to www.genesiusdifference.org or call 610-371-8151.
“Alice” at Desales University
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole when Desales University’s Schubert Theatre when Act 3 Children’s Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland” March 17 through April 14 at the Center Valley school.
The one-hour children’s performance is the capstone project of the 2022 senior theater class at DeSales University and shows will run 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with a virtual streaming option on April 9.
The classic story by Lewis Carroll has been adapted by Michele L. Vacca and follows Alice through an exciting journey where she meets a host of colorful characters and discovers herself full of curiosity, bravery, and independence.
“The world of Wonderland allows us to open our minds and look at the world in new and amazing ways,” says Maxwell Babcock, a musical theater major who is director. “It is the perfect show to allow kids to ﬂex their creative muscles while also being fully entertained. The show brings color, shape, and bold images that create a fantastical atmosphere, making it an immersive experience.”
For this project, the seniors take on the artistic and administrative roles of a professional theater company. In addition to performing in the show, students also take on tall he production responsibilities including company management, directing, box ofﬁce, education and marketing, and designing and constructing the sets, props, and costumes for the play.
Costume designer Erin Demczyszyn is designing colorful costumes, accessories, and a mask handmade for the Cheshire Cat. Sound designer Sarah Fox has written original compositions for the show.
Act 3 will host a relaxed performance for children with autism, sensory communication disorders, or learning difficulties at 10 a.m. April 7. There also will be an American Sign Language performance for patrons with hearing disabilities as well as with audio descriptions for the visually impaired at 10 a.m. April 9.
Other students in production roles include Hayley Bonnett as stage manager; Mike Weir as scenic designer and technical director ; RJ Craig as lighting designer; Tim Sees, as props master; Whitney Madill as box ofﬁce manager; Josie LaTorres as business manager and Soﬁa Curcuru as education liaison.
“Alice in Wonderland” also will be ﬁlmed for streaming virtually. Upon purchase of a streaming pass, a link and password will be provided through email. The link will be active for 24 hours beginning April 9.
The performances will be in Schubert Theatre, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley.
Due to COVID19 precautions, carpet seating will not be offered, and masks are required to be worn in Labuda Center.
Tickets are Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for children. Virtual streaming passes are $12 for adults and $10 for children,
For information, call 610-282-3192, or go to tickets.desales.edu.
Rescheduled show opens at 1st Street Players
Originally scheduled to open March 3, 1st Street Players’ Circle Mirror Transformation now is scheduled to run March 10 through 19 at 301 E. 1st Street, Birdsboro.
Set in the small town of Shirley, Vermont, “Circle Mirror Transformation” tells the story of 4 lost adults who take a six-week drama course at a community center. Each week, the group participates in a series of acting exercises and each week, they learn more about themselves and each other. Funny, insightful, and heartbreaking, this Obie Award-winning play is a wonderful exploration of love, loss, connection, and the power of theater.
“This is my first play since high school so it’s been a step out of my musical theater comfort zone to bring Theresa to life,” says Liz Robertson. “While this play on the surface may seem like it’s just about an acting class, there is so much more to discover and relate to. This experience has taught me so much about myself as an actor and has forced me to slow down and really think about my intentions for my character.”
The cast also includes Leena Devlin, Travis Murray, Rob Tilley and Kaitlyn Short.
Performances are 7 p.m. March 10-12 and 17-19. The March 17 performance will be a relaxed performance with minimal lighting, reduced volume, and fewer effects. That performance also is pay-what-you-can.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.
The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.
For information, go to www.1ststreetplayers.org or call 610-404-8436.
Arts at St. John’s presents Henry Muhlenberg
Rev. Thomas Kochenderfer, a retired Lutheran pastor, re-enacts episodes from the life of Henry Muhlenberg, the Lutheran patriarch for whom Muhlenberg College in Allentown is named.
“Episodes from the life of Henry Muhlenberg” will be performed live for a masked, in-person audience and livestreamed from St John's Lutheran Church in Allentown at 3 p.m. March 13.
The program, part of Arts at St. John's series, tells the stories of life in the eighteenth century in Europe and crossing the Atlantic, life in the new world, and life during the Revolutionary War, givinga glimpse of the life our ancestors faced when they came to this country. It is a story of climbing up from abject poverty into the middle class.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is at 37 S. 5th St., Allentown.
To watch the performance livestreamed go to St. John’s Youtube channel.
Bach at Noon in winter concerts
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present two Wintertide Bach at Noon live concerts at noon March 15 and 16 at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem.
Performing with members of The Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra are soloists Elizabeth Field, violin; Nola Richardson, soprano; Janna Critz, mezzo-soprano; Lane Conklin, tenor and Christòpheren Nomura, baritone.
The program of J.S. Bach includes Violin Concerto in A Minor, BWV 1041 and Cantata BWV 120, Gott, man lobet dich in der Stille. The repertoire will be presented at both performances.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
There is no admission charge but free will donations will be accepted.
Audience members must wear masks while indoors.
For information, go to Bach.org.
ASO to present Boléro
Ravel’s Boléro is one of the most popular works in the entire repertoire. Experience it, live in concert with the Allentown Symphony Orchestra led by music director/conductor Diane Wittry.
The orchestra will present Boléro at 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 2 p.m. March 13 at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.
The program features ballet performed with dancers from Pennsylvania Youth Ballet to Boléro as well as to Ravel’s Ma Mère l’Oye (“Mother Goose”), which includes Pavane of the Sleeping Beauty, Conversations of Beauty and the Beast, Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas and Apotheosis: The Fairy Garden.
Also featured is Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 with cello soloist Gabriel Martins who was the 2020 Schadt String Conpetition Winner.
Meet the artists at noon March 11 on stage as Conductor Diane Wittry leads a talk about the music for the weekend's concerts. Cello soloist Gabriel Martins will join the discussion, along with conducting fellow Luis Víquez. Feel free to bring a bagged lunch to enjoy during the talk. The event is free and open to the public.
Boléro tickets are $27 to $72. Students age 21 and under get free admission.
For information, go to www.millersymphonyhall.org or call 610-432-6715.
Memphis Jookin' at Zoellner
Renowned dance artist Lil Buck conceived of, choreographed and is the featured performer in this creative homage to his hometown and the singular dance style known as Memphis Jookin’, a street dance that became an international art form.
Lil Buck stars alongside eight highly skilled dancers and a DJ performing to a soundtrack that evokes the energy of the streets, the hallways, and the clubs where Memphis Jookin’ was born.
“Memphis Jookin' The Show: Featuring Lil Buck” comes to Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m. March 13.
Lil Buck’s credits include performing with Madonna for her Super Bowl halftime show; working with renowned NYC Ballet artistic director Benjamin Millepied; and becoming a YouTube sensation after director Spike Jonze uploaded a video of his dance improvisation with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
In addition to being the ambassador of one of the most ground breaking dance styles of this generation, Lil Buck also founded the dance collective Movement Art Is (MAI), an organization that uses dance and movement to inspire and change the world. Lil Buck is also the first street dancer ever to design a capsule collection with Versace, and completed two world tours with Madonna: MDNA and REBEL HEART. In 2014, he was awarded The Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year Award.
Tickets are $36, $30 and $25.
Masks are required on Lehigh’s campus.
For information, go to zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/content/memphis-jookin-show-featuring-lil-buck or call 610-758-2787 ext 0.
2nd Friday in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue" hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
Join the foundation March 11 to celebrate and recognize independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
Events include an opening reception for artist Kelsey Showalter from 5 to 8 p.m. at Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave. Join Showalter and Art Plus members for a fun evening of art and community.
Empire Home Center, 641 Penn Avenue, will be open all day offering discounts on green and gold accessories to deck your home out for St. Patrick's Day Celebration.
Enter to win a pair of tickets for an upcoming Epoxy Table Class at Swerl Designs, 438 Penn Ave.. The contest runs through April 16.
Look for more weekend events and St. Patrick's Day celebrations at visitwestreading.com/.